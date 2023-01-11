Emory Law Professor Denounces the Late Antonin Scalia as “Basically a Klansman”

In the age of rage, it often seems that the most rageful reign supreme. That appears to be the case of Emory law professor, Darren Hutchinson, who has claimed that the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was “basically a Klansman.” The disgraceful attack was met by silence from most law professors despite the fact that Hutchinson’s support for the claim is breathtakingly off-base and would mean that a majority of the Court in 1986 were basically KKK members.
There are many who disagree with the judicial philosophy of Scalia or particularly rulings that he wrote in his storied career. That is all fair game and Scalia loved such debates.
However, Professor Hutchinson preferred character assassination rather than reasoned criticism of Scalia.
Scalia is, of course, not alive to defend himself so it should fall to the rest of us to step forward. (Indeed, the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have likely been one of those who would have defended her close friend, if she were alive).
Yet, the sad fact is that this type of ad hominem attack thrills many in academia while others are reluctant to speak out.
Hutchinson recounted on Twitter how he taught a difficult lesson at Emory Law School on how “Justice Scalia was basically a Klansman.”
That opinion was joined by four other justices (Powell, Rehnquist, White, O’Connor), who are also presumably klansmen under the logic of Professor Hutchinson.
Indeed, Scalia did not write the majority opinion, which was penned by Justice Lewis Powell. Additionally, the appellate judges would also be de facto KKK members since they also rejected the argument.
The case involved an African-American defendant, Warren McCleskey, who was convicted of two counts of armed robbery and one count of murder in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia. His victim was white Atlanta Police Officer Frank Schlatt and the jury found that both the felony murder and the killing of a police officer were “aggravating circumstances” that justified the death penalty. In his habeas appeal, Hutchinson alleged that the capital sentencing process was administered in a racially discriminatory manner in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. He based those arguments on a study of David C. Baldus, Charles Pulaski, and statistician George Woodworth known as the “Baldus study.”
The issue on appeal was whether a general finding of racism in the system was sufficient or whether a defendant must show evidence of racism in his actual case. Both felony murder and the killing of an officer are commonly used as aggravating circumstances in capital cases.
The United States for the Eleventh Circuit rejected this use of a statistical study without evidence that racism played a role in the specific case under review. The court actually assumed the accuracy of the report for the purposes of the appeal but found that statistics are
“insufficient to demonstrate discriminatory intent or unconstitutional discrimination in the Fourteenth Amendment context, [and] insufficient to show irrationality, arbitrariness and capriciousness under any kind of Eighth Amendment analysis.”
Id. at 891. The Eleventh Circuit added:
“The Baldus approach . . . would take the cases with different results on what are contended to be duplicate facts, where the differences could not be otherwise explained, and conclude that the different result was based on race alone. . . . This approach ignores the realities. . . . There are, in fact, no exact duplicates in capital crimes and capital defendants. The type of research submitted here tends to show which of the directed factors were effective, but is of restricted use in showing what undirected factors control the exercise of constitutionally required discretion.”
The Supreme Court agreed. Powell wrote:
To evaluate McCleskey’s challenge, we must examine exactly what the Baldus study may show. Even Professor Baldus does not contend that his statistics prove that race enters into any capital sentencing decisions, or that race was a factor in McCleskey’s particular case. [Footnote 29] Statistics, at most, may show only a likelihood that a particular factor entered into some decisions. There is, of course, some risk of racial prejudice influencing a jury’s decision in a criminal case. There are similar risks that other kinds of prejudice will influence other criminal trials. See infra at 481 U. S. 315-318. The question “is at what point that risk becomes constitutionally unacceptable,” Turner v. Murray, 476 U. S. 28, 476 U. S. 36, n. 8 (1986). McCleskey asks us to accept the likelihood allegedly shown by the Baldus study as the constitutional measure of an unacceptable risk of racial prejudice influencing capital sentencing decisions. This we decline to do.
In dissent, Justice William Brennan maintained as did Justice Marshall in his dissent that “the death penalty is in all circumstances cruel and unusual punishment forbidden by the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.” Justice Stevens offered a more limited dissent in calling for a remand to consider the study further. Blackmun also supported the use of the study as the basis for a reversal.
The case has long generated debate with many law professors disagreeing with the Court’s holding. However, one can disagree with the Eleventh Circuit and the Supreme Court without labeling such jurists as white robbed racists.
It is also concerning that this is a reference to Hutchinson’s class. If the professor maintains that anyone supporting the decision is effectively a klansman, it is hard to see how students in his class would feel comfortable in voicing such a view. Indeed, such pedagogical positions may explain why 60 percent of students reportedly fear sharing their views in classes.
Hutchinson’s bio states that he “is the Emory University School of Law inaugural John Lewis Chair for Civil Rights and Social Justice. He joined the faculty on July 1, 2021. At Emory Law, Hutchinson serves as the faculty director of the Emory University Center for Civil Rights and Social Justice. He was also appointed to the role of director of community and inclusion and chief diversity officer for the law school in fall 2022.”
Once again, Turley purports to quote someone without linking to the source so that readers can read the original in full.
When all else fails, they call you names and attack your character…..
Being an Atlanta native and undergraduate of Emory University I feel somewhat qualified to comment on this case. The city was majority black since the early 1970’s with Maynard Jackson the first Black Mayor of Atlanta in 1973 and after previously being vice mayor and he had already made moves to change the police force and in fact had to appoint a black public safety commissioner Reginald Eaves to over see the the white chief of police, John Inman. Subsequently he had to fire Eaves because of charges of quota’s on police hiring and reverse discrimination. Eaves was also convicted on selling his vote on some rezoning issues. Jackson had to also request the Georgia Governor to send the state patrol to help patrol downtown Atlanta in the 1979-1981 era because of a murder rate that was the highest in the country. Atlanta had been a major convention site but when a prominent Ohio State Radiologist was murdered during a convention, conventions started going elsewhere. A definite big deal to the city and the business community. Then there were the child murders through the early 1980’s. So the scene in Atlanta at the time was very “unsettled”.
And then there is Emory. I am not unbiased here. I was there 1966-1970. In retrospect I should have gone to Georgia Tech or Univ of Ga. Would have saved over 50 % of tuition and received as good an education. The non-science liberal arts had already started down the ultra liberal / progressive rabbit hole by then and they were insufferable to many students. The sciences were still merit based and intact but what I hear more recently is not good but no definite data to go on. That was the lay of the land in the time of this murder and its consequences.
If the charges of racial bias had been made in the time prior to the 1970’s it might have carried more weight but not later. See “Murder in Coweta County”. 1948 was the first time in Georgia that a white man received the death penalty on the testimony of 2 black men. (He was executed). I read the book when first published because I knew the area very well since it was quite close to Southwest Atlanta where I grew up.
Sorry for the long post but now you have background to go with the legal discussion.
Also one additional fact. Every white man in Atlanta was not a racist and every black man was not an angel and vice versa. That should be obvious. Too many people at the time saw the South as just full of raving lunatics running around in white robes and hoods lynching people right and left. The reality was far different. The lunatics and klansman were there but there were huge numbers of people of all races trying to connect and build something better.
Frankly I agreed with justice Scalia. You have to judge each case specifically and by the merits themselves just like in medicine. If you have congestive heart failure, since you are a unique human being, your case is unique to you and it better be to your doctor. All other cases of CHF are similar in some respects and vastly different in others.
The main lunatic right now may be the Emory Law Professor. He reveals himself when he goes after Scalia when there were 4 other justices making this decision. And as Professor Turley pointed out it is easier and safer to attack the dead.
If there is one area where the Democratic left is superb, it is character assassination. They are, without question, character assassins par excellence.
I read somewhere an account of the oral argument in the case. Justice Powell asked about the underlying crime. He was told, accurately, the McClesky killed a police officer during the course of an armed robbery. That evidently sealed the deal for him.
Another bizarre and ridiculous statement from the Affirmative Action peanut gallery.
Pathetic!
Groucho and Chico Marx appear to be far more competent in legal matters than Yale Law grads like Hutchinson. Antonin Scalia would have agreed if for no other reason than their awesome humor
Estovir….Love it! IMO, Chico was the funniest of all the Marx’s.
Their brother Karl was such a sour puss……..and the least funny. 🙂
“. . . this use of a statistical study without evidence that racism played a role in the specific case under review.” (JT)
Statistics show that the most common men’s pant size is 34. What does that statistic prove about the pant size of any particular man? Nothing. See Shaquille O’Neal.
I wonder if Hutchinson, in this attempt to take down Scalia (an uber-cop), sees himself like the McClesky who took down the cop Schlatt?
One disgraceful attack begets another. Hutchinson appears nothing more than another CRT Little Tommy Tucker.
When your reputation and career are based on being outraged, it’s easy to find something to be outraged about in everything you see.
Prof. Turkey, thank you for raising this incident and providing a thorough, fact-based review of the case. That a law professor who is prominently representing Emory and civil rights, diversity, etc. makes such an outrageous claim without solid ground, damages the reputation of Hutchinson, Emory University, and, unfortunately, graduates of the law school who have been tainted by Hutchinson’s disgraceful comments.