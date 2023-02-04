Buzz Kill: Critics Shrug as Musk Wins Major Victory in Court

For months, media has been relishing the investor lawsuit against Elon Musk, who became persona non grata when he moved to restore free speech protections on Twitter. Coverage spoke of Musk losing billions in the lawsuit while others speculated that Musk might be “setting himself up to lose Tesla.” Not yet. Not only are stock prices up for Tesla, but Musk just won a unanimous verdict in the investor trial. The reaction to the trial has been a shrug from critics as they continue to try to hammer Musk into submission. It does not appear to be working.
A jury found Elon Musk not liable for losses of investors due to a series of tweets saying he had “secured” funding to take the electric car maker private. They deliberated for less than two hours.
Musk personally testified at the trial and noted that he was relying on a handshake agreement in 2018 with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
The verdict is a buzz kill for the alliance of media, political, and business interests against Musk. Critics of his effort to restore free speech protections on Twitter have pressured advertisers while celebrities have publicly renounced their own Teslas. The very thought of allowing opposing views on issues from Covid to climate change to elections appears intolerable for many in politics and the media.
The public itself, however, has consistently supported the effort to restore the protections and Twitter has experienced a sharp increase in users. That success, however, has only led figures like Hillary Clinton to call on foreign governments to censor fellow citizens.
This unhinged campaign against Musk is being led by the same anti-free speech figures that long supported censorship. That is precisely why Musk may be the only person who could have fought this fight. While these figures and companies have a long history of forcing others into compliance, Musk has proven the immovable object in the face of this seemingly irresistible force.
They are absolutely terrified of him because he has more money than they do, and just as good connections. Never in the history of the enlightened West (that would be centuries, folks, not decades) have we seen this type of antagonism against simply saying what you think. I applaud Elon, and I hope plenty more follow because money and power and perceived privilege are all the brain dead elite understand, and in the 21st century, virtually all of them are on what used to be the left. They are running like scared little kids in the face of an open *Twitter*, FFS. Fathom that. The thing that was formerly known for sharing photos of what you had for brunch. And these are the same people that formerly praised Elon to the skies. Trust modern dems and the modern MSM about as far as you could throw them with your pinky finger. It used to be, ‘Don’t trust anyone over 30.’. Now, it’s, ‘Don’t trust anyone under 45.’. Wish we could raise the voting age to that standard.
Congratulations, Elon! Keep going!
Is Elon censoring liberal lefties? I hope not. I just want free speech for everyone.
Elon Musk has the trappings of an iceberg fate for the censorship Titanic.
Musk shows again that hard work and brains can take you places.
Dont ya just love Elon Musk! I do.
I certainly do. Since he’s bought Twitter, it’s a real “open” forum. The haters are still there, but they have free rein. That’s great because now the more conservative & alternate voices are also heard. Back in the old days (60’s) when the term “liberal” truly did describe the Democratic Party…they stood for no war, social justice, anti Big Brother, anti censorship, etc. More of a live & let live way of life. There has been a cosmic shift…they have embraced socialism/communism were BIG GOVERNMENT & anyone that disagrees should be censored, banned, exterminated.
Dear Prof Turley,
Free speech ain’t cheap. Elon, bless his heart, paid $44 billion to expose (see @ Twitter Files) Twitter as a wholly owned subsidiary of the United States government. That’s bad business, on both accounts.
Professor Turley, Do you have any updated information on Hillary Clinton’s censorship efforts — you keep linking back to your November 2 post?
Concerned CitizenSea Lions
Concerned, can you tell us what updated information you are looking for and why?
To elaborate on my question directed at JT, he keeps mentioning Hillary as promoting censorship and I am not aware of any activities in the last few months where she has done so. Accordingly, depending on the facts, JT should either give an updated link to censorship activities or perhaps mention someone else who has been active recently.
It seems you recognize that Hillary Clinton engaged in supporting censorship. I don’t think much more need to be said, do you?
“mention someone else who has been active recently.”
That is a broad request, especially since the entire left has been engaged in the promotion of censorship or assisting it. Thanks for bringing it up. Censorship is an important topic and that is why Elon Musk remains prominent in the news. Musk has done a service for the nation, don’t you agree?
Do you have a credible reason to believe that Hillary Clinton no longer wants foreign governments to censor American citizens? If not, then Turley is performing a valuable public service. People need to know that she is abusing whatever influence she has for evil purposes.
This is the same play book that was and is being used against the chief heretic Trump. The process is the punishment. The verdict is only a minor setback. Double and triple jeopardy is a norm that only a law professor can love. Yes, yes different courts. Yes, yes slightly different issues – wink, wink. This will continue until the courts impose some form of punishment on people and groups who file obviously political and frivolous lawsuits – not likely, I know. How many swings at your political enemies should one get? Trump and Musk can afford a vigorous defense. The average baker cannot.
Timothy Hargadon: Nice Comment. Maybe the baker should create and sell cookies in the shape of a Tesla vehicle. He might sell out in one day and make enough to find a good deal on one of those Teslas “publicly renounced” by celebrities.
The average baker cannot.
The Colorado baker, Jack Phillips, is a fool for a businessman. There were so many ways to address the gays / lesbians who were trying to brow beat him, self-righteous prigs that they are, and then the Trans. Forget the canard that Phillips is a man of deep Christian Faith. Jim and Tammy Faye Baker, Jimmy Swaggart, former Liberty University president, Jerry “bang my wife while I watch” Falwell Jr all said likewise.
He could have met with the prospective clients and gotten to know them so as to understand what really drove them as broken people, then met that broken need, e.g. befriend them, accompany them, break bread with them and their peers, evangelize, convert, etc.
He could have grown his business by baking whatever they desired, beat them at their game, ask for a list of their friends, target them for promotional purposes, subsequently peel off the good natured gays and lesbians to his side, earn their business, then watch his business mushroom. That would have been the smartest tact.
He could have baked a cake that was ugly, tasted like dirt, and present them their finished order, then ask them what their next order would be
He could have done dozens of things to either win the audience and thereby fragment them, bake exactly what they requested just as he would have for gluttonous, slothful, prideful, greedy, angry, divorced customers, or he could have taken their money and bake a mediocre product thus comply with their request at their expense.
But he decided to be a showboat. He won no converts to the Faith, none of the lost were saved, he preached to the choir/the won, failed miserably at evangelization, and created great distress for himself and others. The guy is a millstone, just like King Henry VIII was who became head of the Church of England for decapitating Thomas More
At least Jimmy Falwell Jr made 6 figures as a Falwell icon and enjoyed watching his wife with the pool boy. Falwell Jr is a shallow pig. Phillips is just shallow.
“The Colorado baker, Jack Phillips, is a fool for a businessman. “
How can you say that? He wasn’t acting as a businessman. Yes, he could have acted differently, but HE ACTED. How many people place their ‘lives’ at stake for their personal principles? If one wants to characterize his actions, one should not call him a fool, but recognize him as one of the few who will stand up for what they believe. Your gripe with Phillips is he didn’t do your bidding.
I agree, Estovir has completely missed the point in his venal understanding of the world. That is sad but does not make a sound argument for the topic at hand, which is individual principles and a life well led. He is conflating unbridled capitalism with moral behavior and making a mess of it.
Jonathan, can you elaborate a bit on the actual case against Musk and his successful defense?
Good for Mr. Musk. Well done
ELON WINS AGAIN, AGAIN, AGAIN, the Dems and Left Wing nuts keep trying and they keep losing. Musk is not afraid of them and he will fight and the Left and others can’t stand this, someone who Refuses to Melt and do what they say, that is why they hate Musk and Trump.But, they will continue to go after Musk and Musk will continue to Win, with a Smile.
Lefties lying again.
No integrity, no shame.
But it is the readers who keep coming back for more lies that are the stupid ones.
They like being lied to.