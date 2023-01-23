Pardon or Prosecute? The 2024 Election and the “Get Out of Jail Free” Vote

Below is my column in the Hill on how the two criminal investigations over classified documents could create an unprecedented constitutional conflict in 2024. We are likely to have two candidates with their own respective special counsels. One or both could be indicted. Either way, the election could protect the winner practically from prosecution either due to a self-pardon or an internal Justice Department rule. A vote for Biden or Trump could therefore literally prove to be a “get out of jail free” card.
President Biden has declared that the criminal investigation into his possession of classified material ultimately will fizzle out because “there is no ‘there’ there.” To the contrary, there obviously is a great deal “there,” enough that a special counsel was appointed to investigate a classified documents trail from a D.C. office closet to Biden’s Delaware garage.
Although the president wants Americans to look down the road past images of classified documents next to his vintage Corvette, we may be heading into one of the most bizarre, unsettling moments in our constitutional history.
There is now a distinct possibility we will have not just two leading candidates campaigning for the presidency with their own respective special counsels in tow, but two candidates who could be indicted or close to indictment at the time of the election. That would present some novel political and constitutional questions.
A great deal already has been written about comparisons of the two cases and the obvious differences. The Justice Department’s Trump investigation includes not only accusations of mishandling classified material but also of false statements and obstruction; far more documents are involved, too. Yet enough similarities exist that Justice could weigh charges in both cases, even if only misdemeanors.
Moreover, the Biden allegations are serious in their own way. The documents in Donald Trump’s possession at Mar-a-Lago were largely housed in a locked storage room with security added at the FBI’s request; there was ’round-the-clock Secret Service protection and camera surveillance. That is not ideal — but it is better than a dozen documents scattered around a closet, garage and library in different states.
There is no question of gross mishandling in Biden’s case. There is only the question of who was responsible. If the evidence shows that Joe Biden used any of these clearly marked documents to write his book or other projects, his insistence on “inadvertent” possession will take on a more sinister meaning as an effort to deceive the public and the FBI.
Both of these investigations could easily take a year or more. The average time of a special counsel investigation of a president is over 900 days. These two investigations should take less than the average — but they are starting in 2023, with a presidential election in 2024. Trump has already announced, and Biden is expected to do so soon.
The one indictment scenario — One possible scenario that many Democrats are hoping for is that Biden is spared and Trump indicted. This option could be the most explosive with many in the country seeing a double standard.
The no indictment scenario — If the investigations of both Trump and Biden extend to August 2024, the department could follow its policy of not taking actions that might affect an election. Indicting a candidate clearly falls into that category.
The double indictment scenario — The Justice Department could also make fast work of both cases and indict both men. This option however could require a change in Justice Department policy.
This is where it gets wicked.
There has long been a debate over whether a sitting president can be indicted. While some of us believe there is no constitutional barrier to indicting a sitting president, the Justice Department has maintained that such an indictment is improper. Unless the Justice Department changed its view, it could indict Trump but might decline or delay indicting Biden. Moreover, given its policy, Justice could indicate it was holding final action on an indictment of Biden until after the election. A vote for Biden might then be seen as a way to effectively block any indictment.
Under any scenario (absent a decision to forego any charges), both candidates would face indictments or the possibility of indictment after the election. The vote literally could come down to who you want to see pardoned and who you would like to see jailed.
Even if the Justice Department elects not to indict Biden due to a lack of evidence, as opposed to a constitutional bar, it still would mean that Trump’s election could be used to negate any indictment over Mar-a-Lago. Many voters likely would view that as unequal treatment, and a self-pardon prospect could become a rallying point for many voters.
The right of a president to self-pardon is another subject of long-standing debate. Just as I believe a sitting president can be indicted, I also believe a president can pardon himself. Article II, Section 2, of the Constitution states the pardon power allows a president to “grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” There is no language limiting who can be pardoned other than that it can only extend to federal crimes. Others disagree. However, it could prove the ultimate factor for the single-issue voter: Who do you want pardoned or prosecuted?
A couple of other potential wrinkles exist.
Trump’s election could result in a pardon, even a prospective pardon for federal crimes. However, he cannot pardon himself for state crimes. For example, Georgia’s Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, is investigating Trump over the 2020 election; the case has some major evidentiary and legal issues to overcome in any trial — but Trump could well be indicted.
If elected, Trump could clear the boards of any and all federal crimes, but he would face a trial in Georgia during his second term.
Biden could have his own pardon surprise. If his son, Hunter, is eventually indicted, Biden could follow the lead of President Clinton, who pardoned his own half-brother. It would be another abuse of the pardon power for personal benefit. Clinton, however, waited until the final days of his second term to act; if Biden was looking for a reason not to run, he might pardon his son and then withdraw from a reelection bid.
This may all sound like a constitutional version of the popular movie, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” in which one finds oneself in some bizarre parallel universe.
In the movie, protagonist Alpha Waymond explains that “every rejection, every disappointment has led you here to this moment” — and that may be the case with the American electorate. Our duopoly of power has led us to a series of compromises that have brought us to this moment, and we may have to decide which of two candidates we most want to pardoned or prosecuted.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
Nobody knows how all of this will turn out because the Fake Justice Department script is still being written.
“[Trump] cannot pardon himself for state crimes. For example, Georgia’s Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, is investigating Trump over the 2020 election; the case has some major evidentiary and legal issues to overcome in any trial — but Trump could well be indicted.”
That’s not the only context in which Trump may face state charges. He may still be charged for campaign finance violations in NY (one of the charges that landed his lawyer Michael Cohen in jail), due to tolling, may still face tax fraud charges in NY, perhaps there are other state investigations that are ongoing. He will also go on trial in E. Jean Carroll’s civil defamation case in April, which involves a rape allegation. There is no guarantee that Trump will even become the GOP nominee, much less be elected.
And of course, this is not the only federal crime that’s being investigated for Trump.
If there’s sufficient evidence against either Trump or Biden for any crimes, I hope they’re charged. No one should be above the law.
What needs to be seen here is the blinding light of The Double-Standard Factor. Whoever discovered the Classified Docs in the Penn Office either contacted the Biden Group directly or contacted the FBI which contacted the Biden Group directly.. looking for ‘handling’ direction.. and the plot was hatched to allow Biden’s own personal lawyers to ‘discover’ whatever Classified Docs Biden possessed (claiming ‘surprise’ at how they got there is simply inexcusable..as well as a lie) In this way the Biden Group could control ‘how many’ Docs were found and keep Hunter at arm’s length for all the Docs found at the Del. home where he was living… All of this: clearly Obstruction of Justice.. .that is supposed to disappear because the Biden Group says there is no ‘there’ there..
You are pointing to something that still has not been explained: what caused the clean out of the Penn office and why were lawyers doing it?
America is getting to feel more like a banana republic every day. Americans apparently have neither brains nor scruples, and their voting choices reflect the moral decay in this country.
How about not prosecuting either man for past actions regarding classified documents combined with new laws making the circumstances for future prosecutions unambiguous?
Dear Prof Turley,
Surreal. .. and I’m confident you’re just scratching the surface.
I don’t think the country, nor the world, will tolerate another Trump v Biden redux. .. it doesn’t matter how you count the votes if only Trump or Biden can win.
Snowden for President 2024 ‘It’s Against The Law To Classify A Crime’
– Jurisdiction. While any U.S. court of law should be able to adjudicate president Trump’s rampant ‘poosy grabbing’ and other uncouth high crimes and misdemeanors, I believe The International Criminal Court in The Hague prosecutes those accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
“There is now a distinct possibility we will have not just two leading candidates campaigning for the presidency with their own respective special counsels in tow, but two candidates who could be indicted or close to indictment at the time of the election. That would present some novel political and constitutional questions.”
They’re not gonna indict anybody. It’s the “High Ho Hillary Rule” at work where they were both “extremely careless” but not “grossly negligent” – the latter of which is the standard that would trigger criminal liability. That’s not a legal distinction (they’re the same legally); rather, it’s a political one coined by the worst FBI Director in our history,Jim Comey, and that’s saying something. No judge would want these cases and most would punt by saying let the voters decide. Political Question, ya know. Don’t expect your leaders to lead, your judges to judge or your prosecutors to prosecute when the politics of the day dictate against it. That’s the hallmark of a civilization in decline.
I’m afraid that raises more questions than answers.
Q. Who’s in charge around here?
A. The High Ho Hillary rule.
Turley should write an article on arguably America’s greatest scandal of the 21st Century: “Covert Employment Tampering” by our national security agencies.
Although it was most publicly used against Democrats, following the January 6 Insurrection it’s highly likely Trump supporters will now be on the receiving end of these federal felonies, perpetrated by federal officials under Title 18 US Code 245, 42 US Code 1983 and the federal torture statute.
The circumstantial evidence alone should be of great interest to federal judges to investigate. Since 9/11, the government’s own records reveal there are over 1 million persons blacklisted and searched using “terrorism-authorities” but less than 1/10 of 1% have resulted in “terrorism-convictions”. Essentially a 99% failure rate. There is also strong circumstantial evidence that the 9/11 blacklists were partly composed of blacklists from as far back as the 1980’s – nothing to do with 9/11. Local governments simply uploaded suspicious persons to grab more federal tax dollars from the DOJ’s Preemption & Prevention Grants.
The federal government also has no process to be removed from these blacklists. Computer databases last forever. Without a process to correct mistakes we literally have a system to create “dossiers” on anyone or everyone.
How this would likely harm and destroy Trump supporters: if you were a farmer or truck driver that supported the Tea Party or Trump and then purchased fertilizer or diesel fuel or a legal gun – those tripwires send alerts to likely perform illegal warrantless searches in violation of 4th Amendment law.
Voters should call or write their members of Congress and tell them to outlaw and enforce “Cointelpro style Employment Tampering”. Cointelpro tactics were used by J Edgar Hoover FBI Director and one of the worst villains in American history.
The American public will not stand for this nonsense and will elect any other candidate that throws her or his hat in the ring mjust to free of Trump and Biden. Their lies (in Trump’s case his reusal to tell us why he held on to documents after telling the Justice Department he had returned them all) have disqualified them. Just as the Supreme Court wisely kept its nose out of the 2020 election on the principle that the Constitution requires the people, not the courts, to choose the POTUS, this time around two unelected political appointees in the current role of special counsel should not be in charge of our selection for POTUS. Enough already, throw both of these candidates under the bus and for good measure run them over!
JJC: Never underestimate the power of tribalism in politics.
Professor Turley, it seems to me that Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified documents was way worse than the two presidents. She put her classified docs online and broke the rules by using a private email account. The president at the time knew about her violation of the rules and did nothing. Our FBI said that it was not a big enough violation to warrant legal action so the Trump/Biden violations seem so minor in comparison. Why is there even a conversation about any of this with Hillary as the glaring precedent?
She put her classified docs online and broke the rules by using a private email account.
That makes it sound like ignoring a letter from the Boss.
Clinton’s wife, broke the law. The storage of classified documents is a matter of law. Classified document must be stored according to law. The law states they can only be on specific computers approved by the agencies involved. Clintons private e mail server was not approved by the State Dept. Any weaseling after tha, t is nothing but chaff.
We have to understand, Clinton’s wife did not just use a private e mail to conduct T/S communications. When she was nominated for SS, she hired someone to set up a private, stand alone E, mail server on her personal property. Any normal person could have set up their own e mail, She already had Clintion Global Initiative, email servers, but that wouldn’t work
The motivation for this is clear. A warrant for a search of her emails would have to be served on her personally. Not some Tech company.
The notion she just use a private e mail is laughable deflection.
Turley claims that Biden faces possible indictment for ‘gross mishandling’ of classified documents. That charge would be very difficult to prove because it would require prosecutors to show intent. The documents were found in one place in his home and office. They were not scattered about as it was in Trump’s case. Trump you can prove intent to obstruct with the trove of evidence in legal filings and Trump’s public claims.
As for security Biden’s home is his private home. There’s no constant traffic of people going in and out as it is at MAL. Biden has a security clearance Trump does not. Neither does Trump’s lawyers or his staff at MAL. So who handled the documents and who had access to them while they were “locked” in a room or a pool house? There are those who claim Trump’s home still has an SCIF. That can no longer be true because Biden barred Trump from getting national security briefings, MAL’s SCIF has been inactive since he left office. Trump has no reason to have classified documents in his home. His clearance has been revoked by Biden due to the fact that he cannot be trusted with government secrets. Trump refused to hand back presidential records according to the law. And holding back those documents is considered theft. It should be a no brainer for Turley to see who stands a bigger chance of being indicted. Turley just doesn’t want to upset his loyal readers with the simple truth.
Svelaz – by definition, gross negligence, which seems obvious, does not require a showing of intent. As to co-operation, that will be shown when Biden makes a full accounting of all the documents he has taken, along with an itinerary of their movements for the past six years.
Edward,
Gross negligence requires proving intent. Gross negligence is intentional negligence by definition. Biden is already showing cooperation. He’s been doing it from the very start. His lawyers have been voluntarily reporting the documents and handing them over to the DOJ. Trump has done the opposite by obstructing and being deceitful with the DOJ. That is why a search warrant was issued when they found out Trump’s lawyers lied about turning over everything.
Edward,
Gross negligence requires proving intent. Gross negligence is intentional negligence by definition.
Svelaz, provide the proof, or shut up. Repeating something does not make it so.
Iowan2,
“Falling between intent to do wrongful harm and ordinary negligence, gross negligence is defined as willful, wanton, and reckless conduct affecting the life or property or another.”
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/gross_negligence
Prosecutors will have to prove in court that Biden’s actions were willful, wanton, and reckless conduct in the most extreme sense. It requires evidence that his state of mind at the time was willful. That is a very hard thing to prove, especially when the documents in question may have been forgotten for almost 10 years.
Section 793 F was added specifically to remove the necessity to prove intent. Mishandling or failing to report mishandling is the offense.
In section (f) prosecutors still have to prove gross negligence occurred. Gross negligence requires that they prove it was willful and posed a grave danger that the information would be exposed. They have to prove Biden’’s state of mind at the time it occurred and that will be very difficult if not impossible.
Prof Turley suggests this hinges upon whether Biden ‘took’ the documents in the first instance or ‘moved’ the documents over the ensuing years.
*of course, if Biden has no memory at all .. .well, as they say, you can’t get blood from a turnip.
The gravamen or essence of the crime here is having constructive or direct possession of classified material that is not secured in a proper container such as a SCIF. The notion of the offender cooperating with the authorities or trying to mislead them is relevant in terms of penalty but not for conviction. Both are apparently guilty of similar crimes. Garland most likely will be forced to throw two penalty flags, off-setting each other. The public will decide whether either becomes POTUS or whether we simply move on from this silliness and select someone else.
Edwardmahl, you are correct. Gross negligence does not require intent. It might be argued that it requires awareness of the risk involved, but that is different from intent.
There may be more going on here than just sloppy handling of these documents. Miranda Devine in today’s NYP refers to a 22-point email on the laptop that Hunter sent to Devon Archer in April 2014 about the Russia/Ukraine situation and its possible consequences, including for Burisma. She says there is nothing else comparable to it from Hunter on the laptop and speculates that it may have been based on classified documents. Hunter tells Devon to get a burner phone so they can speak the next day.
Daniel, I saw that column and the same thing jumped out at me. The language used by Hunter is obviously classified information and it helps to explain the reason Joe was busy taking the documents home with him. Hunter was using classified information to assist Burisma is strategizing which would explain his $83,000 a month “salary”.
If you want to know about the Bidens listen to Miranda Devine and read Peter Schweizer, these two have the details that the MSM will never look into. There are no WAPO Woodward and Bernsteins working today. More like the NY Time’s Walter Duranty.
Yes, Devine is excellent, and I’ve also read Schweizer.
Woodward and Bernstein of course were guided by Deep Throat Mark Felt, then Deputy Director of the FBI. In that sense they were carrying out the agenda of a deep state official.
Svelaz: Everything you stated is a lie. Do you even realize how clownish you sound?
Prove me wrong GioCon.
“Prove me wrong GioCon.”
It is a waste of time for anyone to do so with Svelaz. He will lie and say,”“Again, you provided no documentation at all. “
Svelaz has to learn to live with his prior comments. He can’t because what is reproduced below is the rule rather than the exception when dealing with him.
—-
Svelaz writes: “Again, you provided no documentation at all. You still haven’t. You “don’t feel obligated” because you never provided them in the first place and you can’t find it. You’re just covering for your BS claim.”
Here are a couple of locations where I mentioned the address of the FDA report. This proves you don’t know what you are talking about.
In the first one, I copied your statement, which is what is being argued about and is completely wrong,
You said: “All the current vaccines have been granted full approval. ”
Below is one of the many FDA postings I made. I believe others have posted FDA sites as well
https://jonathanturley.org/2022/01/03/new-york-announces-that-scarce-covid-19-treatments-will-be-prioritized-for-non-white-patients/comment-page-1/#comment-2148321
In the second of the posts, I showed one of the reasons Pfizer might like this legal distinction.
https://jonathanturley.org/2022/01/03/new-york-announces-that-scarce-covid-19-treatments-will-be-prioritized-for-non-white-patients/comment-page-3/#comment-2148317
I posted other things from the FDA with their addresses, and much of what I said was pure quotes from the FDA.
This proves you to be what everyone knows you to be. You were wrong again, and it isn’t just about Covid. You have been proven wrong repeatedly on a multiplicity of subjects where proof has been provided. You deny the truth and the proof provided even when it is on the same official papers you have posted.
S. Meyer, it’s funny you keep that broken record going. You didn’t prove anything in that conversation. There’s way more to it than what you post meaning you leave about a LOT. The only reason why you keep bringing it up is because you’re still butt hurt over how bad it was for you.
Seems to me that they both need to be prosecuted for pushing the kill shots. Along with everyone else involved.
Turely tries hard to play both sides of the coin, but he’s leaving out a lot in order to focus more on Biden. There is one clear distinction that separates Biden and Trump. One is being completely cooperative and voluntary with the DOJ. The other is being obstructive and combative. Trump has a lot of evidence against him in the obstruction charge scenarios. There’s still the problem of more missing documents from Trump since the DOJ has not search his other properties. Turley omits this while calling for the DOJ to search all of Biden’s properties.
Trump had far more classified documents in his possession and with the discovery of empty folders suggests there are more to be found. We don’t see any calls from Turley or Biden critics for the DOJ to conduct more thorough searches or even Trump volunteering to have the DOJ search his properties. The Biden administration welcomes the searches. Trump doesn’t. Trump still seems to be hiding more and that should be a concern. Trump has already shown that he can’t be trusted with classified information.
It’s pretty clear who has a better chance of being indicted. Trump. Biden has been cooperating and turning over documents without a problem. Trump has been obstructing, hiding, lying, and withholding classified documents which is a direct violation of the espionage act. Trump is not president. Biden still is. Trump is much more vulnerable to being indicted because he has no immunity and has more incriminating evidence against him than Biden. Turley minimizes that distinction by focusing more on Biden’s issue than Trump’s more serious problems.
Trump has a lot of evidence against him in the obstruction charge scenarios
The same lie the left pushed for the russia, Russia, RUSSIA, RUSSIA!!!!!
But ~2 years of Mueller produced zero obstruction. AG Barr, directed Mueller by letter, to provide recommendations or declination of criminal charges, along with is the required criminal elements and evidence of othe elements be submitted with the Special Counsel Report. That report was to be submitted redacted and ready for public release. Mueller ignored all those direct orders. Never provided a recommendation to charge obstruction, never provided evidence of the elements required to charge obstruction.
Iowan2,
Trump has literally said the documents are his when they are clearly not. There is evidence already on record that he obstructed NARA and the DOJ from investigating if he had more than what he claimed. The raid proved he lied and intended to hide more classified documents he believed were his to keep. The Mueller investigation was severely restricted in what he could search for and Trump constantly ignored his subpoenas. In this case he was caught lying about turning over everything after NARA and the DOJ spent nearly 18 months giving Trump multiple opportunities to resolve the issue.
Maybe Biden should pardon himself, Hunter, his other family members and Trump. He is defiantly in a pickle with his tangled web to deceive us. That could clear the decks for new deceitfulness but honestness, is not ever likely.
After what happened in the mid term election, I think Joe Biden will get re-elected. Can’t see a Republican beating this guy. I’ve never seen a nation of people vote against their own self interest as I did last November.
Most likely scenario is that the public will finally see that these two charlatans both deserve to be in jail and will nominate neither in 2024.
Wiseoldlawyer (better than a Wideoldlawyer), it would be great to see them both get beaten for their respective nominations, but it will be tough to beat Trump because there wil be one Trump and 10 non-Trumps. DeSantis is the only hope and we don’t know if he will run.
As for Biden, he may opt out, but I can’t think of one Democrat that would be acceptable to me. Name one Democrat on the national level who has been critical of the border situation…you can’t. Inflation will come down, crime policy will be readjusted, the Russia-Ukraine war will end, but we will have about 10-15 million illegals living here forever. 10-15 miilion people whose first act here was a felony, who speak no English, who have no skills and who will not be able to assimilate. This is how China got Joe Biden to weaken the country and the left has paralyzed the Democrats into acquiescing to the inane open border policy.
My only hope is that recently Mayor Adams of NY and even CA governor Newsom have read the tealeaves and have been critical of the border situation. They aren’t national figures (yet) but it bodes well that maybe Biden having a 17% favorable rating on the border is seeping through to the wannabe president class.
The main reason Trump got elected in 2016 was due to his border policy, NOBODY likes the open border and yet the Democrats are jamming this down our throats. Ask your friends, your neighbors, your co-workers, NOBODY likes the open border and yet here we are?????