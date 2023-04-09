I wanted to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating the holiday today. Despite my kids being older, the bunny still came to the Turley house and left baskets overflowing with chocolates and candies, including a doggie basket for Luna.

We are “double dippers” who celebrate Passover and Easter. From our Jewish side, my wife made her Matzo ball soup and brisket. I grew up in a heavily Jewish neighborhood in Chicago and developed an addiction to the soup that is insatiable. Leslie makes everything from scratch and makes the best Matzo ball soup that I have ever had.

From the Catholic side, we will have my family’s traditional lamb, cream spinach, and other dishes. We have an Easter Egg cake and other desserts to go with the horn-o-plenty left by the bunny.

Best wishes to everyone today and Happy Easter!

