America’s State Media: The Blackout on Biden Corruption is Truly “Pulitzer-Level Stuff”

Below is my column in The Hill on the continued media blackout on evidence of influence peddling and corrupt practices by the Biden family. The coverage of the recent disclosure of dozens of LLCs and bank accounts used to funnel up to $10 million to Biden family members captured the growing concerns over a de facto state media in the United States. Under the current approach to journalism, it is the New York Times that receives a Pulitzer for a now debunked Russian collusion story rather than the New York Post for a now proven Hunter Biden laptop story.
Here is the column:
This week, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) tried to do the impossible. After he and his colleagues presented a labyrinth of LLC shell companies and accounts used to funnel as much as $10 million to Biden family members, Donalds tried to induce the press to show some interest in the massive corruption scandal. “For those in the press, this is easy pickings & Pulitzer-level stuff right here,” he pleaded.
The response was virtually immediate. Despite showing nine Biden family members allegedly receiving funds from corrupt figures in Romania, China and other countries, The New Republic quickly ran a story headlined “Republicans Finally Admit They Have No Incriminating Evidence on Joe Biden.”
For many of us, it was otherworldly. A decade ago, when then-Vice President Joe Biden was denouncing corruption in Romania and Ukraine and promising action by the United States, massive payments were flowing to his son Hunter Biden and a variety of family members, including Biden grandchildren.
Last year, I wrote a column about how the media were preparing a difficult “scandal implosion” to protect the Bidens and themselves from the backlash from disclosures of this influence peddling operation.
The brilliance of the Biden team was that it invested the media in this scandal at the outset by burying the laptop story as “Russian disinformation” before the election. That was, of course, false, but it took two years for most major media outlets to admit that the laptop was authentic.
But the media then ignored what was on that “authentic laptop.” Hundreds of emails detailed potentially criminal conduct and raw influence peddling in foreign countries.
When media outlets such as the New York Post confirmed the emails, the media then insisted that there was no corroboration of the influence peddling payments and no clear proof of criminal conduct. It entirely ignored the obvious corruption itself.
Now that the House has released corroboration in actual money transfers linking many in the Biden family, the media is insisting that this is no scandal because there is no direct proof of payments to Joe Biden.
Putting aside that this is only the fourth month of an investigation, the media’s demand of a direct payment to President Biden is laughably absurd. The payments were going to his family, but he was the object of the influence peddling.
The House has shown millions of dollars going to at least nine Bidens like dividends from a family business. As a long-time critic of influence peddling among both Republicans and Democrats, I have never seen the equal of the Bidens.
The whole purpose of influence peddling is to use family members as shields for corrupt officials. Instead of making a direct payment to a politician, which could be seen as a bribe, you can give millions to his or her spouse or children.
Moreover, these emails include references to Joe Biden getting a 10 percent cut of one Chinese deal. It also shows Biden associates warning not to use Joe Biden’s name but to employ code names like “the Big Guy.” At the same time, the president and the first lady are referenced as benefiting from offices and receiving payments from Hunter.
Indeed, Hunter complains that his father is taking half of everything that he is raking in.
None of that matters. The New York Times ran a piece headlined, “House Republican Report Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by President Biden.” That is putting aside evidence against all the family members around Joe Biden. It also ignored that other evidence clearly shows Biden lied about his family not receiving Chinese funds or that he never had any knowledge of his son’s business dealings.
The fact is that the Times may indeed be trying for another Pulitzer Prize. The newspaper previously won a Pulitzer for the now debunked Russian collusion story. It was later revealed that this story was based on a dossier funded by the Clinton campaign and placed in the media by Clinton officials. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward warned the co-winner The Washington Post that the story was unreliable but was ignored. The Pulitzer Committee refused to withdraw the award.
What Donalds fails to appreciate is that this is sometimes how Pulitzers are made. Roughly 100 years ago, New York Times reporter Walter Duranty won the Pulitzer for his coverage of the Soviet Union despite serving as an apologist for Joe Stalin. Duranty refused to report on actual conditions from mass killing to starvation in the “worker’s paradise.”
Thus, when the Soviets were starving to death as many as 10 million Ukrainians, the Times ran a Duranty story with the headline “Russians Hungry but Not Starving.” He not only spinned Stalin labor camps that killed millions but also attacked reporters who sought to uncover the truth.
Years later, Ukraine and various groups demanded that Duranty’s prize be rescinded, but the Committee insisted that there was no “clear and convincing evidence of deliberate deception.”
What is most impressive about this week is that all but a few outlets seem to be angling for the next Duranty Pulitzer.
In discussing modern Russian propaganda, researchers at the Rand Corporation described it as having “two distinctive features: high numbers of channels and messages and a shameless willingness to disseminate partial truths or outright fictions.”
Sound familiar?
Today we are seeing a much more dangerous phenomenon. The coverage this week has all the markings of a state media. The consistent spin. The almost universal lack of details. The absurd distinctions.
It is the blindside of our First Amendment, which addresses the classic use of state authority to coerce and control media. It does not address a circumstance in which most of the media will maintain an official line by consent rather than coercion.
The media simply fails to see the story. Of course, it can always look to the president for enlightenment. Just before his son received a massive transfer of money from one of the most corrupt figures in Romania, Biden explained to that country why corruption must remain everyone’s focus. “Corruption is a cancer, a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy,” he said. “Corruption is just another form of tyranny.”
It is just a shame that no one wants to cover it.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
71 thoughts on “America’s State Media: The Blackout on Biden Corruption is Truly “Pulitzer-Level Stuff””
Not only do the Republicans not have incriminating evidence on Joe Biden, they also don’t have evidence of Biden family members having broken laws in this, with the potential exception of Hunter Biden, who is being investigated.
For better or worse, most influence peddling is legal.
“the laptop was authentic.”
The laptop is in FBI custody. Some emails on the copied hard drive have been authenticated, but most have not, and the copied hard drive was corrupted: https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/03/30/hunter-biden-laptop-data-examined/
Turley complains about others not covering it, while he presents no evidence of illegal activity himself.
Professor,
How is any of this different from our previous administration? Were you similarly upset by Ivanka Trump’s bogus Chinese trademarks? About Trump’s DC hotel receiving exorbitant rates for rooms given to foreign officials?
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/28/business/ivanka-trump-china-trademarks.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2022/11/14/foreign-officials-spent-750000-at-trumps-dc-hotel-while-lobbying-us-government-lawmakers-say/?sh=e3d6d701f5a4
You never expressed the same level of outrage about those. How is any of this different?
In fact, a quick search of “influence peddling” on your blog clarifies that you never even used this term with respect to Trump. How can that be reconciled?
What about the media blackout on the fact that JFK Jr is still alive and will be running with Trump in the reelection campaign? And the media blackout on the international pedophile ring of Democrats which Trump is going to expose any day now? And the media blackout on everything else Q is reporting and a lot of credulous people are believing?
“The political left has shown its pattern of propaganda lies within their narratives so many times since 2016 that it’s beyond me why anyone would blindly accept any narrative that the political left and their lapdog media actively push?”
I no longer trust anything coming out of a Democratic Party politicians mouths or anything their lap dog Pravda-USA media outlets present; these people are pure propagandists and liars.
I am as frustrated as anyone that the media has become partisan and therefore one-sided in its reporting. Gone are the days when journalism schools taught unbiased journalism — whether it’s investigative journalism or not.
In a democracy such as ours there is no law requiring journalists to be impartial. Compelling speech (the press) to report dispassionately would be unconstitutional in my view. Indeed, in a democracy such as ours, it has always been the responsibility of the citizenry to be informed by seeking “truth” from reliable sources. The fact that so many citizens are willing to forsake this responsibility and be spoon-fed is (for me) as concerning as (if not more) than the decline of ethics in journalism.
Mr. Turley
You are very late to the party on your assessment. And your statement referencing the media’s lackadaisical approach (“It is the blindside of our First Amendment, which addresses the classic use of state authority to coerce and control media. It does not address a circumstance in which most of the media will maintain an official line out of by consent rather than coercion.”) suggests why. The “term classic use” presumes some sort of time specific or method specific activity. There is no such thing. The distinction between consent and coercion is first and foremost in the mind of the consenter. Is the consenter’s judgement considered final in making that distinction? From a third party or oversight point of view, coercion can come in many forms ranging from subtle suggestions of career advancement and special treatment to blatant physical/financial threats and everything in between. And what we are beginning to see now is in the blatant end of the coercion spectrum simply because the more subtle forms of coercion abuse have been been carried out for years and ignored. The mild coercion now becomes group think and the beast grows stronger the more it feeds.
The absence of checks and balances along with sincere and effective oversight by the lawmakers now becomes manifest. As in Federal agencies leaking to and infecting media, censorship of opposing views, and the creation of disinformation agencies. The danger expands exponentially as we wait for a “classic use”.
Turley deserves the Pulitzer for exposing the state run media and their conspiracy of silence and protecting the Biden’s. The legacy media working in collusion with social media was exposed by Elon Musk and Twitter but yet it persists shamelessly
Dear Prof Turley,
I’m not sure the Bidens ‘invested in the media’ so much as the media invested in the Bidens. After all, Biden is not Trump. There are no emails, afaict, calling for 10% to the NYT. (note. Google has recently announced a $100 million investment (?) in the paper of record.)
I read with interest today there were no U.S. ‘material policy’ decisions affected by any [alleged] Biden’s largesse (the implication being any millions going to the Bidens was just normal greed, graft and corruption – like Ivanka, etc., etc.). Notwithstanding Viktor Shokin, Ukraine’s Chief Prosecutor (AJ) in 2014, has given *sworn testimony* that he was investigating corruption at Burisma (where Hunter sat on the board) when he was summarily fired at the insistence of VP Biden. VP Biden famously gave Ukraine “6 hours” to fire its chief law enforcement officer (investigating Burisma) or lose $1.2 billion in U.S. ‘security assistance’.
Given the war in Ukraine – the most destructive European/world war since WWII – has already resulted in over 500,000+ dead, 10s of millions displaced and untold suffering, I would want to know if the Bidens long involvement there, both private and public, continues to affect U.S. ‘material policy’ in that war-torn country today.
* the fate of the world may hang in the balance .. .
Do any of the people who populate the staff at The New Republic know what the word, “evidence” means?
The entire press conference that was staged by Rep James Comer was a full-fledged presentation of evidence. They have been blinded by the facts, and they refuse to admit it.
The republicans told FOXNEWS that the dog ate their homework, and Turley is busy making sure he has a future contract with FOXNEWS.
The MSM is nothing more and nothing less than another PR arm of the Democratic Party. Period. With the exception of the WSJ and a a few smaller circulation papers (e.g., Washington Times) we might as well be living in Putin’s Russia in terms of press diversity. Notice too that Ford and other automobile companies are eliminating AM radio from their new cars. Coincidence that AM radio is a major outlet for conservative talk radio? Fascism is alive and well in the US and guess which side is the fascist one.
WSJ only had an opinion piece on the Biden family’s financial dealings. The front page news section has had nothing.
Any brilliant moves by “Team Biden” are purely inadvertent. Even with the aid of the lickspittle mainstream media and all facets of the corrupt DOJ to cover up their mess, their hopes of success hinge on the words and actions of a weak, stupid, gaffe-prone liar and his imbecilic, ne’er-do-well son, who is the main cause of the whole mess in the first place. They will ignore the story until they don’t, and then rush in to claim Pulitzers when the truth hits the fan.
What has been made clearly understood for now is that Joe Biden’s reputation for national leadership is irreparably damaged and only made worse by virtue of his most intimate of associations. That one wherein everyone intertwined is often implicated by the actions of others within.
For anyone who does not listen to Joe’s media, they are slowly but gradually learning the extent to which his family has benefitted by pedaling his influence with corrupted foreign governments and entities. It is absurd to believe that given Joe’s status as family patriarch he did not know about it, and it is just as foolhardy to think that given his highest position of intimacy within the family that he has not benefitted by his family having benefitted.
At this juncture it doesn’t matter much whether Joe Biden pedaled his influence directly or had it pedaled by his family. He is at the end of his life and finds himself discredited either way. He is a stigma the country will most likely have to endure for at least some 20 more months give or take a few days.
Even Fox News isn’t buying Rep. Comer’s inept attempt at creating a “scandal”.
“ I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun were these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on,” Doocy told the representative. “And your party, the Republican investigators, say that that’s proof of influence peddling by Hunter and James [Biden].”
“But that’s just your suggestion. You don’t actually have any facts to that point. You’ve got some circumstantial evidence,” Doocy continued, adding “And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn’t profit is — there’s no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/you-don-t-have-any-facts-fox-news-host-calls-out-james-comer-s-flailing-biden-probe/ar-AA1b4jAF?cvid=171b179ebef24210b2f2df4c6970c924&ei=29
“Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) seemed to admit on Wednesday that the GOP doesn’t have the “hard proof” linking President Joe Biden to any criminal scheme involving his family’s business affairs, adding that people will just have to “infer what’s happening” on this issue.
…While Comer previously said he’d identify multiple policy decisions made by the president that were tied to his family members’ foreign financial transactions, Comer provided no evidence on Wednesday to back those claims. In fact, the latest report didn’t show any payments made directly to Biden—either as president or vice president. Comer was unable to name any specific Biden policies influenced by foreign money at his Wednesday presser, instead pointing to the president placing “China first and America last” while saying his committee would “get into more of those later.”
That is the whole point of these investigations. To create hype about possible criminality and wrongdoing without any evidence to support it. They want people to infer on these supposed crimes by letting their imaginations run and believe there IS a crime being committed. That is what Turley is doing and he’s clearly frustrated that smart people are not taking the bait. As a lawyer he should know better than making accusations by insinuation without proof. He wants to make the Bidens look guilty by insinuation not proof.
Svelaz, why does President Biden deny family receiving money from China when bank records show the opposite?
RE: “Svelaz, why does President Biden …” Why does anyone waste their time responding to Svelaz’ persistent disregard of the obvious. It just provides cause for another essay response full of the usual wind and piss!
Over the past 3 months it’s come out that:
– The CIA killed JFK
– 2 9/11 hijackers were CIA assets
– US gov’t blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
– The CIA director met with Epstein 3x’s after he was convicted of child sex crimes
– Hunter Biden laptop is the real deal
And life goes on like nothing ever happened..
^this has all the classic earmarks of Russian disinformation.
This isn’t a USA only problem.
In the UK we have all of the media, even the nominally right wing media, pushing the same agenda. And this is after 13 years of a nominally Conservative government.
We had two PM’s kicked out under very, very dubious circumstances ( Boris Johnson for eating cake during lockdown – it has come out that the “investigation” was rigged ) and Liz Truss who, if the media is to be believed, oversaw a financial collapse despite the facts not agreeing with that statement.
I unsubscribed from The Times ( of London ) after they pretended that you could read market sentiment from looking at currency movements on the scale of 0/100th of a US cent.
If it was just America then it would be something that could be undone eventually, but it’s not. And I’m quite worried about where this is going to go.