Biden Praises Tennessee Legislators For “Standing Up” for Democracy . . . By Stopping the Legislative Process

President Joe Biden held a curious meeting in the Oval Office where he honored Tennessee legislators for “standing up” for democracy by preventing a legislature from continuing its work. He then magnified that mixed message by refusing again to answer questions from the media and dismissing them with a joke.
I have previously written that I did not agree with the vote to expel state Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, D-Tenn., though I felt that they warranted some form of sanction for stopping legislative work on the House floor. I simply believe that expulsion should be reserved for the most serious or repeated violations. What they did should have merited other forms of punishment from censure to suspension of legislative privileges.
Yet, President Biden brought them to Washington to celebrate their conduct in taking a bullhorn to a legislative proceeding to prevent others from voting on measures. Because they had insufficient votes to secure gun control, President Biden believes that they were justified in preventing legislative work to be done by the majority.
This is why American politics has become a simple matter of amplification.
The media largely ignored the contradiction of President Biden praising legislators for defending democracy by stopping the legislative process.
Rep. Gloria Johnson was also honored after she claimed that pure racism was the only reason why, as the only white member of the three, she was spared expulsion. That ignored distinctions raised by Johnson and her supporters during the debate that, unlike Jones and Pearson, she did not use a bullhorn; her counsel also insisted that she separated herself from the protesters. Johnson’s distinctions swayed one member to defeat expulsion, but Johnson then declared the result was evidence of sexism and racism: “pretty clear I’m a 60-year-old white woman, and they are two young Black men. I was talked down to as a woman, man-splained to.”
So, on Jan. 6th, if Republican members prevented the proceedings with bullhorns, would Biden have praised their standing up for Democracy? Would they have been justified to “shout down” speakers on the floor as they do on college campuses?
Of course, when Republicans decried a move to adjourn the House, then Speaker Nancy Pelosi simply had the lights turned off and microphones cut off.
She had a right to adjourn the house and she did not tolerate members who were trying to shout down the chair. Democratic members have repeatedly moved to sanction members for violating rules of decorum and conduct on the floor. One Democratic leader even abandoned the chair in disgust over such conduct:
Would those members have become “democracy defenders” if they had bullhorns?
It appears, however, that such disruptions will not occur at the Democratic primary debates: there are currently no scheduled debates. Democratic operatives have objected that the Democratic National Committee has not scheduled or planned for any debate despite two other candidates running in the primary. Nine Turner and others have denounced the position: “It’s simple — I believe in democracy, therefore I believe in debates. The DNC, RNC, and every third party should hold that same belief in a democracy. This isn’t a radical idea.”
34 thoughts on “Biden Praises Tennessee Legislators For “Standing Up” for Democracy . . . By Stopping the Legislative Process”
It takes a certain authoritarian attitude to do what Democrats do so blatantly. They know that the liberal media will cover for them and that their base is too besotted with fear to think critically, so they never feel any consequences for their actions, and they just keep getting more extreme. But there’s always a tipping point.
Biden “honored Tennessee legislators for ‘standing up’ for democracy by preventing a legislature from continuing its work.” (JT)
So using violence to commandeer a legislative process is wrong — unless you’re a “D.”
Haven’t we seen that movie before?
And haven’t we seen the one where the ends (a naked lust for power) justifies the means — an obvious contradiction and double standard?
Praises them, yet ignores the families of those killed.
And ignores East Palestine OH.
The Southern border.
Stay classy.
Currently it is being reported the DNC is NOT going to hold any debates despite there being two challengers.
Is that democracy?
“. . . the DNC is NOT going to hold any debates . . .”
It’s the rope-a-dope strategy.
They have their dope, who they’ll keep roped in the basement.
Newsflash: it is not their goal to be fair or consistent. These are not ultimate ideals to strive for.
What if a benevolent dictator promised to use his power to destroy political correctness and wokism? Would you go along with it? Or would you continue to curse the darkness, rather than light a candle?
The woke left can always act out their rage and it’s ALWAYS standing up for Democracy. Always. Conservatives however run the risk of getting investigated for “hate speech”. I would start investing in companies that manufacture bullhorns as I’m sure that business will be brisk from now until election day next year.
Mespo and Tucker eloped to San Francisco.The real reason that Tucker left FOX.
They’re just tired of all the gang violence in the ghettoes in memphis. with gun control laws, it is easier for the cops to put away the crook and the mugger and the carjacker and the gang member.
By the way, why is it that the Black Lives Matter is silent about the violence in Memphis?
“The media largely ignored the contradiction of President Biden praising legislators for defending democracy by stopping the legislative process.”
They ignored it for a simple reason. There are stark differences between disrupting the legislative process thru violence, threatening legislators with hangings, assaulting police officers, and attempting to keep a president in office by subverting the votes of millions vs. Using a bullhorn. The differences are clear a night and day.
Turley should be blaming Republicans for giving Biden an opportunity to use their stupid decision to punish using the most extreme measure to his their advantage. Republicans were the tyrants and the democrats successfully exploited that image. Now those two legislators are guaranteed to be voted back in office by even greater margins and put the republicans in their place by letting them know that there’s a constituency that they answer to.
Tennessee house Democrat Justin Jones assaulted a driver and faced serious charges for other misconduct committed while attending violent protests in the summer of 2020. Footage of rioting outside the state Capitol show Jones repeatedly hitting the driver of a car with a traffic cone.
Jones was charged with assault, assault on an officer, and reckless endangerment, for which he was indicted on two counts after the video was presented to the grand jury in his case. Despite his violent behavior, Jones claimed in June 2021 that he was being “peaceful” and claims to the contrary were a “false narrative.” This is what Biden embraces: violence wins. This isnt new information
He deserved to be expelled.
he’s no different than the 5/29ers and the 1/6ers
That was three years ago. What does that have to do with the non-violent disruption in the legislature? It does not change anything. Republicans still overreached in their attempt to punish the legislators. They created martyrs instead.
“Because they had insufficient votes to secure gun control, President Biden believes that they were justified in preventing legislative work to be done by the majority.”
No, President Biden supported their intent. They were protesting the TN legislature’s lack of action on the gun problem. The two legislators knew they didn’t have the votes, but they were not going to stand idly by and do nothing. They joined their constituents who DID what something done. The disruption of the legislative process was only going to be temporary and they knew that. What ensued was the petty need to level punishment far in excess of what it needed to be because they were black and needed to be punished more severely than they would have to someone else who was not. That is consistent with what is often described as “systemic racism” the unequal and often harsher punishment given based on race. Tennessee republicans demonstrated that to a “T”. The upside is that they unwittingly made them martyrs for their cause and sullied the enduring republican image of pettiness and racist tendencies.
The gun probl;em is caused by violent gangs in the Memphis ghettoes.
Wasn’t it the Democrats who sowed mistrust of the police?
Republicans overreached when they voted to expel those two legislators. Even Republicans agreed with that. The problem is not just the fact that their actions were disruptive, but those of the majority were petty as well.
Turley ignores a more important issue. Their disruption was thru peaceful means and they were joining their constituents in protesting the legislature’s lack of action on the gun problem. Bullhorns was the least of their problems. The idea behind their expulsion was much more clear. They were sending a message to them to “know your place”. Tennessee is well known for it’s racist past and this was no exception. Turley skirted the issue by framing it as punishment gone awry. This was also a freedom of speech issue which Turley conveniently omits. Those legislators shut them up by expelling them instead for sanctioning or removing them from committee assignments if they had any.
This has become typical of Republican supermajorities which have become petty and vindictive over the minority which is quite ironic since it’s the thing they often complain about when they are in the minority.
They are doing the same thing in Montana with Rep. Zoey Zephyr Montana’s first openly Trans legislator. For the last three days the Republican leadership has refused to let her speak because they somehow offended the leadership when she criticized a bill they were proposing. Republicans are literally infringing on her free speech rights over petty grievances over what she said about the proposed bill. Now they are demanding an apology and won’t let her speak until she apologizes. Making matters worse and even more petty republican legislators are purposefully misgendering her which is not only disrespectful, but also hypocritical given their demands that she apologize for offending their sensibilities. Unsurprisingly Turley doesn’t seem like he’s going to be addressing that issue, an issue that clearly falls under “attacks on free speech”. It seems Turley’s massive hypocrisy continues.
Biden is busily destroying all that was ever good about America. The climate crisis is a hoax; its endgame to divest ordinary Americans of anything that may bring us joy. They feed porn to our children in elementary school, teachers, with Biden’s blessing, are grooming kids to change their sex. They have taken our muscle cars and will come next for our pickups. They have sounded the warning about us having pets and just yesterday John Kerry said a ‘climate emergency’ would destroy our farms. Believe it; they seek to increase their already prodigious wealth by taking what little we have. Voting for Biden will allow him to finish off our Republic., probably forever.
in the 1930’s you had German Brownshirts, Italian Blackshirts Fascists
In the 2000’s you have Rainbowshirt Fascists of the Democrat Party
Same basic principal…centralized power across gov, law, justice, healthcare, business, tech, media, banking, etc
We need to remove the Democrat money…cut federal government 50%, move it from DC 75% to heartland, end federal aid to cities and colleges, tax all non-profits where anyone gets $100k+…like Colleges! Outlaw public Unions from political activity or end Public Unions. TAKE AWAY THEIR MONEY! And jail every person for the biggest crime in US History…the Russian Hoax…Hillary, Obama, across the FBI, CIA, DOJ, MSM, etc Conspiracy is a CRIME!
Only in our new land of Doublestandardtsan would we have Biden inviting these two “insurrectionists” to the WH for a lame meeting. Only with the left’s hold on the media can such morbid stupidity be delivered to the masses with a shamelessness that has never been seen before. Just yesterday the nuts on the left rioted at the Montana State House because another Trans person was called out for calling saying colleagues have blood on their hands. In other words, this insanity has now hit Tennessee and Montana with not one ounce of repercussions for the leftists…as Jan 6 folks languish in prison.
On another note, one of the TN guys is on video stopping cars in a street riot while threatening drivers and the other guy has video of him, in what seems like a much lighter hue, with a short hair cut, a neat Brooks Bros type of suit and a distinctly main stream manner of speaking asking to be elected on campus as a middle of the road conciliator. He has become darker, or so it surely seems, he now has a 1960’s afro, he now wears clothes that are anything but Brooks Bros and oddly enough now has a southern accent and a MLK manner of speaking. In other words he is a complete phony. How do you develop an accent in your 30s?
As for the woman protestor, she was going to be expelled with the men but she argued that unlike the men she did not use a bullhorn, she separated from the rioters and did not act to disrupt the proceedings the way the men did. When the House agreed with her she turned around and called them racist…for agreeing with her argument.
“The media largely ignored the contradiction of President Biden praising legislators for defending democracy by stopping the legislative process.”
That’s almost the same as ignoring the contradiction of claiming to be for free speech and freedom of the press while ignoring Garbage Fox’s firing of Tucker Carlson for daring to say things with which a large percentage of the public agrees.
At 53 Years old, Tucker Carlson has been put through the ringer just as many of Us have these past decades.
He has worked on the ‘Inside’ of what many would simply call-it “The System”, Indeed he was born into it by his Father.
His changing Political affiliations are fitting for his genera, Democratic (2006–2020), Republican (since 2020).
Don’t read-into-it to much about his leaving Rupert Murdoch’s (age 92) News Corp empire (son (age 51) Lachlan Murdoch’s Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation ~ Heir apparent).
At Tucker’s age, One is still looking to evolve, He’s NOT out-of-the-game, in fact if Keith Rupert Murdoch (age 92 years) is any indication of staying-power, He’s just getting warmed up in My opinion.
Good Luck Tucker.
-30-
It’s a long long Road … Jonathan
They’ll try to break Us at every winding turn – They Won’t
How’s about taking over for Tucker?
Just Say’in 😉
The Pelosi example is a weird one to cite for decorum. The House rule she was accused of violating is that the President’s actions cannot be described as racist. Well, Trump quite often made racist remarks or racist tweets. This decorum rule of the house is designed to protect racists while punishing those who call out racism. Turley wants this system.
Throughout history, there have been racist Presidents – at least by today’s standards – even well past the time of slavery. Woodrow Wilson is one who comes to mind, who had a screening of “Birth of a Nation” – the KKK movie – at the White House. Shouldn’t Congresspeople have been able to call out that racism at the time? Trump has brought back much of that racism and Congress people should be able to call him out on it – whether he was President at the time or not.
When the President is racist and the institutions like the Senate protect the President rather than call out racism the result is institutional racism.
I do not think President Trump is racist. He is a brash New Yorker who has fumbled the eloquence ball since birth. I like his hold, straightforward approach to life. So unlike a politician.
They’ll keep turning out to be Christian Hating Satanist Pedos & Pedo supporters all the way up to Biden.
*********
Featured
‘Call to Arms’: Trans Militant Says He Will Shoot ‘Christian’ Women
by Frankie Stockes | National File
April 24th 2023, 10:05 am
No, trump hates anyone who doesn’t kiss his arse. Simple as that.
can you remove yours from Bidens?
fumbled the ball…by becoming a Billionaire with one of the most successful real estate businesses in the world?
at least pretend to admit the truth. You can say you don’t like him.
Trump made remarks that left wing trash with influence intentionally, and falsely, asserted were racist as a way to manipulate their low IQ useful idiot followers. That it worked on you is no surprise.
“Anonymous”, why not show Biden saying Obama is a neat and clean black guy, or show him with his idol Robert Byrd, or show him saying that his crime bill is needed for safety, or him saying that if you don’t for for him you aren’t black, or show him saying that black kids are as smart as rich kids (or something to that effect), or show Kamala berating him on his busing stance, or show him telling folks that Romney will “put ya all back in chains”.
Trump is a moron who did more for black people through his economic and energy policies and is just juvenile with his wording but Biden is a southern racist down to his bones. He is now captured by leftist radicals and radical historians that are having him promulgate the most ridiculous racists policies our government has had since Jim Crow. Racists against whites, sexist against men, misogynist against straight women and ruinous against American citizens as opposed to ILLEGAL immigrants.
Hullbobby. I take exception to you saying Biden is a Southern Racist down to his bones. Southern has nothing to do with it. Biden is just a racist. Racism was as bad in the North as it was in the South. The South was just very open and in your face about racism. The North was a little more subtle but still present. Otherwise I disagree with little that you wrote.
Truth!
The most racist president of our time is not Trump but Biden. Trump was often feted by the NAACP; Biden gave the eulogy for a Grand Fleagle of the KKK and called him ‘dear friend.’ Biden gave a fiery speech in which he decried school bussing as making his kids grow up in a ‘racial jungle.’ And who can forget the bill he sponsored that sent so many young blacks to long jail terms for the unforgivable sin of smoking or selling crack while white kids who did cocaine were let off easier? The ‘fine people’ comment by then president Trump referred to the dispute over what to do with Confederate statues, not the marching of white supremacists.
“When the President is racist . . .”
I assume you’re talking about Biden:
“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t black.”
That racist comment is the least of his crimes. The most vile is that his administration smears race everywhere.
You cannot credibly claim to be against racism, while your party uses race as a cudgel to spread its racist policies.