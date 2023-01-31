Pro-Life Father Acquitted in Trial Over Abortion Clinic Confrontation

Mark Houck, 48, was acquitted yesterday in a high-profile prosecution by the Biden Administration under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Houck was accused of pushing a Planned Parenthood escort during a clash outside an abortion clinic. It is a rare victory for Houck and the Thomas More Society (which represented Houck) under the act. Houck insisted that he was trying to protect his twelve-year-old son in the encounters with Love. There is also an interesting wrinkle in the jury deliberations.
The FACE Act prohibits “violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right to seek, obtain, or provide reproductive health services.”
The Biden Administration alleged that Houck “forcefully shoved” Bruce Love, a 72-year-old volunteer at a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood on Oct. 13, 2021. The trial explored two different encounters with Love.
In the first encounter, Houck was across the street on a sidewalk counseling two women who had left the Planned Parenthood clinic. Love followed the women. The Justice Department says that Houck elbowed Love because he was a clinic escort. Houck testified that Love startled him and made contact with him, causing him to say “What are you doing?” and hip-check him out of reflex.
Houck testified that he told Love to “Stay away from my son” and “Don’t come near us” when Love approached them on the sidewalk after the first incident.
His son, Houck Jr. also testified and said that Love stood close to him as he taunted his father saying “You’re hurting women. You don’t care about women.” He then said Love said the same to him and added “Your dad’s a bad person. Your dad’s harassing women.” He said that he moved away from Love out of fear.
It was a highly contested account, but the Biden Administration decided to prosecute and later went to Houck’s home to arrest him. The arrest drew criticism after a large number of FBI agents descended on the home.
What was interesting is that the jury previously declared itself deadlocked and was sent home on Friday. However, a juror was then reportedly replaced by an alternate juror on Monday afternoon. They then quickly reached an acquittal. It is not clear if the deadlock was due to that one juror, but a consensus that formed during that day.
It is not uncommon for jurors to overcome a deadlock, particularly after an Allen charge. Named after the United States Supreme Court case Allen v. United States (1896) where it was first used, it is called the “dynamite charge” to break deadlocks. It is unpopular with most defense attorneys because it encourages the majority to work to convince the minority — often breaking down the resistance of holdouts.
It is not clear if the jury simply overcame its divisions after a weekend break or whether the replaced juror was a holdout.
The acquittal in a FACE Act case is relatively rare given the “cut-and-dry” language of the law.
We recently discussed an English case that showed its own efforts against pro-life protesters when a woman was arrested for praying near a clinic.
16 thoughts on “Pro-Life Father Acquitted in Trial Over Abortion Clinic Confrontation”
The Biden Administration, in concert with the Democrat party, are who should be investigated. When an obvious felon like Hunter Biden, who’s taken millions from foreign agents in exchange for access to the US Government officials and who has spent that money on drugs and prostitutes, has lied in gun registration documents, and has accessed government documents without security clearances, hasn’t had his home and expensive cars raided at gunpoint – but the Houke’s have – you know you’ve got fascist government. This government and the Obama government before it used the arms of the state to intimidate and persecute their political enemies – individuals, corporations, and political officials. That’s what a “semi-fascist” does – if anyone actually knows the definition.
When you say that acquittal is rare under that law because of its “cut and dry language” what you really mean is that Biden should not have brought charges in the first place and that any judge worth a dam would have thrown the case out of court months ago
It’s mind-boggling to me that Merrick Garland’s justice department is willing to prosecute a praying father over an alleged minor tussle, but refuses to prosecute the rioters in cities throughout the nation who have burned down cities- costing citizens and governments billions of dollars
This is another example of DOJ misusing its muscle to intimidate anyone who opposes Biden or his policies. It doesn’t matter that the victim of the abuse was ultimately vindicated. The message was delivered and it has a chilling effect on anyone daring to defy the Biden administration.
With the militaristic raid and trumped-up charges, this was Brown Shirt intimidation by the ever more authoritarian DOJ. The jury saw through it. Good for them. Good for our jury system as a check on government power.
Our esteemed Vice President wisely counseled to get down to causes and conditions.
Want causes and conditions for the Memphis police violence. For committing crimes under the color of authority? Go no further that the DoJ/FBI since Obama. Stripping political adversaries of Constitutional protections. IRS refusing conservative groups of tax free status, for no reason other than politics.
We can go back further. Ruby Ridge. Murder.
Branch Davidians. Murder. Much like the raid on David Houck, a show of power, for nothing but its intimidating brutality.
How about the DoJ taking down Arthur Anderson, one of the premier accounting firms in the world? Weisman was in on that….Overturned by unanimous decision of SCOTUS, but the message was sent.
And now you bring your son in order to use him as a defense. Yep, the man has sooooo many scruples. Like many pro-lifers it’s all about control. They will tell us all how to live and they will physically attack if you don’t comply. God tells them to do it so it’s ok. I want to know why his son was there in the first place.
“And now you bring your son in order to use him as a defense. Yep, the man has sooooo many scruples.”
Yeah, he shoulda let the old guy harrass him. Do you have any male genes, JH? Oh and you didn’t mean “scruples.” You meant “balls.” As for control, why not let the fetus and teh father have some of that. There’s three interests in this situation, not just the one the media hypes.
Wanting you to not kill unique human life is not telling you how to live, it’s telling you how to save a life.
And now you bring your son in order to use him as a defense.
Why would anyone anticipate violence?
“Love stood close to him as he taunted his father saying “You’re hurting women. You don’t care about women.””
This strikes me as odd as the waste from a “clinic” contains destroyed human female remains. But Love cares about women?
“… the Biden Administration decided to prosecute and later went to Houck’s home to arrest him. The arrest drew criticism after a large number of FBI agents descended on the home.”
I would hope that that made the verdict an easy decision for the jury. Unless they had some reason to believe that the arrestee wouldn’t show up in court, there’s no basis I can think of to arrest him instead of issuing summons to appear. Under the circumstances as described, an arrest is a form of putting the punishment BEFORE the verdict.
When the Dimstapo loses in the City of Bidenly Love, something is terribly wrong in the coven. People are slowly .. ever so slowly … waking up to notion that the DOJ isn’t about law enforcemnt anymore. Rather, its about stopping views they don’t like. The let BLM mobs burn cities but jump a guy protecting his kid from a creepy old man who loves killing them. Then to add inuslt to injury they assemble a task force of D-Day-equipped badge boys to arrest the guy in front of his kids. To quote Al Pacino, “there’s something really wrong is goin’ on here!.” And maybe even Dim juries have gotten the word.
it would interesting if the Jury just nullified a bad law. The Govt fears an informed citizenry, striking down laws because they are wrong, or the govt is misapplying.
Houck was on Hanity with his lawyer and he said that he and Love have had words before over the years and that they were at the corner and not in front of the Clinic, they has video tape which showed the shove, Houck said Love was extremely aggressive not as he has been. So perhaps the video along with the explainations convinced the jury to say NOT GUILTY. Also, Houck Lawyer said the Gov’ts prosecutor came from DC, the top lawyers on these cases, they went all out with their heavy guns and as USUAL BIDEN ADMIN. Loses again in the courts, especially in Philly perhaps a friendly court to the Gov’t. ITs the Right Decesion NOT CUILTY
I’m wondering if, like the recent decisions about NY gun laws, this strengthens the rights of protestors and volunteer counselors outside of abortion clinics? Also, am wondering if the ridiculous and unnecessary armed raid on Houck’s home made it much easier to make the case for acquittal? God works in mysterious ways!