Washington & Lee Professors Join Students in Seeking to Ban Conservative Speaker

“While W&L’s Facility Use Policy states that allowing an event on campus does not imply endorsement of the views shared at the event, the school cannot escape responsibility for providing a platform for one-sided, non-academic, harmful rhetoric.”
Again, the objection only raises additional questions. Have these faculty members also objected to “non-academic” speakers from the left or insisted that such speakers have opposing views stated at the event? Have they objected to controversial, one-sided speakers from the left?
A couple years ago, Ibram X. Kendi spoke at the university without opposition from these faculty over his one-sided and controversial views. Kendi, the director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, previously attacked Justice Amy Coney Barrett over her adoption of two Haitian children and suggested that it raised the image of a “white colonizer.” He suggested that the children were little more than props for their mother. In addition to calling for “defunding the police” and limiting free speech, Kendi insists that “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” Kendi also maintains that “The life of racism cannot be separated from the life of capitalism…In order to truly be antiracist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist.”
The fact is that I would not oppose Kendi coming to my campus or insist that he should not be allowed to give a “one-sided” presentation. His views are provocative and controversial, but they are precisely the type of diversity of viewpoints that higher education should foster.
Matt Walsh is clearly a lightening rod for controversy and has described himself as a “transphobe.” I disagree with Walsh but many do not. The issue is whether universities should censor such views based on what faculty may consider “harmful.” That is particularly chilling when faculty are applying such a clearly selective standard for those speakers who hold opposing views.
The “speech-as-harmful” rationale is now a virtual mantra on our campuses. This dangerous trend in academia is discussed in my law review article, Jonathan Turley, “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States”, Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy.
The resulting viewpoint intolerance has produced a chilling effect on our campuses that has both faculty and students engaging in self-censorship. The current generation of the faculty and administrators are destroying the diversity of thought that sustains higher education.
This petition to bar any speaker viewed as supporting a “hateful ideology” would only reinforce what has become an academic echo chamber in higher education. Yet, the petition has the support of law professors and other faculty members who openly seek the barring of opposing views while, fittingly, omitting even a reference to free speech.
Below are the faculty in order of their signing. These are only those who listed their academic titles on the petition. They stretch across different disciplines and departments. I have removed the large number of staff members.
Brenna Womer, English Professor
Alan M. Trammell, Law Professor
Chelsea Fisher, Environmental Studies Professor
Avvirin Gray, Professor of English
Michael Berlin, Visiting Assistant Professor of English
Carliss Chatman, Law Professor
Diego Millan, Assistant Professor of English and Africana Studies
Ellen Mayock, Ernest Williams II Professor of Romance Languages
Jessica Wager, Institutional History
Lubabah Chwdhury, Professor of English and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies
Nneka Dennie, Assistant Professor of History and Africana Studies
Kary Smout, English Professor
Domnica Radulescu, The Edwin A. Morris Professor of Comparative Literature
Jane Harrington, Visiting Assistant Professor of English
Romina Green Rioja, Assistant Professor of Latin American History
Mia Brett, VAP of African American History
Allison Weiss, Law Professor
Joan M. Shaughnessy, Roger D. Groot Professor of Law
Robert T. Danforth, John Lucian Smith, Jr. Memorial Professor of Law
Kristina Roney, Assistant Professor of French
Karen Woody, Law Professor
Beth Staples, English Professor
Mattie Clear, Archivist and Assistant Professor
Alison Bell ‘91, Professor of Anthropology
Keri Gould, Law Professor
Franklin Sammons, VAP History
Zoila Ponce de León, Assistant Professor of Politics
Jon Eastwood, Professor of Sociology
Elizabeth Belmont, Law Professor
Matthew F. Tuchler, Professor of Chemistry
Lesley Wheeler, English Professor
Carla Laroche, Law Professor
Bobby Jones’14 Assistant Professor / Football Coach
Russell Miller, J.B. Stombock Professor of Law
Mikki Brock, Associate Professor of History
Henryatta Ballah- Assistant Professor of History and Africana Studies
Benjamin G. Davis, Visiting Professor of Law
Jill Fraley, Professor of Law
Chris Gavaler, Associate Professor of English
Josh Fairfield, Law Professor
Chris Seaman, Professor of Law
Mary Z. Natkin, ‘85L, Emeritus Professor of Law
Fernando Zapata, Ted DeLaney Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy
Molly Michelmore, Professor of History
Stephen P. McCormick, Associate Professor of French and Italian
Erin Ness Associate Professor of Physical Education
Shane Lynch Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities
Margaret Anne Hinkle, Assistant Professor of Earth and Environmental Geoscience
Paul A. Gregory, Professor of Philosophy
Angela Sun, Assistant Professor of Philosophy
Emerson Lynch, Visiting Assistant Professor of Earth & Environmental Geoscience Megan Fulcher, Professor of Cognitive and Behavioral Science
Emily Filler, Assistant Professor in the Study of Judaism
Clover Archer, Director of Staniar Gallery
Heather Kolinsky, Professor of Practice W&L Law
Mohamed Kamara, Professor of Romance Languages and Africana studies
Nathaniel Goldberg, Professor & Chair of Philosophy
Holly Shablack, Assistant Professor of Cognitive and Behavioral Science
Jenefer Davies, Professor of Dance & Chair of Theatre, Dance & Film Studies
Bill Hamilton, Professor and Head of Biology
Fiona Watson, Associate Professor of Biology & Neuroscience
Helen I’Anson Perry Professor of Biology & Research Sciences, Neuroscience
Nadia Ayoub, Professor of Biology
Gregg Whitworth, Associate Professor of Biology
David Bello, Professor of History
Lawrence Hurd, Professor of Biology
Sarah Blythe, Associate Professor of Biology & Neuroscience
42 thoughts on “Washington & Lee Professors Join Students in Seeking to Ban Conservative Speaker”
A little housekeeping:
Matt Walsh is clearly a lightening rod for controversy and has described himself as a “transphobe.” Should be “lightning.”
Fifteen years ago, a group of 88 professors at Duke signed a petition basically convicting three completely innocent people. Are you really all that shocked by this?
Contortionist a plenty in academy striving to change society into their desired Utopian Paradise having no regard for decency or understanding that their utopian path leads to chaos (but MAYBE that’s their desire in the first place?). Do they not understand that speech is what separates human for all other species? Are they so full of themselves they refuse to listen? Are their brains shallow and at capacity, full of consternation that others may be right? Do they even know what the constitution stands for (We the People?)? Are their actions not tantamount to shredding the document (We the People) agreed to live under? These neophytes (meaning unlearned scholars?) are a curse, with all their conceit of self-worth and superior intellectuality must be separated from the pack and shown the door.
Washington and Lee university is a small private liberal arts college. They are not really required to give Matt Walsh a platform to speak in their campus is the majority of students and staff oppose him speaking there. There is a distinction that Turley does not make and ironically it’s not at all different than what he does with his blog.
The students and the staff signing the petition are not no more anti-free speech than Turley is. They don’t want to squash Matt Walsh’s right to free speech. That is not the issue. The issue is that they do not want him to speak at their school. This is a private school and clearly the majority of students and staff don’t want someone of Walsh’s ilk to speak at their campus. The students and staff have a right to say they don’t want him to speak there and they also have a right to petition the school to not allow him to speak on campus. That doesn’t mean Walsh can’t speak anywhere else in town. Just not at their private school. The reason for not wanting him to speak at their school is because of Walsh is a massive bigot and a very unsavory individual. He does not represent the school focus on diversity and his views have no academic significance or are any contribution to diversity. He’s just a nasty bigot.
The school can and should ban him from speaking if they want to. They are a private school and they are not bound by the 1st amendment any more than Turley’s blog is.
I’ve made this point before and it is even more relevant now. Turley is a big supporter of free speech and accepts that there is going to be controversial speech or even offensive speech or views. His blog reflects that with one glaring exception, he won’t tolerate openly racist comments. He will censor those comments on his blog because he believes they have no place on his blog. That is perfectly fine. However Washington and Lee students and staff also believe free speech is important and they do support those rights, however just like Turley, they also have an exception, that is individuals and those who support Matt Walsh’s rhetoric and views. Just like in Turley’s blog, they also reserve the right to deny certain speech they don’t like on their private school campus. Otherwise it would be hypocritical of Turley to chastise the school for doing something he does on his own blog which is censoring or banning openly racist comments.
By Turley’s own rationale he is anti-free speech because he censors openly racist comments, despite being a free speech absolutist. This is why Turley’s arguments are often full of hypocrisy.