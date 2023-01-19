Tulane Launches Investigation of Student Who Defended Kanye West and Advised Her to Leave Campus

Tulane University (where I once taught) has opened up an investigation into a student, Sarah Ma, after she wrote an opinion piece defending Kanye West in his wearing a “White Lives Matters” shirt and justifying comments that are widely viewed as antisemitic. In addition to the university telling Ma that she should leave the campus for her own safety, Erica Woodley, Tulane’s Associate Vice President & Dean of Students, sent out an email announcing that it was investigating the matter. Woodley stated “While the importance of free expression on a university campus cannot be overstated, words that run counter to our core values impact our community.” Perhaps Tulane cannot “overstate” free speech values, but it is clearly under protecting them in taking this action.
While it should not have to be repeated, defending free speech does not mean that you agree with a speaker or a publication. The point of free speech is that it protects the most unpopular. We do not need protections for popular speakers.
If these accounts are accurate, the question is why Tulane is investigating a student who espoused unpopular, even offensive, views. The solution to bad speech is better speech.
This student has been roundly condemned by many who viewed her defense of Ye as antisemitic. Yet, the university rushed out, after offering the same old claim of being supportive of free speech, to investigate the use of free speech. The message is clear: you have free speech at Tulane so long as it is not too unpopular or deemed offensive to the majority. Here the column “caused much distress” and therefore became the subject of a university investigation.
I have read the column and find many parts of it to be deeply offensive and wrong. Yet, she is not advocating violence or attacking any individuals. She must accept that others will counter her views with equal passion. She should also be able to expect that she will be allowed to voice her views on campus without being investigated, physically attacked, or effectively banished.
The question is what is being investigated. Ma wrote an article viewed by many to be offensive. She has a right to do so. If you cannot “overstate” your commitment to free speech, you might want to start by withdrawing the threat of an investigation over its use.
What is particularly chilling is that, in addition to saying that the matter is under investigation, Tulane reportedly advised Ma that she should leave the campus for her own safety.
Ma said that she has received death threats. A campus publication called The Dissident reported that Woodley met with Ma and “advised Ma to leave campus for at least a couple of weeks because Tulane’s administration does not believe she is safe on campus.” Woodley reportedly told Ma that the university could “probably” keep her safe on campus but could not offer even that uncertain protection off campus. So the university is encouraging her to leave campus and study remotely.
It is the obligation of the university to protect not just free speech but those students who engage in free speech. While that may not extend off campus (though the campus police does patrol surrounding streets with student housing), students should be able to count on the university to take whatever actions are needed for their physical protection.
We have previously discussed the failure of Tulane to protect unpopular speech while publicly condemning the speakers. Despite its claim to being highly protective of free speech, the record in recent years shows a growing anti-free speech environment on campus.
Indeed, Tulane ranked 156th in the nation in a recent free speech survey.
41 thoughts on “Tulane Launches Investigation of Student Who Defended Kanye West and Advised Her to Leave Campus”
What is interesting to me is that we have seen (even discussed on this blog) examples of professors arguing that “free speech” includes shouting out a guest speaker so that no one can hear him/her,- or cancelling/preventing the speaker from even appearing.
If Woodley suggested that Ma leave the campus as a result of her “speech,” -did Woodley tell all students who threatened and negatively reacted to Ma to also leave? Is Woodley supporting the removal of the speaker on one side but not the other?
Here is a copy of the letter Woodley sent:
https://collegedissident.com/tulane-ye/
hullbobby, speaking for myself as a Muslim, I have a deep and abiding respect and affection for the Jewish people. I condemn bigotry directed against anyone, especially the Jewish people.
I feel sorry for poor Kanye. He’s mentally ill. I feel a lot less sympathy for Rashida Tlaib. She’s not mentally ill. I understand that no matter how much the Israelis concede, it will never satisfy the radical Islamists. As a political leader, she should understand that complexity, but she indulges in a great many unfortunate conceits, including–I suspect–antisemitism.
Peace.
Hullbobby has no idea what “affection” or “affectionately” means so he’s probably going to call you a bigot while you are exactly the opposite.
“While the importance of free expression on a university campus cannot be overstated, words that run counter to our core values impact our community.”
You gotta love the “yes/but” crowd: “Yes, we believe in free speech. But not for those who disturb the mob.”
She didn’t say or imply “no free speech for those who disturb the mob.” She acknowledged the fact that people can be affected by speech. That shouldn’t be a controversial claim.
Once again, JT fails to link to the full text of a document he quotes from. Here’s the entire Tulane letter: https://www.thefire.org/research-learn/tulane-university-email-tulane-students-january-12-2023
It’s striking that they didn’t condemn threats of violence as an unacceptable response to speech one objects to. I don’t agree with Ma, but no one should be threatening her safety.
“Tulane ranked 156th in the nation in a recent free speech survey.”
And GWU is ranked even lower. Perhaps Turley should invest more effort in improving things at his home institution.
As an aside, given Turley’s frequent demands that social media be free speech zones that publish all legal speech, and given the citation above from FIRE and Turley’s use of many of their statements, it’s striking that Turley is silent about FIRE’s recent statement that “FIRE is disturbed by calls for government action to force or pressure social media companies to censor. … At the same time, we must resist the impulse to invoke coercive state power to force social media platforms to host or publish content they may wish to restrict.”
https://www.thefire.org/research-learn/fire-statement-free-speech-and-social-media
Thank you Jonathan for an excellent article. Tulane’s investigation of this student’s exercise of free speech isn’t surprising as many colleges and universities appear to be quite selective in their outrage if it’s an opinion they strongly disagree with. And it goes hand-in-hand with the explosion of the anti-free speech movement in the United States today. Thank you.
Maybe Tulane should read BLM comments first !!
Why anyone take the time and effort to defend Kanye West is beyond me, but hey, it is a free country . . . well . . .
Personally I think Kanye West is an imbecile, he opens his mouth to change his socks way too often, but you’re absolutely correct, it’s a free country and we’re free to our own opinions even if it’s defending the free speech rights of an imbecile like West.
Well said, Steve!
The emailed statement from Tulane’s Associate Vice President & Dean of Students, Erica Woodley, “While the importance of free expression on a university campus cannot be overstated, words that run counter to our core values impact our community” compounded by telling Ma that she should leave the campus for her own safety is signature significant. Signature significance posits that a single act can be so remarkable that it has predictive and analytical value, and should not be dismissed as statistically insignificant.
An Associate Vice President & Dean of Students at a college should be promoting free speech and intellectual dialogue between students on this issue to teach them the lessons these young adults should be learning; but no, Woodley is talking out of both sides of her mouth to pander to everyone. Aside from her pandering words, Woodley’s actions tell us exactly what we need to know about her, she is actively promoting that students should kowtow to the perceived social power of irrational psychological snowflakes that tend to take offense at anything they disagree with in a “violent” way instead of arguing with better free speech in an intellectual way, if you’re not going to kowtow to irrational people then you should run for the hills like a coward.
In my opinion, Woodley should be removed from her position as Dean of Students.
I remember not to long ago there was a phrase tossed about on a regular basis. “this is a teaching moment”. This happening on a college campus…where, like, yaknow, teaching is suppose to be happening, should maybe use this as a teaching moment? Host a couple of speeches, have a debate or two, maybe this person identified as an offender, could experience a change of position when exposed to more speech…instead of being told to get off campus. Silencing a person only can have the effect of further entrenching their position.
I keep thinking the Dean of Students, with a hand full of undergrad degrees, a couple of Masters, and at least one Phd, would have been educated to the reality. Censoring an individual, does nothing to educate them. Dialogue, not censoring, is the most logical path….at a University.
And yet, Ye was right on all counts.
He wasn’t. Only a fellow anti-Semite would think he was.
BMan wrote, “Ye was right on all counts.”
Anonymous the troll replied, “He wasn’t.”
So now we’re just supposed to take your words “He wasn’t” as fact even though you haven’t offered any explanation to support your claim?
So how was Ye wrong?
Do you even know what Ye said or are you just trolling for effect?
Anonymous the troll replied, “Only a fellow anti-Semite would think he was.”
That’s a pure attack the messenger ad hominem. You’re an unethical hack and a troll.
No you idiot, it’s rhetorically and intellectually fair game to agree that Ye was right without being anti-Semite. What we’re seeing in your comment is how the mind of a blithering idiotic troll works, you immorally extrapolate something one person does or says to determine the morality of another person. That’s evil as in profoundly immoral and wicked.
Ye’s statements were in the news, so I didn’t think that I needed to repeat his statements. I assumed (apparently mistakenly) that they were known.
Ye has said things like “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry…they’ll take us and milk us till we die,” and “Jared Kushner is an example of how the Jewish people have their hand on every single business that controls the world,” and “There’s so many Black musicians signed to Jewish record labels and those Jewish records labels take ownership not only of the publishing…but also ownership of the culture itself…It’s like a modern-day slavery,” and “Like if Rahm [Emanuel] is sitting next to [President] Obama or Jared [Kushner] sitting next to [President] Trump, there’s a Jewish person right there controlling the country.”
I wouldn’t think I’d need to explain that going “death con” on Jews is anti-Jewish.
I wouldn’t think that I’d need to explain that accusing Jews of milking people til they die is anti-Jewish.
I wouldn’t think that accusing Jews of controlling the country is anti-Jewish.
Other anti-Semites, like the extremist Goyim Defense League, believe he’s a fellow anti-Semite, unfurling a banner with “KANYE IS RIGHT ABOUT THE JEWS” while giving a Nazi salute.
“it’s rhetorically and intellectually fair game to agree that Ye was right without being anti-Semite”
HOW? HOW can someone believe that he is “right on all counts” about “going death con” without being an anti-Semite?
I went to Tulane and experienced an environment consistent with what is described in the article. It is a bad place to be perceived as anything but Zionist, more or less. Over 30% of the student population is Jewish (or at least was when I went) and we called it (more or less affectionately) Jewlane. Also, like many schools, there is administrative bloat and diversity-hiring practices that poison the well of intellectual rigor. It has only gotten worse. That’s why they don’t get a dime of my money.
P.S. The Cotton Bowl win was epic, though, so everything’s fine.
Macroman, as a conservative and a supporter of free speech and Professor Turley I have to say that you sound like a true Jew hater and a damn bigot. Calling the school “Jewlane” rolls off of your tongue as if it is a funny moniker, but it isn’t, it is a bigot’s way of picking on a specific group. Sorry you had to matriculate with so many of “them”. Odd that it is you that is the snowflake, you that is the one triggered by something that should have had no effect on you at all.
I am against Tulane’s actions with regard to the student, even if I totally disagree with her thoughts and writings. But people like Macroman are just as much of a problem as the lefty losers that want to shut down any speech with which the disagree. Macroman, we don’t want you on our side, you make us look as bad as the lefty nut jobs.
Many of my college friends were Jewish, and they called it Jewlane. The nickname came from Jews themselves.
I’m not on your “side,” because I’m not an idiot (that’s the only “side” you’re on). You are reading things in my comment that aren’t there. I made no complaint about matriculation with Jews, I did not say “them” etc. You are hallucinating.
Why are prejudicial comments “VIEWED” as antisemitic, but innocuous comments against other groups are CLEARLY RACIST? Just like the difference in reporting between 2 equally bigoted jackals David Duke & Louie Farrakhan.
LJ Feld wrote, “Why are prejudicial comments ‘VIEWED’ as anti-Semitic, but innocuous comments against other groups are CLEARLY RACIST? Just like the difference in reporting between 2 equally bigoted jackals David Duke & Louie Farrakhan.”
You ask why? The answer is “pure bias” is driving the rhetorical responses.
Bias makes you stupid.
Bias based in facts is smart…like risk management