“Re-imagining Undergraduate Mathematics…with Structural Disruptions”: Vanderbilt Professor Denounces the Math Field as Racist

Leyva advocates the “re-imagining undergraduate mathematics education with structural disruptions that advance justice for learners marginalized across intersections of race, gender, and sexuality.”
This is part of a growing movement across the country. We previously discussed the view of University of Rhode Island and Director of Graduate Studies of History Erik Loomis that “Science, statistics, and technology are all inherently racist.” Others have agreed with that view, including denouncing math as racist or a “tool of whiteness.” There are also calls for the “decolonization” of math as a field.
Leyva does not address meritocracy, which has been denounced by others. The controversy over meritocracy recently enveloped Virginia high schools after various schools admitted to withholding National Merit awards. Some parents allege that they were told the withholding of the awards was to support efforts toward greater equity in schools.
Various teachers and professors have objected that meritocracy is a tool of white supremacy. For example, Alison Collins, the Vice President of the San Francisco Board of Education, declared meritocracy to be racist even in the selection of students at advanced or gifted programs. As we have previously discussed, this has been a building campaign in academia as educators and others denounce selection based on academic performance through testing. Most cities have such gifted programs or institutions, though we have discussed calls for the elimination of all gifted and talented programs in cities like New York.
I can appreciate the calls for greater efforts to develop math skills and teachers in underrepresented populations. I hope that we are all committed to that goal. That does not require “structural disruptions” as opposed to outreach and supportive programs.
It is the repeated calls to “decolonize” math that are most concerning. Math has always been one of the greatest equalizers, no pun intended. As I discussed earlier, it is a shame to see math treated as a field of privilege when many of us view it as a field of pure intellectual pursuit and bias neutrality. Either the math is there or it is not. The race of the mathematician will not change the outcome.
Trivializing “merit” is just part of the woke agenda of tearing down all western civilization. Other concepts, like “perfection,” are also forbidden because they’re “white supremacist.” In other words, every idea, attitude and behavior that contributed to the creation of western civilization is, to the demented woke mind, responsible for the fact that black people have not “made it” in this society. Instead of investigating the causes of their failure (as a true scientist would do), the lazy woke simply create an excuse (racism) and assign blame to the dominant group (whites). It’s actually very transparent, but the media and academia cover it with a veneer of legitimacy (racial justice) and co-opt the masses by holding out the tantalizing grift of special treatment for “victims.” They are infuriating everyone, but fooling no one but the sad, gullible liberals.
These people are turnips. Though certainly there are nuances along the way, math was basically invented by brown people. The great irony is that in insisting on their idiocy, these ‘scholars’ are widening the gap even further (possibly the whole point), and those that DO grasp actual academic learning will be even FURTHER ahead in the future. Is watching moronic people light themselves on fire *supposed* to be funny? It isn’t as though the rest of us will suddenly be struck incompetent. 🙄🙄
Many sports have a subjective element to scoring, like gymnastics, as do many fields of study. What draws some people to study math is it’s inherent objectivity. In the same way, some would rather run a race where the fastest person is the winner than compete in a sport for subjective style points. Apparently the wokesters have already ruined the subjective fields of study (forgive my racist use of the term ‘fields’) and now must ruin math. Let’s just hope the buildings, bridges, airplanes, etc…don’t hurt too many people when they fail due to “structural disruptions”.
This “Professor” is also not very astute or capable in their research. The Singapore method of teaching math is one of the best teaching methods for math in the world and has been introduced into the United States back in 1998. Surprisingly, I’m sure to all of you, it came from, “wait a minute”, SINGAPORE. Which has consistently had the highest testing scores in the world for decades. It was developed there. As I am sure all of you are aware, it is hardly a citadel of white males, or females but is an outstanding mix of primarily asians and it is rich and a key financial center rivaling New York and London.
Math is pure and has no race and has been developed through multiple civilizations over the millennia. And appropriated by every culture because of it’s utility.
So this Professor of Education does not even realize, understand, or otherwise comprehend that their treatise is totally false and based on lack of facts and illogical conclusions. Certainly would never threaten the purity of “math”.
My assessment of math is “math sucks” because it was so hard for me and calculus took me to the level of my incompetence. Thats why I pursued medicine. Now my daughter, well she is a genius at math with a Ms in Aerospace Engineering from Purdue. I could not even comprehend the 1st sentence in her treatise.
The fact that someone gave this person a forum to expound this insanity shows a total lack of quality control and standards
Because he can’t figure it out, he found a name to give it. This is a great way to explain away his failings.
I have applied to CAMPUSPEAK for a lecture proposal entitled, “The Dumbing Down of America.” I have included mathematical formulae to indicate a declining lowest common denominator.
Apparently Leyva is not an outlier. According to Vanderbilt’s website, the University proudly announced that he was named “2022 LGBTQ+ Educator of the Year” by a national organization called Out to Innovate. The organization claims to have a lot of members dedicated to providing a “supportive environment for career development and enrichment for LGBTQ+ students, academics, and career professionals in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.” Obviously, this “supportive environment” includes honoring a racist who apparently is one of the best of the lot. Like cigarettes, bridges and other structures should have a warning sign: “CAUTION– designed by a Vanderbilt engineer.”