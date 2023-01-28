The Pelosi Tapes: The Video of the October Attack Show New Details and Refute Sensational Theories

It is a common lament that news today moves at a Nascar pace. With social media, reactions are immediate and can be wrong. It also fuels conspiracy theories on incomplete facts. That was the case with Paul Pelosi. Various sites pushed a theory that Pelosi knew his attacker David DePape and may have actually been in a romantic relationship. Others suggested that there was no danger or emergency when police first arrived at the Pelosi residence. Both claims were shattered by this videotape and offer yet another cautionary tale of the viral claims that can take hold in early coverage.
Newly released bodycam video of the October attack on Paul Pelosi shows a chilling scene when police arrived. Pelosi was not free to move and did not answer the door. The door was opened to reveal Pelosi being held by DePape who is also brandishing a hammer.
In the prior telephone call, Pelosi remains remarkably calm and controlled as he tries to signal to the police operator that he is in danger with DePape listening to the call. The operator appears surprisingly clueless as Pelosi tries to explain that this is the house of a protected person…indeed, the person third in line from the presidency.
Here is the transcript of the 911 call made by Pelosi to San Francisco police at 2:27 a.m. on Oct. 22.
911 dispatcher Heather Grives: San Francisco Police, 74.
Paul Pelosi: Oh I guess … I guess I told them to (unintelligible). What is this?
911: San Francisco Police, do you need help?
PP: Oh, well there’s a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back, Nancy Pelosi. He’s just waiting for her to come back, but she’s not going to be here for a day so I guess I’ll have to wait.
911: OK, do you need police, fire or medical for anything?
PP: Uh, I don’t think so. I don’t think so.
(Silence)
Um … Is the Capitol Police around?
911: No this is San Francisco —
PP: They’re usually here at the house, protecting my wife.
911: No this is San Francisco Police —
PP: No I understand … OK well, uh … I don’t know, what do you think? (speaking to David DePape)
DD: (Unintelligible)
PP: He thinks everything’s good. I’ve got a problem but he thinks everything’s good.
911: OK, call us back if you change your mind.
PP: No no, this gentleman just came into the house, and wants to wait here for my wife to come home. And so, anyway, he told me to put the phone down.
911: Do you know who the person is?
PP: No I don’t know who he is. He uh … uh he has (unclear) … he’s telling me … he’s telling me not to uh … he’s telling me not to do anything.
911: What is your address sir?
PP: Uh, 2640 Broadway.
911: What is your name?
PP: My name is Paul Pelosi.
(Silence)
Anyway this gentleman says that uh, he thinks (unintelligible), he’s telling me to put the phone down and just do what he says. OK?
911: OK, what’s the gentlemen’s name?
DD: David DePape
PP: What’s that?
DD: My name’s David.
PP: The name is David.
911: OK, and who is David?
PP: I don’t know.
911: (Unintelligible)
PP: What’s that?
DD: I’m a friend of theirs.
PP: He says he’s a friend.
911: But you don’t know who he is?
PP: No, no ma’am.
911: OK.
PP: He’s telling me I’m being very leading, so I gotta stop talking to you, OK?
911: OK. You sure? I can stay on the phone with you just to make sure everything’s OK?
PP: No, he wants me to get the hell off the phone. OK?
911: OK.
PP: Thank you.
911: OK, bye.
It is chilling to hear DePape’s voice telling Pelosi to hang up. However, Pelosi shows amazing self-control and courage in the situation. When police appear, Pelosi breaks away from DePape who moves with remarkable speed in attacking him with the hammer. It is all over in a matter of seconds as police leaped to Pelosi’s aid.
Warning: this is a violent and disturbing tape.
What is truly surprising is how there appears to be little awareness by the police operator of the fact that this is a high priority home for protection. Moreover, the break in itself was loud and violent. Yet, only Pelosi appears to have immediately responded. He is alone and vulnerable in the house:
DePape has pleaded not guilty to all state charges in the case, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He also has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.
The videotape leaves little apparent defense to these charges beyond a lack of capacity defense.
It also shows how bias or dislike for some figures can make you prone to assuming the worst or most sensational interpretation of limited facts. We can all be susceptible to such bias in today’s heated political environment. That is why we often discuss how we need to wait for the evidence and the Pelosi case is an example of why.