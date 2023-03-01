Wray Confirms that FBI Accepted Lab Theory as Likely “For Quite Some Time Now”

Yesterday, FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that the FBI believes that Covid-19 did originate from a lab in China. While liberal pundits have tried to dismiss the similar finding of the Department of Energy, the public attention of the FBI will make it more difficult to spin out of this major story. Yet, the most interesting moment with Wray came in an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier. Wray told Baier that the agency has, “for quite some time now, assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.” The notion that the FBI has held this belief for “quite some time now” is unnerving since it remained stoney silent as experts and commentators were censored and shunned for even uttering the theory.
The disclosure of the Energy Department’s conclusion has followed a familiar attack pattern. While the Wall Street Journal report referenced the supporting view of intelligence officials, some of the left reflectively followed the same modus operandi in attacking the Department like it was some isolated scientist who dared to speak up. Comedian Stephen Colbert ridiculed the Department for failing to make enough charging stations and claimed that this was “outside the lane” of the Department. In other words, a Department tasked with this investigation by the President with extensive lab search facilities lacked expertise to render an opinion. Colbert even noted “You don’t see the Census Bureau building nukes.”
It is a typical attack point for many on the left, but it works better when you are stripping some luckless, lonely academic of speaking opportunities or censoring him on social media. For his part, Wray seemed to cut off such a similar attack in his interview with Baier:
“Let me step back for a second, the FBI has folks, agents, professionals, analysts, virologists, microbiologists, etc. who focus specifically on the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like COVID and the concerns that, in the wrong hands, some bad guys, a hostile nation-state, a terrorist, a criminal, the threats that those could pose. So, here, you’re talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans, and that’s precisely what that capability was designed for. I should add that our work related to this continues, and there are not a whole lot of details I can share that aren’t classified. I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here…and that’s unfortunate for everybody.”
In other words, this is “our lane.”
However, the failure to previously disclose this conclusion was troubling. For years, scientists faced censorship for even raising the lab theory as a possible explanation for the virus. Their reputations and careers were shredded by a media flash mob. The Washington Post declared this a “debunked” coronavirus “conspiracy theory.” The New York Times’ Science and Health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli was calling any mention of the lab theory “racist.”
When a Chinese researcher told Fox News that this was man-made, the network was attacked and the left-leaning PolitiFact slammed her with her a “pants on fire rating.”
The social media companies censored thousands of postings to prevent the very discussion of the theory. Academic, media, and government forces aligned to prevent this — and other debates on Covid — from taking place.
The FBI was part of that general censorship effort. The Twitter Files has established that as many as 80 agents may have been employed to target citizens and others for censorship on social media. We also know that the CDC was actively involved in such censorship efforts.
When those files were released, Democrats went into a full attack mode. Some even accused those wanting to investigate the FBI’s role in censorship of being “Putin lovers” in a type of Red Scare 2.0.
I testified at the recent hearing on the files and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) adopted the same Colbert-like attack. She denounced me for offering “legal opinions” without actually working at Twitter. It is like saying that a witness should not discuss the content of the Pentagon Papers unless he worked at the Pentagon. It was particularly bizarre because the content of the Twitter Files (like the Pentagon papers) are “facts.” The implication of those facts are opinions. I was asked about both the factual content of Twitter files and their legal implications. Nevertheless, the effort was to portray anyone objecting to censorship as “outside their lane” or engaging in raw speculation. Yet, the Democrats have still opposed any investigation into the facts of government-supported censorship.
We now know that the FBI, for “quite some time now,” has agreed with scientists and experts who were being censored over this theory. It is not clear if the FBI actively sought their censorship on social media. However, at best, the FBI stayed silent as the media pushed the narrative that the lab theory was a racist, debunked conspiracy theory.
That record is similar to what occurred on the Russian collusion scandal. Early on in the scandal, the FBI was informed that the infamous Steele dossier was not only paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign but may be part of a disinformation campaign by Russian intelligence. Key sources were pegged as likely Russian intelligence assets. Yet none of this was revealed for years as the media relentlessly pounded away on the allegations and attacked anyone who expressed doubts on the basis of the investigation. Notably, a great deal of information damaging to then President Donald Trump leaked from the FBI but not the fact that it was told that this might be a Russian disinformation effort.
Obviously, the FBI’s role is not to correct the record in political or scientific debates. However, the FBI was repeatedly asked about this theory by Congress over the years and never indicated publicly that it had made this determination.
It is also not clear if the House and Senate intelligence committees were told of this finding. In May 2021, then-House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff said that the Committee was assessing the intelligence. He warned critics from making any “any premature or politically motivated conclusions.” He promised a conclusion within a couple months.
If the FBI had reached this conclusion “some time” ago, the question is whether it or agencies like CDC were still supporting the censorship of those raising the theory. This is why the public should be focused as much on the censorship as the science behind the lab theory controversy. We will likely debate for years the merits of the theory. However, that is a debate that many in the media, academia, and the government actively sought to prevent for years. We need to know how our own government may have contributed to that ignoble effort.
Biden Asked For Review Of Pandemic’s Origins 2 Years Ago
In mid-2021, when President Joe Biden asked the U.S. intelligence community for a 90-day review of the pandemic’s origins, the response came back divided: Four agencies, plus the National Intelligence Council, guessed that COVID started (as nearly all pandemics do) with a natural exposure to an infected animal; three agencies couldn’t decide on an answer; and one blamed a laboratory accident.
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2023/02/covid-pandemic-origin-china-lab-leak-theory-energy-department/673230/
Doctor testifies that two leading virologists were bought off to shut up about the lab leak theory. Those two virologists had told Dr. Fauci in January 2020, soon after he had learned that NIH was funding the lab, that the virus came from the lab. But they changed their story days later in the media, and then they each received $9,000,000 in funding from NIH. See the crucial 90 seconds of testimony here:
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-marty-makary-drops-the-mic-on-faucis-fat-head/
Chris Wray, In short:
“Yeah, we meant to do that.”
The groundhog didn’t see his shadow. It’s OK to believe the lab leak.
Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: “Begin at the beginning,” the King said, very gravely,”and go on till you come to the end: then stop.”
More or less heeding that advice while recognizing that one might need to expend an inordinate amount of time employing cultural calculus to incrimentally determine precisely where the ACTUAL beginning begins, let’s go back to NEAR the beginning, when the American public first began being inundated with supposed “expert” advice concerning dealing with coronavirus:
_________________________
February 17, 2020, USA Today: Top disease official: Risk of coronavirus in USA is ‘minuscule’; skip mask and wash hands
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/02/17/nih-disease-official-anthony-fauci-risk-of-coronavirus-in-u-s-is-minuscule-skip-mask-and-wash-hands/4787209002/
,,, Fauci doesn’t want people to worry about coronavirus, the danger of which is “just minuscule.” But he does want them to take precautions against the “influenza outbreak, which is having its second wave.”
“We have more kids dying of flu this year at this time than in the last decade or more,” he said. “At the same time people are worrying about going to a Chinese restaurant. The threat is (we have) a pretty bad influenza season, particularly dangerous for our children.”
Fauci offered advice for people who want to protect against the “real and present danger” of seasonal flu, which also would protect against the hypothetical danger of coronavirus.
_________________________
Key phrases:
(1) “Fauci doesn’t want people to worry”
(2) “coronavirus, the danger of which is ‘just minuscule’ ”
(3) ” ‘real and present danger’ of seasonal flu” vs. “hypothetical danger of coronavirus”
That seems to be ground zero — not for the coronavirus pandemic, but for public CONFUSION about what the heck was going on, as each of those phrases soon afterward pulled a 180 and sped off in the opposite direction at the speed of sound. If anyone ever wants to realistically investigate how the pandemic PANDEMONIUM got started, those statements by Fraud Fauci might be Lewis Carol’s Beginning at which to begin. How can a supposed “expert” be so wrong and still retain status as a expert? Or conversely, maybe he wasn’t initially wrong, and decided it wasn’t in the public’s interest to know the TRUTH?
I have always thought the King’s advice excellent.
As for Fauci, he changed direction so often it could give one whiplash. I stopped believing anything that came from his lips quite early. But then, I was also reminded early of the way he botched AIDS research and treatment, costing thousands of lives. Of course he kept his job. And got to botch an even bigger threat response, costing lives by the millions.
And, just like any politician, he gets to retire with honors and riches to more honors and riches.
Yeah, but I suspect Fauci knows that eventually — sooner or later — his reputation will assume its rightful place along side the reputation of Todesengel Josef Mengele, the Nazi Angel of Death.
Depends. On how long we keep fighting, whether we winn, and, more important, whether we survive. If Biden keeps on the way we’re going, the Faucis and Bidens and such-like will be helicoptered to safety under the mountains, while the rest of us melt in the nuclear Holocaust he’s shoving us toward.
Price Of Eggs ‘Not’ Related To Lab Leak
The Cause Is Bird Flu!
The increased cost of eggs has been in the news, but the cause has largely been absent in mainstream media. A global pandemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a form of bird flu (H5N1), has resulted in the deaths of over 43 million hens in the egg industry, causing a drop in the supply of eggs and higher prices for consumers. While industry and government officials are feverishly working on getting this outbreak under control, the more significant issue is that confining animals by the billions in cruel and stressful conditions exacerbates the spread of disease. The problem is getting worse, and agribusiness needs to stop distracting consumers with messages about high egg prices and be held accountable for its irresponsible conduct.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/01/why-are-eggs-so-expensive-because-an-avian-flu-killed-43-million-hens-last-year
So yea Anonymous the rising prices of bacon is because of the bird flu. The rising prices of heating oil is because of the bird flu. Once again you’ve laid an egg.
I’m often perplexed when serious academics, and Turley certainly qualifies, considers direct questions as “attacked.” Wasserman-Schultz was direct, her tone of voice business like, even though her assertions were silly. Considering her demeanor as ‘attacking’ waters down the language.
Any criticism or ridicule is deemed an “attack”. Conversely Turley “attacks” a lot of people too.
NBC Footage Of Wray Testifying That Vote Fraud By Mail Is Rare
Was Wray credible in this testimony? It’s funny that Trumpers are suddenly Christopher Wray converts.
https://youtu.be/0irbM9ZIv5E
You tell me. Is he lying now? Whats the motivation?
Iowan, no one has to take sides on anything.
“Whats the motivation?”
Jon Stewart Embraces Lab Leak Theory As Colbert FREAKS OUT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QynoJjm2lU
Warning: Some adult language issues with Dore.
He thought it was possible just as I do. However he isn’t sure that it’s actually true like everyone else. Jimmy Dore is insinuating a lot about what Colbert is doing without recognizing that it’s not what Colbert is actually doing. It’s hilarious how Dore is making all kinds of assumptions based on 5 seconds of video when he pauses to insinuate a plethora of things. What’s even funnier is Jimmy is using this as an opportunity to air his grievances about Colbert. He keeps saying Colbert was trying to cut the legs off Stewart’s comedic bit? Clearly Jimmy doesn’t get it. Stewart is also being satirical, but serious at the same time. Colbert knows it. Good grief.
Jon Stewart recalls outrage after he backed COVID-19 lab leak theory: ‘F–k you, I’m done’
“My bigger problem with that was, I thought it was a pretty good bit that expressed kind of how I felt, and the two things that came out of it were, I’m racist against Asian people, and how dare I align myself with the alt-right.”
Jon Stewart
https://nypost.com/2023/02/28/jon-stewart-recalls-outrage-after-he-backed-covid-19-lab-leak-theory-f-k-you-im-done/
Colbert saw that backlash coming. And didn’t want to be associated with it in any way.
Which is why he behaved exactly as Jimmy Dore said he behaved.
Lol! No, that’s not what happened. Jimmy is clearly making a lot of assumptions that were not in evidence in front of him. He was making a lot of claims on 5 seconds worth of video footage every time he paused to comment.
Stewart was not immune from those on the left who are equally as stupid as those on the right. Both sides have their idiots. He didn’t back the theory. He believed it was plausible. There’s a distinction.
Stewart is not immune. He just doesn’t care if he offends idiots on the left OR the right.
Colbert, by contrast, is find with offending idiots on the right. Otherwise, he gets nervous, as he was during this segment and as Jimmy Dore correctly points out.
He wasn’t nervous. Lol! It’s pretty obvious you were taking cues from Jimmy’s “take” on the interview.
No way Svelaz, you have never written that you thought that the lab leak was plausible. Since Trump said it could have been a lab leak you have marched right along with the MSM saying that there was no way it was a lab leak. Now you say it’s plauuwsable. What a joke.
“Wray Confirms that FBI Accepted Lab Theory as Likely ‘For Quite Some Time Now'”
– Professor Turley
_______________
Correction:
“Wray Confirms that FBI Concealed Lab Theory as Likely ‘For Quite Some Time Now'”
____________________________________________________________________
The globalist, communist, American Deep Deep State “Swamp,” a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party, ordered AGs Barr and Garland to order Wray to utterly suppress all activity which factually reveals that Wuhan is the locus of origin of “China Flu, 2019.”
From June Of Last Year:
Turley Questioned Wray’s Credibility
Legal scholar Johnathan Turley criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray for calling the Jan. 6 riot “domestic terrorism” in a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
“I believe that Director Wray’s characterization of the riot as domestic terrorism is overbroad and unsustainable,” said Turley. Wray called the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol, where some participants broke through police barriers and destroyed federal property, an act of “domestic terrorism,” in March 2021.
None of the protestors committed acts meeting the legal definition of terrorism, Turley claimed.
“It does not belittle the horrible actions on that day to call them criminal rather than terroristic acts,” said Turley. “As legally defined, I do not believe that the riot was an act of domestic terrorism and believe that such a sweeping characterization could be used against a host of groups across the political spectrum.”
Turley made his remarks during a hearing “Examining the ‘Metastasizing Domestic Terrorism Threat After the Buffalo Attack.” It addressed the “expansion of domestic terrorism investigations,” according to a statement published on Turley’s personal website.
https://dailycaller.com/2022/06/08/jonathan-turley-christopher-wray-domestic-terrorism-january-6th/
……………………………………………..
Professor Turley didn’t think January 6th was an instance of domestic terrorism (despite extensive evidence of coordination). Therefore he thoughts Christopher Wray was less than credible. But ‘now’ Wray is spot on, having lent credence to favored rightwing conspiracy.
The evidence of “corrordination” is complete garbage.
Regardless, “coordination does not make a protest into a terrorist attack.
As we are now learning the Violence was started by the Capitol police.
Not through malice, but incompetence.
First they accidentally tear gassed themselves, then they tear gassed a peaceful crowd,
With the result being that they completely lost control.
When you randomly lob tear gas into a peaceful crowd of thousands of people the result is anarchy – exactly as expected.
The “evidence” is that thousands of people “conspired” to come to DC in the hopes that a show of numbers and support would disuade republicans in congress from certifying a dubious election.
Subsequently we have learned that about the only thing that Democrats likely did NOT do to steal an election is rig voting machines.
Going lawless, taking over election administration, engaging in mass censorship of the opposition. Coordinating that censorship with those in Government, mass ballot harvesting. This is all acceptable conduct according to those on the left – you can cheat all you want – so long as you do not get caught jiggering with the voting machines.
I would ask you – given that I am hard pressed to think of any significant issue in the past decade that those of you on the left have been correct about. Why should you be believed regarding J6 ? or the election ?
Please can you think of something – ANYTHING of consequence, that you have been demonstrably correct about ?
How many times can you cry wolf – before no one beleives you anymore ?
John Say, Trump Lost the Popular Vote in 2016 by a significant margin. And during Trump’s presidency, his approval rarely rose above 43%. What’s more, every poll taken during 2020 showed Trump losing to Biden. Trump proceeded to lose every court case regarding his election claims.
So this notion that Trump easily beat Biden is based on thin air.
“Why should you be believed regarding J6 ? or the election ?”
Because we have evidence that Fox News was lying to you all along. Their CEO, their most popular TV personalities knowingly lied about election fraud claims. They knew the claims were not true and didn’t buy into what Trump was peddling.
Countless audits, recounts, investigations, grand jury findings , Arizona AG sitting on reports showing no voter fraud, and now Fox News knowingly lying about it because they valued their image and stock prices more than the truth.
You have been lied to all this time. Your evidence supporting your arguments against the left were based on pure BS. The left has been demonstrably proven correct.
Fox News was lying all this time. They even helped trump cheat by providing the content of democrats ads before they aired. The evidence is overwhelming.
“How many times can you cry wolf – before no one beleives you anymore ?”
It seems Fox News was the one crying wolf all this time.
Therefore he thoughts Christopher Wray was less than credible. But ‘now’ Wray is spot on, having lent credence to favored rightwing conspiracy.
Turley is analyzing Wray’s conclusions. Not Wray.
A sharp 10 year old can see the difference.
St**ge, when you’re not making Nazi references, you’re calling people ‘immature’. Easy to ID you!
“The evidence of “corrordination” is complete garbage.”
Nope.
“On Thursday, federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial of five members of the fascist Proud Boys militia group introduced evidence indicating that the leadership of the Proud Boys was coordinating with Donald Trump’s campaign immediately following Trump’s 2020 election defeat.”
…”On December 20, John Charles Stewart, a Pennsylvania Proud Boy who has since pled guilty to conspiracy, wrote in the “Ministry of Self-Defense Leaders” chat that the Proud Boys’ “main operating theater” on January 6 “should be out in front of the Capitol building.”
“That’s where the vote is taking place and all the objections,” Stewart wrote. In the same chat, on January 3, 2021, another Proud Boy, with the handle “Gabriel PB,” concurred, writing, “Yes sir, time to stack those bodies in front of Capitol Hill.”
Another Proud boy named Jake Phillips responded that same day: “What would they do if 1 million patriots stormed and took the capital (sic) building. Shoot into the crowd? I think not.”
In the chat, the Proud Boys continued to discuss the best methods for breaking into the Capitol, with Stewart saying in a voice note that the Proud Boys attack should be aimed at the “front entrance to the Capitol building.”
The next morning, January 4, Tarrio replied to Stewart, “I didn’t hear this voice note until now, you want to storm the Capitol.”
The Proud Boys trial is expected to last for several more weeks.“
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/02/11/fnzx-f11.html
Obviously there was coordination.
Coincidentally, an act of “demostic terrorism” occured yesterday in the House. A. House select committee investigating potential threats that the Chinese Communist Party poses to the USA was interrupted by a Code-Pink protester, on the grounds that the investigation will promote hate against Asian-Americans. Another terrorist held up a sign saying “Stop Asian Hate.” https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3878446-protesters-disrupt-house-china-panels-first-hearing/ Obviously, such actions are “an attack on our democracy” and a “threat to national security”. Anyone who says otherwise is a “February 28 Denier.”
So what ever happened to the following’
“Pandemic of the unvaccinated”
“If you’re vaccinated, you cannot spread or contract covid”
And now this? And s@@tlibs still want me fired for refusing to be a guinea pig.
Well I didn’t…and there is NOTHING you can do about it except maybe refuse to invite me to your next wine and cheese party – I’m heartbroken!!
antonio
They’re actually ‘whine and cheezy’ parties.
JAFO,
That was funny.
Turley and Fox News really don’t seem to understand satire at all. What Colbert was mocking was the fact that the right latched on to the DOE report way too quickly. Declaring “victory” of some sort because it somehow somewhat repudiated their long held conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus.
The Fox News article that is critical of Colbert takes his satire at face value and criticizes it as if he were being serious. Jon Stewart famously made this point to Bill O’Reilly years ago about that distinction. Turley should rewatch that interview again to gain some much needed perspective.
It also seems Turley is relying an awful lot on Fox News articles to support his narrative. We all know Fox News is a verified BS factory. Their credibility is in tatters and they clearly have no journalistic integrity or standards. Why should anyone trust anything coming out of Fox News? When will Turley address that glaring failure? Turley can’t keep ignoring it. He would be guilty of censorship by omission by his own rationale. In many ways he already is. It’s just a matter of time before he’s forced to confront that inconvenient truth.
Jon Stewart famously made this point to Bill O’Reilly years ago about that distinction.
We call that the “Clown nose on/Clown nose off” defense. Its a get out of jail card for those that aren’t to bright and get caught saying stupid stuff.
No, it’s about not being able to distinguish between satire and News. Just as you’re demonstrating right now.
If you are relying on Jon Stewart or Colbert at this point to provide honesty (or Comedy Central, for that matter), I don’t know what to tell you. That ship sailed and it’s sad because they both used to be quite good, as satire. Satire is satire, not news. Now they are the picture accompanying the term in the dictionary of ‘sellout’. If you still buy any of that crap, then sellout you are, too. Wake up, children. You cannot possibly be this asleep or beholden to the things you watch on TV or the internet, and that isn’t even pernicious, it’s just effing intellectually lazy. The fact that gen z finally started having children in their 40s does not excuse this. That may seem like a wild non-sequitur here, but to the generation it applies to, it applies with extra sauce. Grow. The. Eff. Up. Star Wars was fiction created by a human man, not gospel. Agian, this may seem odd to older folks, but to the generation in question it makes perfect sense. Stop naming your children after Superman comics, Kal-el.
James, Stewart made a great point when he was being interviewed by Bill O’Reilly.
O’Reilly couldn’t grasp the distinction between News and satire. Stewart pointed out that oftentimes when satire is involved it points out the obvious truth in a manner that everyone recognizes a true and that’s why it’s seen as funny when you compare it to the news. Stewart kept pointing out that satire is not news, but it also conveys the truth in a way that’s not evident with the news.
O’Reilly believed Stewart’s show was a news show. Stewart was telling him that it was not. O’Reilly couldn’t grasp the difference.
O’Reilly believed Stewart’s show was a news show. Stewart was telling him that it was not.
Clown nose on/ Clown nose off.
Stewart should do the news, or do comedy. But he takes his swings. If it blows up, he says, “hey, its just a joke, lighten up”
You know, Jon Stewart was on Colbert. And I think Jimmy Dore has Colbert pretty much pegged accurately.