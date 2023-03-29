Academia, Free Speech, International

Sins of the Father: Theologian Fired by Bible College for Calling Homosexuality a Sin

 

51 thoughts on “Sins of the Father: Theologian Fired by Bible College for Calling Homosexuality a Sin”

  1. I am so sick of the phrase “of color”!! Progressives act like we’re supposed to genuflect when we hear it, as if those people are to be revered and held in higher esteem than the rest of us. Enough!! We’re all equal in the eyes of our Creator. So, to the “toddlers of color” I say GROW UP and get a life!

  2. Jonathan: You don’t have to jump across “the pond” to find “toxic ideology”. Aaron Edwards is not the only one who still believes Homosexuality is a “sin”. The Catholic Church says both homosexuality and abortion are “sins”. Nancy Pelosi found that out when SFO Archbishop Cordileone refused to give her communion because of her support for the right to an abortion. The Church’s own “toxic ideology” played out when the Catholic conservative Justice Alito gave the Church everything it wanted in the Dobbs decision.

    Right here at home you claim only conservatives’ are losing their 1st Amendment rights. You are not paying attention to what is going on around the country. For example, freedom of expression is under attack in Missouri. The GOP controlled state legislature just passed a law that bans what it calls “sexually explicit” material from schools. Hundreds of books–including classic novels, human anatomy texts and Holocaust history books have been banned. Next door in Kansas the same thing is happening. Based on complaints from just one parent, a dozen books have been banned in one school district. The parent complained the books contained “pornographic” material. The parent couldn’t define “pornographic but she knows it when she sees it! Conservative groups in Kansas share lists of books they consider inappropriate and then go before school boards and demand titles involving subjects like race and LGBTQ be removed and banned from discussion in school classrooms.

    Then we should probably talk about what is going on in Florida– a subject I have discussed in previous comments. Under GOP Gov. DeSantis 565 books in the 2021-22 academic year were banned from Florida schools. Now DeSantis says only “pornographic, violent or inappropriate” titles are banned. That description is so vague you could drive a Mac truck through it! But it is pretty clear from practice that the books being banned include LGBTQ themes, protagonists of color–or books that deal with race or racism.

    But back across “the pond”. Aaron Edwards still thinks, like the Catholic Church, that homosexuality is a “sin”. He follows the scriptures rather then the science. I don’t think Edwards views should be criminalized–just exposed for what they are –“toxic ideology”. From the science we know homosexuality is a variant of human sexuality. The polls show most Americans agree with the science. No gay, lesbian, bi-sexual or trans person should be discriminated against. The Anti-woke crowd is not winning with the public. It’s only GOP controlled states and the Catholic Church that want to the LGBTQ community back in the closet.

    So when you talk about the threats to “free speech and academic freedom” in England, while ignoring the same thing right here at home, I know you are not serious on the subject.

  3. The Associated Press by: Deepa Bharath “Gender transition care banned”. U.S. Catholic bishops set new guidelines for Catholic Hospitals “Moral Limits to the Technological Manipulation of the Human Body” doctrine. Finally, a religious order coming out against transformative moral disorder.

    You can be a Monkey’s Uncle or whatever you determine your wants’ to be, frankly I don’t give a damn, just don’t expect me to conform or necessarily accept your decision. The quest for inclusion and preferred right are suspect.

  4. It’s kind of fun watching Svelaz and Anonymous try to defend the indefensible with lame attempts to sound like lawyers. On SNL in the 80s Martin Short played a ridiculous lawyer named Nate Therm that would make the most ludicrous arguments to defend absurdities. That is Svelaz.

