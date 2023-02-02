“All Clear”: How the FBI Handling of the Biden Investigation Could Make Things Difficult for Hur

Below is my column in the New York Post on the latest developments in the Biden classified document investigation. The latest search occurred on the first day at the office for Robert Hur as Special Counsel. He may find that any potential criminal case has already been made more difficult by decisions by the FBI.
The FBI issued the “all clear” on its latest search of one of President Biden’s residences. The announcement came with the first day of special counsel Robert Hur on the job at the Justice Department.
Hur may find that the Biden legal team feels that “all clear” extends beyond the latest search. It could be challenging to make a criminal case after how the investigation has been handled.
At every stage, the FBI has adopted an approach that would compromise or complicate any criminal charge.
The FBI left the home untouched for over three months after classified documents were found in Biden’s former office in DC. While it was recently learned that the FBI did go to that office a couple weeks later, they reportedly elected to have personal counsel for the president conduct searches on the residences. Biden then spent weeks traveling to these residences after the FBI waited to search the premises.
The private searches clearly went through these documents and moved (and potentially organized) material. Despite being given the opportunity to conduct and record the initial searches, the FBI will now have to rely on the accounts of private counsel on how these documents were originally left, including any visible classification markings.
For example, to go through the papers, counsel had to handle them, sort them, and stack or box them. That means that the original conditions are lost in determining, for example, if anyone in the vicinity could have seen a telltale bordered classified jacket or whether a classified document was partially or fully outside of a jacket.
The FBI allowed uncleared private counsel to tread all over these scenes, creating a nightmare of chain of custody.
It then waited weeks to send its own agents to places like Rehoboth Beach as counsel and the Bidens frequented the property.
It is also not clear how the FBI conducted these searches. Reports recently indicated that Biden included classified information in notebooks that were seized in earlier searches. If true, that is a nightmare for investigators because it would require agents to do more than simply look for classified documents with markings at the beginning of paragraphs and tops of pages. They would have to actually read material to determine if Biden incorporated classified material.
In fairness to the FBI, the same hands-off approach was initially used with Trump as the FBI allowed for material to be collected and stored with additional security at Mar-a-Lago.
There are two differences. First, Trump never denied having such material. He insisted that he was allowed to have the files because he considered them unclassified. Second, while the Trump team insists that the FBI was given access to the documents, Trump resisted efforts to turn over all of the documents. Indeed, the FBI has raised a pattern of obstruction and false statements.
With Biden, the FBI did not know where documents might be located. The findings overlap with residential and office space used by Biden over the years. Moreover, they were reportedly told that they could search and seize any documents. They did not use that opportunity to search all of these locations, even after counsel erroneously stated that no more classified material was present at these locations.
The FBI is moving no more aggressively with other possible areas containing classified material. The FBI still has not reportedly searched the massive trove of Biden documents being stored at the University of Delaware. Reports indicate that Biden removed classified material as senator and these records cover that period. Looking for a few documents in Rehoboth Beach and not the university (roughly 80 miles away) with a truckload of documents is like driving past the ocean to go fishing in a wading pool.
The result for Hur is a case that is messier than Biden’s garage. It is hard to see how this investigation would yield a solid criminal case absent confirmation that Biden worked off clearly classified material. If so, he showed both intent and knowledge of unlawful possession during prior years. It would also make his categorical denials of any knowledge appear more sinister and incriminating.
Either way, none of this suggests “transparency,” as Biden likes to boast. The investigation has proceeded with a small fraction of the information leaked or released against Trump. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) also says that the National Archives were blocked from putting out a press release about the case — either by the Department of Justice or the White House. Combined with the fact that nothing was made public until after the midterms, it shows that Biden’s team wanted to keep this quiet.
In the end, both Biden and Trump come out looking bad but that is not nearly as bad a thing for Trump.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and a professor at George Washington University Law School.
42 thoughts on ““All Clear”: How the FBI Handling of the Biden Investigation Could Make Things Difficult for Hur”
I believe that it would be a better discussion if we stopped and split the discussion of the Trump case and focused on Biden.
The FBI has botched the entire case. They did not a warrant to search any of the locations. The warrant would also show what the agents were looking for. Merely taking the word of Biden’s personal attorney that they are cooperating should be taken with a grain of salt, after all the job of Biden’s counsel is to protect Biden.
The discovery of classified documents at Penn Biden Center was conducted by Biden’s attorneys. In my mind I’m wondering why personal counsel was searching for documents there. Once the discovery was reported the FBI did not follow what would be normal procedure. They allowed counsel to continue to participate not as observers. Normally, the office would have been sealed so that access would be limited. Then there is the matter of what was removed from the office prior to reporting the documents? Did the FBI catalog the evidence and photograph the office? Again no warrant.
At the Wilmington home private counsel was present to observe the search? What was the interaction between counsel and the agents on scene. Is it possible that counsel looked for documents before the office at Penn-Biden. If so did that trigger the search of the Penn-Biden office. Again no warrant.
The beach house was conducted after the Biden’s spent the weekend there. Why did’t the FBI search the house before the weekend search. There is no way to ask this diplomatically did the president or Mrs. Biden search the house for documents and were any removed? Normal practice would be to ask the president not to visit until the search was completed. Again no warrant.
How many times were the documents moved and who had access to them and who moved and handled them in these unsecured locations? No a locked garage next to the presidents classic car is not secure.
Then we have the papers from the presidents term as vice-president as well as his senatorial career. Why haven’t been searched? It has been proven that the president had classified material from his term as vice-president. That lone would be cause for a search warrant for the documents and papers at the University of Delaware.
Under normal procedure this would be treated as a possible criminal case, yet it is not. I recognize that we’re dealing with POTUS, so this case would normally managed by a senior agent from FBI headquarters.
A reporter asked the president about the appointment of the special counsel. Biden’s response was he did not know there was one. The AG would have informed him and its in all the papers. The FBI is searching your homes and the Penn Biden Center office. Mr. president are you that unaware?
Svelas’s posts on this subject are nothing more than disinformation.
Nobody has proven it is not.
Another reason to not bother reading their posts.
Just scroll past.
Hello, Mr. Capone? This is Special Agent Willis at the FBI. Pardon me? Yes, THAT FBI. That’s right. I hope my call didn’t wake you and I apologize for any inconvenience, but we were wondering if maybe you could ask your personal attorneys rummage around in your files to see if there’s any evidence of criminal conduct we should know about before we raid your home. Huh? Oh, let’s say a few months from now — how’s that? Will that give you enough time to conduct a thorough search? Good. The Bureau really appreciates your cooperation. Have a nice day. Bye bye now.
Yeah, that is about right.
Funny too!
Ralph– Excellent. The FBI clearly is providing cover for Biden (and Hunter) just as they did for Hillary. With the amount of time the FBI gave to Biden and his private counsel to scrub the beach house, If any classified documents were still there, Biden and his private attorneys are even more incompetent than we thought. The FBI has become a purely partisan organization, hell-bent on destroying Trump and slavishly devoted to shielding Biden from his and his family’s crimes. As I’ve said before, unless and until the FBI cleans itself up, if I ever am in a position to assist the FBI, I won’t.
American Citizens! The Biden Crime Family private attorneys, after scouring the Biden Crime Residences for classified documents or crack or both, have concluded. They now allowed the FBI to gently walk into the Biden Hideout Beach House to look for documents or crack or both. Guess what, as the private attorneys had predicted, nothing there!
American Citizens, do you not feel relieved?
The FBI sort of breaking procedures when “investigating”. Gee the last time I heard about that was when the FBI was investigating Hilary Clinton’s e-mails and never searched the actual Democratic Committee Server, but had a “clone” to be searched, and Hilary wiped e-mails herself or hired someone to do that. The FBI director then listed all the findings of their investigation of the e-mails and just when they looked like they were going to issue charges, Comey says “that she did not intend to do anything wrong” and then issues his “All Clear”. Also allowing her counsel into her deposition about the e-mails(when that counsel was also under investigation) was a likely a break in procedure) Then there is the lack of investigation into Russiagate and all it’s unseemly accusations, if they investigated it at all.
I’m not saying that the FBI only breaks precedent when investigating democrats, but of late it looks that way.
With the way Trump was treated by the FBI from 2015-2022, I would say he probably felt no need to be cooperative to an institution that had shown unbridled hostility to him and a willingness to break rules ever since he declared his candidacy.
Seems strange to charge obstruction when the initial accusations and charges were illicit (not saying they don’t apply here). Thats a really great game to play. I’ll charge you with something outrageous criminally and obviously without corroboration and slap you with “obstruction” when you fight back. Almost the no win scenario. Oh and I’ll break you financially even if you’re not guilty.
A caution for others. Svelaz is on a tear today and I believe he is prepared to type his little fingers down to nubs. Unless he uses Siri to dictate.
Good synopsis, GEB!
Of course anyone who thinks the FBI’s conduct is appropriate and reasonable re Biden….and it happened quite by accident and is in no way intentional…..also believes in Purple Unicorns that spew sparkling Pixie Dust from its hind end!
Since the Special Prosecutor has been named…..what if any actions has he undertaken to get to the bottom of the Biden Classified Document Theft?
Of course we know Special Prosecutors and the US DOJ/FBI never leak to the media about such matters…..right?
Nothing in DC partisan politics happens by pure serendipity does it?
Who dropped the Dime on Biden?
Why are the University Document Trove not in the. hands of the Special Prosecutor for a thorough search page by page?
When will they be…..after they have a complete scrubbing by Biden and his Lawyers ?
When will Hunter’s abodes be searched….as he had uncontrolled access to the places where the known classified documents were found?
The classier documents on Biden’s end were not stolen. There’s no evidence that he deliberately took them and refused to turn them over when they were found. Staff often handle classified documents and are often the ones in charge of making sure they are accounted for just like Pence and
Trump’s staff were. Trump refused to hand over documents once they were found in his possession that were not his to have, that is by definition, theft.
“Why are the University Document Trove not in the. hands of the Special Prosecutor for a thorough search page by page?”
Because they are not government property. Senatorial records ARE the private property of the senator. President’s are held to a different standard because of the presidential records act which makes any record created, received, as part of the president’s job government property. The FBI would need probable cause to get a warrant to search the documents which belong to Biden at the Delaware university.
Hunter’s home will not be searched because there is no evidence that he has or took classified documents from his father’s office. There would have to be credible evidence first. Rumors and innuendo are not credible evidence.
The classier documents on Biden’s end were not stolen.
Classified documents from Joe’s time as a Senator, meets the legal definition of Stolen property.
There is no way to make a mistake, as a Senator to have possession of classified information. This is according to Democrat Senators that have served as the Gang of Eight on the intelligence Committee.
But, to repeat. What Joe did is not uncommon. All of DC knows and accepts, DC power players have classified documents.
Especially Presidents. Presidents always take classified documents. President do it, because the Constitution allows them to have classified material. The President just declassifies the material. It is futile to try to stop them.
Garland is the 2cnd idiot in this mix. Biden/Garland going after Trump, trying to score political points created this whole mess.
“Classified documents from Joe’s time as a Senator, meets the legal definition of Stolen property.”
How so? Nobody knew they were missing. When he first acquired them he had authorization and it’s more likely staffers handled them. When they were found he promptly notified authorities. Trump on the other hand actively refused to turn over classified documents and other records that were not his to keep. That is theft.
“There is no way to make a mistake, as a Senator to have possession of classified information.”
Pence proves there can be mistakes because he also took classified documents without knowing he had them. Biden would be no different. What the real issue is is the problem of why so many officials end up with classified documents and nobody keeps track of them. I wouldn’t be surprised if more senators or congressmen had similar “mistakes” in the past.
“Especially Presidents. Presidents always take classified documents. President do it, because the Constitution allows them to have classified material. The President just declassifies the material. It is futile to try to stop them.”
Yeah they can have them as part of their job. But when they are no longer president. They have no need to keep classified document at home. Especially president’s like Trump who have been barred from getting classified information by the new president. There still has to be a record of the president declassifying something and Trump has not produce any evidence of his claims. Meaning he lied about it.
“Trump resisted efforts to turn over all of the documents. Indeed, the FBI has raised a pattern of obstruction and false statements.”
Glad we agree.
Indeed, on June 3, 2022, Christina Bobb certified that:
I have been designated to serve as Custodian of Records for The Office of Donald J. Trump, for purposes of the testimony and documents subject to subpoena #GJ20222042790054. … I am authorized to certify, on behalf of the Office of Donald J. Trump, the following:
a. A diligent search was conducted of the boxes that were moved from the White House to Florida;
b. This search was conducted after receipt of the subpoena, in order to locate any and all documents that are responsive to the subpoena;
c. Any and all responsive documents accompany this certification; and
d. No copy, written notation, or reproduction of any kind was retained as to any responsive document.
I swear or affirm that the above statements are true and correct to the best of my knowledge.
That’s a false certification that all documents with classified markings had been returned to the government and Trump was no longer in possession.
“The FBI allowed uncleared private counsel to tread all over these scenes, creating a nightmare of chain of custody.”
Yes, for Biden and Trump and Pence (who you don’t mention).
“The FBI still has not reportedly searched the massive trove of Biden documents being stored at the University of Delaware.”
And they also haven’t searched Bedminster, Trump Tower, and other Trump properties. That’s how it works when you have no probable cause for a search.
Assuming the quoted passages are as accurate as they are stated by “Anonymous,” it would appear that there’s a difference of opinion here between what one party said and what the other party found. Rather than jump to conclusions, perhaps, the special counsel will inquire of attorney Bobb what she meant by the words stated in her certification document. I can think of several good reasons that might contradict “Anonymous”’s unsupported conclusion. Remember, the FBI returned some materials they took that were not covered by their warrant. It’s possible Bobb made the same error when she assembled the requested documents that she believed and stated were responsive to the subpoena. As Cheryl Holmes used to save when defending President Clinton against impeachment, facts are stubborn things. Let’s wait for the facts to emerge before concluding that Biden or Trump is innocent or guilty. To do otherwise is just bias and useless conjecture, plain and simple.
JJc, if she erred in that statement. It means she was lied to by someone else. Trump is reported to have told his lawyers that he didn’t have anything else or that they were not allowed to search certain areas. Having trusted Trump and declared on his behalf that everything was turned over it would be evidence that Trump was intentionally hiding documents. That would be worse for Trump. It was her job as custodian of records to make sure everything.was turned over and it’s safe to assume that she asked Trump if he knew of any other places where he could have had documents. As a lawyer she had to ask because she was trying to comply with a subpoena. Obviously there were more documents and SHE is on the hook for signing the statement. She was lied to by trump and that is what resulted in the search warrant. The evidence obtained on the search proved either she lied or trump lied to her. It’s more likely Trump was the one who lied to her because he’s the one who still believed wrongly that all those documents were his. He only claimed he declassified them AFTER it was discovered he had classified documents he did not declare declassified when he left. He cannot produce evidence that he declassified all those documents. Trump being a well known liar certainly can be accused of having lied about it.
And they also haven’t searched Bedminster, Trump Tower, and other Trump properties. That’s how it works when you have no probable cause for a search.
A simple statement of fact informs. The President of the United has Plenary power to declassify material. (No, he is not required to fill out forms)
Ah, but a record must be made that the documents were indeed declassified. Because people asking for the information such as thru FOIA CAN access those documents if they were indeed declassified. Trump or any of his White House staff has been able to provide any proof that the documents were declassified. The staff is required to notify the agencies where the classified documents originated that they are no longer classified. Trump was lying. Otherwise he would have easily produced the records showing those documents were properly declassified.
‘After the midterms’ says it all to me. Don’t tell me our last couple of elections didn’t stink to high heaven, on many fronts. It’s pretty clear the Dems already consider themselves to be our rulers, and we’d better just suck it up. It’s becoming increasingly clear they all consider themselves ideological Godheads, too. A similar situation did not end well for the Spanish Inquisition.
In the first five comments three of them are from Svelaz, this is a version of the heckler’s veto. Svelaz and Anonymous just keep trying to “shout” down the rest of us that enjoy the columns and the ensuing comments made by people trying to discuss the issue at hand logically. The two of them just want to dominate the site, force others to abandon the argument and to go away.
This is how people would act if they were getting paid by Ron Klaine and the Democrats, were working for the FBI or were just contrarian oddballs.
That’s one reason I’ve begun to comment more. I have no doubt that a couple of the trolls are paid – no question. My comments may at times be less insightful, but it is absolutely accurate that these individuals attempt to ratio the site, everyday, and it’s an unavoidable reality on the modern www.
It’s what turley always promotes James. It’s the whole point of free speech. Your choice to comment more to ‘counter’ my comments or anonymous is exactly what Turley supports. Hullbobby seems to be alarmed at the fact that there is such a thing as discourse on a blog dedicated to…free speech.
HullBobby and James,
I agree.
Most of the time their comments look more like cut and paste from talking points on another blog. Looks like a disjointed mess, not worth reading. Just scroll past.
Though as I do not read or watch MSM, their comments, the few times I take to read them, have provided insight into their woke leftist mindset.
After which, I feel the need to bathe.
Well, if they are getting paid, then it will be because it’s effective.
The best way to prove it isn’t effective is to completely ignore them.
Hullbobby, hecklers veto? LOL! A hecklers veto is when law enforcement preemptively shuts down a speaker for fear there could be violence or incitement of violence.
Posting multiple lust which YOU do as well is what this forum allows. If I have multiple opinions about what Turley has been saying I CAN say as much as I want. Nobody is trying to “shout you down”. It’s exactly what Turley always promotes when it comes to free speech. Using MORE speech to counter bad speech or opposition to an issue. You’re welcome ignore me anytime. Nobody is forcing you to read my posts. Being a whiner is certainly your prerogative and I have no complaint. it’s amazing that you still don’t seem to get the whole concept of what free speech is and what this blog is about. There are multiple posters of the conservative variety that post just as much as I do and “dominate” the conversation. That’s often called a discussion. Again, feel free to whine as much as you like, you’re entitled to it. Whine away and I’ll keep exercising my right to speak.
The FBI allowed uncleared private counsel to tread all over these scenes, creating a nightmare of chain of custody.
The chain-of-custody failure wasn’t created by the FBI; extended for sure, but look first at whoever had the controlling authority at the time these documents came into existence.
We should be more concerned about what information these documents held and who had access to that information. And was that information used in anyway to harm our national security and/or for personal gain.
Once the SAR records are released and Hunter’s laptop is finally reconciled with them, I have no doubt we will see that Biden Inc. were (are) foreign agents.
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/03/31/how-hunter-bidens-interests-overlapped-with-banned-ukrainian-oligarch/
The FBI also allowed uncleared private counsel in Trump and Pence’s case. Turley slightly acknowledges this.
An ancient proverb says that sometimes a solution may be found in the problem. The FBI’s sloppiness in the conduct of its investigation, whether by accident or design, makes both cases against Trump and Biden unprosecutable as to the sole basis of mishandling charges. Should additional evidence be established that the classified information was given away or stored unproperly, then we might have a very different fact pattern but even here there will be serious issues of chain of custody of such evidence. The solution? Bad report cards for Trump and Biden and Pence and anyone else who takes classified info away from where it is supposed to be. Then, Congress should craft legislation that clarifies the existing statutes, clearly states the law for ex-officials, codifies things like how and when a president may declassify something, and better defines the difference between reckless and careless to cover things like Hillary Clinton’s email mess. Absent potential criminal charges related to Biden’s material being given away or sold, this should effectively end the matter for all. With scandals resolved, let’s move full speed ahead toward 2024 elections and let the people be heard!
Bad report cards for Trump and Biden and Pence and anyone else who takes classified info away from where it is supposed to be.
Trump is the only one with a legal, constitutional path, to all the material in his possession.
“Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) also says that the National Archives were blocked from putting out a press release about the case — either by the Department of Justice or the White House”
There’s nothing odd about that. It’s standard policy not to make statements on ongoing investigations. Trump’s own document scandal was ongoing for nearly two years before anyone knew about it. It was Trump who ultimately blabbed about it. This is the nature of Turley’s disingenuousness about this whole issue which clearly is about protecting Trump rather than be objective about the facts.
“There are two differences. First, Trump never denied having such material. He insisted that he was allowed to have the files because he considered them unclassified. Second, while the Trump team insists that the FBI was given access to the documents, Trump resisted efforts to turn over all of the documents. Indeed, the FBI has raised a pattern of obstruction and false statements.”
That’s the closest Turley has come to stating the fact that Trump obstructed and lied to the FBI. Trump never disclosed he had classified material. It was only known when a whistleblower notified the FBI Trump had highly classified material in his possession. Trump only claimed to have declassified the material AFTER it was discovered he had it. NARA knew he had some, but they didn’t know the extent of how much he had. It was only after the search that it was learned how much he had and the nature of the classification.
The Trump team refused to let the FBI access to the documents. They only allowed the FBI to look into a room and were told specifically NOT to look into boxes. That’s part of the obstruction charges that are possible. Biden has not shown any pattern of obstruction and false statements. Biden has been fully cooperative and so has VP Pence who also used private counsel to search his properties without the FBI present.
Turley is engaging in pure speculation when he doesn’t show who is reporting what he claims is being reported. The Delaware “trove of documents” has nothing to do with the current issue and Turley knows it. Those documents unlike the classified documents found are NOT the government’s property. The FBI will need a search warrant and probable cause to get one to search the senatorial documents in delaware. The FBI is not causing problems for Hur. They are doing everything by the book and it’s one reason for the slow pace. We have yet to hear Turley’s demands to search Trump’s other properties since he has been the one who has a history of obstruction and hiding documents and refusals to cooperate.
Nothing to see here, Keep moving along, the the Peanut Gallery will be closing soon.
Damning Trump in no way absolves Biden of very similar charges. The crime is mishandling and removing classified material. All the other folderol claims of who said what, when, etc., or whether this or that person or group obstructed this or that party is secondary to the main event, which remains the same for both Trump and Biden (and Pence). These additional items could be thrown in if the initial big event charge is decided upon. Unless Biden is shown to have improperly stored classified materials in the laptops seized by the FBI or given away, sold, or improperly quoted or restated classified information – all felonies – this matter should end by off-setting penalties against both teams. Let’s wait for the investigations to be finished before declaring a winner.
JJc, Only Trump has the distinction of being the one who deliberately obstructed, obfuscated, and lied to law enforcement (FBI) and refused to cooperate until he had to be subpoenaed. Both Biden and Pence by comparison fully cooperated and promptly turned over documents. Those distinctions will make a huge difference in how charges would be considered.
@JJC: I mostly agree with you. I would only point out:
1. The standard “Unless Biden is shown to have improperly stored classified materials” has already been met, irrespective of digital format
2. Whether Mr. Biden (and/or anyone else wandering around the property like, say, the guy that washes Mr. Biden’s cars) had “given away, sold, or improperly quoted or restated classified information” — or continues to do so — is separate and distinct from point one
3. The outcome of the other investigation was decided weeks in advance of its conception.
The whole investigation of Mr. Trump is a whole-hearted application of finding the crime to fit the man. To quote the Dread Pirate Roberts, “Anyone who tells you otherwise is trying to sell you something.” I’ll leave it for to you to examine the differences between the authority of the President to declassify materials and any other human on the planet.
Good “All Clear”
Now that the Nothing Burger is over We can focus of the Real Violations of the People.
The proliferation of Propaganda by the Democratic Party Administrations & Media to circumvent Our Democracy.
The Funding of such Overt Programs and the Prosecution of the Individuals involved.
Let’s get on with it.
“The private searches clearly went through these documents and moved (and potentially organized) material. Despite being given the opportunity to conduct and record the initial searches, the FBI will now have to rely on the accounts of private counsel on how these documents were originally left, including any visible classification markings.”
Hey Turley, news flash. Trump’s lawyers had almost two years to conduct a search of his properties. His private counsel handled documents multiple times too. They could have moved some to other properties as well which the FBI has not searched but his private counsel with no security clearance have supposedly searched. Why didn’t you question those issues?
“For example, to go through the papers, counsel had to handle them, sort them, and stack or box them. That means that the original conditions are lost in determining, for example, if anyone in the vicinity could have seen a telltale bordered classified jacket or whether a classified document was partially or fully outside of a jacket.
The FBI allowed uncleared private counsel to tread all over these scenes, creating a nightmare of chain of custody.”
Again Trump’s own lawyers for nearly two years handled, moved, and had them in unsecured locations BEFORE the FBI was allowed to look where they were stored. Trump refused to let the FBI even look into boxes to see if he had classified documents.
“Reports recently indicated that Biden included classified information in notebooks that were seized in earlier searches. If true, that is a nightmare for investigators because it would require agents to do more than simply look for classified documents with markings at the beginning of paragraphs and tops of pages. They would have to actually read material to determine if Biden incorporated classified material.”
Trump intermingled highly classified material with personal documents and took documents out of folders. The FBI had no problem sifting through the material and they shouldn’t have to with Biden.
