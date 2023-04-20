“Preferential Treatment”: IRS Whistleblower Claims Political Influence and Possible Perjury Related to the Hunter Biden Investigation

Below is my column in Fox.com on the disclosure of a letter from counsel for an IRS whistleblower alleging political influence with the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden. There is much that we still do not know, including the credibility and evidence of the whistleblower. However, false statements to Congress are criminal acts and the allegations have to be taken seriously.
“No one f**ks with a Biden.” That statement by President Joe Biden last year to a Florida mayor seems more than just a boast this week after a whistleblower at the Internal Revenue Service surfaced. The Wall Street Journal reported that a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Agent has alleged preferential treatment given to Hunter Biden in tax investigations. The whistleblower also alleges that he or she has information that contradicts the testimony of “a senior Biden political appointee.”
The timing of the letter itself was notable. For years, the Democratically controlled committees blocked any investigation into allegations of corruption and influence peddling by the Biden family. Before the takeover by the Republicans in the House, this whistleblower would have had little reason to seek protection from a Committee with demonstrably little interest in such allegations.
In fairness to the Democrats, both parties have used their power to shield presidents or political allies. However, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has now uncovered an array of new facts that are shedding light on what could be one of the largest influence peddling efforts in history. For a city where influence peddling is a virtual cottage industry, that is saying a lot. Even in this premier league of corruption, the Biden family is the G.O.A.T.
Just this week, Chairman Comer revealed that new financial documents show six additional Biden family members may have benefited from foreign payments. That brings the total to nine Biden family members who appear on suspicious transactions or bank records. The identity of these family members and the underlying payments remain unclear, but the past disclosures of alleged influence peddling by Hunter Biden and his uncle James warrant full investigation.
The Bidens have long counted on an enabling media to tamp down coverage of corruption allegations. The most remarkable effort was successfully burying the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election. The Bidens were able to get the media to buy into the effort. For many reporters, even the acknowledgment of this corruption would be a self-indictment of their own lack of curiosity and integrity.
Yet, there has also been a notable lack of perceptible movement in any of the investigations of the Bidens. Take the investigation of David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware. Weiss is looking into an array of possible crimes, including tax violations, unlawful work as a foreign agent, unlawful foreign transactions and other offenses. Many of these crimes are relatively easy to investigate but the investigation has moved at a glacial pace.
There is ample evidence of Hunter working for foreign entities without registering as a foreign agent — a crime that the Justice Department used liberally against other defendants like Trump’s former campaign chair, Paul Manafort. There are also clearly false statements used by Hunter in relation to his possession of a handgun that appear undeniable.
However, years have passed without any indictment from Weiss or any state counterpart. At the same time, Attorney General Merrick Garland has steadfastly ignored the obvious basis for the appointment of a special counsel despite repeated references to the President as an intended recipient of influence peddling proceeds.
That history has fueled concerns over whether federal investigations are being manipulated or misdirected.
The allegation of political influence at the IRS could add an additional potential criminal element to the mix. Section 7212 of the Internal Revenue Code, which makes it a felony for anyone “corruptly” to attempt to “obstruct or impede the due administration of” the Internal Revenue Code.
Notably, Hunter recently called for the IRS to investigate his critics and potentially strip groups of their tax exempt status.
The use of the IRS to target political enemies or protect political allies has long been a concern for Congress. Protections against political influence were ramped up after the Nixon Administration. In one of the recorded conversations from the Oval Office, Nixon explained his expectations for the next commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service:
“I want to be sure he is a ruthless son of a bitch, that he will do what he’s told, that every income tax return I want to see I see, that he will go after our enemies and not go after our friends. Now it’s as simple as that. If he isn’t, he doesn’t get the job.”
Nixon’s infamous enemies list with hundreds of names were sent to the IRS for action. Even with the Nixon reforms, allegations of political manipulation of the IRS have continued. During the Obama Administration, former IRS official Lois Lerner and others were accused of targeting conservative groups. Lerner later refused to testify in Congress and was found in contempt.
More recently, there were similar concerns raised by a house visit of the IRS to the home of journalist Matt Taibbi — on the same day that he testified on the censorship efforts of the Biden Administration.
The sensitivity over the possible use of the IRS for political purposes runs deep with the public. The IRS is the one federal agency that requires every citizen to annually disclose information on the income, expenses, and family arrangements. Perhaps for that reason, the IRS has long been the least popular agency,according to polls.
The expanding investigation of the House Oversight Committee could also make things more difficult for the Administration.
I previously wrote how the Weiss investigation could be used to defuse the Hunter Biden scandal by producing some relatively limited charges and a favorable plea bargain. President Biden and the media could then go into the 2024 election by saying that the matter is closed. More importantly, with the closure of the investigation, most of the information reviewed by Weiss would ordinarily remain undisclosed.
The problem is that, while the delay worked to the advantage of the Bidens before the 2020 election, it may now work against them. With the House turnover, committees are uncovering far more information. Recently, Republicans pressured Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to lift long-standing bars on disclosing suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to Hunter Biden.
A plea will no longer have the advantage of keeping evidence from the public. With the public disclosure of information, the basis for possible criminal charges will also be made public. It then becomes more difficult to scuttle or minimize criminal charges against Hunter Biden.
The most recent spin of Democrats is that influence peddling is legal. That is technically true but the means used for influence peddling can often prove criminal, including false statements to investigators. However, regardless of whether this is a crime, it is most certainly a form of corruption. We should want to know if the Biden family received millions from foreign sources to influence national policies or priorities.
For Democrats, this should not be the hill to die on. The party has already embraced censorship. It should not now embrace corruption.
35 thoughts on ““Preferential Treatment”: IRS Whistleblower Claims Political Influence and Possible Perjury Related to the Hunter Biden Investigation”
Biden can’t decide whether to run or not because a) if he thinks he is in deep trouble he will bow out hoping to end the feeding frenzy or b) if he thinks he is in deep trouble he needs to stay in the race in order to retain the juice to keep quashing the investigations. Only an in power Democrat has the juice to keep the Delaware investigation going quietly for 4 years.
America has fallen asleep watching cnn. The alarm is ringing but no one hears it. Snooze button – another half hour. Oops, America woke up too late.
The “decorated supervisory IRS agent,” as described in Mark Lytle’s letter to the Congress, appears to have covered all the bases here, right down to not telling her own lawyer facts that would violate IRS code – a very important detail. For this person – whomever she is – to step forward is a big deal if it’s not a plant of some sort. I hope Turley and others are correct in their “assumptions.” Mark Lytle, the agent’s attorney, has a great resume according to his company bio: “For more than five years, he [Lytle] was the Chief of the Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Unit at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, where he supervised more than 15 federal prosecutors whose investigations and trials covered just about every white-collar matter possible, including: fraud, corruption, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, health care fraud, securities fraud, insider trading, defense industry procurement fraud, fraud instituted on the intelligence community, and financial institution fraud.”
Lytle is no slip-and-fall guy and his presence in the case has already probably caused considerable concern, if not angst, within the halls of Justice, the WH and Congress. By all accounts, this is a serious law firm, known and respected for this kind of work at the highest level and so this story, I’m sure, has legs, as they say. Plus, given how meticulous the lawyer and his client have been thus far in following the “system,” I would expect them to have in hand sufficient hard evidence in the forms of emails, recorded telephone messages, and other iron-clad proof of the facts asserted. I doubt if a lawyer of the caliber of Mark Lytle would engage with a client who was either disingenuous or unproven.
Suspicious Activity Reports are more than perfunctory forms. They are sent to FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network) – which is more than a repository of useless reports. It has a responsibility and the authority to investigate each and every SARs report for evidence of money laundering and/or other crimes involving national security. As a member of the Treasury Department, both FinCEN and IRS work closely and have access to financial records of a very specialized nature. Right now, speculation is that the “official” who gave false testimony to congress was the AG Merritt Garland. Janel Yellen also has testified on this issue. Right now, mostly because of the presence of Mark Lytle, this case has to be taken seriously. When you spend 15 years investigating and prosecuting fraud, corruption, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations and other so-called white collar crimes, you should know the real thing when it shows up on your doorstep.
JJC,
Thank you for writing up that summary and the background into Mark Lytle.
Thank you, UpstateFarmer, for noticing. You can usually tell the credibility of a claim by the claimant’s attorney. Remember Stormy Daniels and her attorney Michael Avanatti. I believe he’s doing time in a federal pen nowadays. So much for him and her. Celebrity lawyers do not always make the most credible advocates for their clients. It’s those quiet no-name guys that tend to attract sincere and credible clients. Mark Lytle appears to be that sort of lawyer. By the way, I said he was a prosecutor in the EDVA for 15 years. It actually was for 5 years but he supervided 15 other prosecutors. Best wishes.
Many, if not all of us, have noticed. I thank you too.
Thank you, Ron, I appreciate that very much. Turley is a great resource and well worth supporting at times. He reminds us of the kind of Democrats our parents and gradparents knew.
JJC, Turley’s site is great and one reason it is great is due to the comments section and that is because of great commenters like you, Upstate, Ron and many others. There are only 3 or 4 stiffs that try to ruin the section, but the great many good people make it a ton of fun as well as being very informative, even to us old timers that have been out of school for many, many years.
They embraced corruption long time ago!
Best line in the article: “Even in this premier league of corruption, the Biden family is the G.O.A.T.”
If false statements to Congress are a criminal act, why weren’t people like Clapper and HRC, to name only a few, prosecuted for perjury? Rhetorical question.
Mary, one of our great commenters on this site, don’t forget Comey and McCabe as well. Also, why wasn’t Lois Lehrner sent to prison?
An IRS whistleblower is alleging political influence with the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden. His wayward son and his own involvement with the boy’s shenanigans has kept Biden on the fence deciding whether or not he will continue to plague the nation with another run for the Emperor’s Throne. As this newest concern unfolds, it is certain his seat on the fence will go on longer. Let’s hope the octogenarian is seat belted not to fall off.
The entire Executive Branch, and ESPECIALLY the DOJ, FBI and IRS, are solidly on Team Biden’s Russian Disinformation Team. And Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss is perfecting his own version of what crypto folks call a “slow rug”. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
And Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss is perfecting his own version of what crypto folks call a “slow rug”.
In reality, Garland has prevented Weiss from investigating Biden, or adjacent persons to POTUS. Garland has repeated under oath in front of Congress that Weiss has full autonomy to follow the evidence where ever it leads him. In reality Garland has severely limited Weiss.
When you lose the home court advantage it can really be a b—-h. Better to come clean now because, if the democrats lose the White House in 2024, I don’t think there will be many pleas for mercy or clemency or any willingness to listen to those pleas. Of course by then Joe would be able to act like his real self and would be declared incompetent to stand trial.
I have been watching for the Democrats support of the Biden admin to run in 2024.
With all the baggage of the Biden Crime Family, now this, I think we could see a real turn of Democrats to Kennedy.
Influence pedaling?
There’s a bit more to that.
Treason could be a charge as well.
Tony Bobulinski TOLD US the Bidens were Corrupt
Hunter’s Laptop TOLD us the Bidens were Corrupt….50 of the TOP Intel people(all with TOP SECRET CLEARANCE) TOLD us it was the RUSSIANS
Everyone of those 50 should be JAILED FOR LIFE or Executed for Treason!
50 “top” intel people = Tony Blinken x 50
General Nuisance, 50 times zero is zero. So make it 50 x 1. Oh yeah, don’t forget Jake Sullivan.
the DOJ, IRS, FBI and all other 3 letter agencies are laughably 100% corrupt for DEMOCRATS
Time to cut federal government 50% and then move 75% of DC fed gov to the heartland
Regardless of political persuasion, the problem is that crooked politicians, bureaucrats and their families never face any consequences. Start having public executions of crooked “public servants” and the problem goes away in a New York minute.
Should not embrace corruption? Too late. By decades.
PatrickO. You beat me to it. They shouldn’t embrace corruption, but they do. They shouldn’t ignore their oath of office, but they do. Only in elected federal government can one become mysteriously wealthy and nobody can ask why.