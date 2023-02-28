Res Ipsa Hits 68,000,000

Yesterday, Res Ipsa passed the 68,000,000 mark in views on the blog. Given the significant increase in traffic, we may have to go to 5 million mark updates. However, we have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world. We do not have a running data page so these periodic postings allow our community to see the traffic profile of our blog. So let’s get at it.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers every month. Today is the last day for February, it is over twice the traffic of our best February in the history of the blog. As I mentioned earlier, we are consistently doubling or tripling the traffic from prior years.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have 21,101 posts and 1,250,011 comments. We have also continued with the rise of Twitter followers since the Musk takeover. We are currently at roughly 450,000 Twitter followers. We have 11,210 people who follow us on WordPress and 7,100 by direct emails (which you can subscribe to with the box on the right side of the blog home page).
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
- Canada
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- Mexico
- Germany
- Netherlands
- France
- New Zealand
- Japan
The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:
- “Free Speech for Whom?”: Former Twitter Executive Makes Chilling Admission on the “Nuanced” Standard Used For Censorship
- Is the Red Scare Going Blue? Democrats Accuse Government Critics of Being “Putin Lovers” and Supporting Insurrectionists
- Risky Business: Government-Funded Group Targets Conservative Sites as “Riskiest Online News Outlets”
-
-
3 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 68,000,000”
Congratulations and thank you, Professor Turley. 😊
Congrats!. Keep up the good fight
Congratulations professor, Darren and Kristen!
Keep up the good work!