‘I was Screaming Before You Interrupted Me’: American Politics has Become Amplified Rage

Below is my column in the Hill on the Tennessee controversy over the expulsion of two Tennessee legislators. Liberal members and pundits have lionized the two legislators who shutdown the proceedings while declaring the GOP “fascists.” The controversy perfectly captured our increasingly amplified age of rage.
Here is the column:
Nobel Laureate Albert Camus once said, “Insurrection is certainly not the sum total of human experience but … it is our historic reality.” Those words came to mind this week when Tennessee’s House of Representatives expelled two members accused of disrupting legislative proceedings in what some called an “insurrection” or a “mutiny.”
The scene on the floor of the Tennessee House perfectly captured our “age of rage.” Protesters filled the capitol building to protest the failure to pass gun-control legislation. However, they were in the minority in both the state and its legislature. Three Democratic state representatives — Justin Jones from Nashville, Justin Pearson from Memphis, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville — were unwilling to yield to the majority. They disrupted the floor proceedings with a bullhorn and screaming at their colleagues.
It is a scene familiar to many of us in academia, where events are regularly canceled by those who shout down others. The three members yelled “No action, no peace” and “Power to the people” as their colleagues objected to their stopping the legislative process. Undeterred, the three refused to allow “business as usual” to continue.
Nothing says deliberative debate like a bullhorn. American politics, it seems, has become a matter of simple amplification.
Many on the left lionized the three for their disruption of the legislature. President Biden denounced the sanctioning of their “peaceful protest” as “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”
There was little criticism of the members for obstructing the legislative business or refusing to accept the democratic process that rejected their gun-control demands.
Today, for many, there is no room for nuance. Instead, they live in a world occupied only by “fascists” and “insurrectionists.”
I have long been critical of the media declaring the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill as an “insurrection” in spite of my criticism of Trump’s speech on that day and the riot that desecrated our constitutional process. Many in the public agree. Despite the efforts of the House’s Jan. 6 committee and the media referring to the riot as an insurrection, some polls show that 76 percent of the public view it as a protest that went too far. Likewise, a Harvard study showed more citizens viewed Jan. 6 as motivated by loyalty to Trump than a desire for a national insurrection.
The public sees these distinctions. Most of us are supportive of the prosecution of rioters while recognizing that most of the protesters that day did not participate in any violation of law. Likewise, most citizens are able to denounce members for taking a bullhorn to a legislative debate while rejecting calls for their expulsion.
What these Tennessee House members did was wrong — but it was no insurrection. Nor was it worthy of expulsion, as opposed to censure or other sanctions.
Yet, every controversy is now repackaged to amplify talking points, even when they cannot withstand the most cursory examination.
Take Rep. Johnson’s insistence that, as the only white member of the three, she was spared expulsion due to racism. That ignored distinctions raised by Johnson and her supporters during the debate that, unlike Jones and Pearson, she did not use a bullhorn; her counsel also insisted that she separated herself from the protesters. Johnson’s distinctions swayed one member to defeat expulsion, but Johnson then declared the result was evidence of sexism and racism: “pretty clear I’m a 60-year-old white woman, and they are two young Black men. I was talked down to as a woman, man-splained to.”
The media was also captured perfectly in this controversy. For example, it was difficult to distinguish between CNN reporter Sara Sidner and protesters. Sidner corrected Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) as he tried to explain why the members were expelled for “riling up” the crowd. Sidner insisted that the crowd already was “riled up” by the failure to protect them from guns. She then explained that the public was “extremely upset that your legislature wasn’t trying to deal with the issue of keeping children safe.”
House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) praised the protest as “good trouble,” a reference to the words of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ guiding principle on civil disobedience.
This is now our “historic reality.” Liberals and the media, long criticized for downplaying violence from the left, are now rationalizing a disruption of legislative procedure as “good trouble” because the cause is considered to be correct. Conservatives are equally quick to declare protests by those on the left to be “insurrections,” or to declare their opponents to be (in the words of Donald Trump) “enemies of the state.”
Only a few days before the Tennessee House floor fight, a confrontation occurred off the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington which captured perfectly this new political reality.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was shown on videotape screaming about gun control in the Capitol as his colleagues left the floor following a vote. Various Democratic members, including former House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), tried to calm Bowman. However, when Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) asked Bowman to stop yelling, Bowman shouted back: “I was screaming before you interrupted me” — which could go down as the epitaph for our age.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
114 thoughts on “‘I was Screaming Before You Interrupted Me’: American Politics has Become Amplified Rage”
OT
NEWSFLASH
William “Mr. Deep Deep State” Barr, the perfidious snake, has been officially loosed on the MSM by the RINO/Bush et al. “Duopoly & Swamp” as the 2024 “attack dog” against Real President Donald J. Trump.
Ronnie “Made Man” DeSanctimonious sins per the 11th Commandment * and attacks “fellow republican” Real President Donald J. Trump from the rear for a classic “double-tap.”
You go, boys!
___________
* 11th Commandment – Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican (Ronald Reagan)
The surest solution to preventing violence against masses of people is for the enraged to vent their fury on doing something about antisocial, sociopathic, and psychopathic personality disorders. Making it ever more improbable for mentally healthy and law abiding persons from protecting themselves with their right to arm themselves will not change the reality of sociopaths and psychopaths getting such weaponry. It is regrettable to say, but in America today there are too many emotionally disturbed persons with a flagrant disregard for right and wrong and far too little, if any, concern for the rights and feelings of others. If our government is to do anything meaningful about mass violence perpetrated among the citizenry, it is to focus full and undivided attention and resources upon the unabated spread of mental illness. There is common ground to act upon, but first comes the realization that it is people who are prone to hostilities, not their guns. Come to an appreciation of that and we just might be on the road to addressing what the actual and only problem is; increasing numbers of angry and discontented people becoming ever more imbittered and resentful.
Do you have evidence that there’s more mental illness now than in the past?
And the mentally ill are more often the victims of violence than they are perpetrators of it (https://psychnews.psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.pn.2021.7.23 ).
“It is regrettable to say, but in America today, there are too many emotionally disturbed persons with a flagrant disregard for right and wrong and far too little, if any, concern for the rights and feelings of others.”
Many of those who support gun rights continue to ignore the problem of the ease and ready availability of obtaining a weapon legally. The Nashville shooter could get seven high-powered weapons as quickly as buying groceries at Walmart. Funding for mental illness intervention and therapy is often dismissed or excused as being too costly when the time comes to address it. The majority of people want universal background checks. They want waiting periods and required training. None of those things are infringements on the right to own a weapon. Their only answer is more and more guns because there is never enough protection from those who we think have mental problems or are not supposed to have guns in the first place.
As always Mr. Turley is moderate in tone, and walks a middle line so that he will be heard. I think I understand why he remains a D, despite disagreeing with their continued tactics. I wish he would describe as fascistic. I don’t want him to be a Republican. I’m not. I want him to It gives him cover to criticize them without being canceled (or perhaps physically attacked as was Riley Gaines and others). Despite the repeated messaging of government that right-wing extremists are the most dangerous group in America, it is clearly left-wing groups that are shouting down speakers, taking political prisoners, giving succor to gangs and the violent, starting fires or attacking people, rioting, and so on. If not exclusively, predominantly. All while they scream “fascists,” at those who just look for regular order.
Jonathan: You have spent a lot of column space complaining about this “age of rage”. Instead of trying to tamp down the “rage” you have made the problem worse with this column over the expulsion of two Black Tennessee legislators for protesting the refusal of the GOP dominated House to consider gun legislation to deal with the frequency of mass shootings.
You claim “some” called the protest an “insurrection” or “mutiny”–citing the Politico article (4/6/23). This was not Politico’s description. It was simply citing the description by GOP House Speaker Cameron Sexton who was the only one quoted by Politico. That’s your first deception. The brief protest was neither an “insurrection” nor a “mutiny”. It was a brief non-violent protest inside the House chamber focusing on the failure of the GOP to address gun violence. But almost immediately the GOP controlled House decided to expel 2 Black legislators. This was an extraordinary action against legislators who violate “decorum rules”. As Politico points out: “In Tennessee, only two other House members have been removed before today’s proceedings, both after criminal violations or sexual misconduct”. In this case there was no investigation, no hearings–the normal process. It was a rush to judgment. It was truly the definition of a “Kangaroo” court.
And what you fail to mention is that racism played a central role in the expulsions. Three legislators were accused of disrupting the House proceedings. Only the 2 Black reps were expelled. The third, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is White, was not expelled. When asked why she was able to avoid expulsion Johnson said: “it might have to do with the color of our skin”.
Then, in an ironic twist, you try to justify the expulsions by saying the 2 Black reps “were unwilling to yield to the majority. They disrupted the floor proceedings with a bull horn and screaming…”. You didn’t use the same language when Stanford law students protested the speech of Judge Duncan. You called the majority at Stanford law “an attack on free speech” and demanded the protestors by disciplined or expelled. You called the protests a virtual “tyranny of the majority”. But in the Tennessee House you think the 2 Black legislators have no similar “free speech” rights and the expulsions were justified because they refused to bow to the “majority”. You column reeks of duplicity!
So you have staked out your position. When a minority of conservatives want to speak the voice of the majority doesn’t count and any protests should be severely punished. When 2 Black legislators want to exercise their “free speech” rights in the Tennessee House they should be expelled because they refuse to submit to the “majority”. If “majority” rule governs what happens in Tennessee why not at Stanford, California?
“American Politics has Become Amplified Rage”
– Professor Turley
______________
If America has become amplified rage, what was it in the beginning and what was it intended to be?
Answer: Representative self-governance and never one man, one vote “amplified rage” – a restricted-vote republic, if you can keep it.
Turnout was 11.6% and general vote criteria were male, European, 21, with 50 lbs. Sterling or 50 acres in 1788. America was designed to be a restricted-vote republic under an infinitesimal government which exists merely to perpetuate the dominion of the meaning and intent of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. One man, one vote democracy is moot. The things that “voters” vote for in a one man, one vote democracy are unconstitutional. The American thesis is “Freedom through self-reliance,” which has no relationship at all to “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” One man, one vote democracy is incoherent and impossible; it IS the very “dictatorship of the proletariat.”
The vote must be restricted to capable, accomplished, ambitious people, and denied to dependents and parasites. The meaning and intent of the Constitution and Bill of Rights must prevail. Justices of the Supreme Court and judges must be impeached and convicted for failing to fulfill their sworn-oath duties. The entire communist, American, welfare state is unconstitutional and must have been and must be struck down immediately and with extreme prejudice. Congress has the power to tax for ONLY debt, defense and general Welfare, and the power to regulate ONLY money, commerce and land and naval Forces, and ONLY the owner has the power to “claim and exercise” dominion over private property. Government must be eliminated by about 85%.
Let’s just do a little extrapolation. Let’s say that every time one party or the other does not agree with a piece of legislation the legislature is interrupted with hollering through a bullhorn. Is this really where we want to go? What is to keep one party or the other from just increasing the size of the amplifier? Should Republicans in turn bring their bullhorn to legislative sessions in a blue state when a bill codifying men in women’s restrooms is passed. Such tactics are used only when enough public support is not present to elect a majority large enough to change the law. If they can’t win the race they want to simply discontinue the race altogether. It’s laughable that the people supporting the disruption speak of Democracy. By the way, I also opposed the disruption of Joe Biden’s state of the union address. Why should you disrupt your enemy when he is in the process of defeating himself. Let them have their say and convince the public of your opposing position. Shouting others down only defeats your purpose in the eyes of the voter. What a stupid strategy. However, if it’s attention you wanted you got it.
… recent examples of possible criminal acts that didn’t get treated as harshly as the so-called “disorderly behavior” by two Black men.
“In 2018, state Rep. David Byrd (R) faced accusations from three women who said he sexually assaulted them while they were minors on a basketball team that he coached. Byrd, who served in the state House until January, publicly denied the accusations and questioned the motives of the women,” the [Washington] Post reported. “A recording of his conversation with one accuser surfaced, in which Byrd said: ‘I wish I had a do-over, because I promise you I would have corrected that and that would’ve never happened,’ and that he thinks about an unspecified incident ‘all the time.’
“In 2019, Republican leadership killed a resolution to expel him from the chamber brought by Johnson, the member of the Tennessee Three who was not ousted. … “You have to balance the will of the voters and overturning the will of the voters,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) told a local news station in 2019 of the situation.” …
“In May 2019, the House Republican Caucus held a 45-24 no-confidence vote on then-Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada (R) after text messages emerged that showed the chamber’s top leader encouraged or approved of his chief of staff making disparaging and sexual comments about women, including interns and a lobbyist. Casada stepped down as speaker but remained a member of the legislature and was not expelled.” In August 2022, federal prosecutors charged Casada with money laundering, wire fraud, bribery and kickbacks concerning federal funds. Casada served the remainder of his term, which ended in January, and was not expelled from the legislature.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/tennessee-republicans-don-t-get-expelled-for-having-sexually-assaulted-minors-and-more/ar-AA19E5RM
So when it comes to white Reps who’ve committed crimes, “You have to balance the will of the voters and overturning the will of the voters,” but when it comes to Black men who did nothing illegal, they’re expelled.
Young Tennesseans were protesting in favor of gun control. The Republicans are doing their best to lose the votes of younger Americans. May it bite them in the ***.
Maybe the pubs don’t want to bend-over to the will of idiots, like the dems do – anything for a vote, right? Upholding the Constitution and rational principles will only bite you in the ass when tyranny rules. The dems, having to cower to the will of idiots like those ‘young Tennesseans’ are feeling that bite right now. Whores.
PS, tell the young Tennesseans (democrats, for sure) in memphis to stop killing people with guns and the gun issue (aside from stripping peaceful white people of their guns) will be a meaningless fraction of what it is today, there. KMA.
Kyour-ownA.
Anonymous, you make some good points. The question you leave unanswered is where any of the Republicans convicted of a crime? Did they lose a sexual harassment suit. Guilt construed only by innuendo is not proof of guilt. However we do know that the Tennessee three disrupted the Tennessee legislature. This is a fact rather than an innuendo that has not been proven to have actually occurred. You and I may agree if you will once provide the end results brought about by the accusations. Missing such information about any legal repercussions for those you have accused we should come to a the conclusion that your position is slanted. Keeping in mind your history.
Anonymous, Senator Byrd voted against the 1964 civil rights act. From Wikipedia, Byrd joined with Southern Democratic senators to filibuster the Civil Rights Act of 1964,[48] personally filibustering the bill for 14 hours. He was not expelled from the Senate for his vote.
Byrd was a Dixiecrat, a right-wing splinter group from the late 40’s.
If the Supreme Court of 2022 had enforced the Constitution, abortion would have been returned to the States.
Oh, yeah, it was, huh!
My bad.
If the Supreme Court of 1863 had enforced extant, constitutional, immigration law, those comprising a “discordant intermixture” and “hav[ing] and injurious tendency” would not be present.
The Supreme Court and all Americans in 1863 must be afforded some sympathy, however.
America had a gun to its head, 1 million were killed, and the tyrant holding the “smoking gun” wrote the history books you read.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Naturalization Acts of 1790, 1795, 1798 and 1802 (four confirming iterations)
United States Congress, “An act to establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization,” March 26, 1790
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America, in Congress assembled, That any Alien being a free white person, who shall have resided within the limits and under the jurisdiction of the United States for the term of two years, may be admitted to become a citizen thereof…
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
“The influx of foreigners must, therefore, tend to produce a heterogeneous compound; to change and corrupt the national spirit; to complicate and confound public opinion; to introduce foreign propensities. In the composition of society, the harmony of the ingredients is all-important, and whatever tends to a discordant intermixture must have an injurious tendency.”
– Alexander Hamilton
We have a tough time with ambiguity. O.J. was guilty And Mark Fuhrman lied.
Jonathan, who holds the Clerks accountable for ensuring that the random assignments of judges to cases is in fact random? No one.
Is this a “dead man [t]alking?”
Tom, it’s gotta be long past time for your meds.
Just sayin’.
New reports are claiming that TN Speaker Cameron Sexton may not live in his district 2 hours from Nashville (Crossville) to the extent required by the TN Code.
Under Section 2-2-122(a)(5) of the Tennessee Code, “[t]he place where a married person’s spouse and family have their habitation is presumed to be the person’s place of residence.”
In 2020, the family downsized from 4000 sq ft 4-bed home to a 1200 sq ft condo, and now, his son attends school in Nashville. Also, a neighbor of the new property claims he is rarely at his Crossville condo.
Still early, and should be verified. But, if true, does everyone on this blog, who supported expulsion of the Tennessee Two/Three believe that Sexton should also be expelled?
(I am guessing the answer is no.)
Turley has been in the right-wing echo machine and he has the nerve to write about “rage”. Turley collects a check from a company who has been proven over and over again lying to it’s own readers, listeners. and watchers. The disgraced twice impeached ex-president talks of “death and destruction” and Turley is silent. The evidence shows without a doubt that Turley working for the ministry of propaganda over at “FoxNews” must be worth his reputation as any kind of lawyer or teacher.
FishCult has something to say about propaganda. Go back to watching your MSNBC brainwashing network.
You don’t have to prove your willful ignorance every day, it’s been proven by you many times.
James Garfield gave this warning during his America’s centennial address that is now all too true:
Now more than ever before, the people are responsible for the character of their Congress. If that body be ignorant, reckless, and corrupt, it is because the people tolerate ignorance, recklessness, and corruption. If it be intelligent, brave, and pure, it is because the people demand these high qualities to represent them in the national legislature. If the next centennial does not find us a great nation, it will be because those who represent the enterprise, the culture, and the morality of the nation do not aid in controlling the political forces.
A great observation by Andrew Breitbart held that politics is downstream from culture. And that, culture is downstream from religion. But what happens when traditional religion is supplanted by the worship of secular causes? Our culture has been transformed and our politics reflects that culture. Then, once our politics has a culture no longer sustained by absolute truths, they become clay in the hands of the political forces. And that is right where we are today. Religion is still a driving force of our culture, but it is a religion created by political force. Thus, our culture is downstream of politics. How stupid we are. We’ve got the fox guarding the henhouse and the wolf tending the sheep.
“[W]hat happens when traditional religion is supplanted by the worship of secular causes?”
If those secular ideas are reason and individualism, then man enjoys the cultures of the Renaissance, the Enlightenment, and then of America’s founding.
If those secular ideas are reason and individualism, then man enjoys the cultures of the Renaissance, the Enlightenment, and then of America’s founding.
Interesting. So you believe the founding fathers acquired and promoted the ideas of reason and individualism absent of religion? And through those secular ideas they committed their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to the founding of a new nation? Do you have evidence that was the case?
NARA lied.
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/internal-memos-call-question-national-archives-narrative-congress-trump?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
There’s nothing new under the sun. To understand the origins of the technique used by the left today and its financial incentives, read Tom Wolfe’s “Radical Chic & Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers” (1970). Quick, before it’s banned. The Flak Catchers portion, ironically, describes actual events which took place at City Hall in San Francisco in the late Sixties. Laugh ’til you cry. The book opens with “Radical Chic,” the hilarious true story of how Manhattan high society competed slavishly for radical bonafides. The bizarre dramas of today burst into full bloom over half-a-century ago and while cretin and comical in comparison to the tight execution by Sixties radicals who at least knew how to run an entertaining con, it all still works like a charm on clueless elites who are even more clueless than their counterparts of yesteryear. The analysis is simple — if you want to understand radicals as they understand themselves, you need only to follow the sage advice of Mark Felt, God rest his soul: Always, Always, Always, FOLLOW THE MONEY. The coffers are being filled for the Tennessee Three at this very moment. Riches beyond their wildest dreams. The gleam in their eyes, those wide smiles! Beach-house swankiendas in Malibu, back home! The con is on. Tennessee. Poor Tennessee.
Please, can we stop calling January 6 an insurrection? An insurrection lasts more than six hours, and those involved are armed. Neither applied to January 6. The Capitol police opened the doors and most people strolled through them, then walked about aimlessly. Only a very small number pushed through police lines, unlike the 2020 riots where police were regularly attacked, people were killed, property was destroyed, and city centers were burned to ground. 2020 was an insurrection; January 6 was an unfortunate incident.
Always remember which side benefited from the riot — isn’t that a basic principle in law, or at least the first question to ask? Trump asked for the Guard to be deployed; Pelosi refused. Trump asked for extra police; DC’s mayor refused. The Republicans wanted to expose the irregularities in the elections (and there many ‘novelties’), but the riot prevented that.
Cui bono?
And the Capitol is not ‘sacred,’ it is a public building where the people used to be welcome. Not now. It is a temple.
It is too absurd. Even those trying to defend the Constitution and public order have lost the plot.
As for the business in Nashville, the leader of the Republican super-majority explained that the two expelled were dealt a more severe punishment because they had been consistently interrupting committee work and had refused to abide by the rules of the chamber. It was not a single incident, although I am curious to know from the lawyers out there whether they may actually have been guilty of ‘incitement,’ given the unruliness of the crowd, the proximity of the crowd to the legislators and police, and the threats from the mob (well, it’s just a word, right?) . . . .
It was an insurrection. Period. Those who stormed the capitol tried to interrupt the transfer of power.
Then so was what happened in the Tennesee State Capitol.
“Then so was what happened in the Tennesee State Capitol.”
What transfer of power was occurring in Tennessee? Tennessee was about protesting about the lack of action on gun because of the Nashville shooting.
They disrupted the legislative process.
ATS are you trying to nitpick and be ignorant while you do it? If the legislature listened to the crowd or was coerced by them, it would have been a tremendous transfer of power from the legislature to the mob.
Compare the violence in TN and in DC. Your leftist movements are intentionally small attempts of sedition. The DC event was a protest with scattered violence from all sides, the left right, center and police.
Listening to the crowd is not a “tremendous transfer of power.”
Do you think a state legislature that is responsive to its electorate is a “transfer of power”?
The purpose of J6 was not to discuss a bill before Congress. Its stated purpose was prevent Pence’s certification of the election results. If they had been successful, it would have been a coup, because they would have installed an undemocratically elected person as President. THAT is a transfer of power. Speech is not.
The state legislators were essentially engaging in unsanctioned filibustering. Censure is probably appropriate. Expulsion is ridiculous.
This is a good op-ed to describe what is happening in Israel now and will reoccur in 2024. It has happened elsewhere as well. It’s a solid warning.
https://zoa.org/2023/04/10447513-tobin-in-jns-from-now-on-resistance-to-election-results-will-be-the-norm/
There is no evidence that their intention as to “interrupt the transfer of power,” a largely meaningless phrase because it is so vague. You need to document the mens rea; if you can’t, then this is just an accusation without a foundation. To date, only a small group has admitted to ‘insurrecction,’ too few even to be noticed in a crowd of hundreds.
More, Trump was sixteen blocks away when the first protesters entered the Capitol, and he had called for “peaceful” support of those in Congress prepared to question the electoral process. Do you suppose those listening to him were able to cover the sixteen blocks so quickly that they arrived before Trump finish his speech?
There were distinct groups.
But the shenanigans of Pelosi, Schumer, and the J.6 Committee not only delayed any serious investigation into the events of Jan. 6, they completely distorted the record for partisan advantage.
So, please, a little precision rather than assertion and accusation. History is full of insurrections and rebellions, and there are even a few revolutions, but none of them have anything at all in common with January 6 or what happened in Tennessee. Both of those events were crowds that got out of hand. . . . If there was a difference, it was that the police in Tennessee did not charge the crowd.
And I am curious, are buildings housing state capitols sacred shrines to liberty or houses for legislatures where the people are welcome to attend and to observe, but not to threaten and disrupt?
They wanted to question the transfer of power, or to be precise, to support Cruz and others who had prepared to do so, all according to the process followed in such situations, and followed at least once in our history without a riot. The riot occurred because the police refused access to the people, but there were not enough of them to shut down the Capitol because Pelosi and DC’s mayor refused Trump’s requests for the NG and more police.
Then there is the questions of who actually started the violence outside the Capitol and who were the ones who smashed a window, an action repeatedly shown while any exculpatory video was suppressed by Pelosi and the Democrats, including the Jan. 6 Committee.
Exactly right.
It was not an insurrection.
Period.
There was literally no chance that was going to happen unless members of Congress exercised their authority to question the certification of a number elections, which they were far too attached to their sinecures to consider in principle, let alone act upon. Do yourself a favor, Wally, and review the actual history of actual insurrections, and, with others who routinely make the same silly comment on this blog, stop giving the rest of us reason to think you ignorant.
RE: ” they had been consistently interrupting committee work and had refused to abide by the rules of the chamber. It was not a single incident..” Appreciate the embellishment. Having a hissy fit over resistance to their re-inventing the wheel, it seems. Certainly would behoove someone from that august body to find their way to a nationwide news source to update the legislative history of those two mountebanks to the enlightenment of all interested parties.
Mike Judge’s 2006 movie “Idiocracy” has become prophetic with regard to American politics and human behavior. It didn’t take five hundred years to devolve, only fifteen. Maybe our next President will conduct the State of the Union address in the same manner as the movie’s character, President Camacho.
https://youtu.be/6lai9QhBibk
Just a quick question:
How did Rep. Justin Jones smuggle in a megaphone & get past security that has a magnetometer checkpoint?
So it seems that we are definitely well into a Cold Civil War. When will the hot version begin? Or has it already? Only this civil war, as we see in Tennessee and other so-called red states, it’s not states v. states, but cities v. suburbs and rural. Scary times that I never thought in my lifetime I would see. The MSM is greatly to blame for carrying the water of the left and the right and not maintaining journalistic integrity and objectivity. Such a pity that so much blood has been shed for the protection of freedoms and liberty over the last 247 years and we’re going into the abyss.