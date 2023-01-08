“Lovely One”: Justice Jackson Given Book Deal With a Notable Difference From Her Colleague Justice Barrett

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson just secured a major book deal from Random House. The book, entitled “Lovely One,” is aptly named given the sharp contrast to the reception to the book deal given to her colleague, Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett’s book, also with a Random House company, was opposed by publishers and editors including over 50 who publicly claimed to be working at Penguin Random House companies. She was deemed a persona non grata by editors who wanted to prevent readers from reading about her own personal views and history.
“Lovely One” will tell Jackson’s life’s story and she will receive an advance of $1 million. I am delighted by the news of the book. Jackson has a fascinating life story to tell.
It is the reception to the book that is most striking. As discussed earlier, various publishers and editors publicly called for Barrett to be barred from publication due to her jurisprudential views. It did not matter that these views are generally shared not only by over half of the Supreme Court and hundreds of judges but arguably half of the voters. After all, why burn books when you can effectively ban them?
The public letter entitled “We Dissent” made the usual absurd protestation that, just because we are seeking to ban books of those with opposing views, we still “care deeply about freedom of speech.” They simply justified their anti-free speech position by insisting that any harm “in the form of censorship” is less than “the form of assault on inalienable human rights” in opposing abortion or other constitutional rights. Yet, the letter is not simply dangerous. It is perfectly delusional. While calling for the book to be blocked, the editors and writers bizarrely insisted “we are not calling for censorship.”
Among the “literary figures” who signed the public petition were Penguin Random house editors and staff. This included over fifty individuals who listed their association with Penguin and Random House in publicly calling for the book banning. While we cannot confirm many of these signatories, they remain publicly posted and some claim senior positions at the company:
Listed in order on the petition:
- Michelle Lee, Assistant Editor/Penguin Young Readers
- Ada Fung, Editor, Penguin Random House
- Mary, Penguin Publishing Group
- Isabella Biedenharn, Random House
- Estelle Malmed, Senior Associate, Ebook Dev Ops, Penguin Random House
- Abbe Wright, Penguin Random House
- Bridget Sweet, Production Editor, Penguin Random House
- Maija Baldauf, Penguin Publishing Group
- Emily Schultz, Author with Penguin Random House
- Emily Hoffman, Assistant Managing Editor/Penguin Random House
- Megan Tripp, Senior Social Media Manager, Random House Group
- Emilie Mills, Subsidiary Rights/Penguin Random House
- Bridget [No Last Name listed], Penguin Random House
- Ty Nowicki, Director Creative Ops / Random House
- Emi Lotto, Production Manager, Penguin Random House
- Claire Yee, Senior editor / Penguin Random House
- James Akinaka, Digital Marketing Manager, Penguin Random House
- Angela Sardella, Penguin Random House
- Corina Diez, Marketing Associate/ Random House
- Anna Scheithauer, Copyright Associate/Penguin Random House
- Korra Saqqara (Christa Angelios), Copyright Associate, Penguin Random House
- Ashleigh Heaton, Assistant Director of Marketing, Penguin Random House
- Josh Luft, Sr. Manager/Penguin Random House
- Heather Lewis, Copyrights Assoc. / Penguin Random House LLC
- Gretchen Durning, Associate Editor / Penguin Random House
- Kate Bennion, Penguin Random House
- Lindsey Tulloch, Penguin Random House
- Casey Nugent, Penguin Random House
- Molly Humphrey, Penguin Random House
- Alex Cruz-Jimenez, Marketing Associate, Penguin Random House
- Sarah Blumenstock, Senior Editor/Penguin Random House
- Carole DeSanti, ex-VP and Exec Ed, PenguinRandomHouse
- Miranda Stinson, Penguin Random House (former employee, 2019-2021)
- Yunyi Zhang, Managing Editorial Assistant/Penguin Publishing Group
- Katelyn MacKenzie, Production Manager/Penguin Random House
- Maya Smith, Penguin Random House
- Sarah Turbin, Penguin Random House
- Kayla Steinorth, Penguin Random House
- Danielle K, Penguin Random House
- Kristine Swartz, Senior Editor, Penguin Random House
- Rob Holden, Penguin Random House
- Hope Ellis, Managing editor, Penguin Random House
- Dasia Payne, Managing Editorial, Penguin Random House
- Charlotte Lesnick, Penguin Random House
- Richard Wylde, Penguin Random House
- Alison Wallach, Penguin Random House
- Maggie Hinders, Penguin Random House
- Becca Brummett, Associate Manager/Penguin Random House
- Grant Griglak, Director / Penguin Random House
- Irene Gould, Penguin Random House
- Liz Lee, Managing Editor, Penguin Random House Canada
Again, the signatures of these petitions are not authenticated or confirmed. Indeed, some “literary figures” signed simply as “Barbara Hirsch, Avid reader” or only gave initials or first names (including two alleged employees identified only as “Mary” and “Bridget”).
Conservative, libertarian, or even contrarian writers often discuss how difficult it is to be published today due to the bias of editors and reviewers. This bias is often kept concealed and even denied in public. In this case, however, over 50 self-identified as Penguin Random House editors and staff members to expressly call for the banning of books by those who hold opposing views on issues like abortion.
For Barrett, the intolerance was nothing new. At her alma mater, Rhodes College alumni sought to strip references to Barrett from the college because they disagree with her views. Her college sorority was even forced to apologize for simply congratulating her for being one of a handful of women to be nominated to the high court.
No attack appears to be beyond the pale for media or the left. Barrett sat through days of such baseless attacks on her character and even had to face attacks referencing her children. Ibram X. Kendi, the director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, claimed that her adoption of two Haitian children raised the image of a “white colonizer” and suggested that the children were little more than props for their mother.
That is the difference between being the “Lovely One” or the “Evil One” in the eyes of editors and writers. Rather than transcending their own bias and working for a diversity of opinions in publications, these editors and writers want less free expression on the pages of Penguin Random House and other publications. They are not alone. The petition contains editors from the largest academic and commercial publishers.
This letter was not simply another manifestation of viewpoint intolerance. It is a statement would seem to constitute virtual self-loathing from people who work in the literary world; writers and editors who cannot abide the publication of opposing views.
121 thoughts on ““Lovely One”: Justice Jackson Given Book Deal With a Notable Difference From Her Colleague Justice Barrett”
This issue boils down to Conceit of moral principles, anything not in compliance is forbid. These true tyrants are not the antisepsis of free speech; they instead are the path to ignorance.
Should a baker be compelled to bake a cake expressing views that he disagrees with?
Yes, if the “dictatorship of the proletariat” and communism prevail.
If the Constitution and Bill of Rights prevail, only the baker may “claim and exercise” dominion over his private property.
If the right to private property is not absolute, there is no private property and all property is public.
The singular American failure is that of the Supreme Court not fulfilling its sworn-oath duty to support the literal, clear and evident, meaning and intent of the Constitution, and executing its real-time power of Judicial Review.
The Supreme Court must have struck down every unconstitutional act by the legislative and executive branches since 1860, that being the inflection point for the gradual but inexorable nullification of American fundamental law and the incremental implementation of the principles of the Communist Manifesto, Central Planning, Control of the Means of Production (i.e. regulation), Redistribution of Wealth and Social Engineering – have we not all become familiar with Marx’s motto: “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need,” which is the diametric opposite of the American thesis of Freedom and Self-Reliance.
____________________________________________________________________
“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in [the United States of America] anymore.”
– Dorothy, The Wizard of Oz, 1939
____________________________
“[Private property is] that dominion which one man claims and exercises over the external things of the world, in exclusion of every other individual.”
– James Madison
Does publically-traded mean the same as privately-owned?
No, publicly traded means publicly owned.
Hey our girl from Va Tech won!!!
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ex-virginia-tech-soccer-player-allegedly-benched-for-refusing-to-kneel-gets-100k-settlement-attorney
Great! The coach should have to supply the $100K himself. His conduct toward her was outrageous.
Adair continued to berate Hening [for her political beliefs] until he benched her and ultimately made things so intolerable that she felt she had no choice but to quit the team, according to the suit.
“Holy publishing house, virtue, signaling Batman!”… or…” how presidential affirmative action raised me to the Supreme Court.”
Is it compelled speech when publishers are pressured to publish something that they do not feel like publishing?
This is what the American left, and by extension the Democratic Party, is all about. The party holds the people noted in this article with adulation.
True, the Left never holds people like Ibram X. Kendi accountable for their blatant racism. Instead, they reward such people.
Is Random House a private entity?
Anonymous, there were private entities that didn’t want to publish Galileo. There were private entities who didn’t want the publication of the writings of Martin Luther King Jr. They may have had the right to do so but pointing out the immorality of their actions is appropriate. You want to allow pornographic books in K-12 schools but you don’t want to see the biography of a Supreme Court Justice that you consider a member of the right on a book store shelf. Your paper thin argument of “private entity” is easily seen through. Thanks for your contribution to the conversation.
Wiki says it went public in 1959.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Random_House
Can you say hypocrisy?
Coney Barrett had her chance first.
Hunter will do the artwork for the dust cover. Seems appropriate since Epstein was–ahem–the ghost writer.
All these bios are payola. That’s all they’ve ever been. I don’t read them, let alone buy them.
Churchill wrote an epic history of WWII, but it was payola, too. He couldn’t write about Ultra and a host of other classified matters that affected the outcome. There are things Bill and Hillary couldn’t put in writing that would make your eyes water (and that’s the fun stuff). Ketanji Brown-Jackson can’t really get into her legal theory in this “book” for obvious reasons.
Oh, but you say, what about the human-interest side of it? Ever since they claimed Bret Kavanaugh ran “rape gangs” in his callow youth, I’ve lost all interest in anything these liars have to say about anybody, including themselves. The Deep State lies even under oath, and Ketanji is an enthusiastic member of that club.
She did lie under oath when she testified she did not know what a woman is.
Kavanaugh violated that woman. He is in the same league as Clarence “pubic hair” Thomas.
Nobody violated Christine Baseless Fraud.
George forgot to mention that he was in the room when it happened and saw it with his own eyes. That’s how he knows.
Kavanaugh was known as a drink and vomit personality, like he admitted. He attacked her. When he came out nasty and aggressive after lunch, he should have been asked if he had a drink for lunch,the sign of a nasty drunk.
Epstein was close to Trump. Want to see the pictures?
TDS right out of nowhere. I must have struck a nerve.
Nope, you gave me the opportunity to remind you of Trump and Epstein. Wanna see the pics?
george227 – yes, but they had their clothes on and no teenage girls were around.
edwardmahl,
Also when Trump found out about the underaged girls, he had Epstein thrown out of Mar-Largo and never had contact with Epstein again.
Now, Bill Clinton on the other hand . . .
Nope. That was after Epstein was arrested and roasted in public media. Before that he and Epstein had a bunch of girls over for “auditions”, and they were the only men there. Look it up.
Oof! Misspelled “Brett.”
kamala harris earned her start in politics, too, but I fail to see why books are necessary on the matters – that story is older than books.
Ouch! 🙂