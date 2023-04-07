Plan B From Outer Manhattan: Why the Court Should Move the Trump Trial Out of Manhattan

Below is my column in the Hill on why I believe the Trump prosecution would warrant an admittedly rare venue change. I am still hoping that Judge Juan Merchan has the integrity to dismiss this clearly invalid indictment. Given Bragg’s failure to even state the key offense allowing him to bring these 34 felonies, Merchan should have scheduled a hearing on the threshold legal questions in two weeks — not schedule all motions to be heard in December. Indeed, with even legal analysts on CNN and MSNBC expressing disbelief at this indictment, few beyond Karen Friedman Agnifilo and
“Filmmaking is not about the tiny details. It’s about the big picture.” Thus did the title character of the movie, “Ed Wood,” explain why arguably the worst filmmaker of all time was unconcerned with obvious gaps in logic, or scenes where cardboard tombstones toppled in graveyards. Wood said he relied on the “suspension of disbelief” of his horror-film fans.
If there is an Ed Wood school of prosecution, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could prove to be its most apt pupil.
Indicting Donald Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Bragg left out a small detail: The underlying felony Trump allegedly sought to conceal over and over. That, apparently, is left to the suspension of disbelief.
For many weeks, experts on both the left and the right expressed doubts that Bragg could charge Trump with falsifying business records, a misdemeanor with a now-expired two-year statute of limitation. To be able to file such a charge, Bragg would need to kick it up to a felony by alleging it was committed to conceal or further another crime — in this case, a federal campaign violation.
The problem is that the Justice Department declined to bring such charges. The reason was likely due to a tiny problem: There is no campaign finance violation in Trump paying women to hush up alleged affairs. Moreover, even if there were a violation, Bragg is not a federal prosecutor. In other words, his case is as implausible as Wood’s cardboard tombstones.
When asked by reporters what crime was being referenced 34 times, Bragg simply stated that he was not required to state the crime in the indictment. Despite becoming the first prosecutor to charge a former president, Bragg felt no compulsion to explain the claim that kicked the misdemeanor up to a felony and allowed a longer statute of limitations.
Bragg undoubtedly knew that New Yorkers would likely suspend disbelief when the name on the indictment was “Donald Trump.” After all, when Bragg ran for office, he was no more specific; he merely promised to bag Trump on some criminal charge. The actual crime would be named at a later date.
Bragg also undoubtedly counted on Judge Juan Merchan suspending judicial disbelief by not asking for the full basis of the criminal charges. Thus far, he appears to have been correct: Merchan set the next hearing for December, so Bragg has eight months to come up with an actual crime.
Even if the judge ignores the glaring legal problems with this flawed indictment, he must decide where a trial should be held. The correct answer should be “Anywhere but Manhattan.” However, the judge is likely to deny that change of venue motion, and a denial would say a great deal about this case.
Bragg’s cavalier attitude only magnifies the view that Manhattan is the wrong place for this trial.
It is not simply that the district attorney ran on a pledge to indict this defendant. The problem is that he was elected on that pledge by the citizens of this district — the same citizens who would comprise the jury pool in Trump’s case.
When Bragg was elected, he reviewed the theories being advanced by an attorney brought into the office for the purpose of nailing Trump. Yet Bragg and some of his team reportedly balked at the efforts of fellow attorneys Mark F. Pomerantz and Carey R. Dunne; Bragg halted the case, and Pomerantz and Dunne resigned. Their resignation letter was mysteriously leaked to the media and became part of a public pressure campaign; Pomerantz then wrote a tell-all book that many legal observers considered to be an outrageous, unprofessional effort to push for Trump’s indictment.
Bragg faced an outcry from constituents who called on him to make good on this election promise.
So, now we have a case brought by a prosecutor who campaigned on bagging Trump, to be tried before a jury selected from a district that elected Bragg in part for that reason — a district that also voted against Trump, 84.5 percent to 14.5 percent, in the 2020 presidential election.
While a change of venue to a place like Staten Island would not necessarily change the judge or prosecutor, it would change the jury pool.
In 1878, in Reynolds v. United States, the Supreme Court held that the Constitution compels a change of venue in some cases. Courts look to a “totality of circumstances” in determining whether media coverage creates actual prejudice or the likelihood of bias among members of the community. Trial judges in such cases are allowed to presume prejudice and transfer a case in the interests of a fair trial.
In this case, the court will likely deny the motion for a venue change, but it should grant it. It is hard to look at the totality of circumstances here and see anything but highly prejudicial media and political elements. No matter how you feel about Trump, you should have reservations about the fairness of a Manhattan trial.The problem is that, in an age of rage, reason is a stranger.
Still, Americans — and the eventual jurors in this case — may not have to “suspend their disbelief” if Judge Marchan shows that he will not join the cast of Bragg’s slapdash legal production. The judge can start by ordering a change of venue.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
The Judge is a hand picked Liberal DEM, Obama/Schumer are in his corner, he is a Liberal DEM, very biased, who donates to Biden/his family is involved with Harris and DEMS, reference his daughter. There are comments about this judge record especially with jury instructions, refer to his record. This case should be thrown out, after the judge reviews the information, well before the summer but it won’t happen. Trump’s lawyers should appeal everything. I doubt the judge will allow the trial to take place outside of his authority and the judge and Brag are ignoring every legal principle.
I know Turley likes movie themes but he might well have selected “The Producers” for this fiasco-turned-success story. Trump’s campaign chest is bursting since Bragg made him famous again in New York City. Lots of his newest support comes from marginal democrats and liberals fed up with the chicanery and doings of the radical and anti-American left. Judge Juan Merchan may be given the secret blessing backdoored from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to toss this case because, as in the Mel Brooks 1968 film, complications arose when the two schemers (i.e., the producers) backing what they believed would be a flop unexpectedly have a hit on their hands. Bragg, the hapless producer here, has done almost as much to re-elect Trump as Joe Biden.
Look up Speaker of the House Tom Delay.
Charged, tried, convicted, sentenced. Overturned in its entirety.
Democrats invented lawfare. They dont care about the charges being supported by actual law. By the time its appealed, the goal is met. A political adversary is eliminated.
It the words of famous Statesman Harry Ried. “we won didn’t we?”
This indictment is a classic example of fascism where political parties use the instruments of government and the press to pursue their political enemies. Unfortunately, most of the US left and the democrats that support them are too ignorant to even see this. They’ve been taught to exist in rage-filled mindless chants and slogans with no ability to think beyond a 5 word statement. Meanwhile the US languishes under the destructive Biden administration with rampant inflation, chaos on our borders, and international chaos caused by weak and feckless President and his puppeteers.
The key offense is not Trump’s crime but appears to be Cohen’s crime which he plead guilty to.
Judge Merchan pushing the first hearing date out to December (while we’re barely in April) tells me that he wants this indictment to have the maximum negative impact for President Trump’s re-election campaign. He is definitely on Team Bragg and by doing this, he has ALREADY proven that he cannot be impartial in any way. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
I actually disagree. Professor Turley’s desire to change the venue seems to be motivated by a desire to see Democrats cover their naked partisanship with a shred of credibility thus somehow making this atrocity okay. Bragg is committing the crime he is accusing Trump of – i.e. election interference. Every day that this travesty is allowed to continue causes irreparable harm to Donald Trump, his campaign, and the country. A change of venue would only mask that which should not be masked. A kangaroo court should be held where all the kangaroos are. When the jury is all over social media bragging about how they plan to convict, and the clearly biased judge lets it go, and when the jury is out for no more than 20 picoseconds before finding Trump guilty, then the shame of the Democrat party will stand for the whole world to see, as it already does. This will be the definition of a pyrrhic victory. By winning, and “getting Trump,” Democrats destroy their party and themselves. It’s unfortunate that Democrats have to take all of America with them on their journey into the depths of the sewer but sometimes you have to hit bottom before you can rise again and that seems to be one of those times. I believe that this part of a Divine plan but when we finally emerge from the sewer, there will be a day of reckoning, and all those who countenanced this, or dam-ed it with faint praise, will be held to account.
Turley might have something there, why not just let Trump pick his own judge and jury. Trump would love his case being tried In Tennessee.
Do you not understand the guarantee of a fair trial?
Didn’t I say Trump would love Tennessee, I’m sure you and others would think that’s fair. In Trump world, nowhere on earth would Trump get a fair trial, well maybe in Moscow, but I digress.
Sure and Stalin should have moved his show trials. Mao should have been more caring with his cultural revolution.
Fascists USE THEIR POWER. Republicans worry they will hurt someone’s feelings.
The Republican Congress…needs to CUT off 50% of all Federal Spending, cut all aid to cities and colleges, and TAX all non-profits where ANYONE gets $100k+
Professor Turley, might there be 6th amendment grounds for forcing Mr. Bragg to being more specific, “..and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation;”. Could he petition the court at this time on this matter? Although Mr. Trump may want this to play out over a longer period, as he seems to relish the situation and lime light.