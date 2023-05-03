Blinken’s Immaculate Conception Defense: Why Things Are Likely to Get Worse for the Secretary of State

Below is my column in the New York Post on the response of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to allegations that he was the original source for the Russian disinformation claim behind the Hunter Biden laptop. I wrote previously that Blinken is struggling to avoid the look of a “made man” who earned his bones in the Biden Administration. Things are now likely to get worse after a U.S. senator added an alleged false statements charge to Blinken’s controversies.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is claiming the political version of the immaculate conception.
In a Fox interview, Blinken suggests that he is free of blame in the creation of the 2020 letter from former intelligence officials claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was likely Russian disinformation.
Despite the primary organizer of the letter naming him as the Biden campaign adviser who first raised the claim, Blinken insists that he remains without sin.
All of the letter signatories are taking the same position.
No one is at fault in one of the most calculated false stories ever planted in the midst of an election cycle.
That would be hard enough to believe, but it’s not even the only lie Blinken is accused of telling in relation to Hunter Biden.
Blinken is also facing questions over allegedly false statements made to Congress related to Hunter Biden.
He claims he never emailed Hunter, when messages on the president’s son’s laptop show he did.
Let’s start with the letter.
With an enabling media, Joe Biden was able to use it to dismiss the evidence of possible influence peddling and criminal conduct on the laptop.
During the presidential debate, an irate Biden cited the letter as proving that the laptop story was “garbage” and part of a “Russian plan.” He added that “nobody believes” that the laptop was real.
Media and social media companies then buried the story, including some like Twitter banning its discussion before the election.
In the close election, the false story worked to negate a damaging scandal of corruption involving millions of dollars from foreign sources, including some involving figures associated with foreign intelligence.
After the Republican takeover of the House, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell was called before Congress to give a statement.
When pressed on how this letter came about, Morell reportedly did not hesitate: Blinken.
He said Blinken was “the impetus” of the false claim.
Morell then organized dozens of ex-national security officials to sign the letter claiming that the Hunter laptop story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
On Monday, Blinken told Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall that “with regard to that letter, I didn’t — it wasn’t my idea, didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it. And I think the testimony that the former deputy director of the CIA, Mike Morell, put forward confirms that.”
Morell called him the “impetus” for the letter. So perhaps Blinken is trying to dance on the semantic pinhead of being the “impetus” as opposed to the “solicitor” of the claim. Morell did not appear to have any doubts or hesitation after speaking with Blinken and quickly assembled an array of experts to make the false claim. Morell admitted to Congress that one of his goals was “to help then-Vice President Biden in the debate and to assist him in winning the election.”
So it turns out no one is at fault. Not the “impetus,” not the organizer, not the signatories, not the media. Indeed, maybe it is the public for being chumps in buying this scam.
Blinken is facing a more serious question raised by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who declared that Blinken told “boldface” lies when he testified under oath to Congress in 2020 on the controversy. Johnson said that Blinken said he never emailed Hunter Biden.
Yet emails between the president’s son and Blinken were recently disclosed. They suggested that the two were in communication in 2015 while Blinken was working in the Obama administration and Hunter was on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.
Johnson stated on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that “we know that he lied boldface to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. My guess is he told a bunch of other lies.”
There are also emails that suggest that Hunter communicated through Blinken’s wife, Evan Ryan, who now serves as Biden’s cabinet secretary.
We still need more details on the underlying facts, but, if true, the allegations could constitute both criminal and impeachable offenses. Blinken reportedly made these statements as part of the process leading to his confirmation. If he lied, it could constitute making a “materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation” to Congress under 18 US 1001.
If Blinken lied or committed perjury, it could also constitute an impeachable offense. One complicating issue is that this did not technically occur while in office but in pursuit of that office. Moreover, there may be other statements since becoming secretary of state.
Of course, during the Clinton impeachment, the question of whether perjury constitutes an impeachable offense was raised. When I testified at the impeachment hearing, I maintained that it clearly does meet the standard of a “high crime and misdemeanor.” In my view, it did not matter the subject matter.
Others, like Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe, were equally certain that perjury did not meet that standard in the Clinton case.
The fact is that cabinet and high-ranking officers have often been accused of false statements without facing impeachment or even prosecution.
Ironically, the letter includes one notable example.
Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper during the Obama administration was accused of perjury before the Senate but was not sanctioned by the Democrat-controlled Senate or the Obama Justice Department.
He later signed the Hunter Biden letter.
That history may be reassuring for Blinken.
However, whatever the outcome, Blinken has some explaining to do and one thing is clear: There is nothing immaculate about the Hunter Biden scandal.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and a professor at George Washington University Law School.
57 thoughts on “Blinken’s Immaculate Conception Defense: Why Things Are Likely to Get Worse for the Secretary of State”
Blinken is merely following the golden parachute pathway created by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Hillary profited immensely off of Russia, as Obama’s Secretary of State, from her infamous Uranium One deal, which she never disclosed per NYT.
Justice Clarence Thomas’ crime is not being as
evilwell connected with the ruling elites as Hillary and Barack.
the Biden Family, Blinken, Merrick Garland, the whole rot of them, are guilty, given the stare decisis paradigm that Nancy Pelosi recently articulated: “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.”
The question remains, if they fail to prove their innocence, what to do with these insurrectionists?
Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal
As the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One in three separate transactions from 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show, a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation. Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million. Those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite an agreement Mrs. Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors. Other people with ties to the company made donations as well.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-flowed-to-clinton-foundation-as-russians-pressed-for-control-of-uranium-company.html
We will remember that Svelaz engages in the “whataboutism” that he criticizes in others.
Oh please. Nothing is going to happen to him or any other criminal Democrat. I have read your blog religiously for several years. You have noticed we live in a judicial system with double standards. The media is the propaganda arm of the Democrats. Even local channels, like the ones where I live in Miami are all in. Makes me sick every time I try to watch the news. No scandal, no indictment. No scandal because the Democrats are shameless.
Nothing is going to happen to him because there really is no evidence to support the allegations and insinuations being made. They’ve spent 5 years and all they have is possibly a few misdemeanors and a felony that can be downgraded to a misdemeanor or time served. All this is, is just a vehicle for spreading allegations and keeping alive any semblance of impropriety that they will never be able to prove. It’s feeding the rage that Turley humorously loves to criticize.
OT; it’s interesting that Turley is ignoring a real and quite problematic free speech issue going on with the Montana legislature. They are, as many republican legislatures are doing, silencing democratic legislature under the pretext of violating rules of decorum when al they have done is exercise their free speech right to criticize republicans. Rep. Zooey Zephyr sued to have her position restored after republicans in the legislature prevented her from engaging in any debate for the rest of the session because she dared to criticize their anti-transgender legislation. Do the legislature have the right to silence her and her constituents because they were offended by her criticism?
Her attempt to sue was stymied yesterday because the court could not do anything. Lawyers for the republican legislators stated in court that the court could not interfere with the legislature’s actions due to the separation of powers issue. But does that mean the legislature can infringe on her free speech rights because the legislature has the power to regulate or discipline legislators? The constitution does NOT make an exception in that case. The court ignored the fact that two of her constituents also sued and they are NOT under the legislature’s “control” as they are with Rep. Zephyr.
non-lawyer Svelaz wants to educate us on what the Constitution says.
Meanwhile, the PERJURIST Peter Strzok is protecting Blinken from HIS perjury. It must be wonderful to be a Progressive, where you can do and say whatever you want with absolutely NO CONSEQUENCES!!
“We still need more details on the underlying facts, but, if true, the allegations could constitute both criminal and impeachable offenses. Blinken reportedly made these statements as part of the process leading to his confirmation.”
Of course “we still need more details on the underlying facts”, but that doesn’t stop Turley from implying and assuming a lot of things not in evidence and based on unconfirmed “reports” and “allegations”. Turley loves to gossip about political possibilities and portray them as serious truths that must be addressed. It’s a fancy way to say “I’m not saying any of what I’m saying is true, but I will make is sound true so my gullible MAGA nutty readers will see it as true”. Sadly they love that stuff, keeps them busy with the rage of the day column.
Svelaz states, at the end of his comment, “Turley loves to gossip about…”
Sadly, I have corrected the comment:
“[Svelaz] loves to gossip about political possibilities and portray them as serious truths that must be addressed. It’s a fancy way to say ‘I’m not saying any of what I’m saying is true, but I will [pseudo-authoritatively] make is sound true so my gullible [limited co-commenters, Gigi, Dennis, and Anonymous] will see it as true’. Sadly they love that stuff, keeps them busy with the rage of the day column.”
Lin,
As always, you have an amazing capacity to take down Sleezevez with just a few words.
My hat off to you!
Lin, cute. But no cigar. Criticizing Turley is not gossiping. You should know better than try to conflate criticism with gossip. Tsk, tsk, tsk. Bad Lin.
Turley’s copious use of words like “alleged”, “may”, “reportedly”, “possible”, “could have”, etc. Are words that are always used when one is spreading gossip and innuendo. Critiquing Turley and calling him out on it is not…gossip.
Oh good grief–your own people say that Blinken was behind this thing. Biden lied through his teeth at the debate (with an assist from Chris Wallace). You really ok with that?
Nope, they didn’t say that. That’s the point. Turley is IMPLYING they said that thru cryptic use of a yet unseen testimony that is being spread by hearsay. It’s pretty neat in a dishonest-kind-of-way. Turley is very good at that.
Turley relies on people not really diving into the details where most of his arguments and opinions tend to fall apart or expose his dishonesty.
As evidence emerges in Hunter Biden probe, investigators see a political protection racket
Evidence points to “another example of a privileged Democrat getting away with things that no average, working, taxpaying American could get away with,” Rep. James Comer said.
https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/evidence-emerges-hunter-biden-probe-investigators-see-political
Really? That’s the argument. I guess Comer forgot that republicans including trump get away with a lot of things that the average joe could not get away with. Please, the whole thing is based on speculation and assumptions that are not verified only alleged or reportedly have been said.
Like what–asking that people protest peacefully . . . .
“In a Fox interview, Blinken suggests that he is free of blame in the creation of the 2020 letter from former intelligence officials claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was likely Russian disinformation.”
That’s not what Blinken said, which is why Turley doesn’t provide a link to the interview by Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall. Blinken didn’t suggest that he is free of blame in the creation of the letter. In the interview Blinken doesn’t say that at all. All he did was give non-answers to Benjamin Hall’s questions. It’s notable that Turley doesn’t’ directly quote Blinken saying what he “suggests” he said. That’s just turley being dishonest with the facts.
(1) Respectfully, the good professor states, verbatim, that Blinken “SUGGESTS….” (emphasis mine). Do you understand the difference between “Blinken suggests that he is free of blame” and “Blinken states that he is free of blame?”
(2) Actual interview text:
“QUESTION: I want to ask you about the letter that was written concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop that said it was Russian disinformation. Can you explain what your role was in that and if you incentivized it?
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, I don’t do politics and don’t engage in it. But with regard to that letter, I didn’t – it wasn’t my idea, didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it. And I think the testimony that the former deputy director of the CIA, Mike Morell, put forward confirms that.”
FACTS: Blinken called Mike Morrell. Shortly thereafter, letter is published. Morrell states that Blinken was “the impetus.”
Let’s let the American public decide whether Blinken is correct when he “suggests that he is free of blame in the creation of the 2020 letter…”
Do you need to follow your own advice to other commenters to “read more comprehensively?”
Winkin,’ Blinken, and Nod.
“We still need more details on the underlying facts ….”
Professor, those who need to be in the know, acknowledges Hunter Biden’s transformation from a registered lobbyist [1] to a humanitarian capacity. As Chairman of World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) charity then VP’s son expanded his work primarely to Eastern Europe and China.
After the opportunity arose to accompany his father, Hunter immediately asked Evan for her husband’s private email address (careless, I know) for an emergency contact. A short appointment was made, Hunter asked how he should handle FARA. Blinken was surprised because as FARA is designed on persons representing foreign interests and not for humanitarian work.Just as Hunter does not have to answer for being approached by foreign politicians, his father cannot be blamed for the fact that lobbying firms like Ricchetti Inc. picked up some clients like The Podesta Group did earlier.
Long ago, Hunter changes ships: At first, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Annie Leibovitz; only his photographs have not been received as benevolently as he would have liked. It looks like his artwork is more in demand.
“… but, if true, the allegations could constitute both criminal and impeachable offenses.”
Seriously:
1. Who should open a criminal case?
2. Speaker doesn’t have votes for an impeachment inquiry.
3.It is much more likely that Senate’s Minority leader will put an end to this undignified spectacle!
[1] https://www.opensecrets.org/revolving/rev_summary.php?id=20130