No, the Supreme Court Did Not Just Rule Against Gun Rights

Much has been made of the decision of the Supreme Court to reject a request for an injunction of a New York law limiting gun rights. New York Attorney General Letitia James went public to celebrate the “decision” while saying that the “gun safety laws help save lives, and keep our state safer.” In reality, there is less than meets the eye in this action . . . far less. There are ample reasons for the Court to deny in motion even if the majority views the underlying law as likely unconstitutional. The celebrations, therefore, may be a tad premature.
I have written a series of columns criticizing the new law passed after the Court’s ruling in June 2022 in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.
Lower courts have struck down the new provisions.
The challengers may have hoped that prior interactions with the Court might have prompted more aggressive action from the justices. The state has been openly gaming litigation to the irritation of individual justices.
After each loss, the same politicians circle the firing squad again and pass the next round of questionable gun limits. New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul promised such legislation within an hour of the release of Bruen. It passed with the help of a special session in the resumption of this inexorable cycle and has already resulted in court losses.
The request was denied in a one-line order and some were alarmed by the fact there was not a single dissenting vote or statement from the justices. Paloma Capanna, the lead attorney for the New York gun retailers, stated “we are disappointed that not one of the nine justices saw fit to grant the plaintiffs some stay of enforcement of the new laws against them.”
However, the question before the Court was not the merits, but the process. It should not have come as much of a surprise a week after the justices rejected a prior motion to block the Concealed Carry Improvement Act.
In that earlier order, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito joined with a statement that the court’s denial was not “expressing any view on the merits of the case.” The Court yielded to the procedures of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit while noting that the law “presents novel and serious questions under both the First and the Second Amendments.”
In light of that earlier positions, it would have been strange for the Court to do anything other than summarily reject this second motion.
11 thoughts on “No, the Supreme Court Did Not Just Rule Against Gun Rights”
This is how you “nudge” a country towards a fundamental transformation. Pass unconstitutional laws designed to shift the Overton Window. By the time (years) it works its way through the courts, the damage is done.
The fact they had a new law ready to go after SCOTUS struck down the previous law is proof of this strategy.
If SCOTUS has to err on the side of lawmakers and allow laws to “potentially” abuse the rights of the citizens, then there should be consequences for lawmakers beyond the electoral process. Because the abuse moves the window and that effects the electoral process.
I concur.
Let us not forget that the same side who screamed, “defund the police”, who accused cops of hunting down and gunn ing down unarmed Black men, who accused the criminal juystice system of being systemically racist…
..is the same side that pushes for stricter gun contriol laws to be enforced by these very same cops in this very same system.
Orson Welles did a wine commercial years ago by saying “we shall serve no wine before its time.” I’m just grateful for Professor Turley’s blog for its power to diffuse knowledge about how SCOTUS actually reaches outcomes. Knowledge that serves We The People well.
Who is going to tell the criminals to not use illegal guns.
Gun laws only restrict those whom obey the laws.
Very good point.
See the video in this tweet.
https://twitter.com/TrekDestroyer/status/1615101334252027906
Save me 20 minutes of Googling. I assume what happened is the lower courts ruled against NY but issued a stay to allow NY to appeal… and SCOTUS refused to overrule the stay. Is that what happened?
That sounds like what happened. It would have been helpful for Turley to have explained the procedural posture in more detail.
Also, according to the NYT, this case mainly involved procedural rules for dealers selling guns, such as no one under 18 allowed in the shop unaccompanied by a parent, no one under 21 hired as a salesman, and background checks for sales of ammunition. Maybe these are impermissible, but they are different from the rules about whether and where concealed carry is a matter of constitutional right.
NY AG Letita James and her fellow radical Left Wing Social Justice warriors will spin and spin any item to a victory for them. Just like Biden spinning that the Supreme Court agreed with hom on Student Loans, once again a process, not a decesion or agreement. Left Wing DEM’s lie, cheat, and etc. Once the process is followed the Supreme Court will take the case and will deliver another BLOW to James and Biden and Left Wing Social Justice warriors, foooooools.
The spin on this ruling is ridiculously thick. Why can’t these people simply tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Turley has it completely correct.