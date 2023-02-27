The Covid Lab Leak is a Scandal of Media and Government Censorship

Below is my column in the New York Post on the Wall Street Journal revealing that the Department of Energy has concluded that Covid-19 likely originated from a Chinese lab. According to the report, American intelligence has found evidence to support the long-dismissed “lab theory.” This has led to another media “my bad” moment where news outlets are shrugging that the theory may not be a conspiracy or racist theory after all. As usual, there is little attention to the experts who were shredded for raising the theory or the reporters who insisted that this was a debunked conspiracy theory.
Here is the column:
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Energy Department has concluded that the COVID pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak.
The conclusion is reportedly based on a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. Many will be exploring why the scientific evidence of a lab leak was so slow to emerge from intelligence agencies.
However, for my part, the most alarming aspect was the censorship, not the science.
There will continue to be a debate over the origins of COVID-19, but now there will be a debate.
For years, the media and government allied to treat anyone raising a lab theory as one of three possibilities: conspiracy theorist or racists or racist conspiracy theorists.
Academics joined this chorus in marginalizing anyone raising the theory. One study cited the theory as an example of “anti-Chinese racism” and “toxic white masculinity.”
As late as May 2021, the New York Times’ Science and Health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli was calling any mention of the lab theory as “racist.”
She embodies the model of the new “advocacy journalism” at the Times. Reporters who remained wedded to the dated view of objective journalism were purged from the ranks of The Times long ago.
Mandavilli and others made clear that reporters covering the theory were COVID’s little Bull Connors. She tweeted wistfully “someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here.”
However, one former New York Times science editor Nicholas Wade chastised his former colleagues for ignoring the obvious evidence supporting a lab theory as well as Chinese efforts to arrest scientists and destroy evidence that could establish the origin.
Others in academia quickly joined the bandwagon to assure the public that there is no scientific basis for their theory, leaving only racist or politics as the motivation behind the theory. In early 2020, with little available evidence, two op-eds in The Lancet in February and Nature Medicine went all-in on the denial front.
The Lancet op-ed stated, “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin.”
We were also supposed to forget about massive payments from the Chinese government to American universities and grants of some of these writers to both Chinese interests or even the specific Wuhan lab.
No reference to the lab theory was to be tolerated. When Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) merely mentioned the possibility in 2020, he was set upon by the usual flash media mob. The Washington Post ridiculed him of repeating a “debunked” coronavirus “conspiracy theory.”
In September 2020, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a virologist and former postdoctoral fellow at the University of Hong Kong, dared to repeat the theory on Fox News, saying, “I can present solid scientific evidence . . . [that] it is a man-made virus created in the lab.” The left-leaning PolitiFact slammed her and gave her a “pants on fire rating.”
President Joe Biden accused Trump of fanning racism in his criticism of the Chinese government over the pandemic and his Administration reportedly shutdown the State Department investigation into the possible lab origins of the virus.
When Biden later revived an investigation into the origins, he was denounced as “sugar-coating Trump’s racism.”
The categorical rejection of the lab theory is only the latest media narrative proven to be false. The Russian collusion scandal, the Hunter Biden “Russian Disinformation,” the Lafayette Park “Photo Op” conspiracy, the Nick Sandmann controversy, the Jussie Smollett case, the Migrant Whipping scandal.
On the lab theory, media like the Washington Post piled on senators like Cruz and Cotton for mentioning the lab theory only later to admit that it could be legitimate.
All of those experts and writers who were called racists or suspended by social media were simply forgotten in media coverage.
That is why this is really about censorship.
The media guaranteed that we did not have a full debate over the origins of the virus and attacked those who had the temerity to state the obvious that there was a plausible basis for suspecting the Wuhan lab.
None of this has diminished demands for more censorship. Even after Twitter admitted that it wrongly blocked The New York Post story before the 2020 election, Democratic senators responded by warning the company not to cut back on censorship and even demanded more censorship.
Recently, the Twitter Files revealed an extensive and secret FBI effort to censor citizens on social media.
This included undisclosed efforts by members like Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Cal.) to get Twitter to ban a columnist and target critics. In a House hearing, democratic leaders like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md). called for more censorship and opposed investigations into the censorship efforts.
These same figures in politics and media are just moving on to the next approved narrative.
President Biden previously called for more censorship and accused Big Tech of “killing people” by not censoring more views deemed “COVID misinformation.”
The opposite is true. By suppressing alternative scientific and policy views, the public was denied a full debate over mask efficacy, vaccine side effects, COVID origins and other important issues. Many of those questions are only being recognized as legitimate and worthy of debate.
Censorship does not, as President Biden claims, save lives.
It is more likely to cost lives by protecting approved views from challenge. It does not foster the truth any more than it fosters free speech. Whatever the origin of COVID-19 may be in China, the origins of our censorship scandal is closer to home.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and a professor at George Washington University Law School.
24 thoughts on “The Covid Lab Leak is a Scandal of Media and Government Censorship”
It seemed obvious from those early WHO interviews that china was doing WHO’s talking. The fact that then the US followed is the terrifying aspect of this all.
Back to your regularly scheduled anti-1st and anti-2nd amendment debates, there are 1.2B people waiting for the conclusion.
As much as i want to trust cardin and blinken and feinstein and schumer and swawell and aoc and gates and algore and the ex-intel community in congress and media … I’m going to continue to tell them to F right off for now.
And are we holding our breath until the DOJ and FBI look into this?
Don’t hold your breath .. . the FBI is still investigating The Laptop.
*circa 2019
“The Lancet op-ed stated, ‘We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin.’”
Science as a handmaiden for propaganda. Those cultural leaders learned nothing from Nazi Germany and communist Russia.
Is not this the time when we scream “tear up the cobblestones and the streets”, “to the barricades” and then run riot through Paris. Oh, sorry, I got carried away. I forgot this is not Paris in the 1800’s and we’re not trying to to bring down a new empire or emperor or king. This is worse. This is due to a rot that is pervasive through our society and many of our institutions.The worse it gets, the more radical become the solutions. And that I am sorry to see. The question is “where to start?”. Got to start at the top because there are too many parts of the executive branch that never leave when a presidency changes. Trump’s failure in 2017 was not slashing deep enough. The cuts have to go deep until they bleed, a lot. There are many executive departments out there that need to be smoking holes in the ground, evacuated first, of course. I approve of DeSantis idea of moving multiple departments out of D.C. Agriculture needs to be in a wheat field in Kansas. DOT needs to be in Memphis or Dallas-Fort Worth for their Central location. Dept of Energy just about anywhere in Texas (Midland-Odessa), FBI in Fargo N.D., DOJ in Chicago, Treasury- Fort Knox, Ky, Health and Human Services in Rochester, Minnesota. Defense needs to be buried in a Mountain out west somewhere (Area 51 maybe).
Interior should be outside Yellowstone Park. Commerce should be in New Orleans. These would be helpful suggestions and also imagine how low co2 would fall in the present DC area if all those people were moved out. Obviously house prices would drop in the area and the present DC area could be given back to Maryland.
Radical solutions and multiple problems resolved.
Then we start on “Journalism” and lastly “the Media”
Dear Prof Turley,
Remember, “If you control the mail, you control information” – Newman, Seinfeld, episode 9
Double ditto for the New York Times. .. and my msn ‘news feed’.
As shocking as these new revelations are, and they are fu*king shocking, any news about ‘official’ U.S. gov./NGO/NIH participation in any GoF (gain of function) COVID research @ Wuhan Lab? Or was this a strictly Chinese endeavor?
*as fu*king SHOCKING as this all is, we are all still only 90 seconds away from Doomsday and a cockeyed nuclear cock-hair away from the End Times .. .
https://news.yahoo.com/abc-news-biden-dismisses-china-020239374.html
p.s. lies, damned lies and Fact Checkers
“In September 2020, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a virologist and former postdoctoral fellow at the University of Hong Kong, dared to repeat the theory on Fox News, saying, “I can present solid scientific evidence . . . [that] it is a man-made virus created in the lab.” The left-leaning PolitiFact slammed her and gave her a “pants on fire rating.”
President Joe Biden accused Trump of fanning racism in his criticism of the Chinese government over the pandemic and his Administration reportedly shutdown the State Department investigation into the possible lab origins of the virus.”
Why has “debate” suddenly become verboten?
Oh! That is right. To do so might mean having a open discussion. Questioning possibilities. Exploring ideas. Presenting facts.
Better to shut it down with, “ITS RACISTS!!”
Unfortunately, UpstateFarmer, it doesn’t matter if you (or I) don’t believe it’s ‘racist’ .. . They Do.
Over a year ago, when I remarked to a bunch of blue-blood medical professionals that if they hadn’t found the ‘host’ critter-pangolin by now, only lends credence to the lab-leak theory .. . they said I was ‘threatening’ the pangolin, an endangered species.
*afaict, in every prior SARS/CoV outbreak the ‘host’ animal was found within a few weeks or months.
edit: I Love Pangolins <3
First of all China, and all of their money and paid sycophants, demanded that anyone calling this a lab leak had to be silenced, embarrassed and put into the far right or racist box. Of course the leftists, who will do anything that will weaken our country, jumped on board and did the CCP’s bidding. For decades the left supported the Soviet Union and used lies and DISINFORMATION to discredit anyone that was concerned about Soviet power, intentions or reach. The NY Times led the way, Hollywood followed and the campuses came next. Today we have to throw in Big Tech and at that point the left can “spike” ( the old Soviet term) any story they want.
We can also add Fauci and his crew to the “blacklisting” effort. The mad scientist knew that him and his agencies funded Wuhan and therefore his reputation and maybe his entire life could be ruined if his cash helped kill a million Americans. Not a great look for a career bureaucrat to go out and he needed to stop the “theory” from metastasizing. So the left made Fauci a hero, made him science itself, and it dovetailed nicely into the “let’s help the CCP” movement in this country.
Finally add in Joe Biden and the fact that he is in the CCP’s pocket and you have the hat trick of censorship of a true story. The left couldn’t let Biden, the Democrat, be ruined by his attachment to China, Biden couldn’t let China be tarred with Covid due to the pressure they were applying to him and the media couldn’t let Trump argue against China and/or Biden.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that this was a lab leak. Numerous scientists have already testified that the U.S. was collaborating with the CCP to research gain of function of viruses. They even published some of the sequencing.
Is it any wonder that there is a big push to stifle free speech?
This level of hubris and negligence is the genesis of this historic crime against humanity. I am not holding my breath that anyone will be held to account anytime soon.,Time will tell. It may be years before the truth is revealed, but it will ultimately be revealed.
In the meantime we are watching psychological warfare in full force.
Excellent article.
I do not think the origin of the Covid pandemic makes a bit of difference on whether I should get a vaccine or wear a mask. It never did.
So when I get this information I am like – oh, that is interesting. But it does not change anything in my life. Only the right wing media obsesses about these things – things that give us someone to blame but do not really offer any practical solutions. Really, on a host of issues the right wing media is about blaming people for problems but not solving them – the whole Trump administration was this.
Funny, reading the WH press secretary comments, just about every failure by the Biden admin is, “the previous administrations fault.”
See the Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attempt to blame the East Palestine on the Trump admin.
Reduce world population to less than 1 billion. Of the right (left) people. 100 million elite and 900 million servants.
NBC news app headline was that there is “low confidence” it is lab leak, hiding until muchvlater in the article the finding that it was deemed likely(albeit not fairly definite). An example of media disinformation.
This is but one of many “our bad” moments to come. The question is, will people see it, hear or read about it?
The governmental reaction to Covid must be the biggest public emergency-response failure of all time. And the incompetence and dishonesty has lasted three years: lockdowns that put thousands of small businesses into bankruptcy and led to massive inflation due to the need for stimulus money; vaccine mandates that have killed thousands together with the false insistence that natural immunity is not as good; the closure of schools leading to generational declines in education levels; the absurd masking of children; and the suppression of the real source of the virus under the ridiculous claim that it started in a wet market.
It is difficult to imagine how the government and public health authorities could have been any more incompetent and malicious than in their response to Covid-19.
oldmanfromkansas,
Like to see a monetary comparison of all those things you list of lockdown vs remained open.
Probably could add a few other categories like physical and mental health, the increase in deaths as reported by the insurance companies.
The challenge for this post.
Do not respond with your position concerning the origin of the Whu Hu Flu.
Keep your comments focused on the governments response to the debate about the origin.
It’s a good sentiment but won’t happen. This has been death by a thousand pinpricks, and people are unlikely to focus solely on the last pinprick.
You mean I can’t talk about the train derailment either?? Unbelievable.
The MSM is utterly, irredeemably and napologetically corrupt and a threat to our freedom. Let’s start over.