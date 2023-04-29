Federal Judge Enjoins Illinois’ Assault Weapon Ban

In a major victory for gun rights advocates, U.S. District Judge Stephen McGlynn has granted a preliminary injunction of Illinois’ ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines. The decision comes after two other district courts ruled in favor of the law — sending this issue to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and potentially the Supreme Court. These long-awaited challenges will test the Democratic calls for removing all AR-15s and similar weapons, including calls from President Joe Biden.
I have previously raised doubts over some of these laws, which are based on questionable factual claims and distinctions between weapons. Indeed, President Biden has made dubious constitutional and historical claims about the Second Amendment and AR-15s.
Illinois and New York have previously supplied gun rights advocates with huge victories by drafting facially unconstitutional laws. Moderate efforts at gun control are often ramped up in the legislative process to become more and more sweeping.
McGlynn recognized that gun bans are popular in states like Illinois but noted that “even legislation that may enjoy the support of a majority of its citizens must fail if it violates the constitutional rights of fellow citizens.”
The court tackles the argument made by many gun control advocates that states can ban “non-essential accessories” like magazines because they are not themselves “arms” under the Second Amendment.
PICA outlaws possession of a “semiautomatic pistol” with a detachable magazine if it is equipped with any of the following: “a threaded barrel,” “a shroud attached to the barrel or that partially or completely encircles the barrel,” “a flash suppressor,” or “arm brace.” PICA further outlaws possession of a magazine for a handgun capable of holding more than 15 rounds of ammunition and of “[a] semiautomatic pistol that has a fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 15 rounds.” Defendants contend that such items are not necessary to the functioning of a firearm and are thus not “arms” and therefore not protected by the Second Amendment.
Defendants’ argument is not persuasive. The Seventh Circuit has recognized the Second Amendment as extending to “corollar[ies] to the meaningful exercise of the core right to possess firearms for self-defense.” It is hard to imagine something more closely correlated to the right to use a firearm in self-defense than the ability to effectively load ammunition into the firearm. The Third Circuit recognized the importance of this corollary and held that “a magazine is an arm under the Second Amendment.”
McGlynn also stated that it is “bordering on the frivolous” to claim that neither large capacity magazines nor assault weapons are protected because they were not in common use when the Second Amendment was ratified. He cited the long-standing rule that “the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding.”
The court also rejected the claim that the standard is whether a weapon was in common use for self-defense:
Bruen clearly holds that the Second Amendment protects “possession and use” of weapons “in common use” not just weapons in common use for self-defense as Defendants’ argued. Even if there was a requirement that the “common use” of an “arm” be self-defense, AR-15 style rifles would meet such a test considering that 34.6% of owners utilize these rifles for self-defense outside of their home and 61.9% utilize them for self-defense at home.
The court further noted that large capacity magazines are commonly owned and used by sporting enthusiasts and there are more AR-15s than F150s in this country.
Judge McGlynn also noted that these weapons are commonly used for self-defense and that there are up to 2.5 million instances each year in which civilians used firearms for home defense. He added:
“In no way does this Court minimize the damage caused when a firearm is used for an unlawful purpose; however, this Court must be mindful of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. While PICA was purportedly enacted in response to the Highland Park shooting, it does not appear that the legislature considered an individual’s right under the Second Amendment nor Supreme Court precedent. Moreover, PICA did not just regulate the rights of the people to defend themselves; it restricted that right, and in some cases, completely obliterated that right by criminalizing the purchase and the sale of more than 190 “arms.” Furthermore, on January 1, 2024, the right to mere possession of these items will be further limited and restricted Accordingly, the balance of harms favors the Plaintiffs.
The Court recognizes that the issues with which it is confronted are highly contentious and provoke strong emotions. Again, the Court’s ruling today is not a final resolution of the merits of the cases. Nothing in this order prevents the State from confronting firearm-related violence. There is a wide array of civil and criminal laws that permit the commitment and prosecution of those who use or may use firearms to commit crimes. Law enforcement and prosecutors should take their obligations to enforce these laws seriously. Families and the public at large should report concerning behavior. Judges should exercise their prudent judgment in committing individuals that pose a threat to the public and imposing sentences that punish, not just lightly inconvenience, those guilty of firearm-related crimes.”
Here is the opinion: 2023-04-28-Order-Granting-MPI
12 thoughts on “Federal Judge Enjoins Illinois’ Assault Weapon Ban”
Where is WOKE Now? How is this not Racist?
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani: Theranos No. 2 and Elizabeth Holmes’ ex-boyfriend who just reported to prison to begin serving a 13-year sentence, While She stays out of Prison and mitigates her Sentence. The Bench is BIAS.
When it come to Dirt, WOKE is Broke.
[Having the feeling – I bet She runs. What are the Vegas Odds?]
I think the subtext in this decision is “go after the criminals and uphold the laws that have to do with criminal behavior.” More and more and more statistics and crime reporting shows that a small percentage of people cause the majority of crime. At one time the US had about 2 million people in prison and much of the left was about in a swoon about that. However we also had the lowest crime rates at that time in decades. I would suggest that there is a not so hidden relationship between those 2 events.
Miami, with a Republican Mayor is enforcing the law and crime rates are plummeting. Crime rates in New York were awful until Giuliani and then Bloomberg were Mayor and then crime plummeted and NY was a wonderful city to visit and I spent time there on several occasions walking down the streets, at nite, and safe. And then there was DeBlasio and progressive DA’s and it all went sour. Why do these Governors and Mayors in Illinois, California, and New York think that so many of their people are leaving. Uphold the law, put criminals away. Criminals are always a cancer on any polity.
Women are Arming up, African Americans are Arming up and so are other Minorities because they bear the greatest burden of crime run amuck. These people are not stupid but their politicians are.
It was nice to see this Judge actually mention the 2.5 million cases/yearly where people used firearms to save and protect themselves.
You know that unless the authorities in these progressive states get their crime under control, more people will leave and those that stay may start to organize and take matters into their own hands. What can be a focused approach with the law will become a blunt instrument of terror in reaction to lawlessness. It’s happened before.
While I am against a ban on AR-15s, I hate the logic that they can’t be banned simply because they are so common.
This line of thinking stems from the circuitous statement in Heller, claiming that “the Second Amendment does not protect those weapons not typically possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes.”
In other words, if a bunch of Americans started buying rocket launchers to hunt deer, then all of the sudden rocket launchers would have to be protected as a bearable arm. This wont happen because they are banned currently.
AR-15s are common largely because gun owners buy them thinking they will get banned soon. That’s the sad irony of all this. Mass shooting leads to talk of ban leads to more purchases solidifying their numbers thereby justifying their protection under this silly logic
Lefties will keep trying, because they only have to win once.
Officials sworn to uphold the Constitution, feel no compulsion to honor their oaths.
There is a fellow in a Georgia jail who has been held without trial for 10 years (!!!!) in spite of the 6th Amendment.
If officials will take 10 years of a man’s life illegally, they won’t hesitate on taking our guns.
My Rights NEVER came from government!
No one is taking our guns. Not even Biden and the National Socialist Democrat WOKE Party.
100 million plus gun owners with 700 million guns.
Why do you suppose there is a continuing surge in gun sales?
Because they know Biden and his goons are today’s NAZIS!
So no debates for PEDO Joe. The most corrupt president in US history. You sold the soul of this Country to China and Ukraine.
“Defendants contend that such items are not necessary to the functioning of a firearm . . .”
Items such as dens and offices are not necessary to the functioning of a household. Therefore, 4A does not apply to those spaces, and government agents can enter and search them at will.
That “reasoning” is tyranny by a thousand cuts.
Sam,
Their “reasoning” is in a word, absurd.
The 2A, is to protect the country and citizens, from the government. Punishing and disarming honest citizens, has never worked out well, for the citizens. The government is doing a lousy job, punishing criminals. They couldn’t even punish baldwin, for wrongful death, or involuntary manslaughter.
I find it troubling that two of the three district judges who ruled on this law were willing to override the Second Amendment. If liberals were in a majority on the Supreme Court, the Constitution would be in tatters, and it wouldn’t just be the Second Amendment.
PudnHead,
Well said.
Or re-written to the point of absurdity
Well that didn’t take long. It’s simple, really, they have to amend the Constitution. And that dog won’t hunt
I wonder ‘what & how many’ RIDERS to a Bill to Amend the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment would have.
Plenty I suspect; E.R.A., Abortion Right, Federal Authority to (To do what ever it wants) …
It’s amusing to think of the possibilities of what They would come up with.
