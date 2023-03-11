Steve Forbes Assaulted at Book Signing Event

This weekend, we witnessed another assault on a public figure by an increasingly aggressive element of American politics. The book signing event was disrupted and Steve Forbes was assaulted by protesters who did not want others to be able to speak with or hear him. The fact that this was a literary event is particularly fitting given the effort of many to prevent free expression in our society. Ironically, the book is titled “Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation.”
Forbes was present at a book signing for the new book written by authors Bethany Mandel and Karol Markowicz. Protesters disrupted the event by throwing drinks at him and toppling over a book display. Forbes reportedly identified two of the protesters as Black Lives Matter activists who were yelling when they came into the event.
He had books and drinks thrown at him.
The attack came after years of pandering to the mob by politicians, writers, and academics.
Political figures like Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Cal.) have called for activists to harass conservatives in public places and “push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Law professors like Georgetown Law Professor Josh Chafetz declared that “when the mob is right, some (but not all!) more aggressive tactics are justified.”
Blocking others from speaking is not the exercise of free speech. It is the very antithesis of free speech. Nevertheless, faculty have supported such claims. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned).
This dangerous trend in academia is discussed in my law review article, Jonathan Turley, “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States”, Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy.
Mandel, a mother of six and CEO of Forbes, says that her newborn baby was also struck in the assault.
Someone is going to be hurt as politicians, professors, and pundits fuel this rage. Forbes is 75 years old and, while he appears in good health, this type of assault can easily trigger a medical emergency for many individuals due to age or preexisting conditions. It is incredibly irresponsible and reprehensible to encourage such public confrontations.
14 thoughts on “Steve Forbes Assaulted at Book Signing Event”
This will not end until it is made plain that the use of force to prevent those who would shut down Constitutionally protected speech is perfectly legal.
Perhaps after a few skulls get cracked when they try this crap and they will think twice. As it is now they know they can get away consequence free.
I am looking forward to Professor Turley writing a column about the DEI administrator at Stanford, actually I believe she is the head of DEI at the school, shouting down an invited speaker at Stanford this week. The speaker is a Judge in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and he was invited to speak to the law school, a great invite for any law school. This DEI person got up and started to harangue the invited guest, joined in the shouting down of him and forced the guest to leave.
When you have a DEI department their entire reason for existence is to find or create trouble and divisiveness or else there wouldn’t be any reason for her to be hired.
Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned.
This is a bit misleading as, in context, it suggests her self-cancellation was due to referring to the shutting down of speech as free speech. In fact it was because she referred to herself as a “slaveholder” in some unrelated dispute.
This will continue, and escalate, until enough Democrats who aren’t leftists gather their courage and speak up.
They don’t want to speak up because it stifles their opponents.
This is how it evolves.
Started with on line mobs. Then cancel culture. Up it to shouting down speakers and stopping discussion and debate.
Recall mobs roaming the streets, demanding people to raise their fist in support of BLM?
Now escalate to interrupting a book signing. Does not sound like much, or serious harm.
But what is next?
This is how Mao’s Red Guard behaved.
Starts out small and seemingly benign.
Then it escalates. Little by little. Bit by bit. Till it is acceptable to punch someone for the political sign they had on their front lawn last election.
Or the vehicle they drive.
The job they hold.
For not showing overt support for some small interest group.
They will continue to push and push until the adults in the room has enough.
Upstate, next they will demand that conservatives sew a yellow star onto their cloths in order to be identifiable.
It was also the tactic of the Brownshirts.
“Violent and often disorderly, the [Brown Shirts (Storm Troopers)] were primarily responsible for the protection of leading Nazis and disrupting other political opponents’ meetings, although they often had a free rein on their activities.” (www.theholocaustexplained.org/the-nazi-rise-to-power/the-nazi-rise-to-power/sa-and-ss/)
Nazi Germany’s dictatorship had its street thugs. And America’s Leftist tyrants have theirs: BLM and Antifa.
And the left dares to call conservatives fascists.. They are the very definition of the word.
Free speech advocates need to stop protesting these actions on philosophical principles and think they can win the argument. The left does not give a rat’s rear end about free speech. They are only interested in power. Quaint notions like the First Amendment and tolerance for opposing views are roadblocks to their acquisition of total control over society. Destruction of these roadblocks (i.e., constitutional rights) is a necessity for them to succeed. After COVID, the cat is out of the bag. People need to realize that we are living in a dangerous time. There is a concerted effort to elimiiante First Amendment rights.
A few years ago, the library would have called law enforcement. The thugs would have been arrested and booked. They would have been detained and off the street. The event would have continued and that would have been that.
Now the criminals run amuck and they know nobody will do anything about it. These are not “protesters” with legitimate concerns. These are criminal gangs who are “rent a mob” lemmings. I doubt any one of them has read a book or could make a legitimate argument. Someone called them and told them to harass and disrupt.
This is a hit job and letting this happens unpunished is dangerous as it will only get worse and will spread further, like maligned cancer.
Who went to jail for assault? This is past “harassment.” I have heard Mr Forbes in person and he is a polite, nice older man. And lobbing things at a baby?!
Go throw things at Maxine Waters, see if you don’t end up in jail.
As long as this lot are satisfied that there will be no serious consequences to their behaviors one can expect there to be more of the same.