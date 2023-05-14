The Golden State? Newsom Admits that California Deficit is Now Roughly $32 Billion

Recently, a witness at one of California’s reparations hearings demanded “where’s the money?” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that the state miscalculated its deficit by $10 billion seems to answer that question. As his reparations Task Force demands as much as $1.2 million per eligible black resident, Newsom recently balked at cash payments. After years of using reparations as a political issue and insisting that such payments are a moral imperative, many are pushing back that this bill is now due. A card will just not do.
The new figure puts California’s debt at a towering $32 billion.
There are various contributors to the shortfall including a progressive tax system that makes revenues dependent on the income of wealthy taxpayers. When the stock market falls, revenues fall. There is also the mass exodus from the state of higher income citizens. Some are fed up with rising crime and taxes. It does not help when California publicly debates not just massive reparations payments but retroactive taxes for those who leave the state.
There are also now mass tech layoffs and a building recession.
Newsom expressed confidence that the state could handle the deficit and that is likely true. The state has a massive budget of $306 billion and he is looking at cuts. He has already scaled back funding for climate proposals to $48 billion, from $54 billion.
He also has a net reserve. However, just a year ago, Newsom was publicly celebrating a claimed budget surplus of $97 billion and said it was “simply without precedent.”
This year, Newsom admitted that the state would face a deficit of $22.5 billion, which he called “modest shortfall.”
Democrats are now calling for increasing taxes on large corporations and suspending a major business tax credit to raise new funds. Newsom is opposing those proposals.
The budget shortfall is massive, but so is California’s economy. The state also has a reported reserve fund, though this deficit would largely wipe out that fund of $37 billion and Newsom has vowed not to touch it.
The immediate political question is whether, after years of politicking on the issue, residents will be willing to take an IOU or non-cash “reforms” in lieu of reparation payments.
The longer term question is how to reverse the exodus of high-income citizens who are tired of rising tax and crime rates. While some in the media have pushed back by saying that the state has more people moving in than out, California and New York are losing higher earners who pay most of the taxes. Much of the difference is made up in foreign immigration.
Forbes put California as the state with the highest net loss of households followed by New York and Illinois. The Bay Area is one of the hardest hit.
I have always loved California where I spent much of my youth due to my grandparents living in Cherry Valley (near Riverside). I love the hiking and beautiful coasts. I believe that the state has the resources to pull out of this crisis, but I am increasingly concerned about the trajectory of the state. Across the board, California has the highest taxes in areas like gasoline and other necessities. At the same time, while Democrats continue to insist that the wealthy do not “pay their fair share,” the top 5 percent of high-income taxpayers in California pay 70 percent of personal income tax revenue.
Nationally, the top one percent of taxpayers pay 42 percent of all taxes.
That is why the exodus could prove a cascading problem for California. While Newsom has run ads attacking Florida, that state is exploding in population, including many high-income households.
40 thoughts on “The Golden State? Newsom Admits that California Deficit is Now Roughly $32 Billion”
“Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for UK slave trade or to pledge reparations”
“PM says ‘trying to unpick our history is not the right way forward’ in response to Labour’s Bell Ribeiro-Addy.
“Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise for the UK’s role in the slave trade or to commit to paying reparations.”
– The Guardian
The Pakistani import in the UK refuses to pay some historical figures’, some one else’s, “debt.”
How much will the Mexican, Arabian, Caribbean, Central American, Asian and African imports in Crazyfornia pay for some one else’s debt?
Money just miraculously appears in California. Newsom is such a fool. On the one hand he tells you to tax the petroleum industry and on the other hand he appropriates funds to build new gas fired power plants. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-19/california-to-build-temporary-gas-plants-to-avoid-blackouts?leadSource=uverify%20wall. Go ahead suckers. Vote for Newsom again.
Isn’t the answer to just raise taxes … I mean REALLY, do I have to think of everything around here? 😉
This just proves that math is racist after all.
Imagine you were the parent of a breathtakingly beautiful daughter and a handsome, charming son. Being a complete idiot, you raised your daughter to believe, due the power of her beauty, she was destined to an endless supply of desirable suitors no matter how spoiled or ugly her behavior. In guiding your son, you irresponsibly bolstered his prodigious conceit by downplaying his every blunder and fawning over his every idea. The mistakes you made in the home were magnified by a depraved local culture and an influential but childish media.
After enjoying many good years of adulthood, daughter San Francisco has discovered that even natural beauty has its limits, rudeness is not always excusable, suitors are not always plentiful or desirable. This big dose of reality has caused her to feel abandoned, clueless, and desperate for someone (perhaps a sugar daddy) to do what may be impossible: save her from herself.
As for your son, Gavin, it might be said that among no-talents his lucky run has been the greatest since Chance the Gardener’s. His political rise, engineered by a local media excited to have its own boy-toy, was effected by boldly attacking straw man issues, grabbing headlines with stunts (disrespectful of laws/agencies), and being aggressively shielded from accountability or consequence. But now, with reality arriving in the form of unforgiving arithmetic and dollar signs, the emptiness of Gavin’s head is at risk of becoming as obvious as that of Kamala’s (another Bay Area product). Perhaps, if Doddering Di could be manipulated into resigning, Gavin could finagle himself into filling the vacant seat with his vacant head. After all, what better place for the accountability-intolerant and dumb than Congress?
What a shame. Had San Francisco been raised to honor her natural beauty by being equally beautiful within, her existence would today be enchanting admirers and attracting riches from every corner of the world. And had young Gavin been made to confront his very apparent weaknesses, he could today be among the most popular of game show hosts, or perhaps celebrity hairdressers.
At over $103 billion annually California’s welfare system is by far the largest in the nation and over twice that of the next two highest states (New York and Texas) combined. Population size is a factor, but not one that is as great as the failure of the system to lead people to become self sufficient rather than leave them to remain dependent. Unabated welfare dependency in California has met its match with those who pay the bills. The downward trend in population that has been occurring is clear indication that Atlas is shrugging off California.
The Democrats are realists. They see the black vote slipping away so they double down on free stuff. Their fear is palpable. They see that black people are coming around to the truth that Democratic policies have failed them for the last forty years and their shaking in their boots. It’s obvious that they are willing to take your money to stop the slide if you let them. There have been many reparations programs put in place. You can rest assured that with the Democrats your penance will never come to an end. Payment for your sins must continue. Forgive me Pope Newsom for I have sinned. Don’t forget to leave your alms in the plate says Pope Newsom. Oh, that part about being forgiven for your sins, forget about that cause it ain’t never gonna happen.
TIT, that’s why they have to destroy Donald Trump.
The promise of reparations smacks of russian disinformation. Just ask the 51.
Ah, yes, the 51!
The Secretary of State Antony Blinken-led 51.
The “Big Lie.”
The global communist American Deep Deep State “Swamp” – Eisenhower’s military industrial complex with an exponent.
“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
– President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Farewell Address, January 17, 1961
Lets talk UNIONS.
Unions are dispersed across all State of California Bargaining Units (21 of Them).
https://www.calhr.ca.gov/state-hr-professionals/Pages/bargaining-contracts.aspx
The Unions are as functional as They were back in the Days of Detroit, Good for Taking Dues ($) and keeping Bad Actors employed and in charge. In exchange the Unions insure the Politicians (Democrats) an Office Seat in the Legislature.
None of these People can balance a Checkbook, what do you expect them to do with the State’s Checkbook(e.g.: It’s Overdrawn 32-Billion).
Oh but should you ask Them, They are the First to tell you: Nothing Happened On My Watch.
Many State Workers will Tell you and the rest Know:
“It was broken before I got here, and it will be Broken after I’m gone.”
Got to make my 2.5%-@55 Calpers target, and get Out of the State (Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, East)
Are you ready for this? “Keep your pantyhose on”
https://transparentcalifornia.com/pensions/calpers/
Been There, Done That. Cal State Employment looks nice, but it is rigged and is rack with; cronyism nepotism favoritism and corruption as it can be, smack in the face of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act as Amended.
Newsom will run away, once again.
California has had its share of stupid, but this latest craze is beyond what I’m not sure, but beyond. This latest winter saw record snow fall in the Sierra’s, some of it must have landed in Sacramento and infected numerous brains into thinking of notions of grandeur, built upon the belief that ‘Money Really Does Grow on Trees’!