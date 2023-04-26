Michigan Students Sue After Being Forced to Remove “Let’s Go Brandon” Sweatshirts

In Tinker v. Des Moines, the Supreme Court famously declared that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” That may be true but apparently they can shed their sweatshirts in Michigan. In a newly filed complaint, two middle school students are suing Tri County Area Schools after they were ordered to remove their sweatshirts featuring the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s Go, Brandon.” The lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) makes a compelling case that the schools acted in an unconstitutional fashion in censoring the political message.
“Let’s Go Brandon!” has become a similarly unintended political battle cry not just against Biden but also against the bias of the media. It derives from an Oct. 2 interview with race-car driver Brandon Brown after he won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race. During the interview, NBC reporter Kelli Stavast’s questions were drowned out by loud-and-clear chants of “F*** Joe Biden.” Stavast quickly and inexplicably declared, “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’”
“Let’s Go Brandon!” instantly became a type of “Yankee Doodling” of the political and media establishment.
In this case, an assistant principal (Andrew Buikema) and a teacher (Wendy Bradford) “ordered the boys to remove the sweatshirts” for allegedly breaking the school dress code. However, other students were allowed to don political apparel with other political causes including “gay-pride-themed hoodies.”
The district dress code states the following:
“Students and parents have the right to determine a student’s dress, except when the school administration determines a student’s dress is in conflict with state policy, is a danger to the students’ health and safety, is obscene, is disruptive to the teaching and/or learning environment by calling undue attention to oneself. The dress code may be enforced by any staff member.”
The district reserves the right to bar any clothing “with messages or illustrations that are lewd, indecent, vulgar, or profane, or that advertise any product or service not permitted by law to minors.”
The funny thing about this action is that the slogan is not profane. To the contrary, it substitutes profane words for non-profane words. Nevertheless, “D.A.” was stopped in the hall by Buikema and told that his “Let’s Go Brandon” sweatshirt was equivalent to “the f–word.”
That seems a strikingly biased and selective enforcement of the policy. Before students appear in “Let’s Go Buikema” sweatshirts, the school should reconsider its stance on free speech.
As the Supreme Court stated in Iancu v. Brunetti (2019), “viewpoint discrimination is an egregious form of content discrimination and is presumptively unconstitutional.”
In the appendix of the complaint, FIRE has included a letter from counsel for the district, Kara Rozin, who insists that the school may make such clearly selective judgments on censorship. I believe that she is dead wrong on the First Amendment in this case. Frankly, I am surprised that the school district has elected to litigate this matter rather than seek a settlement. While the district may find lower court judges who would support the district, it should lose this case as a denial of protected speech.
What is so troubling is the message being taught here by the district. It is one of arbitrary enforcement and speech intolerance. It is precisely why we are seeing a generation of speech phobic students entering higher education. They have been taught since elementary school that speech is harmful and they do not have to tolerate the opposing views of others. My guess is that it is the teachers, not the students, who are most offended by anti-Biden sentiments.
This is an important free speech case for that reason and FIRE is to be commended for taking up the cause for these middle school students. This was once the work of the ACLU, which has largely abandoned its signature commitment to free speech. FIRE is now filling that void and this is a great case to reinforce free speech rights in our schools.
19 thoughts on “Michigan Students Sue After Being Forced to Remove “Let’s Go Brandon” Sweatshirts”
The teachers at Tri County Area School could care less if their soviet style dress code enforcement violates anyone’s constitutional rights. They truly believe that they are ABOVE the constitution. Gay pride sweat shirts and LGBQ flags can be displayed proudly. Anything conservative is declared “hate speech” or “disruptive”. These pathetic condescending morons couldn’t defend this country if their lives depended on it. We should get them all one-way tickets to Bakhmut so they can join their soviet comrades. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
I am old enough to remember when the ACLU was a real thing and not an arm of the Democrat party. One of the most sickening events to happen in our war on freedom of speech. The ACLU is just NPR without the mellifluous voices.
Wonder if the reaction would have been the same if the shirts had said “Let’s Go, Joe!”
I suspect not…
These grievous assaults on speech in schools are just another reason why parents have become “radicalized” and “terrorists” according to our esteemed US Attorney General and his “weaponized DOJ”. Kudos to FIRE for taking the cases and hope they continue to sue school boards and individuals on school boards and individual teachers. Time to make it personal for the other side. Don’t make the taxpayers pay but go after the individuals who are making these arbitrary decisions “in the field”.
Harmful, hate speech, inciting…. All words that can’t be defined.
This is just another card in the leftists deck, of word play. If you own the language (bodily autonomy, pro choice) you win every debate.
Who is harmed? How? Ideas do not harm. If teachers believe the idea can hurt a Student, the teacher has failed because the failed to teach critical thinking.
The obvious way to fight the fascism of the DEMOCRATS…is to cut off the money
-Tax all non-profits anyone gets $100k: colleges, hospitals, etc
-Ban fed aid/loans cities & college, make them fund themselves
Weingarten style “Educators” are so typical anymore….all brain dead…all Leftists….and all just so ignorant of reality, their role in life, and bereft of any moral values that adhere to actually educating those offered up to the system by parents who are equally blind to what an education should be. Any question why this Country is doomed unless there is a new national movement to restore traditional American Values and standards?
The Communist Movement in this Country has been very successful in taking over the Democrat Party and its useful idiots in the media and educational systems.
That seems a strikingly biased and selective enforcement of the policy.
It’s also a brain-dead enforcement. Back in the day some people trying to be polite used to say “oh sugar!” when something went wrong. “Sugar” was a clear substitute for sh-t, and everyone knew it, but it was not a swear word, just the opposite.
Every day that passes seems to reveal yet another public school district run by idiots or villains.
trying to be polite used to say “oh sugar!”
My wife got called out for this, 2 days ago. Its her go to curse word….except at home, where she swears like a sailor. Because she workes in an all female office, and there language is the worst. She would know, because she did books for an interstate trucking company, and delt with drivers everyday.
Back in the day (1972) my buddy got booted out of school for the day for exclaiming ‘eat my shorts’!. Because, being a teacher she was imbued with mind reading powers and knew what he wanted to say.. Then like now, its a great example of an adult making a stupid statement, and the administration doubling down on stupid…because…shutup..
One important takeaway for me was that the attorney for the school advised that taking this kind of action is legally acceptable and implying that it is preferred. I wonder if the attorney is young and a product of our “new” way of “teaching” law to law school students.
Relatively young. Mid 40’s based on her educational background.
https://www.clarkhill.com/people/kara-t-rozin/
since when hasn’t a lawyer wanted more business…win or lose?
The important takeaway is today’s educational system has TOO MUCH MONEY
In Europe you go to school for physic, math, english, German, government, etc…those are the classes you take. Not poetry when you study engineering, or art history when you are a engineer, etc.
CUT off the endless flow of wasted money to education
-Tax all non-profits anyone gets $100k: colleges, hospitals, etc
-Ban fed aid/loans cities & college, make them fund themselves
It’s been some time since I read Tinker, so I went and refreshed my memory a little. For the majority, the key appears to have been “officials must be able to prove that the conduct in question would “materially and substantially interfere” with the operation of the school” From the facts as you presented them, my guess is that the district will ultimately lose. However, it’s pretty clear in the “Age of Rage” that wearing any clothing promoting a political/social viewpoint could “materially and substantially interfere” with school operations. Perhaps the Court can provide some better guidance this time
Surprised still by J. Black’s dissenting opinion in Tinker.
Let’s Go, Fox!
We are so sick of others telling us what is acceptable in society. This is complete harassment. The shirt had no profanity or offensive words. We cannot be lead by such weak people, that can’t handle differing opinions.
Seeing what is now happening with young adults, our society needs to focus on this exact issue. If students in college think words=violence, they learned it young.
J G Gordon (respectfully)
Reality is, even the smallest of Kids can be Brutal.
I know many many Great Grand Parents, Parents, Ex’s, Co-Workers, Strangers, Good People, that have had the Life completely knocked out of Them, with just a few chosen words, only to drift ‘after.w.o.r.d.s’ to whither and die.
They eat at you.
The saying goes:
” WORDS HIT HARDER THAN FISTS ”
Indeed they do.
Like many things, “Let’s Go Brandon” seemed funny and clever for a little while. Then Ted Cruz started saying it, and it became lame very quickly.
Legally it may be a slam dunk for the students but as we know, the Left cares not a whit about law or tolerance. Whatever needs to be done to advance the agenda will be done.
And BTW, Professor, your proofreader is incompetent.