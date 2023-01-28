Academia, Criminal law

“I Water You, You Water Me”: High School Assistant Principal Under Fire for Raising Money to Pay Off Coyote

 

 

7 thoughts on ““I Water You, You Water Me”: High School Assistant Principal Under Fire for Raising Money to Pay Off Coyote”

  1. It’s beating a dead horse, but his age and his ‘bio’ say it all. This will not change until we change it. It’s like they come from a dang factory.

    Reply

  2. I am struggling to understand which is worse. Is it worse for a teacher to solicit money to help bring an illegal alien into this country or for a president to appropriate taxpayer money to help bring millions of illegal aliens into this country?

    Reply

  4. Teachers are gone.  Criminals are teaching.  What kind of adult will they turn your children into?  At the end days of this age, “children will turn against their parents, and parents will turn against their children.” 

    Reply

  6. Another example of out-of-control public schools and how they wish to contribute to the demise of the culture. This will be celebrated, not punished. Anyone who disagrees with the idea of paying off a cartel member with donated money from kids or families would be told to ‘get over it’.

    Reply

  7. How much more evidence do we need to firmly establish that the prog/left is composed of mis-educated, brainwashed tools. When will we recognize that all of them must be removed from any sort of power (and here I mean even dog catcher) before they terminally injure this nation and its citizens.

    Reply

Leave a Reply