Wisconsin Survey Finds Almost 60 Percent of Students Fear to Speak Openly in Class

A new survey of students at the University of Wisconsin found that almost sixty percent of students are afraid to share their opinions in class due to the intolerance on campuses today. It is only the latest such poll on how the orthodoxy and intolerance of higher education is having a chilling effect on student speech and class discussions. Notably, this is almost identical to earlier polling at other schools.
UW-Stout’s Menard Center for Public Policy and Service conducted the survey.
The survey asked students if there have been times when they have wanted to express their thoughts in class but decided to remain silent. Almost 57% of respondents said yes. Thirty-one percent said that they feared that a complaint might be filed against them for expressing their views.
Another 37% said that they felt pressured by an instructor to agree with a specific viewpoint.
Liberal writers like Above the Law editor Joe Patrice have previously ridiculed students who fear speaking in class, dismissing the overwhelming majority in these polls as students who are “just… conservatives being sad that everyone else makes fun of them.” (Previously, Patrice defended “predominantly liberal faculties” and argued that hiring a conservative professor is akin to allowing a believer in geocentrism).
These polls are an indictment of the entire teaching academy. We have converted our universities into echo chambers reflecting overwhelmingly (and sometimes virtually exclusively) liberal faculties. When these polls are raised, faculty often shrug off the concern for free speech and the complaints of rising viewpoint intolerance. It simply does not seem to matter that the vast majority of our students are consistently polling as being afraid to speak openly in classes.
This latest poll comes as states are moving to use the power of the purse to force greater choice in education and diversity on faculties. This is a state school system and the legislature has every reason to seek measures to address the lack of intellectual diversity and tolerance on campuses or reduce the level of state funding for these schools.
18 thoughts on “Wisconsin Survey Finds Almost 60 Percent of Students Fear to Speak Openly in Class”
Joe Patrice believes bias does not play a part in academic grading procedures, but many have been left uncomfortable enough to be rightfully concerned otherwise. As too many universities demonstrate increasing partisanship and are majority staffed with administrators and professors who are markedly vociferous and doctrinaire when engaging others with their own, favored and undisputable ideology, it’s to be expected that so many will hesitate and even retreat. On that point Patrice might be forgiven for thinking everyone ought to agree with him, but when he goes on to quip that the hesitation and withdrawal one experiences is because of their fear of being ridiculed, he is being deceitful and petty. One only does that to cover the fact of their real intention, which is to constrain persons’ exchanges of thought and freedom of speech.
If we raised this many wusses, we deserve what we get. This is the why the blue collar kids win all the wars or die in them. And, of course, then we’re left with these little sheets who think they scored a homer after starting on third base. We need to educate our kids that they are persona nongrata to the Left and to not backdown. We’re the wusses, too.
That said, my youngest son was in one of those woke classes while an undergrad and decided he had had enough, launching a tirade agianst phony diversity and mythical white privilege. I understand they still talk about that day at his fraternity and I was never prouder of him.
We are what we’ll accept from those who would do us harm. My kids were always taught that little family mantra.
The remaining 40 percent are probably afraid to share their opinion that they are afraid to share their opinions. Darkness At Noon.
We’ve had the Stone Age, Bronze Age, Industrial Age, and the Age of Aquarius but none compare to the this current age. Whatever it may end up being called, it is the silliest, infantile, deceitful attempt to subvert the foundations of our union. Banning free thought and expression is the greatest determent to a functioning republic, and can only be successful when applied with force. As exampled almost daily this or that individual takes a jab from the subverts.
I swear this movement has corrupted Teddy’s “No Nothings” into their lexicon and stand proud of their accomplishments thinking they are enlightened like Francis or Rene. Their ostentatious notions must be voided and avoided.
Dear Prof Turley,
I never said much in class .. . I didn’t want to scare anybody.
*I’m a little shy .. . but it don’t last long.
Unfortunately this tendency of professors to be arrogant and browbeating of their students is not new. It was there at Emory University 1966-1970 when I was an undergraduate but mainly limited to the Social Sciences but has now spread. I do not advocate silence. If you have the argument and supporting literature then shout it out and tell the professor to refute it. I would suggest that UpstateFarmer’s daughter should have demanded an apology to be given in front of the class and written and given to her for her records. Otherwise I would suggest she threaten and follow through and file a sexual harassment complaint and infliction of severe emotional distress when she was simply asking for elucidation of the professors argument and that said professor responded in a thoroughly unprofessional manner.
My education and career was one long argument with colleagues, professors, department chairs and others who did not like to be questioned. I was threatened, blasted but never fired because you have to be “prepared when you argue”. I have no regrets about those arguments. The greatest regrets are when I stayed silent. That is subjective because many friends thought I was never silent. Stand Strong but be prepared for the cost.
GEB,
I was not made aware of what had transpired till well after the fact.
She did learn from it, and as long as she has the facts to back up her stance on a given subject, she sticks to her guns.
Jonathan Turley wrote, “students are afraid to share their opinions in class due to the intolerance on campuses today”.
This comes as no surprise to me and it’s not the only place where fear is taking hold in our nation.
The political left (aka progressives) has been engaging in pure persecution (hostility and ill-treatment, especially on the basis of ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation or political beliefs) of those that oppose their ideological shift towards totalitarianism for many years. It’s time to face the facts staring us in the face, our entire culture is under assault and fear has taken hold of our population and society.
Fear Is A Hammer & We’re Nails
And yet these brain-dead young people will vote Democrat in order to continue the trend toward totalitarianism. Biblically speaking: The Great Delusion.
Not much difference between this and burning books…freedom is on the wane.
And the more liberal the school is, the more fearful one is to speak openly
What would the “free speech advocates of the 60’s from Berkeley” say about the lack of free speech today?
They obviously would say they’re curtailing rampant hate speech. However, hate speech is now broadly defined as anything the left disagrees with.
Jeff: Those people from Berkeley are now in charge. Look at where Bill Ayers wound up. They don’t mind at all if the opposing side’s speech is shut down.
Still, it is somewhat encouraging that such a large percentage of students have such viewpoints, and are managing to preserve them, in spite of their leftist professors’ efforts to indoctrinate or bully them. In other words, the leftists are failing. Students are remaining silent until they have the diploma in their hands.
Cionnath,
My daughter witnessed and experienced that first hand when she pointed out a non-leftist POV in class. The professor basically told her to shut up, and my daughters opinion did not matter. My daughter said it was like the air was sucked out of the room as everyone felt the professor had stepped over the bounds of civility. It must of been quite evident as the professor later apologized to my daughter, but not in front of the class.
As a result, my daughter said for the rest of her undergrad, she kept her head down, studied hard, and got out of there as fast as possible.
She graduated 3rd in her class and one semester early.
UpstateFarmer– In a Tennyson course in the 1960s, we studied Morte d’Arthur. Each student had to write and deliver a paper drawn from the poem. My thesis was that men who reflected King Arthur’s ideals have appeared many times through our history. I picked three examples: Dag Hammarskjöld (UN), Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King. My professor, a brilliant elderly lady with two earned PhDs, was an unreformed product of the south. When I finished talking about Martin Luther King she looked at me and her only comment was “very interesting.” She gave me an A on the paper. Those were the days when a university welcomed thoughts with which they did not agree, even from a young mind. I am so very sorry that students like your daughter may never experience that type of education. But, third in her class is a good way to stick her finger in the professor’s eye.
honestlawyermostly,
Thank you for sharing that story with us.
And thank you for your kind words about my daughter.