“I Have No Regrets”: President Biden Breaks Long Silence With Shattering Admission

President Joe Biden has something that he wants the public to know. After the discovery of highly classified material in Biden’s former office, his garage and library, the President wanted to make one thing (and only one thing) perfectly clear: “I have no regrets.”
It was a moment that rivaled his disastrous observation that, while classified material was found in his garage, it is a locked garage that also housed his beloved 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
While Biden’s “corvette standard” for storing classified documents was baffling, his declaration of “no regrets” is downright infuriating. It is also remarkably moronic with a special counsel in the field. Either the President believes that Special Counsel Robert K. Hur will paper over the entire affair or he is doing his best to force his hand with a criminal charge.
Biden was miffed to be even asked about the matter after stonewalling the press for days. He ventured out of his White House bunker to tour storm damage in California and used the victims as a virtual human shield: “You know what, quite frankly, bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about. We’re talking about what’s going on. And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that.”
The problem is that recent polls show that, while the President has no regrets, the public overwhelmingly does. Most citizens view his conduct as negligent. Roughly two-thirds believe that Congress should investigate the President, including a majority of Democrats. Sixty percent believe that he acted inappropriately with classified material.
Nevertheless, after days of hunkering down with this aides and polls, Biden decided to stick with total and absolute denial of regret or responsibility. It was not a surprise for many of us who have following Biden and his family through the years.
I wrote at the start of this scandal that Biden’s “silence is hardly surprising. Biden has always been better at expressing revulsion than responsibility. Time and again, he has literally rushed before cameras to denounce others, often without basis, for alleged crimes. He has not waited for investigations, let alone trials.” When it has come to his own alleged misconduct, Biden will deflect, deny, but rarely declare responsibility.
The comments on Thursday were classic Biden. He first deflected by using the California victims. He then denied any real responsibility. Despite the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his conduct, he shrugged off the entire matter as something akin to finding a neighbor’s borrowed hammer from 2017 in his garage: “We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department …I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there.”
Of course, there is also a special counsel “there.”
Indeed, it is never a good idea to go public with expressions of no regret when you are being investigated on whether you took classification laws seriously. The statement was right out of the Alex Baldwin School of Criminal Defense in claiming that the gun did it. Fortunately, the President is not (yet) saying that the Corvette did it.
Since the standard is gross mishandling of classified evidence, the last thing you want to do is convey a grossly negligent attitude toward the discovery of highly classified material in your various private spaces. The President even added that he is “looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.” That quick resolution is less likely when you are telling the special counsel that this is no big deal. That is precisely the type of attitude that leads to classified material being stored with your corvette.
It is hard to imagine how Biden’s legal and political team would come up with this as the best approach when the President finally broke his silence. There is a difference between denying and dismissing an alleged crime. As a criminal defense attorney, I would be mortified by a client publicly dismissing the seriousness of a potential crime while he is under investigation. For most defendants, it would constitute “bearding the lion” and prosecutors would not take kindly to the approach.
Of course, the President could be counting on his prior declaration that “no one f**ks with a Biden.” However, he may be saying the quiet part out loud and putting Hur in an early and uncomfortable position. There is a “there there.” It is classified evidence in places like a garage. By stating that this is likely to wrap up quickly, Biden is not only showing little appreciation for the seriousness of the alleged crime but the seriousness of the investigation. He is not only making Hur look like a stooge or cipher. He is making Baldwin look like a comparative genius.
A version of this column also appeared on Fox.com
24 thoughts on ““I Have No Regrets”: President Biden Breaks Long Silence With Shattering Admission”
Biden said “We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the [National] Archives and the Justice Department. We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there.””
I don’t think he’s saying that he has no regrets about the documents having been in his possession. I think he’s saying that he has no regrets about how it’s been handled since they were found, as that’s what the entire comment is about.
As for unforced errors in the classified documents investigations, Biden’s isn’t nearly as bad as Trump’s this week, where he claimed “When I was in the Oval Office, or elsewhere, & ‘papers’ were distributed to groups of people & me, they would often be in a striped paper folder with ‘Classified’ or ‘Confidential’ or another word on them. When the session was over, they would collect the paper(s), but not the folders, & I saved hundreds of them. … Remember, these were just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a ‘cool’ keepsake. Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago, & counted them as a document, which they are not.” To be clear: the FBI did find empty classified folders, and they identified them as empty classified folders, not as documents. The documents were all associated with page counts.
Between the two of them, Trump’s statement about purposefully keeping folders is a lot more problematic legally than Biden’s. Trump is also suggesting that he saw his staff take classified foldered documents out of their folders and fail to put them back, and he was fine with that, even thought it’s against policy for the treatment of classified docs.
Dear American voters: “You get what you pay for.”
According to some Obama gave Biden or a vp the authority to declassify documents. At least what I read.
That either is, or isn’t. We will never know because no charges will ever be filed.
The debate centers on Plenary power exercised by President Trump. Once that is accepted, then the reality of a negotiation of documents retained by the President. Not a crime.
Joe knows there’s not much you can do to him.
They’ll cover things up and drag it out past the 5yrs statute of limitation.
Unless you can show a conspiracy… that’s it.
Of course there’s a conspiracy to obstruct, but no one ever gets charged because its the swamp and there’s a high bar to meet.
If you did, you’d see Clinton being charged along w Obama and Biden.
-G
The significance of this matter depends largely on the nature of the documents in question. Under the Espionage Act, there is a crime only if revelation of the documents could damage the national defence. Whether they are classified, and the level of classification, is irrelevant. So until there is a potential damage assessment, the existence of a crime is speculative.
That a special counsel was appointed suggests that preliminary analysis indicated to Garland that revelation of the documents could damage the national defence, but we don’t yet know that for sure. For this reason, from a criminal perspective, Biden may be right that there is no there there. And he may be saying that because, despite what has been revealed so far, he and/or his personal lawyers and/or his WH lawyers know what the documents contain.
This also applies to Trump, but with the significant difference that Trump may face an obstruction-type charge, even if there is no crime under the Espionage Act.
Trump’s papers were secured and protected by the Secret Service, Biden’s papers were in the possession of Hunter Biden in the garage and the Chinese at the Biden Center.
Trump had the right to declassify the papers, Biden didn’t.
Trump’s papers were known to the Archivist, Biden’s were squirreled away for 6 years unbeknownst to anyone other than Biden, Hunter and the CCP.
Now when the NY Times, Anonymous and Svelaz tell you that the two cases are different I suggest that they are right, Trump was not trying to shield some previous criminal activity from the authorities and the people. Trump was not getting paid off by the CCP through Hunter and Penn. Trump had the papers secured and possibly even declassified. Trump did not give Hunter Biden access to top secret documents.
“Biden was miffed . . .” (JT)
I’m sure he is, and sincerely so. For decades, he’s been getting away with plagiarism, corruption, lying, and (now as “president”) with robbing the country blind. So he must be wondering: “What? Now you’re going after me? For this?”
We’re about to find out what kind of pit bull Jim Jordan really is.
Well Mr. Sniffer Whiffer has confidence if nothing else. The complete lack of self-awareness after 50 years in public service is astounding and reminds me of the old saying that “stupidity knows no bounds”. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
As outraged as the public is over Biden mishandling classified documents . . . just wait until we learn the subject matter of those papers!
What came to mind was that Rudy Giuliani may be taking some ‘comfort’
That sigh we heard when the first classified documents had been found adrift in Biden’s office closet . . . came from Mar Lago.
The broad scope of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant that allowed the FBI to scoop up all kinds of documents regardless of their relationship to the specific classified documents dispute is most disturbing when compared to how Biden is being treated. It seems likely that without the same kind of broad extensive search that the FBI unleashed on Trump, we will never learn about the true scope of the Biden influence peddling operation. It seems most likely that this is the reason why Biden’s lawyers were preemptively going through all these papers in advance of a Republican congress takeover where this entire matter will be under the microscope in the coming days.
Again, we have a twisted view of government and the roles and responsibilities of the officers who serve in that government! Why should, or would, a President or Vice President have access to sensitive and classified documents, much less take them to their office or home, especially after they have left office?
If we consider the word “president” we find the role and responsibility associated with a president, which is to preside as the person of authority, who ensures that the institution is properly assembled and functions properly in an orderly fashion, but the person who presides does not participate, and that is true of both the president and vice president who only preside over the executive and legislative departments, and in Adam’s words, the role is to make it possible for others to participate in an environment where collective decisions can be made governed by legislative processes to reach a majority consensus of ALL THE STATES as the Union, not to participate himself in those deliberations or decision making, and it’s even a lesser role for the President of the United States who doesn’t even have access to any aspect of the departments they preside over, only with the authority to “require (request) the opinion in writing of the principal officer in each of the executive departments, upon any subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices”, and an opinion of the subject of their duties is not access to the details, or information, related to those specific duties.
The Vice President as the President of the Senate has more exposure to confidential information, as that information is discussed in their presence, but that too does not give them access to the documents themselves, and it’s the States as they are assembled in the Senate which determine what of those proceedings may be declassified and reported outside the Journal of the Senate.
I cannot believe we live in such a delusional and gullible society, where we will believe anything anyone says as long as they have a title deeming them an expert or a person of authority.
By the way, all executive departments are established and assembled by the States as they are assembled in the Senate to manage the general affairs of the government under their direction, which is established in Article 9 of the Articles of Confederation as the Purpose of the “Committee of the States” which is now embodied in the current Senate, the only difference is that they established (created) the office of the President of the United States to preside over the executive departments to allow the Senate to recess with the whole congress only to be called into session when matters for their consideration arise, meaning the President must always be continuously present in the Seat of Government, just as the “Committee of the States” sat in recess of the whole congress.
The President and Vice President preside, they do not participate, and they definitely don’t make policy or decisions! There are no individual leaders or lawmakers in a collective governing system, and all democratic and republican forms of government are collective governing systems!
Fed: I don’t get your point and am not sure there is one. The theoretical situations you describe in 18th century times are long gone. For better or worse we live in the 21st century and in a de facto political environment in which presidents are in charge of the executive branch. You can quibble with the original words, such as “preside” versus being in charge, but it’s a distiction withiout a difference. We kinda have to live in the age we’re in and for now, the POTUS is the boss, period!
Imagine if Trump had done this at Mar-A-Lago?
Obama started using federal govt agencies to punish his political adversaries. Biden has continued the practice.
There was never anything with Russia. NEVER
There is nothing with classified documents.
Biden and all the Democrats know all Administrations leave with classified documents, All of DC knows this. All of DC knows this is nothing but yet another ‘get Trump’ exercise. Nobody believes charges will be filed. That would trigger discovery. Discovery exposes the corruption.
I would bet JT up to $1.00 (1950 value) that nothing of national security importance is among the documents of Trump or Biden. We are driven into a tizzy by the bugaboo of “classification”.
@edward,
You would lose that bet.
did he or didn’t he declassify them when he was in office,
The more accurate question. Who has the power to override the Presidents assertion of declassification.
This issue with Biden and the classified material has become a major concern only because Biden’s pathological dislike for his predecessor made him eager to take him down yet again for a relatively petty offense. Now, Biden must live with the same consequences. I’m not sure how they will reach the end of this but I do have an idea of how it ends. At some point, as Learned Hand said, reason will eventually surface and when it does, the AG will acknowledge that our next presidential election cannot be decided by unelected lawyers and political appointees acting as special counsels. When Trump and his supporters tried to get the Supreme Court to intervene in election disputes, the Court wisely remained absent on the theory that the Constitution says the people, not the courts, are to decide who becomes POTUS. That was a wise decision (especially given the Bush v. Gore fiasco). That same thinking must prevail here. Those special counsels must complete their investigations, toss their yellow flags, and the AG must declare off-setting penalties against both sides and let us, that is, we, the people, get on with the management of our country.
Might as well preempt the but Trump. Trump has issues with his handling that have not been sorted out, did he or didn’t he declassify them when he was in office, but the documents were in a secure location. Biden had them in multiple unsecured locations. Was the raid on Trump simply to provide cover for the time Biden’s issues were exposed?
Trump’s unlocked office desk was not any more secure than Biden’s garage.