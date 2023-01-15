Professor Natalie Gosnell has declared that astrophysics is a racist field. That itself is not unique. We have discussed how professors like Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis have declared math, statistics, and technology as “inherently racist.” However, Gosnell’s reason is that academia continues to focus on “individualism” and “exceptionalism.”
The Colorado College blog reported:
“As an astrophysicist, I’m a product of institutions that are steeped in systemic racism and white supremacy…The [tenets] of white supremacy that show up [in physics] of individualism and exceptionalism and perfectionism… it’s either-or thinking, and there’s…no subtlety, there’s no gray area.”
The attack on individualism and exceptionalism is a growing trend. We previously discussed how “meritocracy” is racist and furthers “white supremacy.”
Professor Natalie Gosnell also objected to “metaphors” that she believes reflect a “violent” and “hypermasculine” bias. With the exception of the big bang theory, it is not clear what the violence inherent in the astrophysics field might be. The article mentions examples of this “violent, hyper-masculine lens” as the “Vampire Star” and “Cannibal Star.”
It is not clear what might be suggested for feminine or non-violent alternatives, but there is a risk in proposing such changes since that could be seen as a play at “exceptionalism” as an academic.
33 thoughts on “Colorado College Professor: Astrophysics is Racist Due to Emphasis on Individualism and Exceptionalism”
First of all, she’s upset by the “hyper-masculine bias” she believes is entrenched in astrophysics—-yet she says she was a post-doctoral FELLOW………..shouildn’t she have changed that to “post-doctoral BROAD”?
And second, if she achieved all of this success and acclamation as a product of institutions that were steeped in “systemic racism and white supremacy” , then systemic racism and white supremacy must be good things, right?
Resident of the Colorado Springs area here. CC is and has been for a very long time a school for the spoiled brat white children of very rich parents. Tuition has always been the most expensive in Colorado, the campus is elaborate and pretentious, the sports teams, composed of those sports enjoyed by upper class whites, etc. All of this is to say that it is completely the bastion of the deranged white liberal, full of ridiculous notions of the world but as I’m sure is the case with this professor, very happy to indulge these ideas while being paid very handsomely while living a comfortable bourgeois lifestyle in the Old North End of Colorado Springs.
These people are the epitome of hypocrisy and lack of integrity. They truly are the basest, most devolved creatures of our time. Worthless Honorius, the Roman Emperor who fed his pet birds in the imperial court at Ravenna while the Empire collapsed around him, was a more honorable and heroic character than any of the people typified by Professor Gosnell.
As to the field of astrophysics “Black Holes Matter”!