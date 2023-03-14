Time’s Up: Treasury Finally Agrees to Turn Over Hunter Biden Transaction Reports

For years, members of Congress have asked for access to suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to the Biden family’s foreign business deals. Those efforts were cut off by the Biden Administration and the Democratically controlled houses of Congress. Even after the GOP took over the House, however, the Treasury Department continued to refuse to turn over the SARs. While the GOP had to threaten hearings with Treasury officials, the department has finally relented. It now appears that time is up for Hunter Biden on the SARs fight and it could finally answer a number of questions over the alleged influence peddling of the Biden family. It may also put pressure on the Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is looking into possible criminal conduct by Biden.
I previously wrote about how few people in Washington are eager to expose the influence peddling by the Biden family. Influence peddling is the cottage industry of Washington. However, even by the corrupt standards of this city, the Biden took influence peddling to an unprecedented level in raking in millions from foreign interests, including some with alleged ties to foreign intelligence.
The least eager group to see these transactions may be the media, which not only buried the Hunter Biden story but has shown remarkable disinterest in these allegations. Indeed, this alleged influence peddling could not have occurred without the assurance that the media had the back of the Bidens. Imagine what the media would have done with even one of these deals with foreign political or influence figures if a Trump child was the recipient. The genius of the Biden influence peddling operation was to make the media an early and active participant. They became invested in the denial over two years of belittling or dismissing the story.
The SARs are relevant to the scope of the alleged influence peddling. It could also supply added evidence of possible criminal charges over tax crimes as well as unlawful work as a foreign agent. There are also possible allegations of evading financial rules, false statements, and even money laundering.
8 thoughts on “Time’s Up: Treasury Finally Agrees to Turn Over Hunter Biden Transaction Reports”
Does Congress have all the SARs on Trump and his family and his family business? I imagine there are a lot of them. I imagine they would show a lot of tax crimes, influence peddling and the like.
I would think if Congress were to compare the two things side by side, they would see a lot more tax crimes and influence peddling on the Trump family SARs than on the ones from the Biden family. But Trump’s corruption is not something that interests Jonathan or the Republican House.
Not sure why we are talking about this. Everyone knows that it’s all Trumps fault that Biden was accepting bribes and money laundering. No story here.
And I am sure that in news rooms around the globe such rhetoric is being composed at this very moment.
Raise your hand if you think ANY part of the swamp will seriously conduct anything in the least resembling prosecution of one of their own. We ALL know what and where the corruptions are within the swamp and we remain powerless to use the tools given to us by the constitution because we have allowed an infestation of tyranny to overwhelm our government. Whether for self-interest or ignorance, it has been our fault to get to this point. Now, can we clean this up without destroying the nation? I have my doubts.
Pity this didn’t happen a couple of years ago. It’s not like the web of deceit has had anything to do with events in Eastern Europe!
Lol, the big question is, just how redacted will these reports be?! They may turn out to be 90% blacked out.
Interesting why after they refused the Treasury finally agreed, I guess they did not want to face the House, or perhaps with knowledge the House has banking records from Biden associates so they agreed to turn the info over. Should be interestingg
Bidens are running out the clock.
11/24 will be here soon and Brandon won’t (can’t physically) run.
Another case of Washington corruption getting away with it.