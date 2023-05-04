“She’s a … Professor!”: Albany Professor Arrested After Obstructing Pro-Life Display and Resisting Arrest

“She’s a [expletive] professor”! Those four words screamed by pro-choice protesters could well sum up the issue for the State University of New York at Albany after the arrest of sociology professor Renee Overdyke. At a recent pro-life demonstration, Overdyke unplugged an electric display to prevent students from expressing their opposition to abortion. She then resisted arrest. The question, which we have previously discussed, is where the university should draw the line in the conduct of faculty in preventing free speech.
The pro-life display at the university attracted a loud counter-demonstration, which is of course fine and good. Universities are supposed to be a place for debate and both sides were exercising their free speech rights.
As students chanted “my body, my choice” and other messages, Created Equal continued their own demonstration against abortion with the help of a large electronic display. The display showed aborted fetuses to bring home what they called the “reality of abortion” and “what abortion does to preborn babies.”
That is when Professor Overdyke, 57, allegedly unplugged Created Equal’s electronic display.
Overdyke took this action despite the university distributing a pamphlet to students at the event repeating the rules for free speech behavior, including a prohibition on actions to prevent or obstruct someone else’s free speech. This message was all the more important because a conservative speaker had been shouted down two weeks earlier.
As a posted video shows, Overdyke then proceeded to resist arrest:
Professor arrested for shutting down pro-life event.
On April 19, U. of Albany sociology professor, Renee Overdyke, was arrested for shutting down our large LED screen and then resisting arrest. Her swift apprehension by police permitted Created Equal to resume the broadcast of… pic.twitter.com/SCePpybjjk
— Mark Harrington (@mharringtonlive) April 21, 2023
One student screams “she’s a [expletive] professor.” That is precisely the point. As the university was telling students that they could not obstruct the event, Overdyke is accused of doing precisely that. She sought to prevent others from being able to speak on campus.
Years ago, many of us were shocked by the conduct of University of Missouri communications professor Melissa Click who directed a mob against a student journalist covering a Black Lives Matter event. Yet, Click was hired by Gonzaga University. Since that time, we have seen a steady stream of professors joining students in shouting down, committing property damage, participating in riots, verbally attacking students, or even taking violent action in protests.
Blocking others from speaking is not the exercise of free speech. It is the very antithesis of free speech. Nevertheless, faculty have supported such claims. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned). Even student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech. At University of California- Santa Barbara, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
As more schools have expressly declared that they will not permit such shout downs, many academics still insist that preventing others from speaking is free speech. It is an absurd and dangerous claim. It will convert our institutions into little more than shout fests where the loudest prevails. Given the dwindling number of conservative or libertarian faculty, it is a way to effectively bar opposing views from being heard on campuses. It is as easy as unplugging a display at the University of Albany.
The question is what is to be done with Professor Overdyke. In taking this action, she not only sought to silence students but directly violated the policies of the university. Free speech and free inquiry are the very touchstones of higher education. She has taken a stand against the right of others to be heard and the university has an obligation to take action to sanction this conduct.
Of course, such action has been relatively rare even when universities object to anti-free speech conduct. We recently discussed the cancellation of federal appellate Judge Kyle Duncan by Stanford Law School students, a disgraceful attack on free speech that led to an apology from both the law school dean and the university president. However, as I discussed earlier, many faculty support such anti-free speech measures. Stanford notably refused to take action against the students, though a dean did take a leave of absence.
In the meantime, Overdyke is now facing criminal charges for disturbing a lawful assembly, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.
The criminal charges may not prove as much of a professional barrier as one might think. Feminist Studies Associate Professor Mireille Miller-Young pleaded guilty to criminally assaulting pro-life advocates on campus and was supported by faculty and honored by other schools.
Professor Overdyke has now presented Albany with a clear choice. It can confirm that faculty members are accountable to free speech rules or it can confirm that these rules are a mere pretense of principle.
63 thoughts on ““She’s a … Professor!”: Albany Professor Arrested After Obstructing Pro-Life Display and Resisting Arrest”
Perhaps there should be no protests of any kind allowed at Universities. None. Zero. Sit in your chair and learn. This is nothing more than a legacy of the 60’s, where colleges are now presumed to be an appropriate site for any sort of free-for-all whatsoever. Is this why scholarships are awarded, or, for that matter, diplomas? Shouldn’t they be in their rooms studying? What kind of course loads do they have that allow for these sorts of foolishness? Are they even students at all? We forget that college students are children with unformed minds, immature, naive, and ignorant. College is supposed to cure those conditions, not ingrain them. In place of spirited discussions or arguments, we now have screaming and bullying, organized tantrums. They are not being prepared to succeed in the outside world. The professors themselves never actually enter the outside world, so their immaturity and insulation from reality is a natural, though inexcusable, consequence.
This is just another example of the lefts conceit. The incident highlights’ two examples; first the arrogance of beyond reproach, second; the total disregard of the employers stated codes. The left has lost all ethics, regard for others, and above all civility. They are blindfolded quack’s running about spewing hog wash with cotton in their ears. They have redefined the meaning of FREEDOM to only what they approve, all else is unworthy and must be banned through force if necessary. TYRANNTS INDEED!
I have been comparing human aggression to animal aggression outbursts.
Here’s Otis the Box Turtle going nuts in “Terror of Turtlezilla”
https://www.facebook.com/GardenStateTortoise/videos/otis-stars-in-terror-of-turtlezilla/234846898942088/
That’s right up there with, ‘Because I have a master’s degree! Ree!’ (woo hoo! Between my wife and I we have six of those. We disagree with idiocy wholeheartedly. And your point is?). Word to the wise: we give out Phds in cereal boxes in the 21st century. Pfft. These kids are so nowhere near being adults it’s a miracle they’ve let go of their Pampers. I am far more concerned with their absolutely infantile mentalities and behavior when they should by all rights be well beyond such things than how much money they spent on their education receipt; bear in mind that the oldest millennials are now in their early 40s – they are the ‘professors’ in question, for the most part. And to the alma maters of these institutions – open your dang eyes, you are quite literally funding this boosheet.
‘Professor’ used to mean a person who teaches, with rigor, knowledge they have expertise and training in, with a desire to impart that to their students for their future benefit, fully expecting them to forge their own paths. It is now tantamount to a zombie bite, and more kids are turned every year. I give it another five years before we start to see children that are *actually* feral, hungry for blood, and doing uspeakable things to each other on the playground. The Congress disruptors of late are very close, with AOC as the idiot archetype. If she is the end result of modern economics education, we need to light that **** on fire and start over.
James,
“I give it another five years before we start to see children that are *actually* feral, hungry for blood, and doing uspeakable things to each other on the playground.”
Which playground? Elementary school? Or college campuses?
While right now those on college campuses are mostly non-violent, in their rage, they are getting closer and closer to committing real actual violence on anyone that disagrees with them.
In a civil, decent, respectful, and open minded society, one would quietly listen to a given point of view. Then offer a countering point of view. Both sides would have to use things like facts, logic, and common sense to win an argument or change another mind perhaps in the audience.
That what college was supposed to be for.
Looking at the actions taken by this professor and other professors, that is not what is happening. Our society is degrading into a emotion driven, rage fill mob hell bent on silencing any opposing views.
Mao would be proud.
Hmmm. You know what would have been funny–if the student against whom Professor Click was trying to incite violence had defended himself by punching her lights out.
The professor here should see some jail time.
“One student screams “she’s a [expletive] professor”
+++
Yes, she is.
It is time for all to live and let live. If one believes in free speech and a person living with the consequences of one’s actions, why not allow abortions and give the moral choice to the woman. What her decision will be is hers alone. While I personally find abortion not a choice I would make (knowing how important birth control is to the decision-making process), have laws that allow abortion but limit the time to use abortion as an option.
This is a large country with many people not sharing the same religious beliefs and that is why the decision should be an individual one. The lawmakers should represent all the people and then let personal choice dictate the final decision.
A PS to my comment: There are so many important issues that face this nation, but abortion will knock them out of consideration if lawmakers don’t stop this one issue from dominating the future of our country. Finding a solution to the time frame of abortion would be an important step to moving past the abortion issue and saving our country! Plus, free speech and respect of all would be enhanced.
Shouting down a speaker is “a legitimate form of free speech.”
That’s nonsense.
Using loud noise — whether it’s voices, banging pots, electronic devices — to drown out a speaker is a form of *physical* action. Such *action* is a violation of the speaker’s right to free speech.
Sam, “Such *action* is a violation of the speaker’s right to free speech.”
It’s impossible for a protester to violate a speaker’s right to free speech. The right to free speech is a right not to be silenced by government. Not protesters or individuals. Protesting a speaker loud enough to where he cannot be heard is not a violation of the speaker’s 1st amendment right.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was shouted down by protesters in New York. Turley was dead silent on that, why? Because they did not violate her free speech rights by shouting her down. The protesters were exercising their free speech, using it to shout her down successfully. Turley didn’t complain about this as an egregious violation of her right to free speech. It was rude, but not a violation of her rights.
And this is a professor?
If you are going to do something incredibly stupid, have the dignity and grace to own up to it, rather than play the victim and throw a temper tantrum like a 3 year old.
The students in support of her also sound like children.
If it was only this professor, maybe we can give it a pass. But we have hundreds of them just like her, and even law school professors, who behave the same way. And these people are influencing the next generation of leaders. But hey, check out our new military trans recruiting campaign. I’m gonna learn Mandarin.
Manuel Lopez,
Good point and well said.
Yeah, saw the Navy’s new digital ambassador. They must be getting desperate to fill slots.
Air Force changed the weight requirements for recruits too and I might add, again.
Army is on track to miss 2023 recruiting quotas too.
@UpstateFarmer: they very much are children. Neuroscience has demonstrated that their brains will not fully mature until at least their mid-20s.
ZZDoc,
No sarc implied, real question: What is the excuse of the professor? She is 57.
Firing the professor as some have suggested will not accomplish much because she will be hired immediately by a college sympathetic to her views. The best remedy is for the school to press the charges and for the judge to sentence the professor to the following sentence: The professor can choose between one-year in jail (the typical penalty for a misdemeanor) and a $1,000 fine or she can avoid prison by writing an essay on free speech and admitting that what she did was anti-free speech. If the essay supports the constitutional definition of free speech and not some perverted interpretation, the court can accept that as sufficient to void the jail time. However, the fine remains because she resisted arrest. Also, the judge can suspend the sentence of prison on the condition that the professor’s essay is published on the school’s website. Finally, to avoid prison, the professor must consent to being on five-years’ probation during which time if there’s any repeat offenses of this nature, she goes to the slammer for the one-year that was suspended. Granted, a lot of this is voluntary and the professor can reject some or all of it in which case she goes immediately to the slammer for one-year. The seriousness of this crime should not be overlooked. What this professor did can be shown to be the first step in every despotic regime that has displaced a civilized one throughout the ages. Crane Brinton wrote that the first step in a revolution is the defection of intellectuals. Let them defect on their own times and in their own space, not in a publicly-funded college or university that, among other things, teaches and passes along to a new generation the culture of our free and democratic society.
JJc,
How about just a reprimand? It’s funny how many conservatives go for the harshest possible punishment for benign infractions. Is it that need for authoritarian control they crave so much? You know, like freedom-loving authoritarian rule or something?
She needs to see the inside of a jail cell. Not for a long time, but for some time. And consider what would likely happen to a student who did something like this?
SPO, the punishment must fit the crime, this is at a minimum a misdemeanor. There will be a fine for resisting arrest and that’s it.
Resisting arrest is punishable by 364 days in jail.
Svelaz: I’m not for punishing this person but for righting the wrong and the best way I see that happening is for the person herself to admit her wrongdoing, express remorse for it, and not repeat any of it for a period of five years. That’s very little to ask, given what she did and her resisting arrest. I agree with your inference that these are difficult issues to solve but, as a Chinese proverb says, the solution lies within the problem itself. That solution is for the professor to admit her mistakes, apologize to the world, and promise not to repeat them. If she cannot bring herself to do this, then she can choose prison. As the kids in the street say, don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time!
JJC,
A well thought out, and sensible solution.
And I dont think it would fly. The professor is clearly not able or willing to take responsibility for her actions.
Like a six year old.
Upstate: You may be correct and that this professor is so committed that she throws away her career and freedom to stand up for stupidity. It’s entirely possible. On the other hand, a couple of nights in a prison environment is often enough to reignite someone’s personal self-interest. Forcing one to see the light doesn’t guarantee that they will see the light, only that they will feel the heat if they do not. 🙂
Exactly, Upstate Farmer. Too many spend their whole lives in Academia, from school to college to faculty. As a result, they never grow up. The grown-ups are always the enemy. The big scary outside world must be kept away. They can do anything they want, because they’re the “f***ing professors”.