Biden Repeats Dubious Call and Claim on Assault Weapons in State of the Union

Last night, President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union address. It was difficult to watch at points. Biden made a series of questionable statements like claiming that he added 12 million new jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Biden has only added 2.7 million overall jobs. However, it was his statement on assault weapons that stood out for some of us who have previously flagged his claims as legally and statistically flawed. The claims have not improved with repetition.
The same lines appeared again in the address virtually verbatim from prior campaign speeches:
“Ban assault weapons once and for all.
We did it before. I led the fight to ban them in 1994.
In the 10 years the ban was law, mass shootings went down. After Republicans let it expire, mass shootings tripled.
Let’s finish the job and ban assault weapons again.”
I would truly like to “finish the job” and have the President drop this dubious claim. Biden again does not define what he means by assault weapons. He previously has included 9mm handguns in his proposed ban.
The President is referring to the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act or Federal Assault Weapons Ban (AWB) in the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. The law banned the manufacture for civilian use of certain semi-automatic firearms as well as some large capacity ammunition magazines. That ten-year ban was signed by President Bill Clinton on September 13, 1994 but expired on September 13, 2004.
That was before the Supreme Court recognized that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual right to gun ownership in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008. The Act was not challenged under the Second Amendment in any major litigation.
Putting aside the constitutional challenges, the President’s factual claim is far from established. Indeed, there is no evidence that the ban had any appreciable impact on gun violence and most studies questioned the impact even on mass shootings. There does appear to have been a decrease during this period and an increase after the period. However, the cause-and-effect claim has never been well-established.
Support for this claim could be based on a 2019 study in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery that found that “Mass-shooting related homicides in the United States were reduced during the years of the federal assault weapons ban of 1994 to 2004”. However, the authors said that this reduction was merely “observational” and that the Act was not clearly the cause of the reduction in shootings and deaths.
A Rand study found such claims “inconclusive” while the National Institute of Justice noted:
“A number of factors—including the fact that the banned weapons and magazines were rarely used to commit murders in this country, the limited availability of data on the weapons, other components of the Crime Control Act of 1994, and State and local initiatives implemented at the same time—posed challenges in discerning the effects of the ban.”
Even the Washington Post noted that “Part of the problem is that the assault weapons ban existed for only 10 years, and there are relatively few mass shootings per year, making it difficult to fully assess its impact.” The Post would only say that some studies show the law was “effective.”
A 2020 study published in Criminology and Public Policy found that “bans on assault weapons had no clear effects on either the incidence of mass shootings or on the incidence of victim fatalities from mass shootings.” This study noted that “most mass shootings do not involve assault rifles, but many involve the use of [large caliber magazines].”
A 2004 Justice Department study found little support for this cause-and-effect claim.
The obvious problem with this claim is that mass shootings are statistically rare. It is very hard to associate a decrease to the law, particularly with the abundance of existing weapons and the fact that many shootings do not involve the AR-15 or similar models.
The State of the Union should, in my view, not be just another stump speech. Just as members need to show greater restraint, so should a president.
Of course, we were spared the disgraceful act of “liberated” former Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up the speech of former President Donald Trump. It is doubtful that Democrats would be as thrilled and supportive of a “liberated” McCarthy shredding the Biden speech due to his own deep disagreements with it. He did not do so and it helped restored dignity to the chair and decades of traditions.
I admit that I am a bit of a purest on the decorum question. Kevin McCarthy could be seen mouthing words and shaking his head. It was reminiscent of the controversy over Justice Sam Alito mouthing objections in response to President Barack Obama. While it paled in comparison to the offensive conduct of his predecessor (who also would shake her head and roll her eyes behind Trump), it was still inappropriate in my view. The Speaker represents the entire body of the House of Representatives — Democratic and Republican — in the State of the Union. As difficult as it may be at times, it is better to remain stoic.
The worst part was the yelling and heckling from Republican members. They were clearly baited by the President and it worked. As I tweeted last night, it was wrong when the Democrats did it and it is wrong now when Republicans do it. At one point, Biden was called a “liar” for again claiming that Republicans want to cut social security (a position rejected repeatedly by the vast majority of Republicans). Biden responded that he was not saying “I’m not saying it’s a majority.” It was still a low blow. However, I continue to follow the old school view that members should remain respectful and silent. To his credit, McCarthy was seen glaring at some colleagues and on at least on occasion telling them to “Shush.”
The State of the Union captured the state of our politics and it is not good. While calling for unity, Biden took cheap shots at his opponents on issues like social security while Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R, Ga.) screamed “Liar.” We have lost the civility and, with it, the dignity of such historic moments. Joe Biden is our President. He is granted entry to the House once a year for this constitutional function. He is entitled to a respectful audience. He is also expected to be respectful and accurate in his own words. He also failed that test.
Things will not change in our country until we demand more from both parties and all of our leaders. Fortunately, my children are older now, but I always had them listen to the State of the Union addresses. I would have been mortified to have them watch this spectacle of sparing between the President and members last night. It goes against everything that we have sought to instill in them about mutual respect and civility.
138 thoughts on “Biden Repeats Dubious Call and Claim on Assault Weapons in State of the Union”
In any case, the whole idea that the president should be treated with respect is perverse and un-American. A president is not a king. He is a functionary, of no more importance and deserving no more dignity than a janitor in a federal building, or a mailman.
it was wrong when the Democrats did it and it is wrong now when Republicans do it.
No. Abso-bleeping-lutely no. Under no circumstances can your position be accepted or even tolerated. The most fundamental rule of justice is that turnabout is fair play. It was wrong when the Democrats did it, but when did it and were not disciplined for it that changed the rule. It now became right.
The rules are established by precedent, and a new precedent always overrides the old ones. Heckling is now right and proper, and should happen whenever called for, unless the Democrats agree to make a new rule, which shall not take effect until there is a new president.
Until then, even if they repent their folly, they must be made to lie in the bed they made. Justice demands it. Dignity demands it. For the Republicans to sit there and endure Biden’s lies, knowing how the Democrats treated Trump, would simply turn them into doormats.
Indeed even if by some miracle he didn’t lie, he should still be treated with the same contempt that Trump was. After all, Trump didn’t lie (much) and was still treated with contempt. So that is now the rule.
The communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, demopublicans, RINOs, AINOs) have been endeavoring mightily since “Crazy Abe” Lincoln to abrogate the Constitution and impose the Communist Manifesto. Now “Biden The Corrupt” intends to void the 2nd Amendment. Is there anything left of the Constitution?
Recently, the Supreme Court recognized the Constitution’s “manifest tenor” and overturned the clearly unconstitutional Roe v. Wade decision, acting retroactively by 50 years. The Supreme Court must now act retroactively by up to 150 years to overturn every unconstitutional act and program since Lincoln including, but not limited to, denial of secession at its consequences, matriculation affirmative action, grade-inflation affirmative action, employment affirmative action, quotas, welfare, food stamps, minimum wage, rent control, social services, forced busing, public housing, utility subsidies, WIC, SNAP, TANF, HAMP, HARP, TARP, HHS, HUD, EPA, Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Labor, Energy, Obamacare, Social Security, Social Security Disability, Social Security Supplemental Income, Medicare, Medicaid, unfair “Fair Housing” laws, discriminatory “Non-Discrimination” laws, etc.
Either Justices fulfill their sworn-oath duties to support the literal Constitution, or they must be impeached; without support and enforcement, the Constitution collapses, as it has. Congress has the power to tax for ONLY debt, defense and infrastructure, aka “general Welfare,” no power to “claim or exercise” dominion over private property, and the power to regulate ONLY the value of money, commerce among the States to preclude bias by one over another, and land and naval Forces.
Biden, Democrats and their Lefty propaganda machine would have loved to have Republicans just sit their like potted plants while Biden gaslit them and the American people. *uck that! Next time just get the SOTU in writing and do not invite the President into your house to conduct a campaign speech.
Had the GOP not fact-checked the president in real-time, the propaganda press would likely have promoted and validated Biden’s lie even further. Fortunately, thanks to the gusto of congressional Republicans, the takeaway from Biden’s Social Security and Medicare fear-mongering will not be imaginary GOP cuts, but instead all the booing, MTG calling Biden a liar, and the president ultimately renouncing his own narrative.
https://thefederalist.com/2023/02/07/liar-republicans-epically-fact-check-bidens-social-security-and-medicare-fear-mongering-in-real-time/
Hear, hear!
I note that the basis for Biden’s remarks during the 2022 campaign and the SOTU is Senator Rick Scott’s Plan to Rescue America, which calls for every Federal program to sunset after 5 years. Every program, includes Social Security and Medicare (and Scott acknowledges that), so the plan opens the door for Democrats to come in and make their claims. He has not amended the plan to specifically exmept Social Security and Medicare from the sunset and is expressing support for the plan (without amendment) today. While Scott says that popular programs like Social Security and Medicare can be renewed beyond the sunset, renewal could be easier said than done given the rigors of the legislative process. Rick Scott is not an isolated Senator either — he headed the Senate campaign comiittee during the 2022 cycle and he just received 10 votes (including his) for Minority Leader.
“mutual respect and civility”
amen and amen!!
The State of the Union Speech: An annual farce when the House Chamber is turned into a second rate kabuki theater where reality is completely given away to pretense; a forgettable charade in which only frenzied and intolerant politicos partake.
Decorum is gone because there is very little middle ground. Democrats want to take guns, Raskin wants more censorship. They want control of your health with mandated vaccines, control of your children, control of what you drive even what you used to cook your food. Those of us that relish our freedom to make our own life choices have no reason to be civil when we don’t want to give in one iota on any of these issues.
They want to domesticate us. It’s obvious.
The minority that controls the mainstream narratives has no trust in the common American and less trust in their ability to withstand moral scrutiny that they have no alternative.
bobthere: “Them vs. Us”. You are a disciple. It’s obvious. The problem is that you are so deep into discipleship that don’t know or won’t admit that the majority of Americans voted for Joe Biden and not your hero and do not agree with the Republican platform (to the extent anyone can figure out what it is because, truly, they don’t have one other than trying to obstruct Biden’s “build back better” program and to try to “investigate the investigators” who proved your hero is a crook). You don’t speak for “us”, meaning most Americans. Republicans Rick Scott of Florida and Mike Lee of Utah DID propose sunsetting and/or abolishing Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps, proposals that the majority of us (which doesn’t include you and yours) don’t agree with. They tried to lie about it last night, but it wouldn’t fly. Biden played them like a fiddle. It was literally hilarious to watch Mike Lee’s phony “astonished look” when Biden brought it up. Check out videos on line wherein Mike Lee talks about pulling up such programs by the roots. The Democrat party does NOT control mainstream media–another lie you bought into because you are a disicple.
Nutchachacha’s gross dependency, affirmative action, etc., is unconstitutional by definition and must have been struck down upon its emergence under the doctrine of Judicial Review. Equity is the absence of bias and favoritism – Merriam-Webster.
The entire, communist, American welfare state is unconstitutional as Congress has the power to tax for ONLY debt, defense and infrastructure, aka “general Welfare,” no power to “claim or exercise” dominion over private property, and the power to regulate ONLY the value of money, commerce among the States to preclude bias by one over another, and land and naval Forces.
Communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, demopublicans, RINOs, AINOs) have been nullifying the Constitution for the benefit of themselves since “Crazy Abe” and his successors denied fully constitutional secession, prosecuted an unconstitutional war, of aggression, not common defense, against a sovereign foreign nation, usurped power and imposed unconstitutional martial law, imposed unconstitutional suspension of habeas corpus (the South’s act was secession not rebellion), denied constitutional freedoms of speech, press, etc., committed egregious dereliction by not enforcing extant immigration law in 1863, and corruptly and improperly ratified “injurious” amendments under the duress of brutal, post-war, military occupation and oppression, no quiescent environment suitable for amendment that.
We gave you a republic, said Franklin. America was designed and established to be a severely restricted-vote republic. Turnout was 11.6% in 1788. Never was America intended to be a one man, one vote democrazy subject to expropriation by communists.
The singular American failure was and continues to be the Supreme Court which has usurped power and executed decisions based on the principles of the Communist Manifesto not the Constitution of the United States of America.
Tony,
True enough and add to that, there is nothing civil about the other side. They are the most intolerant people preaching tolerance.
They are the heirs of the Bolsheviks, they are the most intolerant people PERIOD.
Who killed the Romanovs?
I always find it a bit ironic (understatement) when the Dems accuse pro-life advocates of wanting to control a woman’s body. Yet…well, the evidence of what they want to control is clear as you’ve stated. Biden was right on one thing, we are at an inflection point, aka the point of no return.
I don’t like the rift either, but I am glad the Republicans finally stood up for themselves. Another poster pointed out that is some countries the decorum would have been a great deal less, for what it’s worth. Biden’s lies – oh, the lies! The thing that’s galling is that they are so very, very easily debunked.
It also occurred to me that his statements about jobs and the economy were so eerily similar to Obama’s lies about the same toward the end of his second term (and Obama’s were replete with false charts). In my mind there is no question what is going on here. It isn’t just Obama’s third term, but another term for his entire gang, and I suppose that surprises no one that understands the machinations of politics.
Even putting all of that aside, I think Pelosi and her cohort permanently lowered the bar. It’s fight back or be steamrolled at this point, the days of senators from opposing sides grabbing cocktails together afterward are long gone for the most part, and the constituency – forget it. And the animosity is largely coming from the left. At least it’s still in the form of talking in Congress, even if passionately.
Personally: our living expenses have now officially gone up $10,000.00/year after more, recent, increases. I do not know where people find that kind of extra green in such a short span of time. That and the lockdown of grown and responsible adults are enough for me to have my sentiments.
James,
My inlaws have seen their electric bills go up 20% and 30% between two different house holds.
Many Americans are feeling the hurt and not just in utilities.
McDonald’s saw record profits. Why? It is cheaper for low income families to buy from a fast food joint then go to the grocery store and use electricity or gas to make a meal.
We see at the grocery store. Lunch meat. The good prime cuts like roast beef used to be $9.99/lbs. Now it is $13/lbs. The middle stuff that used to be $5-6/lbs, is now $9/lbs.
Same goes for things like American cheese.
Just the other day, some of the major meat producers are reporting they have an overabundance of product. It is not because they produced too much. The American consumer have cut back for cheaper food items, e.g. pasta, potatoes, etc.
Sorry Jonathan, Biden stood at the podium for 73 minutes and called Republicans liars. He basically said that Republicans are responsible for every mass murder in the last twenty years. Decorum should run in both directions. Biden talks about mass murder and guns while he allows Fentanyl to pour across our southern border resulting in 100,000 American deaths per year. Sometimes anger is justified.
Biden’s numbers regarding deaths from overdoses was intentionally ignorant and low. However, he did promise to reduce the numbers by checking Fed Ex deliveries, but never recognized the tons of fentanyl coming over the border, provided by China.
What do drugs do? The Chinese know from history [The Opium Wars]. Drugs destroy the fabric of a nation. What better way to destroy that nation without destroying its land?
S. Meyer, I stand corrected. Regarding the employment of “capitalism” as a pejorative, it would likely not have been young Marx in 1837 at 19 (Gates started Microsoft at 20). What we may understand then, is that Lincoln, himself, initiated the use of “capitalists” as a pejorative.
TIT: Biden doesn’t allow any such thing: in fact, under his administration, more fentanyl has been confiscated than any period in the past. I saw a piece the other day about how alt right media tries to spin this obvious success into some kind of indictment against Biden. Here’s a clue: confiscating more fentanyl than in the past proves that Biden is doing a better job of securing our border. More confiscations is what we want, and trying to use this as proof that our border security is weak and/or some inference that Biden is “allowing” more fentanyl into our country is just another alt-right lie. Republcians weren’t even on board to fund even more equipment to detect fentanyl or other illegal substances.
Biden also never said Republicans are responsible for mass murders–another deceitful spin by alt-right media. Republicans showed what classless losers they are last night. Mike Lee of Utah and Rick Scott of Florida both proposed cutting or sunsetting Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and food stamp programs as a negotiating tactic over raising the debt ceiling, and then feigned shock when Biden brought that up and said he’d never allow it to happen. Biden fought back when Republicans tried to deny it, and he forced them to concede this point. He played them like a Stradivarius. The bleached white trash hag from Georgia, dressed in her best Cruella Deville costume, kept yelling “Liar”. McCarthy, who sold his soul for the speaker’s gavel, tried to shush his caucus, but they don’t respect him either. Sitting there, he literally looked like a hostage because that’s what he really is–he gave up his power to the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Bobert and Jim Jordan. Republicans refused to applaud for democracy. What a sh(t show by Republicans, and through it all, Biden showed grace under fire and preached for unity and progress toward a brighter future. So much for his being senile and mentally incapacitated.
@thinkitthrough
Though far be it from me to presume anything about a man I don’t know, and incidentally, one I respect a great deal, why is the Professor holding out hope that the dem party will ever be sane again? i see it time and time again, even though he calls them out all the time. I admire his fairness a great deal, but it has *got* to become obvious at some point that this fairness is not coming from the left, and as things stand – likely never will again. I do NOT know what it will take to shake generational liberals loose. I pray that it isn’t shots being fired.
I say this as an Independent that voted for Bill Clinton way back when, voted for Obama thinking he was what he said he was until around 2014 when it was too late, didn’t vote for POTUS in 2016, but voted for Trump in 2020, out of an impulse for survival as an *American* because it is so crystal clear what the DNC had become. Last night would not have happened were it not for modern liberals, and that is a concrete, indisputable, fact. And all said, it was still about 1,000 times more civil than anything Nancy presided over; her entire tenure was an Aristocracy 101, and I’m smart enough to know people on the right are a part of that (*cough*Mitch, the entire Bush family, the entire Cheney family*cough*. Old enough to remember when people, the same people praising Biden even though ignored him all the way through the senate to his time as VP and cannot likely name a single thing he said or did during those days, because they weren’t aware he was ever a senator and had been around for so long. Some people honestly believe presidential candidates appear out of thin air, from the lower struggling classes 🙄) as well.
The madness is tough to calculate over the past seven or so years, and that is with what we used to consider madness, when Hillary was SOS (boy is that an oxymoron). I could care less about whose spouse kisses whom; the rails we formerly traversed are gone. We are in the woods, picking out our own paths among the wolves. And they are the hungriest they have ever been on this planet we call our home.
I’m just going to say it: you have to be the biggest rube in history to continue to have faith in the left; and despite what you may have heard on Facebook, that does not automatically make you conservative. Believe it or not, human life, ultimately has very little to do with political affiliation, and the earth itself doesn’t give a toss if humanity survives. it will carry on throughout the eons without us.
I make it a point not to watch the SOTU.
I read the transcript the next day.
Just got done reading it.
It was a work of fiction. And not even very good fiction.
Biden exceeded my expectations. He didn’t accidentally declare war on Israel or Britain.
LOL!
Liars gonna lie
“He is entitled to a respectful audience” — not when he disrespects the audience, and the entire country, with his blatant lies. Lies are disrespectful. This cheap creep got what he deserved. In a country like the UK, the opposition’s screams would have been even louder. “Decorum” works only when both sides agree on it. The Democrats have decided to lie and sneak and cheat — they not only do NOT deserve respect, they deserve to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
You very well could be a monkey’s uncle if your brother-in-law is a monkey, because that would make his sons and daughters your nephews and nieces, and you their uncle. I should know…my sister married a monkey.
If you can’t win an argument, go personal. You went personal. Hyperbole.
The decorum in the House hasn’t been very good for years. When the Speaker of the House tears up a President’s prepared remarks during the State of the Union speech, what do you expect when “the shoe is on the other foot?” The Office of the President deserves respect, no matter who is elected to that office. Democrats and the Democrat Party, my former party from years ago, determined that President Trump was not legitimate, was elected by Russia, which was debunked, and continued to run with that lie for 4+ years. Again, what do you expect? Again today, news outlets, Democrat Congressman/Women are still trying to pin Trump as illegitimate, and I would same with some Republican Congressmen/Women regarding President Obama.
In contrast, the media has reported the Biden/China connections and that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russia disinformation, that everything Mr. Biden says is truthful, that the flavor of Mr. Biden’s ice cream is more important than most everything else and that voter ID laws are racist.. The folks are tired of the double standard, that everything opposing the Democrat Party is racist. The folks now have ways to express their displeasure against the double standard. The old saying “you can’t argue with those who buy ink by the barrel” is gone for the most part. The internet, this blog and others like it have somewhat leveled the playing field regarding what is newsworthy. Us “common folks” now have an outlet for our dissatisfaction and what we see and believe is media bias.
Individuals, voters and Congressmen/women of both parties are not trusting the outcomes of elections….a very real concern and time to address how our elections are held. I personally favor, along with a vast majority of White, Back, Hispanic and Asian voters, that voter ID is needed. Until tour confidence in elections are fixed, the US political system will not be trusted by either party and will eventually fail.
in 2012 when watching the Hunger Games Part 1, I turned to my wife and said that this was going to happen in the United States in 50 years, it’s been 10 years since that movie came out. I believe we are closer than ever to a Hunger Games scenario. God Bless these United States cause we are going to need all the help we can get to be united.
What if you fathered and raised one?
I am glad to see that Professor Turley pointed out that “mass shootings” are statistically rare. They only happen once in a great while. For instance, there have only been about a dozen “mass” school shootings in the past 20 years and all but two of those involved high schools. The problem is that the media and politicians inflate them and make it appear that they’re regular occurrences.
Semcgowanjr: “am glad to see that Professor Turley pointed out that “mass shootings” are statistically rare.”
+++
Rare, yes. Unknown when I was young. Some think SSRI medications may be a factor. They are known to sometimes provoke thoughts of suicide and it isn’t a big leap from there to homicide.
We shove medications down the throats or into the arms of young people with little thought what harms they may do.
Though, in fairness, if I had to attend public school in its present decayed state I would want to be thoroughly stoned on something. Thankfully, it wasn’t quite so bad when I was in school and I could get by simply by ignoring them. They preferred that I do that.
Young, you might very well be right about SSRI drugs and other drugs as well legal and illegal.
Does population size have something to do with it?
1950 150,000,000 people
2020 340,000,000 people
Double the size, double the craziness?
1950 people were moving closer together. The family farm was disappearing. It’s hard to do mass murders surrounded by sheep and ducks.
There are so many variables to consider, but politicians and the news media blow things out of proportion and in the wrong direction. Then we have those committed to ignorance. What are intelligent people to do?
S. Meyer,
One thing I didn’t say was that we were a hunting community and almost all of us either owned guns or had access to them. I received my first rifle on my 12th birthday. Nobody could even imagine committing atrocities such as we see today, much less actually carrying them out. I have noticed that a fair number of these killers were on SSRI medications although I don’t think they explain every instance of homicidal depravity. The Texas tower shooter, for example, had a brain tumor. I don’t know if he was also medicated.
Young, the question is, is it the drug, selection or both? Those placed on drugs have more problems. Additionally SSRIs can take an inactive depressed person and suddenly activate him. Normal people do not commit mass murder.
S. Meyer,
I think the drug is a strong factor given that a recognized side effect is thoughts of suicide to the point of sometimes doing it. If you are convinced you are going to kill yourself it isn’t a big step to think of killing those who annoy you first. At least several of the young killers expected to kill themselves or be killed when they finished killing others. People were depressed or actually deranged before the mass killings became a thing. Then we began to control behavior with drugs. With the Covid vaccine we have seen how effectively new drugs can be promoted and how indifferent industry and captured agencies and captured minds can be to consequent harms.
Young, the personality trait existed before the SSRI is provided, so it is difficult to separate the two ideas. Personally, I believe that some incidents may have been partly due to the drug, but then I have to think the drug may have helped some not to kill. I won’t guess though we have agreement. Additionally, we are overmedicating our population and using such drugs as a cure-all rather than dealing with the problems presented.
Young and S. Meyer– I would add a lack of parental involvement in the lives of the young people who do mass shootings. With a solid family foundation, there probably would be much less need for medications of any kind. Although the left constantly preaches gun control, it seems to be doing all it can to encourage parents to be less involved with their children, especially in a school and social environment. On top of that, we have a government that ignores BLM’s deadly riots by holding no one accountable, and a so-called progressive movement that is calling for abortion up to (and even after) the moment of birth, to name just two signs of a broken society. Who can be surprised when mentally ill young people place little or no value on human life?
Honest,
The destruction of the family is certainly a factor. I was struck by your earlier post in another thread that young people have no answer when you ask who their heroes are. I am still mulling it over because it is so true and so tragic. It is a disaster that great men of history are attacked in our public schools if mentioned at all. Charles Murray warned that what makes an American is less a matter of race or origin than of shared ideals. Those ideals are not conveyed by fathers and mothers so much these days and they are attacked by our media and government. We aren’t making Americans and when one is discovered he becomes a target for censorship or social destruction by those in authority or influence.
S.Meter I think you have a good point about the population. Twice S many people, twice as wacky.
Much more than twice as wacky. The entire country has gone insane.
A little OT here, sorry, but I must say that I was disappointed in Huckabee’s Republican response last night. It sounded more like emotional jabs and comments often made on this blog. I regret that she missed an opportunity for a FACTUAL response, -citing the startling numbers of illegal aliens crossing the border, and the burden it creates/created; the harm caused by the jumbled COVID response; the “jobs created” only representing the restoration of what was LOST due to the COVID fiasco; the number of Caucasians killed by police–and the NON-RACIAL reasons behind all this; and the real reason previous China balloons were not detected vis a vis the incredible seven-day journey of this recent one.
I agree wholeheartedly. It seemed Gov. Huckabee was talking just to hear her own head rattle.
*Snowden for President 2024 ‘The Crown Jewels of National Security’
We were in bed by 8 pm. Besides, Biden lies.
I only now watched Sarah’s response bc of your comment. I enjoyed Sarah’s story about her mother’s spinal cancer at age 20 and striving against all odds to be a godly wife and mother, her own thyroid cancer and praising her treating physicians in Arkansas, mentioning the importance of family, neighbor and God. Still, she hit Biden and Dems hard wrt wokeism, inflation, censorship, crime and she did briefly mention the US Border. See link below. Did she fall short? Americans are not a deep, reflective, analytical sort.
Our country has succumbed to swashbuckling gotchas, lunge and parry, all anonymously, from a distance, ingredients to cowardice, slothfulness and pathology.
Be different.
Wake early. Have goals. Execute plans to accomplish them. Pray. Daily. Know your place in the Universe and observe God’s commandments just as America’s Founding Fathers did to Abraham Lincoln. Most importantly practice self-care, preventative medicine and be mindful of GIGO: garbage in = garbage out. Life is dangerous but we will get through it if we follow the same prescriptions our parents and grandparents did
https://www.youtube.com/live/GUpBVYHfA3w?feature=share&t=278
lin, Biden had 73 Minutes. How long did Huckabee have? She could only fit in a small response in a very short period of time. Her response was meant to point out the failures of the Biden Administration. In the very short time that she had she accomplished the task at hand. Her compassion counteracted Biden’s claim that Republicans are without compassion. Given more time she could have spoken more extensively about your concerns but the reality of the situation did not permit her to cover everything wrong with Biden’s policies. Stay tuned. There will be more to come when time permits a more extensive discourse.
Estovir and Thinkitthrough: Wasn’t expecting comments from you, but thank you for taking the time.
Respectfully, ask yourself, what is the purpose/ why is time allocated to the other party following SOTU (irrespective of how much)???? Is it to reflect on personal traumas and overcoming them as motivational? Or is it to respectfully rebut/dispute/offer an opposing view to what was just said by the president?
Respectfully, a good, effective speech [in this political arena] starts with a rebuttal introducing hard, solid facts, -then ENDS with a plea to emotion. Respectfully, Huckabee (I do like her) could just have MENTIONED the above things (and people would remember and nod), –and then Huckabee could have moved on with the rest of the time to build on her touching personal stories (which were, indeed, touching). For people who do not listen or view Fox, et al., this was an opportunity to speak to a wide swath of the nation.