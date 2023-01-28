The Pelosi Tapes: The Video of the October Attack Show New Details and Refute Sensational Theories

It is a common lament that news today moves at a Nascar pace. With social media, reactions are immediate and can be wrong. It also fuels conspiracy theories on incomplete facts. That was the case with Paul Pelosi. Various sites pushed a theory that Pelosi knew his attacker David DePape and may have actually been in a romantic relationship. Others suggested that there was no danger or emergency when police first arrived at the Pelosi residence. Both claims were shattered by this videotape and offer yet another cautionary tale of the viral claims that can take hold in early coverage.

Newly released bodycam video of the October attack on Paul Pelosi shows a chilling scene when police arrived. Pelosi was not free to move and did not answer the door. The door was opened to reveal Pelosi being held by DePape who is also brandishing a hammer.

In the prior telephone call, Pelosi remains remarkably calm and controlled as he tries to signal to the police operator that he is in danger with DePape listening to the call. The operator appears surprisingly clueless as Pelosi tries to explain that this is the house of a protected person…indeed, the person third in line from the presidency.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to all state charges in the case, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He also has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.

The videotape leaves little apparent defense to these charges beyond a lack of capacity defense.

It also shows how bias or dislike for some figures can make you prone to assuming the worst or most sensational interpretation of limited facts. We can all be susceptible to such bias in today’s heated political environment. That is why we often discuss how we need to wait for the evidence and the Pelosi case is an example of why.

