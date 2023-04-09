SFSU Responds to Alleged Assault on Riley Gaines . . . By Praising the Protesters

We previously discussed the disgraceful attack on former swimmer Riley Gaines who was reportedly assaulted when she tried to speak about her views on transgender issues at San Francisco State University (SFSU). Gaines had to be removed to a locked room for hours by police for her own protection. It is now clear why students believed that they had license to engage in such disruptions. SFSU has issued a statement that was conspicuous in its failure to condemn the mob or promise accountability for these actions.
The event was only the latest example of protesters “deplatforming” speakers with opposing views by shouting them down. The mob, however, was so unruly that police had to rush Gaines to safety.
One would think that this would be an easy call for any institution of higher education. Denying free expression and threatening those with opposing views is the very antithesis of core principles.
Instead, SFSU issued a statement that seemed to express sympathy for the protesters and those who were exposed to her views.
After beginning by expressing concern for the transgender community, the statement of Jamillah Moore, Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, repeatedly commends students for their protest and says “Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space.” At no point does SFSU express concern for Gaines or the students who arranged for the event. At no point does SFSU promise to hold students responsible for shouting down the speaker or endangering her.
Gaines has objected to the notion that the protest was peaceful.
At best, the statement shows a lack of courage to stand firm in the face of this mob. At worst, it is complicit in the incident by enabling such conduct.
It is reminiscent of events at schools like Northwestern. A Sociology 201 class by Professor Beth Redbird was supposed to examine “inequality in American society with an emphasis on race, class and gender.” To that end, Redbird invited both an undocumented person and a spokesperson for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It is the type of balance that is now considered verboten on campuses.
Members of MEChA de Northwestern, Black Lives Matter NU, the Immigrant Justice Project, the Asian Pacific American Coalition, NU Queer Trans Intersex People of Color and Rainbow Alliance organized to stop other students from hearing from the ICE representative. However, they could not have succeeded without the help of Northwestern administrators (including Dean of Students Todd Adams). The protesters were screaming “F**k ICE” outside of the hall. Adams and the other administrators then said that the protesters screaming profanities would be allowed into the class if they promised not to be disruptive.
Of course, that did not happen. As soon as the protesters were allowed into the classroom, they prevented the ICE representative from speaking. The ICE representatives eventually left and Redbird canceled the class to discuss the issue with the protesters that just prevented her students from hearing an opposing view.
SESP sophomore April Navarro publicly rejected that faculty should be allowed to invite such speakers to their classrooms for a “good, nice conversation with ICE.” She insisted such speakers needed to be silenced because they “terrorize communities” and profit from detainee labor:
“We’re not interested in having those types of conversations that would be like, ‘Oh, let’s listen to their side of it’ because that’s making them passive rule-followers rather than active proponents of violence. We’re not engaging in those kinds of things; it legitimizes ICE’s violence, it makes Northwestern complicit in this. There’s an unequal power balance that happens when you deal with state apparatuses.”
No students were ever punished. Similarly, in the outrageous shouting down of an appellate judge at Stanford Law School, the Dean voiced support for free speech but refused to sanction any of the students responsible for the disruption.
The message from these universities is clear: students will not be held accountable for the denial of free speech. That knowledge fuels the sense of license to bar opposing views.
The actions of the students will likely find equal support from many in the California legislature. However, it is the position of the university that will cause the most lasting damage.
Here is the statement:
Dear SF State community, Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University. Further, our community fiercely believes in unity, connection, care and compassion, and we value different ideas, even when they are not our own. SF State is regularly noted as one of the most diverse campuses in the United States—this is what makes us Gators, and this is what makes us great. Diversity promotes critical discussions, new understandings and enriches the academic experience. But we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent. These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation and fear. We must meet this moment and unite with a shared value of learning.
Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core.
This feels difficult because it is difficult. As you reflect, process, and begin to heal, please remember that there are people, resources and services available and ready to receive our Gator community, including faculty, staff members, coaches and mentors who are here to support you.
Campus resources are also available:
- Equity and Community Inclusion
- Counseling and Psychological Services
- Dean of Students Office
The well-being of the SF State campus community remains our priority.
Sincerely,
Jamillah Moore, Ed.D.
Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management
We’ve seen this kind of violence and shouting down throughout history. It is no different from what has occurred in the past. Some tell us that it’s no big deal but this no big deal has changed the course of history but not for the better. https://americanmind.org/salvo/the-peoples-republic-of-campus/. There should be no mistake. This is the direction that the left wants to take us in this nation.
Epic: Furious Dad Confronts School Board Over Teacher Grooming Students With Sex Game
by Jamie White
April 8th 2023, 10:42 am
School board superintendent had denied existence of ‘wheel of sex’ game but angry father brought receipts.
More… With a short video
https://www.infowars.com/posts/epic-furious-dad-confronts-school-board-over-teacher-playing-sex-game-with-students/
“If you build it, he will come.”
– Strange Whisper, Field of Dreams
____________________________
“If you demolish it, he will go.”
– Exhausted U.S. Taxpayers
__________________
It is impossible to mix water and oil.
To facilitate the impossible mixture, emulsifiers must be introduced. In America, the emulsifiers required for the pseudo mixture of political water and oil are irrefutably illicit and unconstitutional including, but not limited to, matriculation affirmative action, grade-inflation affirmative action, employment affirmative action, quotas, welfare, food stamps, minimum wage, rent control, social services, forced busing, public housing, utility subsidies, WIC, SNAP, TANF, HAMP, HARP, TARP, HHS, HUD, EPA, Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Labor, Energy, Obamacare, Social Security, Social Security Disability, Social Security Supplemental Income, Medicare, Medicaid, “Fair Housing” laws, “Non-Discrimination” laws, etc.
Congress has the power to tax for and fund only debt, defense and general welfare*, and the power to regulate only money, commerce and land and naval Forces, while only the owner may “claim and exercise” dominion over private property, per Article 1, Section 8, and the 5th Amendment right to private property.
* General Welfare – All Well Proceed (not one, some, a few, a segment) – Roads, Water, Internet, Post Office, Sewer, Electricity, Rubbish Collection, Courts, Police, Fire, etc.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“The influx of foreigners must, therefore, tend to produce a heterogeneous compound; to change and corrupt the national spirit; to complicate and confound public opinion; to introduce foreign propensities. In the composition of society, the harmony of the ingredients is all-important, and whatever tends to a discordant intermixture must have an injurious tendency.”
– Alexander Hamilton
Unsurprising. The college runs no risk in California for such actions. This is what untrammeled Leftism looks like.
How about the police in the Riley Gaines assault? The fact that they assaulter and kept her captive is a sickening indictment of the police on campus. Riley should sue the you know what off of the school since lawsuits seem to be the only way these fascists pay for their crimes. REMEMBER OBERLIN!
Jonathan: This is getting monotonous! Conservative students invite a speaker. He gets heckled and prevented from speaking. Protesting students are not disciplined or expelled by administration that supports their cause while giving lip service to “free speech”. We’ve heard this lament from you for some time. Scott Walker, the former GOP governor of Wisconsin put his finger on the problem: “Younger voters are the issue. It comes from years of radical indoctrination –on campuses, in school, with social media and throughout culture”.
Walker has no real solution to “radical indoctrination” of students over the years. So what makes you think you have the answer? I mean it starts in grade school when kids read books about gay and lesbian couples raising their kids. Then they later learn that slaves were forced to build the nation’s Capitol. Even worse, the students see pictures in the school room showing Black people hanging from trees during the “Jim Crow” period. And the pictures show a crowd of white people surrounding the tree–all smiling. Then the students learn that Black people in the South were denied the right to vote until the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Then, when the students move on to universities they are exposed to Critical Race Theory where a professor reads a news article about 2 Black legislators who were expelled from the Tennessee capitol because they joined with their constituents in demanding gun control legislation after the massacre of young kids at a Nashville school. The professor explains this is an example of how racism is still embedded in our political culture.
So from about grade three kids are fed with what conservatives, like you, call “radical leftist ideology”. You and Don Quixote are tilting at windmills if you think you can change the trajectory of social change. In 2020 Trump issued an EO that prevented federal agencies and contractors from teaching CRT. Biden revoked the EO as one of his first acts. In Florida Gov. DeSantis is fighting back. If HB999 is enacted the state’s colleges and universities will be prohibited from offering majors or minors in queer theory, CRT, feminist theory and social justice. Gov. DeSantis is trying to stop the contagion that is “infecting” students. You should hope and pray that DeSantis becomes the GOP presidential nominee next year. He will expand his “anti-woke” agenda nationwide. It is unlikely that agenda will appeal to voters around the country. But that is your only hope to prevent what is happening at SFSU.
Dennis McIntyre refuses to see any good thing about our nation that has happened. Allow me to illustrate. Anti discrimination laws have passed. Lynching is no longer happening. Affirmative action has being employed to level the playing field. White people of both parties voted to bring such changes to fruition. It’s obvious that white people were at time a more privileged group the same white people voted against their best interest to end discrimination. With Dennis McIntyre their will be no amount of penance great enough to meet his requirements. In history it has been very unusual for one group of people to voluntarily give up its position of power but the United States has proven to be the exception in thousands of years of history. For Dennis McIntyre nothing will suffice short of the guillotine.
Dennis has spoken, Turley. He’s bored with your unbridled defense of free speech principles. Just submit and prostrate yourself to the censorious, illiberal, intolerant mobs.
That rumbling in the distance is the sound of millions swing of voters stampeding to vote Trump.
The protests, in 2020, at various universities, and in Tennessee, are most reminiscent of the ‘color revolutions’ which the CIA used to remove regimes from power abroad. You are seeing the same tactics used in the States, but the tactic can only work if the media are complicit and the politicians, police, and other people in authority go along with it.
“… now considered verboten on campuses.”
I enjoy the German language — Deutsch — as much as the next old timer born in the 1950s and raised on WWII movies. Plus, my grandparents on my dad’s side of the family were Germans — from Germany — and spoke fairly good English but for a few words that they apparently decided sounded better in German. But I also understand that when writing in one language, the proper course of action is to write EVERY word in that language UNLESS there is no word in that language that conveys the same meaning.
Thus, while reading something written in English one sometimes stumbles upon a German word such as “Weltschmerz” for which there is no English word that conveys the same meaning. And there are, of course, many German words that have been absorbed into the English language, such as “kindergarten.” But as far as “verboten” goes, there IS a corresponding common English word, and that word is “forbidden.” So in this instance, I cannot ascertain any reason for Turley to randomly employ Deutsch, as if breaking into an impression of Sgt Schultz in Stalag 17, and this oddity makes me wonder if maybe Turley ist heute krank.
I should probably also mention here that Turley is in rather illustrious company concerning this issue, because I have the same gripe about the writing of Henry Miller, and vivedly recall tossing either Tropic of Cancer or Tropic of Capricorn in the trash after early in the book tripping over full sentences written in French for NO REASON that I could ascertain, when on a camping trip in New Hampshire once upon a time, and not having any ready means of translating the STUPID book while TRYING to read it.
That’s not to say that there aren’t differences between Henry Miller and Turley, as I expect only one of them got the chance to nail Marilyn Monroe, and for all I know getting that opportunity had a way of causing an Engilsh writer to spontaneously break into writing in a foreign language for no particular reason.
Of course, if this weren’t the most boring Easter EVER, I probably wouldn’t have mentioned any of this. Fröhliche Ostern an alle!