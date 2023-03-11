“Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?”: Stanford Dean Joins Mobs in Denouncing Federal Judge at Law School Event

Below is my column in Fox.com on the recent controversy at Stanford Law School over the canceling of remarks from Judge Stuart Duncan of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. It was a chilling reminder of the anti-free speech movement sweeping across our universities, including our law schools.
“Is the juice worth the squeeze?” While it may sound like hipster gibberish, it could well prove to be the epitaph for free speech at Stanford University. Those were the words of wisdom of Stanford DEI Dean Tirien Steinbach in what could go down as one of the most disgraceful moments in modern legal education.
For years, free speech has been in a free fall on our campuses. Many faculty have virtually purged conservatives and libertarians from their ranks in what has become an academic echo chamber. It is common for conservative speakers to be blocked or canceled with the support of professors and students alike.
Yet, what occurred at Stanford this week shocked even those of us who have challenged this orthodoxy for years.
The Stanford Federalist Society invited Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to speak on campus. It is a great opportunity to hear the views of one of the highest ranked judicial officers in the country. Some students also are likely to apply to Duncan for prestigious clerkships so this was an opportunity to make an important connection.
However, liberal students decided that allowing a conservative judge to speak on campus is intolerable and set about to “deplatform” him by shouting him down. It was reminiscent of an equally disgraceful event at Yale Law School when another conservative speaker was similarly canceled — the law students then objected to the fact that campus police were present.
In this event, Duncan was planning to speak on the topic: “The Fifth Circuit in Conversation with the Supreme Court: Covid, Guns, and Twitter.” A video shows that the students prevented Duncan from speaking and the judge asked for an administrator to be called in to allow the event to proceed.
Dean Steinback then took the stage and, instead of demanding that the students allow for the event to proceed, Steinback launched into a babbling attack on the judge for seeking to be heard despite such objections.
Steinbach explained “I had to write something down because I am so uncomfortable up here. And I don’t say that for sympathy, I just say that I am deeply, deeply uncomfortable,”
One would expect that the next line would be a condemnation of those who refuse to let opposing views to be heard in the law school. Instead, it turns out that it was the free speech itself that was so stressful and painful for the law dean.
Steinbach declared “It’s uncomfortable to say that for many people here, you’re work has caused harm.” After a perfunctory nod to free speech, Steinbach proceeded to eviscerate it to the delight of the law students. She continued “again I still ask, is the juice worth the squeeze?” “Is it worth the pain that this causes, the division that this causes? Do you have something so incredibly important to say about Twitter and guns and Covid that that is worth this impact on the division of these people.”
It is a familiar argument for many of us in higher education. Free speech is now often portrayed as harmful and threatening to the safety of the community. Steinbach suggested that it was Judge Duncan who should be ashamed in trying to speak when others object to his views, including clearly herself.
Dean Steinbach then encouraged people who opposed Duncan to walk out in protest. Many did. That was not a problem. The problem was coming to the event to disrupt it. What is critical is that Steinbach was asked to step forward as an administrator to speak for the law school, not another protester.
The response to Steinbach’s shameful intervention was also all too familiar. MSNBC regular Elie Mystal defended the law students in preventing the judge from speaking. He called it conservative “victimization” and whining simply because the students are expressing themselves.
Mystal is the “justice correspondent” for the Nation Magazine and writes for Above the Law, a prominent anti-free speech site. He is known for racist attacks on black conservatives and has called the Constitution “trash.”
Despite his inflammatory history, I would be the first to oppose conservatives shouting down Mystal or preventing him from speaking. Yet, liberals insist that preventing others from speaking is an exercise of free speech.
Cancel campaigns are now a common occurrence in schools ranging from Yale to Northwestern to G
Stanford must now decide whether the “juice” of free speech is worth the “squeeze” of the mob. That distasteful juice mocked by Steinback is the very thing that defines and sustains higher education.
14 thoughts on ““Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?”: Stanford Dean Joins Mobs in Denouncing Federal Judge at Law School Event”
There is an economic strategy that should be employed. Republicans, cConservatives, libertarians, independents and free-speech Democrats need to establish law schools that are officially commited to free speech and will expel students who violate that commitment. Over time, the graduates of those schools will compete successfully for private and public careers with graduates of the anti-free speech schools. The value of the degree from the anti-speech schools will decline. Their students will then despise their censorious leadership.
Most people associate liberalism with classical liberalism, but liberalism, generally, is a philosophy of divergence, typically generational, sectarian, etc.
If you think life is bad owing to free speech, try life without it.
It is frightening indeed to imagine these lunatics in positions of power or authority over anyone, except their own children, and even that is a frightening thought. These intolerant, whiny wack jobs will fill government jobs and fit right in. FBI will hire them. DoJ will hire them. Every 3 letter agency will welcome these nuts into the deep state bureacracy. Or they will end up as judges vomiting their judicial activism all over the public. Or worse yet, they will end up in Congress as deranged lawmakers.
Has there been any court decisions that speak to the issue of whether blocking or canceling an invited speaker from speaking at a university is considered free speech or not and whether at a State university it’s a violation of the first and 14th amendment?
There has never been a court decision that has ruled on calculating 2+2=4, but here we are doing basic math and logic to…. ….oh, never mind
, liberal students decided that allowing a conservative judge to speak on campus is intolerable and set about to “deplatform” him by shouting him down.
It’s important to understand none of these students are liberals, nor are the faculty or administrators who support them.
This should prompt all of the Federal Judges to refuse to take any Stanford Law students for clerkships. The Federal Judges have an association and a means to communicate with each other. I would suggest that this is appropriate because a Dean and thereby a representative of the University failed to act when called upon to settle the situation and instead inflamed it. Boycotts can work both ways. I know that this would harm students who did not participate in the fiasco but maybe it would spur them to leave Stanford and go elsewhere.
… liberal students decided that allowing a conservative judge to speak on campus is intolerable.
Yet, liberals insist that preventing others from speaking is an exercise of free speech.
You’re killing me Professor. These fascists are not “liberal” – they are totalitarian, the opposite of liberal. Why use a term that clearly does not fit?
Steinback, like the other knee-jerk hires for DEI programs now infesting college campuses, is nothing more than a glorified babysitter, and the students she manipulates so cleverly are blissfully unaware of how the larger leftist movement is using them. Anyone familiar with Mao’s Cultural Revolution and the ex-students who spread terror throughout China will have a deja vu moment watching that video. The sad thing is that liberal students today show a stark lack of intellectual curiosity, yet believe they will graduate from these cocoons, find jobs and be successful lawyers. There’s a limit to the number of lawyers the non-profit sector can absorb, and unfortunately these feral brats will not be trained well enough to work in a real law firm. One day they may look back on Steinback and realize that they have been used by her to push her own sleazy leftist agenda. Useful idiots don’t make good lawyers in the real world.
It really just shows how successful the demonization of anyone with conservative views has been. Kids love a ‘righteous fight’ and like in Mao’s Cultural Revolution, they are easily manipulated to their own detriment. And I’m struck by how many times the administrator said the word ‘uncomfortable.’ I’m very sure the protestors made Judge Duncan uncomfortable, and were exceedingly happy to do so. In fact, that appears to be the only reason they were there.
Maybe I am guilty of seeing the philosophy of Karl Mark in most news items like this but I think these folks are just working the Marxist and new Marxist plans of deconstruction as much as trying to prevent free speech.
Communists don’t care. Dean Steinbach doesn’t care. Just shout down anyone with whom they disagree. It’s the Marxist way !! Welcome to college campuses in 2023 America. Thank you, Jonathan, for keeping this important issue front & center.
Class-disordered (e.g. diversity or color judgment, class-based bigotry) ideologues with democratic/dictatorial dreams. This logical and practical duality is why America’s founders rejected democracy in favor of a republican form of government, administered under a Constitution with two named parties: “the People” and “our Posterity”, and designed to mitigate authoritarian progress.