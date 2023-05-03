Justice Barrett Gives Illinois Officials Until Monday to Respond to Challenge of “Assault Weapons” Ban

We recently discussed a federal judge enjoining the new Illinois law banning “assault weapons.” Now a gun shop in Naperville, Illinois has made it to the Supreme Court in seeking injunctive relief and Justice Amy Coney Barrett has given the proponents of the law until Monday to respond to the request.
On Tuesday afternoon, Barrett issued the order to the city of Naperville in Illinois after Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, challenged two bans. First, he is challenging the Protect Illinois Communities Act (PICA) that was the subject of the earlier injunction. Second, he is challenging a separate Naperville city ban that he says is destroying his business.
Here is the question in Bevis v. Naperville and the State of Illinois, No. 22A948:
Can the government ban the sale, purchase, and possession of certain semi-automatic firearms and firearm magazines tens of millions of which are possessed by law-abiding American for lawful purposes when there is no analogous historical ban as required in D.C. v. Heller (2008)…and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen (2022).
When Barrett was up for confirmation, I noted that the Second Amendment could prove one of her most interesting legacy areas of jurisprudence. Her dissent in Kanter v. Barr as an appellate judge was a powerful defense of Second Amendment rights. Rickey Kanter was convicted of one count of felony mail fraud for defrauding Medicare in connection with therapeutic shoe inserts. Focusing on the “history and tradition” of such restrictions, Barrett also took on the voting rights and jury service point with a key distinction:
“The problem with this argument is that virtue exclusions are associated with civic rights—individual rights that “require[ ] citizens to act in a collective manner for distinctly public purposes.” See Saul Cornell, A New Paradigm for the Second Amendment , 22 LAW & HIST. REV. 161, 165 (2004). For example, the right to vote is held by individuals, but they do not exercise it solely for their own sake; rather, they cast votes as part of the collective enterprise of self-governance. Similarly, individuals do not serve on juries for their own sake, but as part of the collective enterprise of administering justice…
Heller , however, expressly rejects the argument that the Second Amendment protects a purely civic right. Moore v. Madigan , 702 F.3d 933, 935 (7th Cir. 2012). It squarely holds that “the Second Amendment confer[s] an individual right to keep and bear arms,” Heller , 554 U.S. at 595, 128 S.Ct. 2783 (emphasis added), and it emphasizes that the Second Amendment is rooted in the individual’s right to defend himself—not in his right to serve in a well-regulated militia, id. at 582–86, 128 S.Ct. 2783.”
In this case, we are dealing with a direct ban on certain weapons that are loosely characterized as “assault weapons.”
I have previously raised doubts over some of these laws, which are based on questionable factual claims and distinctions between weapons. Indeed, President Biden has made dubious constitutional and historical claims about the Second Amendment and AR-15s.
Illinois and New York have previously supplied gun rights advocates with huge victories by drafting facially unconstitutional laws. Moderate efforts at gun control are often ramped up in the legislative process to become more and more sweeping.
This is a standard response to such an emergency filing. Yet, these cases are now bubbling up to the Court from various states and it seems increasingly likely that the Court may be inching toward a new review of Second Amendment claims. However, the Court often prefers to wait for a conflict in the circuits to allow lower courts to be heard on such laws.
30 thoughts on “Justice Barrett Gives Illinois Officials Until Monday to Respond to Challenge of “Assault Weapons” Ban”
@Turley,
IIRC, the issue w Kanter v. Barr was that Barrett questioned if one was convicted of a non-violent crime (felony) should they lose their 2A rights?
While its an indication of strong 2A rights, its actually a different and interesting question.
Suppose you were convicted of possessing a firearm and your FOID card had expired? (In IL you need a FOID card to touch weapons or even to buy ammo. ) Its a felony.
Do you consider that a violent crime? Even though its a paperwork error.
Or is that a violent crime.
Do you consider once a con, always a con regardless of the charges that you were convicted of…
I agree that if you consider that a convicted felon who was convicted of a non-violent offense should retain their 2A rights… you probably are a stronger 2A supporter than not.
-G
It needs to made clear, towns, cities, states the pass unconstitutional law need to be held financial accountable with class action lawsuits.
The law you pass banning an “Assault Weapon” should end up in a class action lawsuit providing the funding for everyone to buy one!
Deus vult
@David,
You cannot sue them except for relief. They are immune from damages.
I have to pose a question to Turley…
Could you sue the Gov. El Fatzo, The State AG (Raoul) , and members of the state legislator who are lawyers for declaratory relief?
The purpose is to sue where they knowingly and wantonly ignored their oath of office and crafted legislature that they knew would not be legal and infringed on citizens rights?
The purpose isn’t to find for monetary damages but to get on record that they are guilty of violating oath of office and also their oath as a lawyer.
If successful the next step would be to either impeach, or file a complaint with the state of IL Bar Association
El Fatzo continues to make the legal claim that he believes that the law is constitutional.
As if that’s a defense for his actions.
-G
My guess is that Anon is a troll. He learned from leftist training to go onto a non-leftist website and throw out irrelevant questions relating to God and the Bible. Then the regular commenters will spend the rest of the day responding to him and not discuss the topic at hand. Don’t take the bait.
Svelaz as well. However, the trolls are not the problem. They do what they always do. The problem is with those that do the bidding of the trolls by elevating them to a status of relevancy. It’s a shame.
To ATS, God gave us free will to make decisions. If god wanted robots to stand around and do nothing but praise his greatness then he could have made us all robots. He established the world and us and released upon us the decisions to make in life. The world is the world and good and evil live there and it’s our choice what path we follow and where we end up at the end of that journey. When something bad happens to me, I look at myself and whether my actions caused this calamity and how did I respond to the calamity. I don’t blame god. He has shown the path to our salvation. It’s up to us whether we take it. Again that is all in regards to god.
As far as other human beings, well that is an entirely different question. Turning the other cheek is a little more complex than what is said in the Christian Bible and how we respond to it. One hand slapping you is very different from the other hand slapping you and how you respond.
Being peaceful is one thing, being suicidal is another. If you study the Bible you will know there is a difference.
GEB, and Estovir,
As I have stated in the past, I am not religious.
But your responses I found to be very interesting.
Well said.
As “this is a standard response to such an emergency filing”, then the merits for this move should go those justices (and their law clerks) who established this SCOTUS procedere in general & to Chief Justice in particular as he assigned Justice Barrett to this duties.
This brings me to an opinion draft which is circulated within the scientific community for a while: Professor Trudor Adam Thinkby, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow, researches on this question:
“What qualities does a Commander in Chief need to have in these challenging times in order to perform his duties in the best possible way?”
He implemented results from empirical researchers who found out that groups perform better than individuals in decision outcomes. Consequently our “Commander in Chief” should communicate those decission to general public that a high level pannel prepared for him.
I think we have already implemented Professor Thinkby’s research findings!
so let me guess Democrats will define assault weapons as anything this side a cap gun
Actually, the libs have tried to ban the thumb and forefinger too, so the cap gun is easy picking.
Anything is OK in the effort to subject the individual to the will of “the government” in everything he/she wants to do.
@guyventer
Yes, they could do that.
However in doing so, they would create a complete ban on firearms.
Clearly against the 2A and also SCOTUS’s McDonald vs. City of Chicago ban on handguns.
-G
Our Constitution is a magnificent example of interrelated dependencies. Our right to bear arms reflects both our needs as individuals to protect ourselves and our property as well as our right as members of a militia to protect our state. James Madison said it well in The Federalist, No. 46, January 29, 1788: “Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of….” Unlike the monarchies of Europe and elsewhere at the time, America was an experimental attempt at self-government by and for the people. Thus, the protection of the state and the people rested not on a monarch or some central authority but, instead, on those having the responsibility of preserving and protecting the government, namely, the people. The etiology of this right is found in the first three words of our Constitution: “We the people….” Barrett understands this.
Excellent response.
The second amendment needs to be changed. But not in the way gun haters think. It needs to be updated to state that the citizens’ right to bear arms shall be equal to standard issued arms of the military.
@Jim
Nope. Its fine the way it is.
Doesn’t need that.
The issue isn’t in the 2A, but in Heller,McDonald, and now Bruen (plus other laws) where the question is ‘Dangerous and Unusual Weapons’.
Note that there’s a case where a metal cut out was being sold which would take an AR-15 and make it full auto.
The kicker… it only works on a few and older ~30yr old designs. Long before the ’94 ban… manufacturers made changes to the AR-15 platform which made it difficult to use M-16 parts in an AR-15 rifle. (Certain parts would fit, although things like a full auto sear (trigger group) are illegal to possess without licenses and a tax stamp. ) It is possible to modify the rifle, however that too is illegal and requires a bit of skill and metal working knowledge.
-G
Why is/should it be illegal to have what our military issues? Why is it illegal to modify somethi that I orn to make it better? It’s not illegal to own the same word processor as the govt to express your freedom of speech. should we only be allowed to have a quill and ink?
@Jim
If you have to ask, you need to do a bit more research into the issue.
Start with the National Firearms Act and its upgraded provisions along with the SCOTUS rulings. Remember ‘Dangerous and Unusual Weapons’. A claymore mine along w a flamethrower are two examples that fit that description.
Now you can own machine guns in 42 states if you pass additional background checks and pay your tax stamp. (Turley actually talked about it if IIRC)
IL doesn’t allow NFA items. (SBRs, Select fire /auto, suppressors….)
As to converting a weapon… that’s been a law on the books for years. You modify your gun… to full auto… you go to jail. Gun owners won’t bother to defend your actions. You take a rifle and make it an SBR… no good. Same for a pistol. That’s why there are issues w the ATF’s pistol brace rulings. But again that’s another issue.
-G
Her dissent in Kanter v. Barr as an appellate judge was a powerful defense of Second Amendment rights.
That got my day off to a good start. State legislators in blue states undoubtedly know these types of regulations will not survive 2A scrutiny, but they don’t care because their purpose is to win political brownie points and they know their electorate. Re-election is the name of the game, and if Scotus precedent gets set opposite to their stated views on gun control, they can live with that. . . . All of which creates a delicious political cocktail for freedom-loving Americans.
If our rights, including the the right to life, come from God, then why did God let the great flood happen?
Legal precedent changed AFTER the flood. Prior to that, God could kill anyone. See Moses v. Pharoah, et.al. In every case it was a 1-0 decision. God wrote every opinion.
Sorry, legal precedent did not change after the flood. It was sometime after the Exodus from Egypt.
Go back further. The Garden of Eden had a
serpenttroll. If only commenters stopped engaging the troll, this Legal Garden wouldn’t reflect the Hell which vomited the troll. Alas, Eve was tempted, she caved, which brings us to Original Sin, hence feeding trolls
To Estovir.
Excellent response.
Your answer is in the Bible. If you actually care.
If you actually care.
Doubtful. The difference between a sincere question and a mocking question is often easy to pick up just from the wording.
Anon– you obviously haven’t read the Bible or you wouldn’t have posited such an asinine comment. Before “The Flood” God instructed Noah to build an Ark, so that those who believed and had faith in God would be saved. So– everybody had a right to life, but life comes with choices– those who chose not to believe and have faith in God mad a choice to not enter the Ark and thus sacrificed their own lives..
well done, you beat me to it.
Because it was necessary, as it is today in Chicago and the other blue strongholds in the US, and it’s easier to get forgiveness than permission.
One, because those people were killing each other. Which, second, leads to the fundamental point, God is the giver of life, the Lord of life. As author He gives it and thereby has the right to determine when it ends.
What He giveth, that can He take away. He didn’t “let” the Flood happen, He caused it to happen.