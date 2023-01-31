Captives or Consumers? Public Education Could Be Facing a Major Change

Below is my column in the Hill on moves by some states to create greater choice and control for parents over the education of their children. The move to use funding to change the status quo could soon be used in higher education. Not only are alumni beginning to withhold contributions to schools with little or no diversity or tolerance on their faculties, but states could reduce their levels of support.
Here is the column:
What if they offered public education and no one came? That question, similar to the anti-war slogan popularized by Charlotte E. Keyes, is becoming more poignant by the day.
This month, Florida is moving to allow all residents the choice to go to private or public schools. Other states like Utah are moving toward a similar alternative with school vouchers. I oppose such moves away from public schools, but I have lost faith in the willingness of most schools to restore educational priorities and standards.
Faced with school boards and teacher unions resisting parental objections to school policies over curriculum and social issues, states are on the brink of a transformative change. For years, boards and teacher unions have treated parents as unwelcome interlopers in their children’s education.
That view was captured this week in the comment of Iowa school board member Rachel Wall, who said: “The purpose of a public ed is to not teach kids what the parents want. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client is not the parent, but the community.”
State Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Wis.) tweeted: “If parents want to ‘have a say’ in their child’s education, they should home school or pay for private school tuition out of their family budget.”
Now legislators are moving to do precisely that — but with public funds. It could be a game-changer. Parents overwhelmingly appear to support a classical education focused on core subjects rather than “social change.” They overwhelmingly support parental notice when their children engage in gender transitioning or other major decisions.
Many parents also are angered by teachers, unions and boards shutting down schools during the pandemic despite other countries keeping them open and studies that showed children were not at high risk. The United States experienced soaring mental illness rates and plunging test scores.
Parents who questioned those policies were treated as extremists.
Michelle Leete, vice president of training at the Virginia PTA and vice president of communications for the Fairfax County PTA, said parents would not force them to reverse their agenda: “Let them die. Don’t let these uncomfortable people deter us from our bold march forward.”
Many of us have advocated for public education for decades. I sent my children to public schools, and I still hope we can turn this around without wholesale voucher systems. Yet teachers and boards are killing the institution of public education by treating children and parents more like captives than consumers. They are force-feeding social and political priorities, including passes for engaging in approved protests.
As public schools continue to produce abysmal scores, particularly for minority students, board and union officials have called for lowering or suspending proficiency standards or declared meritocracy to be a form of “white supremacy.” Gifted and talented programs are being eliminated in the name of “equity.”
Once parents have a choice, these teachers lose a virtual monopoly over many families, and these districts could lose billions in states like Florida.
While I remain concerned how vouchers could be the death of public primary and secondary education, I believe states need to use the power of the purse to reform higher education.
Despite years of complaints over a rising orthodoxy at schools, most universities have reduced conservative and libertarian faculty to rare oddities. Some schools have virtually no Republican faculty. Faculty have created political echo-chambers that advance their own views while excluding alternative voices. As a result, polls show a high number of students are fearful about sharing their views in classes.
I oppose laws prohibiting certain theories from being taught in universities, but I also believe academics can no longer show open contempt for the half of this country with conservative, libertarian or independent views. At many public universities, the message is that you need to give universities not only total deference but total support in excluding conservative views and maintaining intolerant ideological environments.
It may be too late for private universities, which are likely to continue to exclude all but a tiny number of conservatives or libertarians. They have the support of many in the media. Above the Law’s senior editor, Joe Patrice, defended “predominantly liberal faculties” and argued that hiring a conservative academic is akin to allowing a believer in geocentrism — the idea that the sun orbits the earth — to teach.
While some private schools like the University of Chicago have stood firm in support of free speech, most of the schools on the top of a recent ranking were public universities. That is no surprise. As state schools, these universities are subject to First Amendment protections and there is greater ability to contest the current academic orthodoxy. Indeed, courts repeatedly rule against universities. Yet administrators have an incentive to yield to the mob, even at the cost of millions in litigation costs. And few academics have an incentive to fight for greater political diversity on campus and risk being tagged in cancel campaigns.
This is why public universities could be the final line of defense for free speech in higher education.
States are no more captive to these schools than are parents. Why should conservatives and independents continue to pay taxes for universities that actively exclude faculty who share their values or viewpoints? Half of this country funds schools that have little tolerance for their values or voices; they can reduce their support and let such universities seek private funding if they insist on making a “liberal education” a literal goal.
We need public universities to offer a free-speech alternative. If we can maintain that protection, we may find that public universities become the primary choice of many who want to learn in politically diverse, tolerant environments.
For elementary, middle and high schools, voucher programs may allow parents to speak with their feet. I hope we do not come to that — but the opposition to vouchers is telling. The alarm is based on the recognition that, given a choice, many families would not choose what public schools are offering. This includes many minority families who want to escape from a cycle of education that leaves many students barely literate and lost. They likely would prefer an alternative to a system like Baltimore’s, where a student failed all but three classes and still graduated in the top half of his class.
I worry about how voucher systems will impact public schools because many districts would fare poorly in a competitive market. However, these proposals are a shot across the bow to all such districts. They could easily find themselves with an agenda-packed curriculum but far fewer students to teach.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
13 thoughts on “Captives or Consumers? Public Education Could Be Facing a Major Change”
Schools should not simply let parents determine the curriculum. This concept is so fundamentally wrong that I find it difficult to understand why any educated person could make this claim.
Suppose School District X is majority white and predominantly racist. A majority of parents want the schools to ban any reading material concerning the civil rights movement or the civil war. They want to replace this with racist material such as screenings of A Birth of a Nation.
Suppose School District Y and Z are majority black and Latino, respectively. A majority of parents in each district want to replace the history curriculum with the 1619 project and a People’s History of the United States. They want to teach students that race is real and that other races are inferior to theirs, etc.
This is what happens when school district let misguided parents control. Public education should not be beholden to the tyranny of the parent majority.
I don’t want my tax money to pay for schools at any level where relgious fanatics, flat earthers and those who worship money and power decide what gets taught. We’ve seen that before in Europe with scientists imprisoned because they dared to suggest that the earth was not the center of the universe and Kings were not enthroned by God and women were property with no voice and no freedom.
People can wax poetic about parental control but we all know who will really be in control. The result will be that we will be marching back into the Middle Ages with flags flying.
Just as with all but a few colleges and universities, teachers are ramping up their hard-line, communist, anti-family, censorship agenda in America’s high schools, middle schools, and even elementary schools. Convert them while their young. You might even win a prize if you turn in your parents for subscribing to the Epoch Times ! Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Parents have tried and tried to get the public school systems to move away from their social justice indoctrination shift and move back to simply teaching reading, writing, arithmetic, and science and having the courage to fail those students that fail the standards. But they continue to indoctrinate and deliberately dumb down the entire educational system to the lowest common denominator so no ones fails. The pressure from parents over the last 30+ years has not worked. The schools simply demand, and demand, and demand more and more money to “fix” the problem, but the problem gets worse and worse every year. You’d think these people were insane because they keep doing the same damn things over and over again expecting different results.
It’s time to hit these public indoctrination camps where it really hurts, in their greedy pocket books and give parents the ability to move the tax dollars slotted for their children away from a school that’s fail the student body to a school that’s not failing the student body.
I’d like to take my annual tax dollars that are used towards “schools” and use it towards something that will actually improve my grandchildren’s lives but those dollars are extorted by the government to support social indoctrination in public schools and if I don’t pay it the government what they demand they will throw me in jail for tax evasion. It really has become a form of pure extortion, which is the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats.
Public schools are not supposed to be tax funded social indoctrination camps but that is exactly what they have turned them into.
We were warned over twenty years ago by Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt about The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America by our education system; Iserbyt wasn’t wrong.
Unless the UNIONs are abolished, how can any reform ever happen? It can’t. Let’s stop dancing around the issue. The experiment is hopelessly, irreversibly off the rails. The patient has died. The FREE MARKET has earned a chance to provide education as a SERVICE, with the parent as the customer. There are so many online and in-person education companies that are doing a great job, the time to phase out the broken government schools is NOW. Education can be affordable, competitive, accountable, apolitical, religious or agnostic and most importantly: measurable. There should also be a formal accredited apprenticeship program with industry sectors in local markets. College isn’t for everyone and a skilled tradesperson can do very well for themselves, often with little to no debt, while simultaneously increasing their skill set and paycheck. If parents aren’t happy with their purchase, they can choose a different vendor. ALL of .edu that takes even $1 of public money needs to be shuttered. If the ivory towers want to finally use their huge endowments to run a school of their choice, have at it. We the People deserve freedom from these goons once and for all. Uncle Sam needs to get out of the education scheme, once and forever.
I too am perplexed by Turkey’s comment “While I remain concerned how vouchers could be the death of public primary and secondary education, I believe states need to use the power of the purse to reform higher education”
He fails to explain why public schools would not benefit from competition. Or why the demise of a field system is bad for the country. He merely just laments the prospect.
What teachers, school board members and some politicians (quoted by Turley) demonstrate is the arrogance of a monopolist. The idea that if you want a say in the education of your kids, you should pay for private education from your family budget, denies the reality that we all already pay for public education through taxation, i.e., from our family budget. A free market approach to education would actually work. Turley is afraid that public schools will fare poorly in a competitive market, but that is no argument against a free educational marketplace at all. Competition guarantees that we will get the best product for the lowest possible price. The same is true if education were made into a market product. If public schools cannot deliver good quality eduction for an acceptable price, they deserve to become obsolete and to be replaced by better alternatives. A free educational market would force public schools to cater to their constituents or lose market share and perhaps vanish as so many businesses every year have to close doors because they sell a product that nobody wants. Vouchers are a good idea, or reduce our (federal and local) taxes with what is used to fund education, so we can decide for ourselves. The fiasco with public education shows the need for more direct involvement of taxpayers in how tax money will be spend.
Turley,
I understand the focus on universities…
Yet we have a dichotomy.
While you can argue for public schools to be the last line of defense for free speech, there’s the issue of indoctrination within public schools and school choice for children. (Note: I have to argue against the public universities too.)
The issue of school choice is that they take a false metric or rather a misleading metric of cost of running a school per student and parents demand that credit so that they can choose private or alternative schooling.
There’s a sunk cost and a variable cost per student. Suppose that X is the current cost per student. If we decrease the number of students, we see that the overall cost per student goes up, even though the variable cost per student may remain the same. So when you pull students out, take the money out that would cover the fixed costs of running a school, things have to give. This is why just giving school credits to families for alternative schools… not good.
The other problem is that we’ve seen indoctrination occurring at all types and price points of schools. (Base on the incomes of the population of the taxpayer base). Even elite private schools are doing this.
Want to fix it?
Remove the public schools teacher unions.
Then focus on the Universities.
THIS IS A MULTIGENERATIONAL PROBLEM TO SOLVE.
-G
American colleges and universities should certainly become open to diverse points of view in all aspects of their operations. They should then fire half of their administrators and impose a one-third pay cut on those who remain.
VOUCHERS, VOUCHERS, and VOUCHERS!
Democrats have spent 60 years….failing inner cities….while skimming trillions
Many progressive European countries…allow you to send your kids to the school of YOUR choice…whether religious, private or public. Vouchers for ALL!
My undergrad alma mater, James Madison University, just saw a group of alums form an organization to protect free speech and diversity of opinion on the campus. It’s the fourth group in the Commonwealth with chapters at UVA, VMI and W&L. I’m all in for that. It’s the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability. Bravo!
https://www.madisoncabinetforfreespeech.com/
“I oppose such moves away from public schools, but I have lost faith in the willingness of most schools to restore educational priorities and standards.“
Much as I respect your opinion I believe you’re wrong on this. The central and vital insight of our Founders was the vital and critical role of competition in public policy. We have two houses of Congress, we have executive and legislative branches, we have an independent judiciary, we have 50 independent states, and so on. Our Founders believed, correctly, that each of these power centers would be jealous of their prerogatives and would work to keep the other branches honest. What our public education system needs is a healthy dose of competition. Public education won’t go out of business, but it have to reform, and it will.