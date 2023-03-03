Survey: Over Half of Faculty Fear Retaliation for Speaking Freely on Issues

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has released a new survey of nearly 1,500 faculty members at four-year colleges in the US. Ideologically The survey of college faculty is consistent with other polls and surveys in showing that over half of the faculty nationwide is afraid to speak freely in the current atmosphere of intolerance and orthodoxy. What is most striking about this and other surveys is that the number of conservatives on faculties is comparably very small. Yet, even liberal faculty now fear backlash for speaking freely in classes or on campus.
More than half of the faculty respondents (52%) indicated they are worried about losing their jobs or reputations over statements that could be misconstrued or attacked. Not surprising, that view is overwhelming among those identifying as conservative with 72% reported that they are “somewhat” or “very” worried. Yet, even 40% of liberal faculty also felt this way.
Polls and surveys show that this fear is now shared by both students and faculty, including a recent poll at MIT. Again, what is notable with this data is that only a small percentage (if any) of faculty self-identify as Republican or conservative. Yet, a significant percentage still fear speaking openly in their own classes or on campuses.
Cancel campaigns are now a common pattern in schools ranging from Yale to Northwestern to Georgetown. Blocking others from speaking is not the exercise of free speech. It is the very antithesis of free speech. Nevertheless, faculty have supported such claims. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned).
This dangerous trend in academia is discussed in my law review article, Jonathan Turley, “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States”, Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy.
We have seen how this can turn into a type of “heckler’s veto” where speeches are cancelled in advance or terminated suddenly due to the disruption of protesters. The issue is not engaging in protests against such speakers, but to enter events for the purpose of preventing others from hearing such speakers. Universities create forums for the discussion of a diversity of opinions. Entering a classroom or event to prevent others from speaking is barring free speech. I would feel the same way about preventing such people from protesting outside such events. However, the concern is not with outdoor events where all groups can be as loud and cantankerous as their voices will bear. Both sides have free speech rights to express. The issue on campus is the entrance into halls, or classrooms to prevent others from hearing speakers or opposing viewpoints by disputing events.
This has been an issue of contention with some academics who believe that free speech includes the right to silence others. Berkeley has been the focus of much concern over the use of a heckler’s veto on our campuses as violent protesters have succeeded in silencing speakers, even including a few speakers like an ACLU official. Both students and some faculty have maintained the position that they have a right to silence those with whom they disagree and even student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech. At another University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display. In the meantime, academics and deans have said that there is no free speech protection for offensive or “disingenuous” speech.
We are seeing the result of such policies. This generation of administrators and professors have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation on our campuses. There is a dwindling level of diversity on our faculties and a failing level of trust in free speech protections. It is the destruction of the very touchstone of higher education as a place for freedom of thought and expression. That tradition has been replaced by speech codes, compelled speech, and cancel campaigns.
Yet, it is not the actions of administrators that is most disgraceful but the silence of most faculty members as their colleagues are targeted and harassed. As these surveys show, the silent acquiescence has not given faculty more security or freedom to teach and speak. Through their silence, they are creating the very hostile environment that they now fear.
7 thoughts on “Survey: Over Half of Faculty Fear Retaliation for Speaking Freely on Issues”
The progressive clowns in academia are reaping what they sowed. They should try thinking.
Well, the ability to deal with this starts with leadership. If you don’t lead, then chaos usually follows. The leadership must come from each university’s Board of Trustees and the University Presidents. The trustees must set the tome by hiring Presidents that will uphold a free and open campus but with discipline in the classroom. I have no problem with demonstrations and protests outside but once in the classroom that should cease and discipline and orderly behavior demanded. That needs to be the contract signed by the student when they are accepted and enrolled and with the University contracting to provide a safe, open and free discussion on campus but orderly class teaching and discussion. If the student fails to sign the contract then no admission occurs. Expulsion should be clearly stated is the result of disrupting the class, with no right of return. Fees can be returned up to a certain point each semester after which they are forfeit. Faculty should have similar rules against disrupting classes as part of their tenure tract. Expulsions and firings can go a long way to solving this.
Trustees need to also act and fire a President that is not upholding the rules stipulated by the Board of Trustees. Leading from the rear is not leading and is simply moral cowardice. There is a lot of that going on these days.
With the DEI Gestapo installed and embedded in many colleges, and going after conservatives, Christians, whites and Asians, we now truly have a “systemic racism” problem. And it’s no surprise that liberals are also feeling the pressure — they know they’re only one pronoun away from being fired and humiliated.
Universities create forums for the discussion of a diversity of opinions.
They used to, or are supposed to, create such forums, but more and more they don’t. They were once known as an island of freedom in a sea of repression. Over time they metamorphosed into islands of repression in a sea of freedom. Now that their indoctrinated drones have invaded most of government, the public schools, and corporate America, they are an island of repression in a sea of repression.
The protesters who shut down free speech on the concept that any speech they disagree with is not protected speech, would be using guillotines to behead the speakers if that were permitted. They are the spiritual kin of Robespierre and his Jacobins. They believe they have a lock on truth and anyone who disagrees needs to be punished.
While Professor Turley’s effort to push back against this tide of Jacobin violence is admirable, it won’t be enough. In my view, the only hope lies in alternative institutions which really do uphold freedom, such as the University of Austin, which is showing the way. (Note: this is not the University of Texas at Austin, but an independent private college.)
The problem at universities is they are untethered from the free market.
College student loans need to be dischargable by bankruptcy. With the University and the hook for all the debt. That cleans up all the crap going on in the classroom. Students will advance to to be productive members of society, or the universities will lose income.
Universities have to prevent the debate of ideas. Universities cannot defend their positions in free and open arena of ideas.
The Leftist/“woke” mobs are intolerant, non-inclusive, and non-diverse. It’s cult behavior and fascist. They are destroying the colleges and eventually their own jobs.