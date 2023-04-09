I wanted to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating the holiday today. Despite my kids being older, the bunny still came to the Turley house and left baskets overflowing with chocolates and candies, including a doggie basket for Luna.
We are “double dippers” who celebrate Passover and Easter. From our Jewish side, my wife made her Matzo ball soup and brisket. I grew up in a heavily Jewish neighborhood in Chicago and developed an addiction to the soup that is insatiable. Leslie makes everything from scratch and makes the best Matzo ball soup that I have ever had.
From the Catholic side, we will have my family’s traditional lamb, cream spinach, and other dishes. We have an Easter Egg cake and other desserts to go with the horn-o-plenty left by the bunny.
Best wishes to everyone today and Happy Easter!
Happy Easter to the Turley family and all the blog posters.
Wishing you a blessed Easter!
Happy Easter 2023 – He Is Risen
Happy Easter 2023!
He is Risen!
Matthew 28: 1-7
1 After the Sabbath, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb.
2 There was a violent earthquake, for an angel of the Lord came down from heaven and, going to the tomb, rolled back the stone and sat on it. 3 His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. 4 The guards were so afraid of him that they shook and became like dead men.
5 The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. 6 He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. 7 Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.’ Now I have told you.”
Wishing you and yours a joyous and blessed Easter.
Please pray for the persecuted this Easter, for our country, for our culture, and for our families.
God bless you this Easter Sunday 2023.
In New Zealand today is traditionally Rabbit Shooting Day, as rabbits are an invasive pest on those South Sea Islands. This year it was cancelled because there have been too many shooting accidents.
He is risen! Alleluia!🙏🏻
Happy Easter Professor. And thanks for keeping this blog.
The very best of today and the season to the good professor and his family!
I received a cartoon Easter card that showed a chocolate Easter Bunny stretched out on the couch during an interview with a psychiatrist, who is taking notes in the background. The Easter Bunny is saying, “Somehow, I feel hollow inside…..”
Happy Easter to you and the TURLEY family!
Happy Easter to you & your family, Professor.
Your blog has made my day many times over the past year.
Thank you.
God bless you and your family, Professor Turley. I am so grateful to have your writings and your tv presence in my life. A bright spot of sanity. ✝️✝️✝️🙏🏻
Waiting for our brunch table with goodie bags for my sisters, daughter and son-in-law in the car for them afterwards. My sister would normally host but her husband said NOPE! He’s watching the Masters in peace. I really should stop by and annoy him. 🤣🤣🤣
Happy Easter 🐣🐰
Happy Easter, Passover and Spring to all! It sounds like wonderful, shared holidays in the Turley home! Let us remember Orthodox Christians, who will celebrate Easter next Sunday, particularly as their Church in Ukraine faces increasing harms, ignored by Western MSM (and not inflicted by the Russian Federation).
As our family’s Official Easter Hare, charged with delivering non-caloric treats (including the Hare’s favorite, Peeps), I’d like to wish you, too — and all your readers and commenters — a very Happy Easter!
Respectfully,
E. Hare
And a very happy Easter to you and yours. Thank you for all the wonderful columns reflecting your learned view on the good and bad happenings at the nations institutions.
Your other posts report on the profound evil that is gripping this country. It is an evil in the heavenly realms working its way on a grand march through all our institutions.
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Today reminds us those evil powers were defeated with the empty tomb, and we are in but a mop-op operation on behalf of the ultimate Good. Or perhaps I should say He is on a mop-op operation through us.
Not.so.old.man: Good day. What are you quoting in italics there? It’s a very poignant, succinct sentence (maybe it is yours?)
Ephesians 6:12
Easily found with a quick internet search on that text.
Happy Easter
Happy Easter, Jonathan, to you and your beautiful family that by your description mirrors the best in all of us to love and appreciate our differences and to respect our humanity. Thank you for what you do and, above all, for what you stand for.
JJC: Nice comment and ditto.
Happy Easter! He is Risen!
He is Risen indeed! Hallelujah!