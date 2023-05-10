Newsom Sends a Card: California Governor Suggests that Reparations is More Than Just Money

For months, we have been discussing how Democratic politicians would deal with massive reparation demands after campaigning for years on such payments being a moral imperative. As proposals rose to as much as $5 million a person, Newsom went silent. Now, California’s Reparations Task Force has issued recommendations for reparation payments as well as a slew of other benefits for black citizens. Newsom has finally responded by what sounded like the common birthday card that reads “I couldn’t afford a present so I gave you this card instead.” With California billions in the red, Newsom appears to be sending up a trial balloon on offering heartfelt apologies, promises of reform, and no cash.
In addition to the cash payments, the Task Force called for eligible residents to receive $13,619 for each year of residency due to racism in health care; $148,099 or $3,366 for each year between 1933 and 1977 for housing discrimination; and $2,352 during the 49-year period between 1971 and 2020 for mass incarceration and racist policing.
Newsom told Fox News Digital that reparation”is about much more than cash payments.” Instead, he stressed:
“we’ve already been hard at work addressing: breaking down barriers to vote, bolstering resources to address hate, enacting sweeping law enforcement and justice reforms to build trust and safety, strengthening economic mobility — all while investing billions to root out disparities and improve equity in housing, education, healthcare, and well beyond. This work must continue.”
Good luck with that.
Citing “reforms” already in place makes the Task Force look like the ultimate bait-and-switch. It makes black voters look like chumps given recent polling showing a massive shift in the Black community on the question: 77 percent of Black Americans now support reparations.
For years, Newsom and other Democratic politicians have campaigned on reparations and that bill has now come due. A card and an apology is not going to cut it.
Just last week, speakers demanded cash in large amounts. Rep. Barbara Lee (D., Cal.) declared that “Reparations are not a luxury, but a human right long overdue for millions of Americans. We are demanding that the government pay their tax.”
She was not talking about a heartfelt apology.
Nor were others at the hearing.
In prior hearings, speakers have been asking “where’s the money.” Some warned the Democratic task force that they would not vote for the party unless they received money before the 2024 elections.
San Francisco’s board of supervisors is also facing the same expectations after a recommendation of its African American Reparations Advisory Committee to give $5 million to each eligible Black resident as reparations.
Some balked at even that figure. Reverend Tony Pierce asked “Where’s the money? Where’s the cash? Where’s the check?” “$5 million, San Francisco’s already made a move. $5 million is nothing.”
Some congressional Democrats have pushed for similar federal reparations and passed a bill out of the House Judiciary Committee in 2021 that failed to receive a floor vote. BET founder Robert Johnson has called for $14 trillion in federal reparations.
Even Disney has gotten into the act with a controversial children’s episode in which cartoon children demand reparations.
The years of calls for reparations have created a greater expectation, even an urgency. One well-known California activist declared: “It’s a debt that’s owed, we worked for free. We’re not asking; we’re telling you.”
As I wrote earlier, this bill has come due for Newsom and he now appears to be making the long-awaited pivot away from payments. As expected, it is a bit late for the pivot after politicking on the issue for years to gain votes.
As one minister declared at the hearing last week, “Tell Governor Newsom we’re coming. He knows me.”
37 thoughts on “Newsom Sends a Card: California Governor Suggests that Reparations is More Than Just Money”
Only 77% of Calif. Blacks support this? Why isn’t that figure 100%? Only $5million, why not $50 million or even $500 million per person? Both thoughts are unrealistic and way out of bounds. Then there must be reparations to the interred Japanese from WWII. What about those who lost whole families during the holocaust? The government can’t right a wrong that happened generations ago. We must each make a life and lifestyle for ourself. Don’t rely on Uncle Sam to do this for you! California is already in a deficit, it can’t make payments with what they don’t have other than to tax everyone else who was not responsible for occurrences 170+ years ago? The idea got votes for the Dems, now they can’t realistically deliver!
This might not be the best issue for Newsome to try to ride on in his bid a the DNC nominee. For that matter, it looks like it just might backfire on him.
Of course the real question I have is where is the money going to come from? Making promises for reparations with other peoples money is not a real good idea. This has all the makings of creating even more division in America.
Our current financial situation is not exactly stellar.
More countries are joining the BRICS, and more are using other currencies other than the dollar for international trade.
There is little doubt any actual payment of reparations will face a court challenge based on the Equal Protection Clause. How does the government payout of cash based on race not violation equal protection? There are probably any number of lawyers chomping at the bit to represent the challengers.
And the issue is sure to be decided, ultimately, by Scotus. I personally don’t give reparations a good chance of survival before that august tribunal.
Can anyone provide a reason reparations might actually survive a court challenge?
They can look like chumps or they can look like freeloaders and scam artists. There’s no pretty ending to this hoax. Democrats have bought the black vote since the 1960s, and now they’re running out of money to pay for future votes. And none of them ever thought that promising millions and delivering bupkas would bring some kind of retaliation? Barbara Lee is the ultimate charlatan because we all know why she’s joining the pack. Backing out of this will bring about riots and violence, because that’s what the Democrats and the black community have been promoting since Floyd. And you can bet the Asians and Hispanics in CA will not be on the side of the money grabbers.
This is going to get so out of hand that even Gov. Nuisance will leave for Florida, probably in the dead of the night.
😂🤣
Newsom is leading the brigade for the downfall of America, if his policies are so great why are so many leaving the state: with the number of businesses shuttering cities will soon look the covid era,
Samuel Johnson,
Just read an article that T-Mobile is closing its flagship store in San Fran.
Other stores that have left the downtown San Fran area: Office Depot, The Container Store, Anthropologie, Whole Foods, Disney Store, Armani Exchange, CB2, and Saks Off 5th, Walgreens, CVS.
Those are just the big stores. Does not include all the small businesses that have closed.
The Democrats are the same people that encourage riots er, protests, enable looting in our cities, and rampant crime through lax arrests and radical DAs and then when businesses leave the cities they claim it is racism that there are no drug stores or supermarkets in the city.
Name a policy of the left that is good: Border? Crime? Inflation? Trans insanity? Energy? Foreign policy? Now you will understand why the democrats do two things, they will not debate and they fight free speech.
HullBobby,
Hard to argue that.
Yesterday Karen S. pointed out everything that was wrong with leftists policies.
Pay reparations to the victims of slavery. Makes me think of the lawyer who owed a dead man some money. So he put a check in his coffin.