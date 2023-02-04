Calling Abbe Lowell: The Chinese Make Familiar Claim Over Mysterious Balloon

Various intelligence and defense figures including former Defense Secretary Mark Esper have suggested trying to capture the Chinese surveillance balloon to analyze its equipment and any content. China admits that this may be its balloon but denies that it is used for surveillance. It says that it was lost accidentally due to weather. So the balloon may be ours but it was lost. However, the government is likely to oppose anyone collecting or using information from the balloon. That sounded vaguely familiar. Indeed, Abbe Lowell may have a new client (Indeed, a client with past dealings with his current client, Hunter Biden).
China notably invoked a claim of “force majeure,” or an extraordinary event that can negate contractual obligations. In this case, it is saying that the balloon was not intentionally sent into the United States but lost due to no fault of its own. Such a contractual claim indicates that it may still claim property rights to the balloon and that it was not really abandoned or lost legally.
In a letter last week, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell called for an array of criminal investigations as well as threatening lawsuits against critics and media figures. It also appeared to confirm that the laptop is indeed Hunter’s. However, the next day, Lowell told NBC “These letters do not confirm Mac Isaac’s or others’ versions of a so-called laptop.” It is a curious position but one that may appeal to the Chinese government (Indeed, this may be the type of legal acumen that prompted the Chinese to give millions to Hunter and his associates).
So here is the pitch. The Chinese first issues a flurry of letters threatening anyone who takes or uses information from the balloon with theft, defamation and privacy lawsuits, the loss of tax-exempt status, and undefined “criminal investigations.” Then you issue a statement the next day saying that, even though China may sue, “these letters do not confirm the United States’ or others’ versions of a so-called spy balloon.” So if there are surveillance capabilities found on the equipment, it is not necessarily yours. You then attack both critics and the media for a “dirty political trick” in using (or “manipulating”) any information found on the property lost by the CCP.
I fully expect a finders fee from the law firm if this works out with the CCP. Not to be too forward but the 2.8 carat diamond sent to Hunter as a gift from the Chinese would do nicely.
That is assuming, of course, that my original theory is wrong and that this is not “the Rover” still searching for “Number Six.” (If so, I will have to get my rowing jacket down from the attic):
This spy balloon fiasco has highlighted something we knew before the election but which the Democrats and some Republicans wistfully ignored: Biden is a bully toward those who cannot withstand an attack on them by their government, but an incompetent coward when confronted by nearly any foreign power. Even in this most obvious violation of national sovereignty, when we ask him questions, he silently stares off into the distance as if looking for something– his lost soul? Remember, he was the only member of Obama’s administration to oppose killing Bin Laden whose lethal violation of our national sovereignty killed thousands of us, Not surprisingly, he has surrounded himself with incompetence and cowardice: Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser (the “Forrest Gump of American decline”), Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense (pushing harder for “diversity, equity and inclusion” than anything else), Antony Blinken, Secretary of State (history of repeatedly making bad choices in Libya, Syria and Iran), and then there is Kamala Harris, Biden’s insurance policy against impeachment and the 25th Amendment. I hope we survive two more years.
The Chinese government lie. They lie like mofos. I happen to be part of a lineage that has been in New Mexico for over a hundred years, and the kind of crap these people pull boggles the imagination. The Chinese government spies on us like most people watch YouTube or Tik Tok – the incidents at the national labs in my home state on their own involving Chinese espionage could fill a book.
Chinese society has not been a thing of honesty, justice, compassion, or integrity for the entirety of my life, as I was born post-Mao, though when hong Kong was still ‘free’. That this administration (that would be the Bidens, for those that seem to think Trump is still POTUS and doing anything of consequence whatsoever but shooting his mouth off on his own social network that he created himself – seriously: if the mere existence of another human being rattles you to that point, which now requires serious effort on your part as Truth Social is about as far from mainstream as you can get, seek help. Right effing now) seems to be perfectly fine with that tells me all I need to know about them. This is not America, people. And it won’t be ever again until we fix it.
Shoot. The. F*****. Down. Pretty simple. And 1000% trivial for our military or DOD to do so. Like snoring at night or scratching your bum. Come on.
The last report has it at 60,000 feet over Charlotte, NC. Once it gets below 30,000 feet, the Navy might have a frigate that can launch a helicopter to try and snag it midair over the Atlantic. It would be a great show of bravado on the part of the Navy to retrieve the equipment intact. They still brag about the Soviet sub they raised off the Pacific floor.
There is a risk, however, that the balloon might self-destruct if tampered with, so a blast of microwaves to disable the electronics might be a good precaution.
Shooting it down with a missile could be more expensive than the balloon is worth. Sending a high-altitude fighter to machine gun the balloon over the ocean might be a safer and more economical alternative.
Finally, if they retrieve the balloon and we hear nothing more about it, it probably was just a weather balloon. The CIA and Pentagon would never pass up the budget bonanza of capturing a real spy balloon.
“There is a risk, however, that the balloon might self-destruct if tampered with, so a blast of microwaves to disable the electronics might be a good precaution.”
I was thinking of putting holes into the balloon so that it loses altitude, but then I realized that self-destruction might occur below a certain altitude. Your idea is much better, but just in case call in the bomb squad to figure this one out.
Once again, JT shows his unwillingness to distinguish between hardware and electronic data.
It doesn’t serve his readers, and it’s a model of sloppiness for his law students. Most professors would be embarrassed to repeatedly make this mistake, but perhaps some of JT’s income depends on it.
You are making things up again.and are being very sloppy. Does it embarrass you to be wrong on almost everything you have said?
I worked on Chinese projects in the late 1990s before most people could pinpoint China on a map. China’s development has been paid for by western civilization’s manufacturing outsourcing. China steals Intellectual Property because it lacks the intellect to create anything of value on its on, otherwise they wouldn’t have 350,000 students in America. Why come here if you’re that smart? People give China a lot more credit than it deserves. The balloon is just another Chinese screw up.
Alexandre: indeed. Universities love those Chinese students because they pay full tuition. However, we are educating our competitor. Also, they cannot study in the US without government permission. They are not sending their dissidents to study here, but those loyal to the regime. Not all of them will end up being involved in that, of course, but these students are potential spies for the Chinese government. Moreover, the smartest ones study biotech, chemistry, medicine, aviation technology, engineering, etc. Often, US companies offer them jobs after graduation and that is how new technology ends up in China.
Among other things it could also be testing.
