Four Students Suspended After a Quran is Slightly Damaged by Accident

A West Yorkshire school in England is at the center of a controversy after four students were suspended for mishandling a Quran, which belonged to one of the students. The book was “slightly damaged” with “no malicious intent.” However, the school contacted the police, the Islamic center, and others to address the matter. Reportedly based on an unintentional act, the punishment raises free speech concerns.

The incident at Wakefield’s Kettlethorpe High School reportedly involved a Quran belonging to one of the students.

The book may have accidentally fallen on the ground. Independent councillor for Wakefield East, Akef Akbar, called a meeting to discuss the incident as the school moved to suspend the four students involved. The Quran reportedly has a tiny tear and a smudge of dirt on some pages.

While Akbar reportedly claimed it was kicked around the school premises, the school denied that rumor.

Head teacher Mr Griffiths issued a statement:

“We would like to reassure all our community that the holy book remains fully intact and that our initial enquiries indicate there was no malicious intent by those involved. However, we have made it very clear that their actions did not treat the Quran with the respect it should have, so those involved have been suspended and we will be working with them to ensure they understand why their actions were unacceptable. This morning, we met with our local Muslim community leaders, local councillors and police to share all the information we currently know, the action taken and the immediate steps we have taken to reinforce the values and behaviour we expect from every member of this school community to ensure that all religions are respected.”

I entirely agreed with the school that an intervention was warranted. Students should be told that the handling of religious texts must be done with respect on school grounds given the importance of Bibles, Qurans, Torahs, and other works to members of the community. Part of learning about citizenship is to learn about civility and respect.

However, I am concerned about the suspension as opposed to a discussion with the students and their parents. These students are allowed to bring religious books to school and an accidental or non-malicious act should not trigger such sanctions. While students should be asked to show greater concern for the religious beliefs of others on school grounds, this action enforces a higher degree of care often demanded from the religion.