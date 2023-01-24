Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long been one of the most anti-free speech leaders in the world, particularly demanding the censorship and the arrest of those who insult Islam. Now Erdogan is blocking Sweden from NATO membership because it refuses to curtail free speech. It is a tragically ironic moment for an alliance based on what were viewed as shared Western values. It is now held hostage by one of the most authoritarian leaders in the world.
Erdogan is upset because Rasmus Paludan, a Swedish politician, burned a Quran outside the Turkish embassy during a protest this weekend. It was a hateful and grotesque act. However, it is also a form of political speech. I have previously written about the pressure of countries like Turkey to get the world to adopt blasphemy laws, a move that the Obama Administration and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seemed to support.
Erdogan declared “It is clear that those who allowed such vileness to take place in front of our embassy can no longer expect any charity from us regarding their NATO membership application.” In other words, reject the core Western value of free speech if you want to join the Western alliance.
Sweden already caved to Turkish pressure to change its laws and crackdown on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK in the country.
However, it now appears to say that it will not allow Sweden to join the alliance to protect it from Russia if Sweden insists on protecting free speech.
50 thoughts on “Turkey Blocks Sweden from Joining NATO Due to Sweden’s Free Speech Protections”
I think the US should threaten an exit from NATO if Turkey is not removed and replaced by Sweden. We need to draw a line in the sand somewhere and it might as well be here, nothing good is every going to come of Turkey now that it is in the hands of islamic fanatics.
Simple. Kick this Anti-free-speech authoritarian piece of Muslim scum, out of NATO. And while you’re at it, make sure you use every word you can think of that will insult the living hell out of anybody that will protect a religion that stands, backs-up men preying on little boys & little girls. Call that religion what it is. It is the most dangerous religion on the face of this earth, and it is a home for pedophiles!!!!!!
Once Upon A Time, NATO’s primary mission — maybe its only REAL mission — was DEFENSIVE:
“Why was NATO founded?
The North Atlantic Alliance was founded in the aftermath of the Second World War. Its purpose was to secure peace in Europe, to promote cooperation among its members and to guard their freedom – all of this in the context of countering the threat posed at the time by the Soviet Union.”
https://www.nato.int/wearenato/why-was-nato-founded.html
Key phrase: “countering the threat posed at the time by the Soviet Union.”
Compare that statement of purpose with the history of NATO expansion, 1949 through 2022:
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-business-world-war-ii-sweden-finland-240d97572cc783b2c7ff6e7122dd72d2
Defense against the USSR stopped being the reason for NATO’s continued existence, much less accelerated growth, back in 1991 with the collapse of the USSR and dissolution of the Warsaw Pact. Yet instead of dissolving, the Alliance appears to have kicked into overdrive and gone looking for enemies and/or excuses to justify its continued operation and EXPANSION — coincidentally enough, going full circle and effectively turning Russia back into an arch enemy when it became politically convenient for Hillary and the democrat party in 2016.
In that context, I would point out that it doesn’t seem likely that Sweden has any urgent defensive need to join NATO. Rather, the act of joining NATO, if Sweden gets its wish, would seem to increase Sweden’s chances of going to war more than it would serve the cause of peace. The same can be said for other countries as well.
In short; there’s all the difference in the world between forming a defensive alliance and forming a hostile alliance intent on BULLYING other non-member countries.
One could make a good argument that NATO’s mission has long since transformed into a threatening cohort of countries lobbying for a one-world government — and sometimes doing more than just lobbying. It seems clear that there must be other explanations than defense for the club’s continued existence and relentless expansion AFTER the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Professor Turley doesn’t appear to have either the interest or related world-policy knowledge to comment thoughtfully on this subject. His wheelhouse of domestic torts seems to have already been stretched to the breaking point by delving into party politics here in the US. I’m aware of nothing that qualifies him as an expert in Turkey vs Sweden politics. His opinion seems to be highly non-expert in this matter, bearing stronger resemblance to political rhetoric than anything taught in law schools.
Anything a government does, or governments join to do together, one must assume is going to be of longer-term existence than the initial mission would seem to provide justification for. NATO is a good example. The Voting Rights Act, as the Supreme Court ruled, was another.
The U.S. began the co-called “mohair subsidy” to promote the generation of material for uniforms post WWII. It was ended with great acrimony in 1993, then resurrected in 2014.
The CDC has expanded its mission from dealing with communicable diseases such as those brought on by viruses or bacteria. Now it injects itself into every aspect of public policy. Gun control, climate change, racism, LGBTQLMNOP policies, and which protests are absolutely necessary and which are absolutely unacceptable.
In the U.S., governmental agencies rush at the end of every fiscal year to spend every penny they have – if they actually save the taxpayers money this year, they might be expected to do it next year!!!
Former Maine Senator Olympia Snowe (and if there could be a better name for a Maine senator I can’t think of it) used to retun the excess of her Congressional budget allowance. She had some to return every year. But she was the exception, not the rule. What people get used to they want to hang onto.
Whether it’s subsidies, power, status, you name it. And, as Frank Herbert wrote, “power attracts the corruptible.”
“ Defense against the USSR stopped being the reason for NATO’s continued existence, much less accelerated growth, back in 1991 with the collapse of the USSR and dissolution of the Warsaw Pact. Yet instead of dissolving, the Alliance appears to have kicked into overdrive and gone looking for enemies and/or excuses to justify its continued operation and EXPANSION — coincidentally enough, going full circle and effectively turning Russia back into an arch enemy when it became politically convenient for Hillary and the democrat party in 2016.”
Donald Trump was correct when he said, “What’s wrong with getting along with Russia? And I assure you if we have a war with China, we will want Russia as our friend and Allie.”
The worst thing that our leaders did was open the door for China to join the WTO. Furthermore, they have stolen so much of our technology, that It’s mind-boggling! and stolen truckloads of our military hardware secrets. But I digress. Out of all the comments I’ve read so far your comment, is not only the best, it drives every point home.
NATO isn’t expanding because it wants to. It’s expanding because it’s forced to. The irony is often lost on those not focusing on the other part of the equation. If it wasn’t for Russia’s aggressive behavior and open threats and it’s continued atrocities in Ukraine Sweden wouldn’t be considering joining NATO. Putin brought this upon himself when he decided to try to bring back the ‘glory’ of the past by uniting the former Soviet country back into Russia’s control. It was a very stupid idea and naturally it created the problem Russia feared most, an “expansion” of NATO. I didn’t help that Russian threatened Sweden. NATO’s original purpose is no longer relevant, but the cooperative nature of the alliance is more beneficial for all the member nations. Russia still poses a threat under Putin. He threw away a great benefit to the Russian economy to satisfy his massive ego. Russia’s economy was benefitting from trade with Europe and Europe benefited from Russia’s energy resources. It was Russia who did the stupidest thing it could do. Alienate good relations and economic benefits in search of past glory.
Ukraine has shown the true weakness of Russia’s military. It’s technological know how and ability to create very capable weapons is useless when it’s run by incompetent and woefully outdated military doctrine. Ukraine changed and learned from NATO and they put that to very good effect. Other countries are paying attention and learning that Russia is not as mighty as it seems. It’s only true deterrent is it’s nuclear weapons. Not the capability of it’s military.
It is a simple calculation: Which is more important, a “friendly” controlling of the Strait of Bosperous, or freedom to insult Islam? We have to make choices, even when both are bad.
Turley misses the point. Sweden may have free speech protections. BUT that doesn’t mean immunity from the consequences of exercising it and recognizing the responsibility that comes with it. Turkey had every right to be offended and as a sovereign nation they had the right to punish Sweden for it. That is not “anti-free speech” it’s a consequence of exercising it. Turley acknowledges that burning a Quran was still a very stupid thing to do. He expects Turkey to respect the right to free speech, what does that say abou Sweden’s disrespect towards Turkey by not punishing or condemning the burning of a Quran by one of it’s politicians? What if it was the other way around? Should have Sweden not punished Turkey in some way if it had leverage if one of it’s politician’s Burned a bible in protest? Religious zealots don’t take kindly to such acts despite them being protected free speech. They will still have consequences.
@Svelaz – Apparently YOU miss the point of free speech in your rush to impose penalties on any speech dislike. Expressing opposition to the Quran isn’t hate speech… even if it makes you and Turkey uncomfortable. Being able to discuss opposition is the hallmark of a free society, and your Orwellian attempts to stifle healthy discuss will lead to violence.
If we can talk to avoid a fight, then people will eventually fight.
Zealots like you believe that you can dictate your world view on others…. even after decades of policy and practical failures. We’re only at a point where you support censorship because you cannot win any other way. Demand “respect” but all you really want is submission.
“Expressing opposition to the Quran isn’t hate speech… even if it makes you and Turkey uncomfortable.”
This was not just expressing opposition. It involved a deliberate act of sacrilege against another religion. it doesn’t make me uncomfortable at all. But it it’s highly offensive to Muslims. You still miss the point. Exercising free speech isn’t just about saying or expressing your thoughts freely. It also about recognizing and accepting responsibly for it. That guy had a right to express his displeasure by burning a Quran. But it came at a very steep price. He single handedly screwed up an entire county’s chances at being accepted into NATO. His free speech right trampled on a whole lot of other people’s rights or wishes. Having free speech rights doesn’t protect you from the consequences. That guy would be publicly ridiculed, ostracized, even threatened by some. There’s a lot of talk about ‘defending free speech’, but very little about being held accountable for what you say and many don’t want to be held responsible for what their speech or expressions cause others.
This is not about censorship or being “attacked” for exercising free speech. Those who claim they are being attacked because they support free speech are not realizing that it’s a consequence of exercising it. Those “attacks” are criticism, mockery, ridicule, even insults. That’s part of free speech and many don’t like it and claim they are being “attacked” like many conservatives love to claim when their ideas and views are mocked or derided.
Burning the Quran is only “stupid” because they fight back.
Burning the Quran is only “stupid” because they fight back and we don’t crush them for it.
“BUT that doesn’t mean immunity from the consequences of exercising it and recognizing the responsibility that comes with it. Turkey had every right to be offended and as a sovereign nation they had the right to ***punish*** Sweden for it. “
Punish Svelaz for his stupidity. Throw him off the blog.
Punish Svelaz for what he says. Throw him in jail.
Svelaz will never learn what free speech is. Send him into oblivion.
Free speech is a fundamental human right. It’s not an absolute right (e.g. laws against libel, defamation, fraud, etc.). When I was a little kid back in the early sixties, I complained to my mother that the neighborhood kids were saying things that hurt my feelings. She told me to tell them that “sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never hurt me” and then she told me to go back outside and play with the kids. I did just that and pretty soon to my surprise, the same kids were repeating “sticks and stones” back to me because I had unknowingly been hurting their feelings with my words. A great lesson for me to learn at 5 years of age. Sounds like a lot of liberals, progressives, socialists, theocrats, Democrats, RINOs and authoritarians in general have never learned this simple and valuable lesson.