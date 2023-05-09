Blinken Contest: House Committee Prepares to Hold Secretary of State in Contempt

The House of Representatives and the Biden Administration appear in a staring contest waiting for any sign of Blinken.
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the House Foreign Affairs Committee is moving to hold him in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoena requests related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
There is no question that the Committee has a legitimate oversight interest in the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan at a huge loss of life, abandonment of thousands of allies, and seven billion dollars in military equipment. The committee specifically wants to review a full copy of a dissent cable that had been signed by nearly two dozen State Department officials warning Blinken of a Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan a month before the terrorist group’s takeover occurred.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the cable undermines the claims of the Biden Administration that it had no forewarning of the chaos that would unfold in the country.
The State Department has stonewalled the Committee, offering oral testimony and a summary while refusing to turn over the document. In his letter, McCaul warned that “the Department is now in violation of its legal obligation to produce these documents and must do so immediately.”
McCaul added that “It strains credulity to believe that the official responsible for preparing the cable summary and briefing Congress on it would be unable to provide this information.”
This has not been a great month for Blinken. He was earlier identified as the Biden campaign associate who “triggered” the infamous letter of 51 former intelligence officials claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop was likely “Russian disinformation.”
He was then named as a contact of Hunter Biden in the Obama Administration as part of an alleged influence peddling operation. (Blinken previously denied such contacts and was accused of lying under oath).
Even among those who wanted to end the war, the withdrawal from Afghanistan was condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike. Given the loss of lives and equipment (as well as the impact on U.S. standing), there could not be more obvious subject matter for congressional inquiry.
The question is whether Blinken and the Administration really want to test this in court. Attorney General Merrick Garland would likely decline to prosecute Blinken for contempt (despite his green lighting such prosecutions against former Trump officials), but the Congress could go to court to compel production.
The Biden Administration has racked up an impressive line of losses in court. It has already succeeded in looking like it wants to hide the document. If it is classified, it can be handled in a classified setting, but it should be produced rather than trigger a new fight over the separation of powers.
33 thoughts on “Blinken Contest: House Committee Prepares to Hold Secretary of State in Contempt”
I assume if Blinken is challenging this subpoena it would be on the basis of executive privilege and he would seem to have a pretty good case. Hearing a bunch of state department officials warn their boss about the consequences of one course of action would seem to fall squarely within executive privilege. There are consequences to all courses of action, including continuing the war for another 20 years, and I assume all kinds of state department people gave all kinds of advice before the decision was made.
I support the withdrawal and am glad we are no longer fighting in Afghanistan. I think most Americans are too. The war went on for way too long.
We should never have been in Afghanistan more than a year or two at the maximum. I was there on three occasions before the Russian invasion. It has been a hopeless quagmire for centuries for every nation who has tried to subdue or organize a land that is comprised of fierce, proud, mountain tribes. How we left was disorganized, despicable and shameful.
I remember when Trump was President, and he and his administration routinely ignored Congressional subpoenas, at least until they had gone through several rounds in the courts including appeals. The courts sometimes backed him up even on pretty dubious grounds, because of course he appointed many of the judges. Sometimes they didn’t but he was still able to delay things by years.
When Trump did this, Turley of course defended Trump’s right to test out everything in court, and would even criticize Congress for not exhausting every other avenue first. The Trump strategy was always delay, delay, delay, lawsuit, lawsuit, lawsuit.
One thing we learned from all of that is that it is pretty hard to enforce Congressional subpoenas against an administration that is trying to stonewall things. Jonathan thinks that is a problem only when it is democrats that are the subject of subpoenas.
+100
+100
A question for the Left/Democrats…..Had it been President Trump that had done exactly what President Biden did in authorizing/ordering the Afghanistan Evacuation and exactly the same events transpired….and they had been in control o f the House and Senate….what would they have done then and afterwards? I am willing to bet it would have been Impeachment 3.0.
So why are they so reluctant to see this investigated today? Pure sordid partisan politics is my answer!
What was President Biden told by his advisors….General Milley (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs), Anthony Blinken (Secretary of State), Head of the CIA whoever that was at the time,…..what did they tell Biden?
Did Biden make an informed decision or not.
In the time. Biden was in Office as President….what did the PDB’s contain re Afghanistan, what did the many Intelligence Briefs contain, exactly how did we arrive at such an unmitigated disaster in Afghanistan?
Remember it took Twenty Years for us to LOSE that War at great cost to our Military in Lives lost, cost to the Treasury, and loss to our National Prestige…..and NO ONE saw it happening….for twenty years to include Bush, Obama, Trump,, and Biden…..really?
None of them were told by any of their advisors that the War was going bad and the Taliban was winning….really?
Holding those who failed to tell t he truth then and those refusing to tell the truth today accountable must be the highest priority we have.
People lied and good Men and Women died…..they are still lying today or trying to escape from telling the truth…..both abhorrent to a free just society.
Tony Blinken will be successful in stonewalling the release of the dissent cable because AG Merrick Garland, with the loyal assistance of Chris Wray’s Cheka agents, will refuse to do anything to Blinken. No arrest on the tarmac at Dulles International. No seizure of Blinken’s cell phones. Nothing. And after that little escapade, President Biden will award Blinken the Presidential Medal of Freedom for “saving democracy”. Congressional subpoenas don’t apply to Democrats.
Blinken overtakes Kerry as the worst Secretary of State in Modern History. A pretty high (or low bar given HRC and Albright were pretty horrible as well). Blinken wins for his dirty political tricks. One is compelled to used the word “scumbag” when it comes to Blinken
Here in Doublestandardstan Blinken will not suffer by being held in contempt because he is (D)ifferent. When you control the DOJ like Joe Stalin you never have to worry.
It has been foreseen that the prince of Rus shall use a sun bomb against Kyiv.
Why are your children and grandchildren not there fighting?
Why is you fat flabby behind not there fighting?
[… “W]hether Blinken and the Administration really want to test this in court”.
“Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi”! For example:
1. Steve Bannon: Found guilty by a Federal Jury of unlawfully defying a subpoena issued by the January 6th Committee. Currently stayed pending appeals process.
2. Lois Lerner: Found in contempt for her role in the 2013 IRS matter and refusal to testify. After IRS placed Lerner on paid administrative leave, formally resigned, and retired from the IRS, effective 9/23/13. DoJ found no evidence to support criminal prosecution. Peter Kadzik [1] (Assistant AG for Legislative Affairs) wrote to Chairman Senator Bob Goodlatte (R-VA): “We found no evidence that any IRS official acted based on political, discriminatory, corrupt, or other inappropriate motives that would support a criminal prosecution” [2]
3. Eric Holder became 1st AG in US history to be held in both criminal and civil[ contempt. DOJ IG Michael Horowitz [3] cleared Holder.
[1] For more information search for: “Hillary Clinton John Podesta Peter Kadzik”
[2] https://www.wsj.com/public/resources/documents/IRS1023.pdf
[3] https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-112hhrg76369/html/CHRG-112hhrg76369.htm
Bannon isn’t a jew or a demoncrat so no free opt out there.
Holder is black so a jew cleared him.
The other jews get off the hook.
It’s not just D’s that go free, the tribers do to.
Blah blah blah blah trump blah blah trump trump blah blah blah blah worse blah blah blah trump blah blah blah republicans blah blah blah MAGA blah blah blah.
Where are the subpoena requests related to the U.S. entry into Yemen and Ukraine? Yerah, those are still producing ROIs for the war pigs, so we’ll have to temper our outrage until after those projects are complete.
Yeah, Blinken may be hiding something, but there aren’t many (any) in the Congressional Foreign Affairs Committees who aren’t, too.
Lol, Turley.
The ‘condemned withdrawal’ was nothing more than the following of the trump administration’s withdrawal agreement that was highly ill advised in the first place. Is there criticism to be had for actually following that agreement because it was so poor? Of course, the Biden administration would no doubt do some things differently had they to do it over again…
But make no mistake, the trump administration agreement tied up the following administration and had it been up to the previous administration to actually carry out the agreement, it would’ve been much, much worse. That’s not to mention the true culprits of what happened in Afghanistan — the GWB administration — have been getting a pass throughout all of this.
What’s interesting with the R torch and pitchfork efforts they’re wasting their power on in the House right now is just how incredibly doomed to failure they are. As the incredibly dysfunctional, and failed, Twitter hearings proved, there is no way around forcing yourself into a position where the garnered facts so disagree with your narrative going in. Despite the use of congressional Committee’s to weaponize your rhetoric and agenda, they can’t escape the fact people on your team created the situation in the first place.
As usual though, Jon, you deserve heavy chips for carrying water for the mothership. Awesome job. Party on.
So what you’re saying is that despite the fact that it was a Trump plan and despite the fact that it was ill-advised and despite the fact that a few months had past to reflect on the matter, Biden said, let’s do it anyway?
God, you apparatchiks are lame, lately. Can you please step-up your games?
Oh, and don’t forget, you don’t get a Putin invasion without democrats in charge. Funny that.
Agreed on the hilarity of your Putin statement. Everyone knows Putin was going into Ukraine whether it was during a trump administration that would’ve not rallied NATO and just let it happen or not. Putin has been dead set on taking back Ukraine since they broke away from the USSR, and he invaded when he did because he no longer had an active asset in the White House.
And yeah, thanks for reiterating what I said about how, if to do over again, the Biden administration would’ve handled the withdrawal a bit differently.
God, you apparatchiks are lame, lately. Can you please step-up your games?
For a 15 year old, you are a quick learner. Your respondent (aka “bug” and “elvis bug”) was banned by the moderator years ago. He literally uses his ATT mobile carrier as a hot spot since his local Starbucks has banned him from using their WiFi connection.
Welcome to the forum
Verizon. I’d never use ATT.
But make no mistake, the trump administration agreement tied up the following administration and had it been up to the previous administration to actually carry out the agreement,
President Trumps plan had a series of conditions that had to be met. Biden ignored those conditions. The point of this post is explaining the dozen or so State Dept experts that agreed the country would collapse in a matter of weeks if Biden ignored the conditions set in place.
Biden ignored his own experts.
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/08/timeline-of-u-s-withdrawal-from-afghanistan/
The trump administration ignored those conditions.
Don’t try to re-write history though we know that’s the MO of the Left.
Trump adjusted his plan in real time based on competent experts.
Biden and his administration have no competence, no experts, and no reality.
They are hard Left ideologues bending at the knee to anti American, world socialists. There’s almost nothing they have competence (for reference see The US Border, The US Economy, The US Dem-Led City Violence, Lowest Labor Participation Rate, The US Energy Reliance on IRAN/Russia, The World Chaos Under Biden and Obama (and NOT Trump), and Democrats Genital Mutilation of Children).
ROFL.
The terrible irony typifying the backslide of America with Biden in charge: It is OK to leak the contents of a cable subject to a congressional subpoena request to the WSJ but the Biden Administration seeks to prevent Congress from seeing the contents? Those contents were generated by federal employees for federal government employees and dealt with a situation that resulted in loss of life, injury and massive costs that involved those same federal employees. Oversight and decency demand Biden officials turn the document over to Congress.
“Waiting for any sign of Blinken.” Good one! A little awkward but worth it.
Further News from 5/8/2023. NY Post banned from White House press event on Monday 5/8/2023. Can’t imagine why.
GEB,
But this is the most transparent WH admin, ever!
And the adults are back in the room!
(sarc off)
They give patients with dementia a bad rap
Maybe because they’re a tabloid?
Only the Deaf, Dumb, and Blind could not have foreseen the disaster that was Afghanistan. Anybody above the rank of recruit could see it happening. Actually I think it was the most humiliating act performed by the United State since Saigon 1975. All the CCP has to do is run a video in front our our allies and make them think “that could be us”. Although he was a young senator in 1975, Joe Biden was very loud about the democratic congress blocking the requested funds that President Ford needed to go to the aid of South Vietnam. Seems to have learned nothing.
Blinken sort of reminds me of Winston Churchill’s comment about Clement Attlee. “An empty car drove up and Clement Attlee got out.”
Don’t forget these lies too.
2020-12-22-Blinken Interview with Exhibits
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjvje7omuj-AhWmq4QIHYJvAzsQFnoECA4QAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hsgac.senate.gov%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2Fimo%2Fmedia%2Fdoc%2F2020-12-22-Blinken%2520Interview%2520with%2520Exhibits%2520-%2520updated%2520-%2520reduced.pdf&usg=AOvVaw0WdkIDT8aYNoPfIY4QXD3S