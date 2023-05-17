Got Free Speech? High School Student Sues Over Limits on Advocating for Dairy-Free Milk

In Tinker v. Des Moines, the Supreme Court famously declared that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” This would seem precisely what Tinker was meant to protect.
It is bizarre that the district would make Williamson’s advocacy contingent on her agreeing to pass out literature in favor of the industry that she opposes. It is like telling students during the 60s that they could pass out anti-war literature so long as it included pro-war or military recruitment flyers.
Williamson’s advocacy was not disruptive for the school. Indeed, it would have allowed for a beneficial debate on an interesting issue with environmental, nutritional, and philosophical elements. That seems a lot more educational that the usual hallway banter over the latest TikTok star.
The financial arrangement over milk distribution only makes this prior restraint more problematic.
The underlying right, however, can be a double edged sword. Many on the left are supporting Colorado in a major free speech case before the Supreme: 303 Creative v. Elenis. In that case, Lori Smith, a graphic artist, is seeking the right to decline clients due to her religious objections to same-sex marriages. The state is asserting the right to not only compel such speech (by requiring Smith to do the work) but also to prevent Elenis from putting a statement on her website on her religious objections. Thus, it is a both a compelled speech and censorship case.
In this case, the school could have allowed any students to present countervailing, pro-milk literature. It could also have placed such literature in the cafeteria to explain the benefits of milk from the perspective of the district. Those seems reasonable alternatives to requiring a student to pass out pro-milk material as a condition for advocating for alternatives to milk.
Williamson could always quote Harvey Milk in her fight to speak out against milk: “I have tasted freedom. I will not give up that which I have tasted.”
I have no problem with her advocating for drinking plant juice and I agree it is absurd to force her to advocate for cow’s milk.
However, I have a problem with calling plant juice of any kind “milk”. Referring to liquids produced from plants a form of “milk” strikes me as a manipulative, fraudulent advertising gimmick.
The common, long understood definition society has used for milk is that it is an excretion from the mammary glands of mammals. Cows produce milk. Female humans – the real ones not mentally unstable cross dressing men – produce milk. Female goats – not the fake male goats who run around pretending to be female goats – produce milk.
Marketing the liquids produced from soy, almonds and other plants as “milk” is a deceptive advertising trick.
We drink the juice squeezed from oranges, limes, grapefruit, and apples. We refer to those drinks as orange juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and apple juice. Nobody calls it orange milk, lime milk, grapefruit milk, and apple milk, because fruits are not mammals.
(Slightly OT)
“. . . the benefits of dairy-free milk.”
Along with the “benefits” of: tasteless ice cream, meatless meat, popcorn without salt or butter, BBQ kale instead of hot dogs, bland chips, no a/c, no road trips, no humor, etc., ad nauseam.
In other words: Rid life of anything pleasurable.
If JT has accurately captured the facts, then this lawsuit is a lay down win for girl. It will be settled immediately.
High school student Marielle Williamson has retained lawyers for arguing against milk in public schools. What ever happened to just bringing your own lunch to school ? True equity at work in California. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
I wonder if she’s ever had any Real Cows Milk,from back when most all the school kids were Skinny & unvaxxed, & just who the heck is the USDA & why are they still allowed to exist?
I haven’t heard anything more on the Amos Miller vs USDA case, we’ll see.
Advocacy always morphs into demands.
The vegetarian/vegan thing has has been ongoing. But it has morphed into John Kerry lying about animal agriculture. Pushing for the criminaliztion of raising meat, dairy.
It morphs into govt regulations that make raising animals cost prohibitive.
An adolescent teen wants to advocate for a choice. But that will morph into demands to ban dairy. Appeasement never works for these radical fringe notions.
So what? Free speech is the price of a free society.
Are you aware of the association between Harvey Milk and the People’s Temple (Jim Jones)? It’s an interesting story and worth some research.
Apparently, everything in Cali is just upside down. Then again, most Dim-run organizations are likewise. I hope this young lady wins millions, financially bankrupts an already intellectually bankrupt school. Then she and I can enjoy a fine glass of oat or soy milk with some liberal tears for a chaser. Damn these tyrants!
PS to JT: Harvey might not be the best example of what happens to a free speech advocate.
The student is welcome to ask the school for a milk alternative but the school has absolutely no obligation to meet the specific food demands of every individual student that walks through their doors. If the school chooses to offer alternative milk products because they perceive that the demand is high enough to include that in their menu and it won’t go to waste that’s fine.
SOLUTION: If a student doesn’t like or can’t eat what the school serves for lunches then bring your own lunch to school.
There, problem solved.
That said…
Jonathan Turley wrote, “Williamson wanted to pass out literature on the benefits of dairy-free milk. However, she was told that she could not distribute the literature unless she also passed out pro-milk literature.”
Creating an arbitrary rule specifically to control the actions of one particular student thereby forcing that student to pass out pro-milk literature when that was the exact opposite of their purpose was wrong. Was it illegal or unconstitutional, I honestly don’t think so. Was it unethical, yes. Could they have handled it better by having other students pass out pro-milk literature or simply having other pro-milk literature available at the same time, you bet. Could they have just told the student that the event was not approved, you bet. There’s lot’s of could of, should of, would of hindsight to be had with this one, starting with the student’s initial demand of the school all the way through to the school making an arbitrary new rule to specifically control the actions of one particular student for one possible event.
Personally, I think the law suite should be thrown out, it’s BS.
SW:
“Was it illegal or unconstitutional, I honestly don’t think so. ”
Oh just patently so.We’ll keep that seat on SCOTUS open for you when you pass US Constitution 101!
mespo727272 wrote, “Oh just patently so.”
I’m open to discussion on this.
Since I have my doubts that it’s unconstitutional, please explain to me in some detail your opinion of how exactly the actions of the school are “patently” unconstitutional.
