Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Kent State Petition Seeks to Punish Students for Painting “What is a Woman?” on Free Speech Rock

I understand how this documentary can be offensive to many, particularly transgender students and faculty. However, it is all “about free speech.” We cannot simply label documentaries or advocacy “hate speech” because people reject your core beliefs.

Vachon is a self-described “queer activist and educator” who writes on “queer pedagogy […] and collecting queer oral histories.” That is valuable perspective for this (and any) campus and I expect most faculty and students agree with her underlying objections to this documentary. Yet, these students are also part of that diversity of opinion.

Every university must strive to preserve an environment that is welcoming and tolerant. That is why this controversy literally puts Kent State between a rock and a hard place. However, as a state school, it is subject to the First Amendment. Even if it would be inclined to take action against these students or blocking the documentary, it would be prevented from doing so.

This is not the first such controversy caused by “the Rock.” Three years ago, Kent State faced a similar situation after someone painted “White Lives Matter” on the rock. The university president denounced the painting as part of an overall problem with racism in our society.

The planned protests against the film and the rock are precisely why this is all a matter of free speech. Professor Vachon and others can voice their opposition with equal vigor. One would hope that there might also be room for a substantive and civil discussion of the underlying issues. However, as for calls to hold these students “accountable,” the university should continue its position of supporting the free speech rights of both sides.

The anti-free speech movement is a death knell for our higher education, particularly at private universities, which are not directly impacted by First Amendment protections. The anti-free speech movement is making public universities the last line of defense for those struggling to preserve forums for free speech.

In the petition, organizers referenced the university mascot the “Golden Flash,” and asked “how can flashes support flashes when the university is permitting hate speech?” The answer is that the university supports all “flashes” when it supports free speech. Otherwise, free speech will be gone in a flash.