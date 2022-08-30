Biden’s Disinformation Dependables: Bash Joins A Line of Biden Officials Who Pushed False “Russian Disinformation” Claims

The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash’s role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as “Russian disinformation.” Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election, but he took to cable news to assure the public that there is nothing to it. Bash is not alone in the Administration as high-ranking officials who pushed such false claims to help get President Biden elected.
For those of us who have written about the laptop for two years, it has been a constant barrage of criticism of spreading “Russian disinformation” or discussing fake emails.
Notably, the Biden family never outright denied that the laptop belonged to Hunter. They just kept repeating that experts like Bash said that this was likely Russian disinformation. It did not matter that recipients of the emails confirmed the authenticity of the messages detailing extensive influence peddling schemes by the Biden family. The Biden campaign assembled the usual list of experts to shut off debate by declaring that this was all false. It was a mantra from President Biden to a legion of reporters. As Biden stated
“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant. [F]ive former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage.”
Bash was one of the most vocal from that letter in assuring voters that this was the suspected work of Russian intelligence despite the overlap with what we already knew about Biden influence peddling schemes. The press ran with that account despite the determination of American intelligence that it was not Russian disinformation.
Some were more honest, or at least forthright, than others. Washington Post columnist Thomas Rid wrote that “We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.”
Bash not only spread that false story but seemed to mock the laptop as transparently false:
Bash is not alone in “making his bones” in this way. Biden selected Jake Sullivan as his National Security Adviser despite his own history of spreading false claims for political purposes. Not only did Sullivan push the false collusion claim but it is the basis of an ongoing criminal investigation of Special Counsel John Durham.
On July 28, 2016, then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s alleged plan to tie Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” Obama reportedly was told how Clinton allegedly approved “a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”
The Hillary Clinton campaign then pushed the Steele Dossier and Alfa bank allegations just days later.
The Alfa Bank false story was pushed by Clinton’s top campaign adviser, Jake Sullivan. Sullivan declared at the time: “This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow. Computer scientists have uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.” Sullivan added that he could “only assume federal authorities will now explore this direct connection between Trump and Russia as part of their existing probe into Russia’s meddling in our elections.”
Even the Biden Administration’s claimed campaign against disinformation favored those who spread disinformation on his son’s influence peddling. Nina Jankowicz as the controversial pick to head the new Disinformation Governance Board was one of those spreading the claim that the laptop was Russian disinformation before the election.
Similarly, Biden brought in others who showed the same willingness to ignore the obvious for the opportune. He made Kate Bedingfield a top campaign aide and then a top White House aide. Bedingfield was notorious for attacking any of us who pursued the story before the election as “amplifying Russian misinformation.”
Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki and current Domestic Policy Council director Susan Rice also spread the claim that the laptop was fake and planted by Russians. So did White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates and staff secretary Neera Tanden.
What is most striking about Sullivan and Bash is that the false intelligence claims were specifically used for political advantage. They did so despite American intelligence officials saying that they saw no evidence of Russian disinformation and critics pointing out the overlap with known facts and communications. They pushed the false claims to dismiss the scandal before the 2020 election and it worked. It worked not only for Biden but for those who pushed the story.
Both national security officials showed at a minimum poor judgment and at worse a knowing disregard for the facts. Yet, they were embraced by President Biden as precisely the type of advisers that he needed on our national security. Neither have been pressed by the media on this issue. Indeed, the media was a willing ally in the effort.
Ironically, Bash told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace that the laptop story “looks like Russian intelligence…walks like Russian intelligence…talks like Russian intelligence . . . a classic Russian playbook disinformation campaign.” Yet, it was the letter, the media, and such public declarations that were part of a classic disinformation campaign and it succeeded before the election. And now so has Jeremy Bash.
This column appeared on Fox.com
49 thoughts on “Biden’s Disinformation Dependables: Bash Joins A Line of Biden Officials Who Pushed False “Russian Disinformation” Claims”
Not the worse of Bash…Meet Beacon Global Strategies.
The online bios for its founders (Bash) and managing directors suggest no group knows more about the Benghazi terrorist attack and the Obama administration’s response. Yet this consulting firm has deep ties to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others involved in the controversy – ties so intertwined with the administration and Capitol Hill that they raise questions about an upcoming hearing where former CIA Acting Director Mike Morell is slated to testify.
Jeremy Bash, was a former chief of staff to Leon Panetta at both the CIA and Defense Department. Andrew Shapiro was a Clinton policy adviser at the State Department whose portfolio included ridding Libya of shoulder-launched missiles called MANPADs.
And it includes Republican J. Michael Allen, who was a former majority staff director for the House Intelligence Committee, headed by Republican Rep. Mike Rogers. The following link is a great read and worth the time.
Posted today at B-ville
Heard on War Room that Joe Biden plans to address the nation this Thursday evening and talk about the threat that MAGA ‘fascists’ and ‘white supremacists’ are to the country!
Oh Joe, you do not want to light that match.
And today we discovered we have “Fund the police” President who blamed the Republicans for the increase in crime. So let’s see what moron will take his bait?
Bill Mayer said the left has a better product. Here’s some left wing product brought to you directly from The NewYork https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hNDgcjVGHIw
All I read was the headline here–I don’t need to read the rest of the drivel. Turley: you can have room to talk about “disinformation” once you correct the daily cavalcade of lies and disinformation put out by your employer– Fox. Why, other than the fact that you are being paid to do so, are you trying to resuscitate that dying horse, “The Hunter Biden Scandal”? Could it be that polls are showing that Republicans are turning on Trump given the latest revelations about him stealing NARA documents, lying about returning all of them, and now, profiting politically and financially from this crisis that HE caused? NO ONE CARES ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN except the disciples, who need something, anything, to keep the faith, something to use to attack mainstream media, something to offset Trump’s outrageous theft of national defense documents, so you dish out red meat to keep the faithful going. You defend an election loser who still isn’t man enough to admit he lost a free and fair election, who started an insurrection, and who stole national defense documents after being told he couldn’t take them, forcing the DOJ to get a search warrant, but all you can do is harp about Hunter Biden?
All I read was the headline here–I don’t need to read the rest of the drivel.
What a coincidence; all I needed was your name attached to the comment to know it wasn’t worth spit.
RE:”but all you can do is harp about Hunter Biden?” When one sees that there is blood in one’s feces, only a fool dismisses it as a false positive.
LOL. I done even like Donald Trump. And never voted for him, and I damn well care about Hunter Biden and the rest of the corrupt Biden Crime Family. Why don’t you care that your President is involved in a influence peddling racket? See you next Tuesday.
Well, well, well. It would appear that the Biden administration is hell-bent on putting into power every sociopath hostile to conservatives in this country. Nikole Flax, who worked directly with then-Exempt Organizations Unit Director Lois Lerner as chief of staff to former Acting Commissioner Steven Miller, will be leading “the creation of a new, centralized office for implementation of all IRS-related provisions” outlined in the boondoggle falsely named the “Inflation Reduction Act.”
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2022/08/30/lois-lerner-lackey-tapped-to-lead-central-irs-hub-for-new-agents-n2612399?
Jeremy Bash was the recipient of the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, the Clandestine Service’s Donovan Award, the CIA Director’s Award, and the Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Medal. In other words–if you know anything about those “awards”–Bash is a U.S. Certified Deep State Liar. ‘Nuff said.
The corruption of the Biden administration and our national security apparatus is mind boggling and was in place for eight years before Trump took office. It reaches into every level of the federal government. ACORN morphed into a rotten Oak with roots strangling the values the Democracy was founded on.
This went far beyond political dirty tricks.
The entire Hunter Biden laptop incident was a concerted effort by the media, by the FBI, by former intelligence officials, and by the DNC to subert the 2020 election.
In short, a coup to subvert an honest election.
And now the coup plotters are being rewarded.
And Washington wonders why thinking Americans are unhappy.
monumentcolorado wrote, “The entire Hunter Biden laptop incident was a concerted effort by the media, by the FBI, by former intelligence officials, and by the DNC to subert the 2020 election.”
I think you should replace the words “a concerted effort” to one word and that word is “collusion” and also change the word “subvert” to “rig”.
Here is the new wording…
“The entire Hunter Biden laptop incident was collusion by the media, by the FBI, by former intelligence officials, and by the DNC to rig the 2020 election.”
There, now that sentence is more accurate.
I agree with you Monument . . . however, last night an assistant director in the FBI’s D.C. field office was escorted out of the building after an internal investigation verified that he had interfered and obstructed the pursuit of the Hunter Biden matter. Why he isn’t being prosecuted is an open question.
You can always tell when the Democrats are in panic mode, because they’ll haul out their biggest weapon: name calling. Yes, nothing distracts more from Joe’s corruption than worrying about the “Republican semi-fascists.” And right on cue, MSNBC and CNN (not yet purge of all hysterics) robotically repeat the term ad nauseam. Can the Democratic base really be as dumb as its leaders think it is?
Yea Gio . . . and if name calling doesn’t work, they’ll send a strongly worded letter! That’ll fix everything!
Basket of Dependables
Professor Turley,
Again, you treat the laptop’s contents as either entirely real or entirely fabricated. There is no news media outlet that has proven the authenticity of each document found on that laptop, so unless you have nonpublic information to verify each document, please do not spread fake news, suggesting that NPR and the NYT have verified the authenticity of the entire laptop.
It is irresponsible and only fuels the “age of rage.”
Anonymous, denial is not a river in Egypt.
Please provide the cite from NPR or NYT, which acknowledges authentication of the entire laptop…
This is easily verifiable. Even Professor Turley’s hyperlink to his commentary on NPR acknowledges that they did not “admit” to the authentication of the entire laptop.
RE:”Please provide the cite from NPR or NYT, which acknowledges authentication of the entire laptop.” https://nypost.com/2022/04/01/new-york-times-finally-admit-hunters-laptop-is-real-but-only-to-protect-joe-biden/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/all-the-news-thats-finally-fit-to-print-hunter-biden-laptop-new-york-post-new-york-times-joe-biden-11647637814
You inserted cites to neither NPR or NYT. Furthermore, neither cite you provide confirms that ALL of the contents of the laptop have been authenticated.
In fact, neither citation is to news. They are opinion pieces. There is a difference between fact and opinion…
WSJ OPINION: “The New York Times has finally acknowledged that Hunter Biden’s business dealings are legitimate news.” Then cites to a NYT article, which does not authenticate the entire contents of the laptop.
NYP OPINION:
“The Washington Post changed its tune this week, admitting that the Hunter Biden laptop is the real deal.” Then cites to a WaPo article, which does not authenticate the entire contents of the laptop.
Try again.
Please provide the cite from NPR or NYT, which acknowledges authentication of the entire laptop…
You come up with a single person that claims the lap top is anything but Hunter Bidens. Even Hunter refuses to deny its authenticity.
It’s impossible to debate, when their is no one taking the other side.
Do you think that should be the standard used for good journalism?
Any unverified source is fine, until someone claims it is not?
Show me a media ethics course where that would fly. Yikes.
RE:”It’s impossible to debate, when their is no one taking the other side.” As usual, ‘It’s’ not happy unless “It’s’ busting chops. Sometimes I swear ‘It’s’ Jeff. ‘It’s ‘response to my reply went directly to ‘delete’. I can’t waste those seconds of my life.
Your reply didn’t show that NPR or NYT have authenticated the laptop’s contents in full. Did you have another citation to provide? I’d love to see one.
I can’t waste those seconds of my life.
The paid Act Blue/DNC Trolls engage in “sealioning” all the time. You’re right: replying to them is precious seconds wasted. That time is better spent watching the grass grow or paint dry or…you get the idea
What is sealioning?
Why in this world do you believe they would admit to such authentication? When they LIE all the time about everything, why expect honesty here and now? How naive of you to suggest they would come clean now, after the fact and with SO MUCH TO LOSE by doing so?
The purpose of the thread was to question Prof Turley’s inaccurate statement regarding NYT and NPR “admission” of authentication status.
If you acknowledge that they haven’t admitted this, then you must agree with my initial critique of Turley, right?
Dear Anonymous . . . if one is objective, it hardly necessary for the news media to verify, “each document found on that laptop.” Several media outlets, that lean both right and left, have verified both forensically and through witnesses that a significant number of emails and documents on the laptop are authentic and show clear and convincing evidence that members of the Biden family have engaged in illegal activity (separate and apart from Hunter’s salacious conduct).
If one is being objective, any news outlet that uses an email or document taken from that laptop as a primary source should verify the authenticity of that email or document. That is a basic tenet of journalism.
Unfortunately, with respect to the Hunter Biden laptop’s contents, that has not occurred. For example: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/joe-biden-met-14-hunters-business-associates-vice-president. Fox does not authenticate the email cited for this story – or at least does not include evidence of its authenticity in the story.
The point here is not refuse to use the laptop’s contents entirely until every email/document has been authenticated; rather, (1) it is to appropriately include a caveat with respect to its contents regarding the lack of full authentication; and (2) only use the specific email/documents, which have been authenticated.
When we make the false claim that every document on the email has been verified, it gives cover to news organizations to use these unauthenticated documents and bypass their duty to verify them. Most readers will not know that the journalist has not done the basic work to authenticate it.
That is why, unless each document has been verified (as Professor Turley implies above), the public should not be erroneously led to believe that news organizations have indeed authenticated the laptop’s contents in their entirety.
Do you agree, or do you support yellow journalism?
Have been in a comma for the last 6 years. The big
mediaenternainment companies rarely stumble and practice journalism.
Prof, Turley has been diligent in posting regular examples of “media” pushing a narrative instead of digging for facts.
I, love, commas, and I particularly love those of the Oxford variety.
In all seriousness, if we believe news organizations should not be required to adhere to basic standards of journalism because they “rarely . . . practice journalism,” then we are part of the problem.
I don’t disagree that media on both sides of the political spectrum are guilty of failure to adhere to these basic standards (for example, Buzzfeed and the Steele Dossier). This should just push all of us to read with a healthy dose of skepticism and to always ask, “What is the source of this scoop?”
So we already know that the ends justify the means with the prog/left. What else can be added to their resumes as liars, heavy-handed thugs, criminals and traitors to the republic. Nothing new here just the same dem party that gave us LBJ, bill and hillary (of benghazi fame), where-was-I-born-obama and now the most ill-prepared, incompetent puppet old Joe.
They are no longer even trying to hide their stacking of the deck.
And they wonder why the public has such a low opinion of this admin.
It is amazing how we, the American people, are witnessing obvious public corruption and political cronyism taking place right before our eyes, with the intentionally belated affirmation of the mainstream press.
Yet, those most outraged can do little to stop it, correct it or even investigate it.
It is like a bad rendition of Game of Cards or Billions, where it is hidden, except here it is all out in the open, the facts are all there for all to see, compounding outrage upon outrage.
Had Trump done even 2% of what we see going on, he would have been gutted like a fish, yet everything they accused Trump of doing, they do publicly with impunity. It’s like they made an imaginary playbook of the most awful things they could imagine Trump doing, and then proceeded to do it themselves.
It’s like they made an imaginary playbook of the most awful things they could imagine Trump doing, and then proceeded to do it themselves.
Another twist to your “playbook” theory is the FBI most certainly knew about Hunter Biden’s exploits while his dad was VP. I wouldn’t be surprised if FBI Intelligence analyst Brian Auten and/or others weren’t inspired by Hunter’s fetishes when the Steele Dossier was crafted. Auten was deeply involved in Crossfire Hurricane and also pushing the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation efforts.
These people are sociopaths.
Another twist to your “playbook” theory is the FBI most certainly knew about Hunter Biden’s exploits while his dad was VP.
Here’s something to support your opinion.
No other entity/person as as many SAR’s as Hunter Biden.
(SAR= Suspicous Activity Report, issued by the Treasury Dept. )
Good point. Thank you.
James Madison was brilliant, but he wasn’t clairvoyant. He couldn’t possibly have foreseen how the press would abuse the gifts it was given in the First Amendment.
Not sure I get your point Professor. Yes the guy lied for Biden. That’s how he got this job
No one cares about Hunter Biden (who was never in government) when Trump was caught streaking highly classified documents and is suspected of selling of planning to sell them.
Just how much Koolaid have you drunk in your lifetime?
Pure Texas organic 🐃 💩!
LMAO! Good one!!!
Svelaz cares about the Hunter laptop. He and the other trolls on here are literally paid to troll blogs such as this one, and given how influential Professor Turley is, of course the DNC will send their paid trolls to wreak havoc on here. Svelaz is their regular paid troll. So yes, if he wants to get paid, he needs the Hunter laptop story so that he can discredit it. He gets paid by the character hence his incredibly long and vapid comments.
If they are not selling state secrets to China & our other Enemies they are off explaining to all us their Pedophilia, Biden/Dim/Rino Fascist/Marxist’s Incest & sex with their Dog should be legal is their view!
I Don’t Think It’s Ok, Ok!!!
Everyday there’s something else those Prevs go public with.
Look, they are just Mentally Ill, people just have to start saying so in public about them.
Like Hell No, Raping your 5 year old & Them Raping your Dog Is Not OK!!!
“Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election”
Voters expect to see all 50 of these liars subpoenaed and questioned under oath before Congress. Message to Republicans in Congress: You’re gonna need to bring some bigger balls to the game come January.
RE:” You’re gonna need to bring some bigger balls to the game come January…” Ditto, because ‘damn the torpedoes and full speed ahead is the way D.C. conducts business. Hence, the ‘Lusitania’ must be sunk!!
Yep. Full speed ahead! We must save our Republic! Any lawmakers who cower and back down in fear of the “six ways from Sunday” retaliation of the Intel Community or the media attacks must be relentlessly called out as the shameful cowards they are. It is ‘do or die time’ for America, Land of the Free.