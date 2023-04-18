Misfire: Williamson Adds New Disinformation on the History Behind the Second Amendment

We have previously discussed the repeated false statements made by President Joe Biden about the history of the Second Amendment and capabilities of different weapons. Now, Democratic Presidential candidate and writer Marianne Williamson has added her own false “facts” in what appears a race to the bottom. For a party that has made fighting disinformation a rallying cry (and rationale for censorship), the continued misrepresentation of the facts related to the Second Amendment is jarring.
Williamson told her followers that “when the Founders wrote the Second Amendment, the largest guns they had were muskets.” She added “The Second Amendment is NOT a legitimate reason not to ban assault weapons. Ban them now.”
Williamson then added a historical point that suggested that the Framers would have recoiled by the almost magical power of a rifle: “Today’s assault weapon would be like the power of a cannon to them.”
Williamson is impressive to the degree that she got both the history and capacity of revolutionary weapons wrong.
Rifles did exist in the Revolution. That included most famously the Pennsylvania long rifle that was the bane of the existence of the British. The weapons could hit targets at 300 yards and were used by snipers against the British. One of the most famous examples was the killing of General Simon Fraser at the Battle of Saratoga.
The muskets, by the way, had a sizable projectile. Model 1763 Charleville muskets fired a .69 caliber ball while the common Brown Bess musket fired a .75 ball. The problem with muskets was not their stopping power, but their short range and accuracy.
Of course, a wide array of actual cannons were used during the Revolution. The majority were 3, 4 or 6-pound guns. The larger 12-pound guns were also seen on battlefields but more often used by ships.
The damage of these cannons was horrific to behold. They would not be confused or analogous to modern civilian weapons. Revolutionary War cannons could be loaded with solid cannon balls or shells (composed of hallow balls filled with black powder and lit before firing from the cannon). Shot could also include musket balls, buckshot, and grape shot. At close range, they could cut down an entire company in a flash.
There is no question that weapons have become more powerful with greater velocity and range. However, it is not true that there were no rifles or that the Framers were unfamiliar with weapons with high lethality.
The biggest problem with the claims of both Biden and Williamson is the continued failure to acknowledge the constitutional limitations on any gun control legislation.
There is now a strong majority for gun control reforms. However, politicians are once again ignoring what is constitutionally possible by focusing on what is politically popular with their voting base.
In the past, politicians in cities like New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., have proven to be the gun lobby’s greatest asset. They have pushed ill-considered legislation and litigation that only served to create precedent against gun control. Courts likely would press the Biden administration on why it is seeking to ban this model when other higher-caliber weapons are sold.
AR-15s can handle a variety of calibers. However, they are no more powerful than other semi-automatic rifles of the same caliber and actually have a lower caliber than some commonly sold weapons which use .30-06, .308 and .300 ammunition; many of these guns fire at the same — or near the same rate — as the AR-15. None of these weapons are classified as actual military “assault weapons,” and most civilians cannot own an automatic weapon. (AR in AR-15 stands for “ArmaLite rifle,” not assault rifle or automatic rifle).
Likewise, President Biden showed the same disconnect in suggesting bans on “high-caliber weapons” like 9mm handguns and said “a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.”
While gun experts mocked the notion that 9mm rounds blow organs out of bodies, the president’s singling out of these handguns led many to cry foul about using the Uvalde massacre to impose a Canadian-like ban or moratorium. The 9mm round is the most popular handgun caliber in the U.S., with more than half of all handguns produced in 2019 using that round, according to Shooting Industry magazine. If Biden pushed a ban, he would target more than 40 percent of all pistols produced in the U.S.
There is little support for saying that the earlier ban on assault weapons had any appreciable impact on mass murders; there is no support for asserting it caused a reduction in gun violence overall. Thankfully, mass shootings are statistically rare. Even studies that noted a drop in mass shootings during this earlier period noted that such a cause-and-effect claim is “inconclusive.”
Moreover, the earlier ban was imposed in 1994 — before the Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that the right to bear arms is an individual right. Any such ban today would face a far greater court challenge and would require a far more compelling factual foundation to pass constitutional muster.
Even with the spreading of such disinformation, I would not want Williamson or Biden to be censored on social media or banned by platforms. The solution to bad speech is better speech. The problem is that figures like Biden have sought to silence others with opposing views on various subjects. As with high lethality weapons, the Framers were quite familiar with censorship. They sought to ban it in the First Amendment, but that is one point of historical clarity that seems to escape many of our leaders.
22 thoughts on “Misfire: Williamson Adds New Disinformation on the History Behind the Second Amendment”
Lawyers (and judges) do not exist to determine right from wrong. They exist to determine legal from illegal. Their positions– and decisions– are supposed to be consistent with the law as it exists. Politicians have become addicted to the habit of hoping the courts will do the heavy lifting for them, and condemning them when they do not. In the days that the Constitution was written, Americans had just suffered through a decade of war to free themselves, and were highly suspicious of the government being devised in place of the Articles of Confederation. The framers may truly have been of the opinion that inalienable rights were irrefutable, and would never be threatened. The people however, demanded that they be enumerated for their own protection. They have been proven right.
go look at the crowd who attacked the White Woman in Chicago this weekend…bet she wishes she had a gun
They are forced to lie.
Facts do not support their agenda.
Plain and simple, prog/left democrats ONLY lie, why the outrage here? If they are talking, they are misrepresenting the facts – or creating their own data out of thin air. And parasites will vote for them as long as there is a little some-some in the package for them. We live in a purchased theocracy where the religion is progressivism.
What most Democrats and some Republicans ignore is the true reason for the Second Amendment. Yes, in part, it was for we, as individuals, to protect ourselves and our property but in a larger sense, it was to protect all of us against a despotic and tyrannous government. Hamilton, in The Federalist, No, 28, Dec. 26, 1787 said, “In a single state, if the persons intrusted with supreme power become usurpers, the different parcels, subdivisions, or districts of which it consists, having no distinct government in each, can take no regular measures for defence. The citizens must rush tumultuously to arms, without concert, without system, without resource, except in their courage and despair….” The corrupt behavior of the current administration – “intrusted (sic) with supreme power” – has usurped our Constitutional rights and taught us all why the founders like Hamilton believed it necessary for people to have and bear arms. The people must be allowed to protect and defend what is theirs and what is theirs first and foremost is the government. It does not belong to politicians – good, evil, or otherwise. They are just the ones to whom power is “intrusted” and when that trust is broken, the people must by all means retake and defend what is theirs to begin with.
Not a bad description of rifles, muskets and 18th century fighting. The muskets and rifles of the revolution were of much lower velocity but, as stated, the size of the projectile caused massive wounds to the chest, abdomen and extremities. A hit in the extremities usually required amputation due to bone fracturing and massive tissue loss.. The main difference now is muzzle velocity and the transfer of energy from the smaller, high velocity projectile to the surrounding tissue, hydrostatic shock, or basically small entry wound with severe cavity damage and larger exit wounds. The damage is different but the result is the same. Lost limbs and death. The main difference for survival now is advanced shock-trauma care compared to the more primitive care of the civil war where rapid evacuation, and triaged care and quick surgery with control of bleeding first started. Jonathan Letterman (Letterman Army Hosp) initiated the aid stations right behind the front lines and then rapid evacuation from the aid stations to the surgical stations where initial surgery occurred and then further evacuations to more advanced facilities. A revolution in battlefield care. Further amplified and developed by Michael Debakey in World War 2.
Semiautomatic weapons, both rifles and handguns, predated the First World War. Correctly called autoloaders.
Actually the 5.56 round (AR15) has problems with decreased stopping power and range compared to the 30.06 used in the M1 Garand of WW 2 and Springfield 1903 bolt action rifle. The US is now moving to a variant of the 6.8 round for more stopping power and ability to pierce armor since the 5.56 no longer is as effective.
More people are stabbed to death each year than are killed with rifles, and more are beaten to death (yearly) than are killed with rifles.
The 9 millimeter is deadly with a high muzzle velocity but the slower and bigger 45 will stop you in your tracks much quicker than a 9 millimeter. Thats why the army switched from .38 to .45. The .38 (similar to the 9 mm) simply would not stop charging Moro Insurrectionists on Mindanao in the Philippines. The 1911 .45 was great in trench warfare in WW1, even the British liked them. Still the preferred hand weapon for many in the military.
I doubt Mr Biden has ever even picked up or fired a weapon. Yes they are deadly but the Federalist Papers clearly established that the 2nd Amendment was there for “the people” if the government went off the rails. They were not there to just bushwhack varmits
A good portion of the mis information centers on the lies spread about the Constitution.
The Bill of Rights, are the 1st 10 amendments to the Constitution.
They were added to the Constitution, as each State ratified the Constutution. Because it is the STATES and the PEOPLE that control the laws under which they are governed. The BoR was added, to address the objections being raised by the people,
The Bill of Rights did not create rights. The Bill of Rights PROTECTED inalienable rights of man, from this new federal govt. The Bill of Rights protects the People, from the government. The Bill of Rights were fassioned to protect the people from past historical abuses of the people by their own government. Almost all the principles in the constitution are designed to limit the federal govt to a short list of enumerated powers. The vast majority of power was still to rest with the States, and the People. Not not the Federal govt
If you want to believe this Nation started in 1619, then you understand the People were functioning just fine for well over 160 years. More than 5 generations. 5 generations without a central govt. But they also recognized they needed a centralized govt to function in the world. So they set about to fashion a govt, with limited power to do those things individual States could not.
So it just exposes the ignorance of politicians that push unconstitutional laws. Or more probable, the politicians are counting on the ignorance of their constituents.
“Thankfully, mass shootings are statistically rare.”
Actually that’s not true, they are a common occurrence. There are mass shootings nearly every day.
Nothing to see here, says Turley.
Truth is, if you send your kid(s) to school in this day and age in America it’s a literal coin flip as to whether they’ll be shot there on any given day. There is no reason for someone to be able to have the capacity to get off thirty shots in thirty seconds in public just because it prolongs the careers and bank accounts of people who got into politics because it could make them wealthier….
Unless it becomes an accurate statement to say ‘a well regulated militia’ walked into a school and shot multiple people, you’re purposely misconstruing what the Second Amendment says…, even Scalia made this point in the Heller case.
Since the R talking point about how to deal with school shootings is armed guards and to deal with mental health, I should say I think we’ve reached the point where it’s important to look at every level of security against the fact crazed citizens can get semi auto weaponry and either walk or shoot their way into institutions of education. I went to an urban high school during years of forced busing in the 70’s. Security guards were a must then and they are even more so now. There are clearly very sick people out there. I’m not in disagreement with R’s on this point. I, too, worked in a school for fifteen years and realize the impracticality of just addressing security and mental health without addressing guns as well though.
While schools have reached the point where military ish check points are probably required, it’s absolutely absurd that people like my sister and her co workers, who are the first point of contact at a high school. are being trained as the first line of defense against a shooter. They realize they’ll never be able to match their reaction with the action of a committed shooter with semi automatic capacity, that bear spray and rocks are actually a more quickly deployed force vector when considering children are walking around the facility. This is what police are actually pointing out to them currently. What they also know is security, by itself, hasn’t worked in repeated instances. And it’s no consolation to hear in other shootings how police reached the scene in three minutes reaction time especially when multiple people are killed within those three minutes.
This problem may prove to be what takes down the United States, and it’s quite depressing to see a lawyer like Turley continue to cover his eyes and take the path of ignorance mixed with arrogance mixed with monetization of a problem in addressing the situation. Any time any public figure comes out and says what Turley has just said in this article it shows this is where they’re coming from. They’re caught in a cycle of denial that they’ve been able to reside in previously to this…, but it is also indeed a malevolent denial.
There is no reason for someone to be able to have the capacity to get off thirty shots in thirty seconds
Thankfully we have the Constitution, to protect us from know nothings like yourself.
The Framers were truly prescient men chosen by God to lead.
Discuss their thoughts on what a well regulated militia meant in relation to semi automatic weaponry today then…, I mean if there’s time and space available to bet around your Christian nationalism.
“when the Founders wrote the Second Amendment, the largest guns they had were muskets.”
Funny, I don’t recall the word “muskets” in 2A. Though the Founders did have the conceptual capacity and foresight to use the word “Arms.”
By her and the Left’s “reasoning,” and rewriting of the Bill of Rights: When the Founders wrote 1A, the only form of expression they had was pen to paper. So ban all electronic forms of expression, including blogs.
The founders used the word “Arms” primarily because they were referring to the use of Arms as in large quantities that are related to militias and armies at the time.
Muskets were used by infantrymen, rifles were used by hunters, pistols and swords were used by high ranking officers.
“they were referring to the use of Arms as in large quantities” Source?
Well, we can’t expect a Democrat to get their facts straight or tell the truth. Disinformation and lies are the bedrock of the Democratic party. We also can’t expect them to stop the smoke and mirrors: watch the gun control birdie while we allow real crime to infest our cities because we’re too afraid of calling out a problem caused by our major voting base.
“Williamson’s style has been described as a ‘trendy amalgam of Christianity, Buddhism, pop psychology and 12-step recovery wisdom'” — and a peacenik, Sanders supporter.
In other words: An ideological train wreck.
Actual gun and 2nd Amendment facts never get in the way of great campaign optics for Democrats. Never will. Thank you, Jonathan, for a great article.
Does Joe Biden (and his trolls on this blog) ever get anything right? His comment about 22 caliber guns is laughable. Anyone with a passing familiarity with the history of organized crime knows that frequently a 22 caliber pistol was the preferred weapon of choice for mob hits. It was quieter and when fired close-up into a person’s head the velocity of the bullet was insufficient to break through the other side of the skull and so the bullet would spin around inside destroying any hope of survival. The best part of being a Democrat high office holder or celebrity is that you don’t actually have to know anything. Just talk and about half of the country (including the media) will believe.
Ummmm, the Puckle Machine Gun was invented in 1718, 73 years before the Second Amendment
Marianne was married to a dear friend of ours, about 45 years ago.
She’s a nut. Period.
That makes her a perfect democrat candidate.