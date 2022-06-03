Biden’s Inner Trudeau: On Guns, the President seems to be Operating Under the Wrong Constitution

Below is my column in The Hill on the calls for gun bans after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. The massacre has already been used as the basis for calls to end the filibuster, pack the court, limits on gun ownership, and outright bans. One member called for all of the above. The rhetoric is again outstripping the reality of constitutional and practical limits for gun control. Last night, President Joe Biden formally called for banning “assault weapons” while repeating the dubious claim that an earlier ban sharply reduced mass shootings.
In our increasingly hateful and divisive politics, there are times when our nation seems incapable of coming together for a common purpose. Tragedies — moments of shared national grieving and mutual support — once were the exception. Yet one of the most chilling aspects of the aftermath of the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, was how the moment of unity was quickly lost to political posturing.
Politicians have long admitted that a crisis is an opportunity not to be missed — the greater the tragedy, the greater the opportunity. After the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) called for censorship to “silence the voices of hatred and racism.” After the Uvalde massacre, some Democrats renewed calls for everything from court packing to ending the Senate filibuster.
The most immediate response, however, was a call for gun bans. Vice President Kamala Harris got out front of the White House by demanding a ban on AR-15s, the most popular weapon in America. Then President Joe Biden created a stir by suggesting he might seek to ban 9mm weapons.
Such calls are not limited to the United States. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his government is introducing legislation to “implement a national freeze on handgun ownership.” He said Canadians would no longer be able “to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” adding that “there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives.”
The difference between the push in the two countries is the existence of the Second Amendment in the United States — a constitutionally mandated “reason” why Americans are allowed to have guns; they don’t have to prove it to the government.
While the White House subsequently tried to walk back his comments, Biden saying there’s “no rational basis” to own 9mms and AR-15s sounds like he’s channeling his inner Canadian.
There is now a strong majority for gun control reforms. However, politicians are once again ignoring what is constitutionally possible by focusing on what is politically popular with their voting base.
In the past, politicians in cities like New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., have proven to be the gun lobby’s greatest asset. They have pushed ill-considered legislation and litigation that only served to create precedent against gun control. The same pattern seems to be playing out as leaders like Biden and Harris voice sweeping, unsupportable statements about guns and constitutional protections. For example, despite being repeatedly corrected, President Biden continues to repeat the same false statements about bans on weapons when the Second Amendment was ratified.
Those false statements can be dismissed as just another “Corn Pop” story, but they refer to the constitutional foundation for gun control. This concern is magnified by other recent claims that would quickly collapse in court. For example, in support of the ban on AR-15s, Harris declared: “Do you know what an assault weapon is? It was designed for a specific purpose, to kill a lot of human beings quickly. An assault weapon is a weapon of war, with no place, no place in a civil society.”
Courts do not interpret the Constitution by soundbites but, rather, by sound historical and textual arguments. Courts likely would press the Biden administration on why it is seeking to ban this model when other higher-caliber weapons are sold. AR-15s can handle a variety of calibers. However, they are no more powerful than other semi-automatic rifles of the same caliber and actually have a lower caliber than some commonly sold weapons which use .30-06, .308 and .300 ammunition; many of these guns fire at the same — or near the same rate — as the AR-15. None of these weapons are classified as actual military “assault weapons,” and most civilians cannot own an automatic weapon.
President Biden showed the same disconnect as Harris between the factual and the rhetorical basis for some gun-control measures. He condemned “high-caliber weapons” like 9mm handguns and said “a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.”
While gun experts mocked the notion that 9mm rounds blow organs out of bodies, the president’s singling out of these handguns led many to cry foul about using the Uvalde massacre to impose a Canadian-like ban or moratorium. The 9mm round is the most popular handgun caliber in the U.S., with more than half of all handguns produced in 2019 using that round, according to Shooting Industry magazine. If Biden pushed a ban, he would target more than 40 percent of all pistols produced in the U.S.
In addition to repeating (for the second time in two days) a false claim that certain weapons were banned at the ratification of the Second Amendment, Biden made the claim that an assault weapons ban in the 1990s “significantly cut down mass murders.”
There is small support for saying that earlier ban on assault weapons had any appreciable impact on mass murders; there is no support for saying it caused a reduction in gun violence overall. Thankfully, mass shootings are statistically rare. Even studies that noted a drop in mass shootings during this earlier period noted that such a cause-and-effect claim is “inconclusive.”
Moreover, the earlier ban was imposed in 1994 — before the Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that the right to bear arms is an individual right. Any such ban today would face a far greater court challenge and would require a far more compelling factual foundation to pass constitutional muster.
While making these dubious claims, President Biden stressed that “I can’t dictate this stuff … I can’t outlaw a weapon.” He added: “I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it. At least, that’s my hope and prayer.”
There is room for rational reforms, ranging from better funding of mental illness treatment to “red flag” laws. However, a “hope and prayer” is unlikely to succeed if the president continues to inject hype and politics into our national debate over gun control.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
36 thoughts on “Biden’s Inner Trudeau: On Guns, the President seems to be Operating Under the Wrong Constitution”
Check out the list of those will be exempted from any new gun control legislation. There will be an explosion of people becoming “bodyguards”.
When the Democrats say Gun Safety or Gun Control what they seek is Gun Confiscation.
I am the Militia. I WILL NOT COMPLY!
Many are saying that a ban on high capacity magazines would render useless many guns in common use, including hand guns, that require them. If that is true, such a ban would appear to violate the second amendment, since it is in effect a confiscation of those guns. Any thoughts?
Daniel,
What about ammunition limitations? Do laws limiting the amount of ammunition pass constitutional muster?
Turley says:
“Moreover, the earlier ban was imposed in 1994 — before the Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that the right to bear arms is an individual right. Any such ban today would face a far greater court challenge and would require a far more compelling factual foundation to pass constitutional muster.”
Has the restriction on the sale of machine guns ever been litigated? Would it pass constitutional muster?
How much faster can an automatic weapon than a semi-automatic discharge a clip? Do we have any gun experts here? Let’s say a gunman is standing before a group of, say, 30 persons at a music concert. Given the same size clip in each, how many more people can be killed by a machine gun than by a semi-automatic? Would it depend upon how fast people would scramble for cover? Suppose it was an open field, would the death count be the same?
Are these not the sort of considerations which need to be determined to decide if a machine gun passes constitutional muster?
I’m serious.
Machine guns are not now, and never were, in common use for a lawful purpose, so they likely would fall outside the protection of the second amendment.
So what. Why is that relevant? Aren’t there all types of weapons that are legal now which were not in common usage in the late 1700’s?
I am still waiting for anybody here to defend the laws democrats are wanting to enact.
I’m still waiting for someone to explain WHY fully automatic guns are treated so much differently than semi-automatics.
Does anybody know?
Turley says:
“most civilians cannot own an automatic weapon.”
Why the hell not? I thought the argument is that guns don’t kill people, people do. So why aren’t machine guns legally available to all citizens? Will someone explain this to me?
Jeff, machine guns are available for civilians. The only obstacle to owning one is cost and the requirement that you register and get a license from the ATF.
A fully automatic machine gun will cost you ar least $10,000 on the low end.
They are also rare in civilian hands, but they are not illegal. The fact that they require registration and the high cost makes them extremely hard to get for the average Joe. That’s why you don’t see them being used in mass shootings.
The last time they were used in a mass shooting I think was in L.A.
Svelaz,
They are not banned in any state? Upon whom does one have to perform fellatio in order to get a license? Seriously, what are the requirements to get registered? You have to be in law enforcement? Why are they so expensive? Is it because the gun manufacturers know that gun owners will pay an arm and a leg in order to have bragging rights?
I am shocked that gun advocates do not demand that machine guns are as available as semi-automatics. After all, they claim that if you restrict good people getting arms, then only bad people will get their hands on them. Why are they not worried that a criminal will bring a Tommy gun to a gun fight?
Machine guns are completely banned in 13 states.
Why?
No machine gun made after 1986 can be registered, with a few narrow exceptions not relevant here. Only previously registered machine guns made before then can be owned and transferred.
There is a lock down of information coming out of Uvalde TX. Murmurs are starting that the shooter was well known to all concerned before he bought the guns….on credit with little to nothing as down payment. I’m fine with requiring gun sales have to come from cash accounts, like gambling. Gun laws are too often
But what is emerging across the entire swath of government, is a necrotizing stupidity.
Law makers think they can write laws that ignore simple incentives and then scramble to fix a problem they created.
The school shooters seem to be males without fathers in the home. Federal govt welfare offerings incentivize the breakup of family and Uncle Sam there to provide, food, shelter, utilities. all the necessities of life. Except the necessity of two parents, one, male, one female.
Now instead of going back to fix the real problem, they instead are going to strip all people of their enumerated rights.
Huh, several Appeals Courts have upheld bans on “AW’S) since Heller. But I suppose that is defensible, because Heller did not clearly say what weapons are constitutionally protected. It appears though, that there are two standards, one advanced by Justice Thomas and others, which is, weapons commonly owned for lawful purposes are protected and United States v. Miller seems to suggest that if a weapon is suitable for militia purpose, then it is protected.
Steve:
The Amendment says “arms” not “muskets” and its history includes cannon, war ships, machine guns etc.
I believe the 9th Circuit recently held unconstitutional a state law raising the age to 21 for the purchase of a semi-automatic rifle. Common use for a lawful purpose appears to be the main part of the current standard. The widespread ownership of semi-automatic rifles for self defence and other lawful purposes would appear to protect them. That having been said, it’s hard for me to see how raising the legal age for them to 21 would violate the constitution. Even in Texas, that is the age limit for handguns.
https://jonathanturley.org/2011/01/16/their-rights-as-englishmen-a-brief-history-of-the-second-amendment-part-i/
There was a news clip, showing debate in the house. On member said he wanted to ban all guns, and if SCOTUS overturns the law, he said Congress will dismantle
The Supreme Court so the right things can be done.
It takes a special kind of stupid to be a Democrat.
Mondaire “Nothing will stop us” Jones
After that deranged “come on, man” speech last night by POTUS coupled by the deranged cheerleading of that dimwit, Mondaire “Nothing will stop us” Jones, I’m feeling pretty good about gun control dying a quick death and bolstering the GOP’s chances in November. People are seeing the Dims as the power grabbing fools they are. Release criminals, defund the cops and then take our guns. Yeah, sure. Like someone on Twitter said: you arm your friends, you disarm your enemies. We know where we stand with these Dims. “You say you want a revolution ….”
Since I’m already banned for some reason from commenting (apparently I made too much sense) I’m just going to go ahead and say what nobody else is going to say which is that we already know that the FBI organized the Vegas shootings. They gave the guy weapons and transportation. We know that they organized the plot against Whitmer and we know that they organized much of the Jan 6 protests. But we’re supposed to believe that all these other mass shootings just “happened.” I think history will reveal that these things happened because somebody wanted them to happen and paid for them to happen with specific goals in mind i.e. stripping Americans of their rights one by one. By the time the “gee ain’t it awful” people wake up and realize that all of this is deliberate and has been for many years it will be far too late to do anyone any good.
Like that’s a bad thing? Send me a T-shirt.
Mespo,
You agree with this Trumpist who says:
“I’m just going to go ahead and say what nobody else is going to say which is that we already know that the FBI organized the Vegas shootings.”
Well, do you?
Guess you’re selectively reading today. Try again.
