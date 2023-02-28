Res Ipsa Hits 68,000,000

As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers every month. Today is the last day for February, it is over twice the traffic of our best February in the history of the blog. As I mentioned earlier, we are consistently doubling or tripling the traffic from prior years.

So here is our current profile:

As of this morning, we have 21,101 posts and 1,250,011 comments. We have also continued with the rise of Twitter followers since the Musk takeover. We are currently at roughly 450,000 Twitter followers. We have 11,210 people who follow us on WordPress and 7,100 by direct emails (which you can subscribe to with the box on the right side of the blog home page).

In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

United States Canada United Kingdom Australia Mexico Germany Netherlands France New Zealand Japan

The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:

So that’s the update. I cannot thank our regulars enough for their support of the blog. This is an expanding vibrant community and it is a great pleasure to see our community expanding around the world. I particularly appreciate most of our readers remaining civil and respectful to others. It remains a great honor to serve as the host of such a growing and vibrant community.