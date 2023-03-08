The Curious Story of QAnon Shaman: Fox Footage Raises New Questions Over the Chansley Case

Below is my column in the New York Post on the recently disclosed videotapes from Jan. 6th. The tapes include images never seen before by the public of that day. However, my interest was drawn primarily to the images of “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley being escorted through the Capitol. That footage raises serious questions about Chansley’s case in my view.
I am continuing to pursue the implications of the video today, but here is the column:
Fox’s Tucker Carson aired the long-awaited release of previously undisclosed footage from the Jan. 6 riot this week.
The first tranche of videotapes elicits major concerns over Jan. 6 committee members’ past claims.
Yet the most serious disclosures, in my view, relate to the case of “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley.
I previously expressed reservations over the heavy sentence given to Chansley.
The new footage raises more questions about the Justice Department’s and the court’s handling of the case.
After the Republican Party boycotted the committee following the rejection of its proposed members, the committee could have strived to offer a balanced inquiry.
Instead, it hired a former ABC producer to put on a production for television, including tightly scripted statements and questions.
Witnesses were used as virtual props, and the committee consistently blocked any alternative views and evidence.
The members repeatedly used the hearing to make a pitch for the midterm and 2024 elections.
Even The New York Times admitted the narrative was meant to “recast the midterm message” and “give [Democrats] a platform for making a broader case about why they deserve to stay in power.”
I supported the committee’s creation, and I was highly critical of President Donald Trump’s remarks before the riot.
Indeed, I publicly condemned Trump’s speech while it was being given, and I called for a bipartisan vote of censure over his responsibility in the riots.
I also found much of the testimony to be highly disturbing from respected public servants opposed to the violence and the election denial.
The committee sacrificed its legitimacy by putting on hearings that often sounded more like a show trial than an objective congressional inquiry. It could have been so much more.
But the footage of Chansley was most disturbing.
I have supported the prosecution of those who rioted on Jan. 6. As I said immediately after the riot, it was a desecration of our constitutional process.
Yet many of us were surprised Chansley was given a 41-month sentence for “obstructing a federal proceeding.”
The sentence exceeded those handed down for violent offenses. Indeed, an Antifa member who took an axe to a member’s office in Fargo, ND, was later given probation … and his axe back.
I also objected to the Justice Department’s draconian treatment in holding figures like Chansley in prolonged solitary confinement without any apparent justification.
We knew Chansley was not shown engaging in violence or property destruction. The footage, however, showed Chansley walking through one of the doors with hundreds of others but escorted through the Capitol by a couple of officers.
The officials appear to be assisting him in gaining access to internal areas.
He walks past a dozen armed officers who do not try to stop him. He even appears to thank the officers for their assistance.
It’s not clear if the defense had access to all of these videotapes. Regardless, these tapes are in sharp contrast to what was presented in court.
The Justice Department portrayed Chansley as a violent offender. Prosecutor Kimberly Paschall played videos to show Chansley yelling along with the crowd. “That is not peaceful,” she insisted.
In his sentence, Judge Royce Lamberth noted, “He made himself the image of the riot, didn’t he? For good or bad, he made himself the very image of this whole event.”
I have great respect for Lamberth, but the sentence was hard to justify, particularly when compared with other defendants.
A Navy veteran, Chansley had no prior criminal record and pleaded guilty. He stood before Lamberth and implored that there was “a lot of bad juju that I never meant to create.”
Yet none of those mitigating factors seemed to count for much.
I agree with Lamberth that Chansley and others warrant longer than average sentences due to this attack on our constitutional process. However, Chansley seems to have a unique “aggravating factor” in his sentencing for “iconic costuming.”
An out-of-work actor, Chansley instantly became a sensation by appearing in his animal headdress, horns and red-white-and-blue face paint.
Had he merely worn a MAGA hat and chinos, he would likely have been given a fraction of this sentence.
Chansley did not appear to be a leader of any group that day as he wandered about the Capitol. The only people with him were often two attending and remarkably attentive Capitol police officers.
On the Senate floor, he is described as “chanting an unintelligible mantra” before leaving.
Chansley reaffirms the old expression among defense attorneys: “One day on the cover of Time, next day doing time.” That is a price that comes from being a celebrity shaman.
Once again, Chansley and any rioters deserve jail time. What occurred on Jan. 6 was a disgrace that has caused a lasting wound for this nation.
But making Chansley an example because he was the most visible is dangerously detached from his underlying conduct.
I have no particular sympathy for Chansley, but I do have concerns for the system that sentenced him.
In the end, justice has to remain blind. In this case, that means focusing on the crime rather than the costume.
Liz Cheney still thinks her corrupt J6 committee presented “unassailable evidence” to the public.
The reality of the J6 committee? It was one-sided, cherry-picked, manipulation of information put forward in a made-for-TV-primetime-drama to “get Trump” and interfere in the midterm elections.
There was evidence intentionally withheld from the public. There was no scrutiny. There was no cross examination.
It was a sham. It was a Soviet show trial. And the public did not buy it.
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and all the rest of them, are despicably dishonest people who clearly abused their power.
Lock them all up and throw away the keys.
Like her father, Liz Cheney should be shunned and not allowed to show her ugly face in polite society ever again. She will never, ever hold political power again. She is finished.
JT:
“Once again, Chansley and any rioters deserve jail time. What occurred on Jan. 6 was a disgrace that has caused a lasting wound for this nation.”
Oh in sane, just world you’re exactly right but what do you tell Chansley when the rioters in Portland (who torched a federal courthouse) and any scuzzy member of the BLM/Antifa (not just an idea we find) rioters who really killed people (mostly black)ON THAT DAY and still no prosecutions by the federales? Well, you talk selective prosecution – a topic the Left has forgotten about since they run the persecution … er … prosecution services. I’d walk Chansley out of jail so fast you might even hear the BLMers look up and stop chanting “Pigs in the blanket, fry like bacon.” Naw, that’s their million dollar meal ticket.
Oh and I truly can’t wait for Chansley’s Brady v. Maryland motion based on withheld surveillance tapes showing our Norseman being led around (escorted even) around the Capitol with Capitol Police jiggling the locks to the Senate chamber to show him around. Four years in prison for saying crazy shinola in the Great Well of the Senate? If that’s the rule, then Maj Leader Schmuckmer deserves 30 years in the pokey!
@mespo,
I think what JT is saying is that regardless of how the officers treated him… he was guilty of being part of the ‘mob’ protesting outside the capitol which forced the joint session of Congress to pause their required duties.
That’s the felony.
The issue of how a group of protesters outside the capitol forced Congress to vacate is another story and goes beyond the scope of this individual.
But the issue is… was he given a fair trial? Was exculpatory evidence withheld? In light of this evidence would he even had gotten jail time?
Not to mention the mistreatment and abuse in pretrial detention.
-G
“Stop the Steal” is a self-incriminating mantra and statement of purpose to interfere with the Constitutional transfer of Presidential power. I’m still waiting for the instigators and organizers to be indicted. What kind of elitist justice system prosecutes the lowest-level offenders while letting the ringleaders slide? How corrupt is that?
Investigations are ongoing. It’s common for investigations to work their way up.
“In the end, justice has to remain blind.”
HAHAHA. Yeah right. “Justice” in this country today is blingingly, glaringly, shockingly one-sided and partisan.
FJB and his corrupt, illegitimate regime.
“blind-ing-ly” one-sided and PARTISAN.
Navy veteran Chansley is as much a patsy as the Army veteran who tried to slit Lee Zeldin’s throat..
S. Meyer, as usual you don’t know what you are talking about. Chansley pleaded guilty and acknowledged what he did was wrong. The tapes wouldn’t have helped him one bit. He dropped a plea deal which would have gone to trial and resulted in a much longer sentence. Did you know that? If he didn’t plead guilty he would have been sentenced to 20 years In prison. His crimes were felonies 6 were dropped and pleading guilty to one landed him with 41 months. If you don’t believe me. Then read this.
https://www.npr.org/2021/11/17/1056225488/self-styled-qanon-shaman-is-sentenced-to-41-months-in-capitol-riot
Svelaz: thank you for directly responding to Turley’s alleged “heavy concerns” about Chansley’s sentence. Turley, as usual, finds some way to spin the facts according to the dictates of the Fox narrative of attacking the Jan 6th Committee hearings as “unfair”–all to try to defend the fat one who belongs in prison. Turley, somehow, curiously ignored the email in which Tucker Carlson said he hated Trump with a passion. As to whether the officers were “helping” Chansely, anyone looking at this fool would know that he’s seriously mentally ill–his appearance alone was a tip-off, including the headdress he was wearing and the way he brayed like a bull elk and spouted unintelligible nonsens. He was carrying some item that could be used as a weapon, too. Police officers are trained not to confront someone who has obvious mental problems and who is behaving calmly because if they are confronted, they might snap and hurt themselves or others, so to the extent that officers are “escorting” Chansley, it was not to help him invade our Capitol, nor does it mitigate his behavior. Turley doesn’t explain just HOW the footage takes away Chansley’s guilt. Someone who is mentally ill is not necessarily innocent of a criminal offense if their mental illnes isn’t the cause of their behavior. Chansley had the benefit of counsel and admitted what he did was wrong. The cherry-picked video does not change the fundamental fact that he deliberately invaded the Capitol, disrupted the business of Congress, rifled through desks and papers, and he knew it was wrong. But, Fox pays Turley a lot of money to spin the facts, and that’s all he’s done here today.
Gigi – he did not “invade” the Capitol, which is a public building; instead, he was permitted to walk in and was escorted around the ground floor like a guest. He was not carrying a “weapon”. If the tip of his flag was a weapon, then the Capitol grounds must be covered in weapons, including the House chambers. If the police really believed he was “seriously mentally ill”, they should not have let him in. Based on the videos, the only crime he may have committed was a misdemeanor trespass for entering the Senate chambers. Even in that case, he may have been directed therein by the police.
Edwardmahl: He had to have breached the police barricades and gone in through either a broken window or broken door to be inside the Capitol. The police did NOT “let him in”–another Fox lie. NO ONE who crossed the police barricades or entered through a broken window or door had any business being in the Capitol. The police were watching a crazy man, only to avoid inciting him, which is standard protocol when confronted with an obvious lunatic. He was NOT “directed” by the police–they were with him because of his obvious mental derangement–to keep an eye on him. The Chief of the Capitol Police has made clear that none of the MAGA loser who invaded the Capitol had any right to be there.
“I’m just a patsy.”
– Lee Harvey Oswald
And today he would have filed a plea to toss the conviction and due to a mistrial. The Goverment denied the defense all Brady material. He would be turned loose pending a new trial.
He pleaded guilty. There was no trial and cannot be a mistrial, though his lawyer can try to have the conviction vacated.
False. There are very few reasons that can be used to set aside a guilty plea, but the failure of Defense Counsel to secure exculpatory evidence prior to sentencing is one of those. Misconduct by the government is also one.
As I said: his lawyer can try to have the conviction vacated. Nothing I wrote was false.
There is no video that could ever exonerate Chansley–he admitted he trespassed, rifled through papers and committed the other crimes. Turley is paid to stir the pot and add credence to the Fox (fake) News lineup of liars, of which he is one.
I’d previously said that the video had been turned over to Chansley, based on a statement by Politico reporter Kyle Cheney. It appears that Cheney’s source was wrong, and therefore I was wrong too:
“Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney through sentencing in November 2021, said he had been provided many hours of video by prosecutors, but not the footage which Carlson aired Monday night. He said he had not seen video of Chansley walking through Capitol hallways with multiple Capitol Police officers. … It was not clear whether the prosecutors had seen everything which was released to Carlson, or what, specifically, they had turned over to Watkins. Carlson said his team spent three weeks reviewing 41,000 hours of surveillance video, which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he released to Carlson. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office did not immediately comment.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2023/03/07/capitol-police-tucker-carlson-footage/
A big part of the issue is that Brady requires the DOJ to turn over exculpatory evidence in its possession, but the full set of videos were in the possession of the USCP, not the DOJ. Seems like this is something that reporters need to address more fully.
Three weeks to review 41,000 hours of video? I smell BS. 41,000 hours of is the equivalent of 1708 days. How many people were reviewing them? How are these being reviewed? By people sitting in front of a monitor or is some sort of computer program? Because reviewing 41,000 hours of video in only 3 weeks is not possible.
Even you you had a dozen people reviewing these videos 24/7 there’s no way they could have reviewed all of it within 3 weeks.
I don’t assume that they reviewed all 41,000 hours of tape, and of course they can review it on fast-forward to help them identify the subset they want to focus on, so there’s no reason to assume that it would take 41,000 person-hours to review. Regardless, it’s still a problem that it appears Congress/the USCP didn’t turn over all of the video that might have been relevant to all J6 defendants’ cases. And I try to be truthful, so when I become aware that I’ve said something false, I acknowledge it.
41,000 hours of video? I smell BS.
For the mentally challenged, maybe. But A bright 10 year old would have the defendant tell him exactly the path taken and the time fame.
Start with what we know. The Senate Camera taking in the speakers desk.
Now the kid has a time, and the defendant gives me a route.
In two hours the 10 year old has every second of video involving the defendant.
I know, your handlers gave you the 41,000 hours, so you assumed it was relevant. (its not)
“41,000 hours of video? I smell BS.
For the mentally challenged, maybe.”
Has someone claimed that the eniterty of 41,000 has been reviewed ?
I would not that if Tucker had 100 people working on this and they were playing the video at double speed all fo which is reasonable – then yes he could have. But that is not the point.
I expect Tucker will run J6 highlights periodically for many months.
Prepare fo rmuch more.
“But A bright 10 year old would have the defendant tell him exactly the path taken and the time fame.”
It is often difficult parsing what you are saying. Regardless I think you have apoint – just not one that is good for you.
Contra your claims – J6 defendants have been claiming they were peaceful and that they had peaceful encounters with the CP,
and that there should be evidence of that. They have near certainly told their defense attorney’s the approximate route they took and when.
Further DOJ has been using Geofencing to locate Defendants within the capitol during the protests – you know the Stuff you called bogus when TTV Geofenced people stuffing ballot boxes in 2020. Regardless it is likely possible to find evidence of when each defendant was when – and to go through the video and track each defendant every moment in the Capitol and likely even on the outside.
Yet DOJ did not do that. Nor did they provide the Defense with the video of their time in the Capitol – video that Defandants and their attorney’s asked fo r- and mostly did NOT receive.
So it is absolutely possible with respect to every single defendant to completely track their movements within the capitol on J6.
It is possible to know whether they broke in or where let in. Whether they were peaceful or not, whether they were a threat to representatives, or not.
Yet, that not only was not done – but DOJ, the CP, the courts, and YOU conspired to make sure prior to this that was NOT done.
Another right wing conspiracy theory proved true.
“Start with what we know. The Senate Camera taking in the speakers desk.
Now the kid has a time, and the defendant gives me a route.
In two hours the 10 year old has every second of video involving the defendant.”
Are you capable of expressing what you are saying such that someone can understand it ?
Regardless, I absolutely agree with what I think you are saying – that it is simple to get every second of video on each and every J6 defendant.
It is probably even possible to mostly automate the task.
The problem – your problem is that was not done – until now and only so far with Chamsley. And that is not showing Chamsley committing a crime. OOPS
“Further DOJ has been using Geofencing to locate Defendants within the capitol during the protests – you know the Stuff you called bogus when TTV Geofenced people stuffing ballot boxes in 2020.”
Geofencing only helps spotting an individual’s location. Not their actions. I called evidence that they stuffed ballots bogus since there was only evidence that people were around the area. Not actually stuffing ballots.
Tucker is a verified liar. The fact that he has zero credibility has not helped him with this biased stunt.
Chansley is on video committing multiple crimes. He pushed his way in with the first 30 rioters and kept encouraging them. Here’s what Tucker left out.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/case-multi-defendant/file/1430996/download
He was disobeying law enforcement officers and proceeded to unlawfully enter the building. That in itself was a crime.
Sorry, thought I was responding to Svelaz.
Regardless, you are correct, it is pretty easy to track any individual through the entire capitol if there is the slightest bit of organization to the video.
It is pretty trivial to pick a person and follow that one person through the capitol – it probably can be done in about 4 times real time.
So if Chamsley was in the Capitol for 2 hours it would take one person hours to track him completely – as an estimate.
Senator Schumer’s niece AMY : KAVANAUGH BREACH : 129+ arrested . Quick web search shows “FINE WAS $50. !! Granted they like Horn Guy walked around! But he’s serving 3+ YEARS!! Kavanaugh Breach was mostly Dems & Liberals! Still no security added!
. It appears that Cheney’s source was wrong, and therefore I was wrong too:
More likely lied to advance the preferred narrative. Cheney will not reveal his source. Which should be standard journalistic standard, after being made a fool. Unless of course the reporter was OK with the lie.
Lots of us have been paying attention for the last ~7 years and have learned through experience the media’s use of unnamed sources to drive the assigned narrative, is standard operating procedure.
Agreed. The problem with Turley’s theory is that nothing on any video is EXCULPATORY. Chansley crossed a police barricade, entered through either a broken window or door. He wasn’t a visitor. He admitted to his conduct and that it was illegal.
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
– George Orwell in “1984”, Part 1, Chapter 7
