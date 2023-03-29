Sins of the Father: Theologian Fired by Bible College for Calling Homosexuality a Sin

Aaron Edwards, a theologian at Cliff College in England, has been reportedly fired after he declared homosexuality a sin on Twitter. He was also threatened with being reported to authorities as a “terrorist” for his views. It is the latest attack on religious and political speech in Great Britain.
Edwards maintains that he never had a prior complaint or disciplinary action at the college. However, he tweeted the following in February:
“Homosexuality is invading the church. Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this [because] they’re busy apologizing for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it’s true. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour.”
That tweet brought a swift response and termination by the college. Edwards was asked to take down the tweet, which he refused.
He is planning an appeal.
The threat to report him as a terrorist is a real concern in Great Britain where even “toxic ideologies” are now considered a crime. Recently a woman was arrested for praying to herself near an abortion clinic.
Last year, Nicholas Brock, 52, was convicted of a thought crime in Maidenhead, Berkshire. The neo-Nazi was given a four-year sentence for what the court called his “toxic ideology” based on the contents of the home he shared with his mother in Maidenhead, Berkshire.
While most of us find Brock’s views repellent and hateful, they were confined to his head and his room. Yet, Judge Peter Lodder QC dismissed free speech or free thought concerns with a truly Orwellian statement: “I do not sentence you for your political views, but the extremity of those views informs the assessment of dangerousness.”
Lodder lambasted Brock for holding Nazi and other hateful values:
“[i]t is clear that you are a right-wing extremist, your enthusiasm for this repulsive and toxic ideology is demonstrated by the graphic and racist iconography which you have studied and appeared to share with others…”
Even though Lodder agreed that the defendant was older, had limited mobility, and “there was no evidence of disseminating to others,” he still sent him to prison for holding extremist views.
After the sentencing Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), warned others that he was going to prison because he “showed a clear right-wing ideology with the evidence seized from his possessions during the investigation….We are committed to tackling all forms of toxic ideology which has the potential to threaten public safety and security.”
“Toxic ideology” also appears to be the target in Ireland with the recently proposed Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) law. It would criminalize the possession of material deemed hateful. The law is a free speech nightmare. The law makes it a crime to possess “harmful material” as well as “condoning, denying or grossly trivialising genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against peace.” The law expressly states the intent to combat “forms and expressions of racism and xenophobia by means of criminal law.”
What is so striking about the law is that it allows for the prosecution of citizens for “preparing or possessing material likely to incite violence or hatred against persons on account of their protected characteristics.” That could sweep deeply into not just political but literary expression.
The expansion of such prosecutions to thought crimes is a natural extension of the anti-free speech movement that took hold of much of Europe decades ago. The decline of free speech in the United Kingdom has long been a concern for free speech advocates. A man was convicted for sending a tweet while drunk referring to dead soldiers. Another was arrested for an anti-police teeshirt. Another was arrested for calling the Irish boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend a “leprechaun.” Yet another was arrested for singing “Kung Fu Fighting.” A teenager was arrested for protesting outside of a Scientology center with a sign calling the religion a “cult.”
Once you start as a government to criminalize speech, you end up on a slippery slope of censorship. What constitutes hate speech or “malicious communications” remains a highly subjective matter and we have seen a steady expansion of prohibited terms and words and gestures.
In the meantime, a theologian has been fired by a college for expressing his views on sin on social media. Yet, most faculty are silent. Imagine if a professor were fired for arguing that homosexuality was permitted under the Holy Scripture. The college would be fortunate to survive the likely backlash. The different treatment based on the content of these statements makes a mockery of free speech and academic freedom. Yet, the intolerance for dissenting views is now a common reality in higher education on both sides of “the pond.”
51 thoughts on “Sins of the Father: Theologian Fired by Bible College for Calling Homosexuality a Sin”
I am so sick of the phrase “of color”!! Progressives act like we’re supposed to genuflect when we hear it, as if those people are to be revered and held in higher esteem than the rest of us. Enough!! We’re all equal in the eyes of our Creator. So, to the “toddlers of color” I say GROW UP and get a life!
Jonathan: You don’t have to jump across “the pond” to find “toxic ideology”. Aaron Edwards is not the only one who still believes Homosexuality is a “sin”. The Catholic Church says both homosexuality and abortion are “sins”. Nancy Pelosi found that out when SFO Archbishop Cordileone refused to give her communion because of her support for the right to an abortion. The Church’s own “toxic ideology” played out when the Catholic conservative Justice Alito gave the Church everything it wanted in the Dobbs decision.
Right here at home you claim only conservatives’ are losing their 1st Amendment rights. You are not paying attention to what is going on around the country. For example, freedom of expression is under attack in Missouri. The GOP controlled state legislature just passed a law that bans what it calls “sexually explicit” material from schools. Hundreds of books–including classic novels, human anatomy texts and Holocaust history books have been banned. Next door in Kansas the same thing is happening. Based on complaints from just one parent, a dozen books have been banned in one school district. The parent complained the books contained “pornographic” material. The parent couldn’t define “pornographic but she knows it when she sees it! Conservative groups in Kansas share lists of books they consider inappropriate and then go before school boards and demand titles involving subjects like race and LGBTQ be removed and banned from discussion in school classrooms.
Then we should probably talk about what is going on in Florida– a subject I have discussed in previous comments. Under GOP Gov. DeSantis 565 books in the 2021-22 academic year were banned from Florida schools. Now DeSantis says only “pornographic, violent or inappropriate” titles are banned. That description is so vague you could drive a Mac truck through it! But it is pretty clear from practice that the books being banned include LGBTQ themes, protagonists of color–or books that deal with race or racism.
But back across “the pond”. Aaron Edwards still thinks, like the Catholic Church, that homosexuality is a “sin”. He follows the scriptures rather then the science. I don’t think Edwards views should be criminalized–just exposed for what they are –“toxic ideology”. From the science we know homosexuality is a variant of human sexuality. The polls show most Americans agree with the science. No gay, lesbian, bi-sexual or trans person should be discriminated against. The Anti-woke crowd is not winning with the public. It’s only GOP controlled states and the Catholic Church that want to the LGBTQ community back in the closet.
So when you talk about the threats to “free speech and academic freedom” in England, while ignoring the same thing right here at home, I know you are not serious on the subject.
The Associated Press by: Deepa Bharath “Gender transition care banned”. U.S. Catholic bishops set new guidelines for Catholic Hospitals “Moral Limits to the Technological Manipulation of the Human Body” doctrine. Finally, a religious order coming out against transformative moral disorder.
You can be a Monkey’s Uncle or whatever you determine your wants’ to be, frankly I don’t give a damn, just don’t expect me to conform or necessarily accept your decision. The quest for inclusion and preferred right are suspect.
It’s kind of fun watching Svelaz and Anonymous try to defend the indefensible with lame attempts to sound like lawyers. On SNL in the 80s Martin Short played a ridiculous lawyer named Nate Therm that would make the most ludicrous arguments to defend absurdities. That is Svelaz.