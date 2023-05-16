“Raw, Unanalyzed, and Uncorroborated”: Durham Releases Report on the Russian Collusion Investigation

I have columns coming out on the release of the long-awaited report from John Durham on the Russian collusion investigation. However, I wanted to post the report itself below. As expected, it is a scathing indictment of the Clinton campaign, the FBI, and the media for one of the most successful political hit jobs in history.
The report shreds the FBI and Justice Department for abandoning standards and ignoring the lack of evidence to launch and prolong the investigation. The report notes that the treatment of the unsubstantiated allegations in the Steele Dossier, funded by the Clinton Campaign, was “markedly different” from the government’s level of interest in Clinton’s campaign when it faced such allegations.
Durham’s report confirmed that the FBI ignored intelligence it received from “a trusted foreign source pointing to a Clinton campaign plan to vilify Trump by tying him to Vladimir Putin so as to divert attention from her own concerns relating to her use of a private email server.”
Durham noted that “The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane during the presidential election season based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence also reflected a noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign.”
The FBI issued a statement on Monday:
“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time. Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect.”
When I was growing up in the 1950’s and 60’s, the mainstream media (NYT’s, ABC, CBS and NBC) regularly espoused democrat party talking points. This democrat bias was well known, and became part of the news landscape.
Beginning sometime in the 1990’s, something began to change. Corporate media began to evolve from being the reliable propaganda arm of the democrat party and left wing thought to driving that agenda. Corporate media, now joined by cable news, drove its own, progressively more leftist, ideology – presenting it as news rather than the leftist agenda it actually was.
Something has shifted again. The Department of Justice, the FBI, the IRS , and other federal agencies have jumped on the leftist ideology bandwagon and driven that agenda into our political system.
Unfortunately no one is, or will be, held accountable. The FBI will tell us about all the changes they’ve made, but nothing will change. Concerning the FBI, this non action action is similar to their gross failure in investigating the sexual abuse of hundreds of young gymnasts. They essentially enable the continuing abuse of these young girls, and then bragged about all the changes they made to make sure it never happened. Those changes, like these, did not hold anyone responsible and accountable.
So where are we? Corporate media will cover up their own failings. Government agencies will do the same. Most Americans will never hear the truth, and nothing will change. The only hope that a new present will clear out the entire leadership of these federal agencies – publicly expose guilty individuals – and place worthy individual in charge. Of course this assumes those people even exist in Washington
…and there was that treasure trove of moral and ethical turpitude, Andrew Weissman, Mueller’s ‘bag man’, trashing the Durham report on MSNBC, a media source most fitting to his purpose. He’d have sold his own mother out to the Nazis for letters of transit out of Casablanca to Lisbon. This wretched wreck of a human being is on the law school faculty of NYU, yet. Uffff!! I’ll retire to bedlam.
ZZ, I saw a clip of Weissman speaking on MSNBC and I was appalled but not surprised. This man should be persona non grata for the damage he has done to the legal system and our country.
I hope someone analyses Durham’s decisions not to prosecute anyone at the FBI for what they did. The reasons he gives appear to me weak: lack of recall, uncooperative witnesses and blurred responsibilities.
Also, I could not find anything in the report about Mifsud.
Finally, there appears to be important information in a classified appendix. This is unfortunate.
Heads must roll.
Never before had such a Russian asset been headed for the Oval office. It had to be protected and trump had to utilized, unknowingly, as a double agent.
Other than that, Turley, Durham just ran a few failed prosecutions. Not much for 4 years work. Giant flop in comparison to Mueller’s work.
Bug
“Anonymous”, never before has a Chinese asset been placed in the WH as we have today with Joe Biden. You really should learn to read. Start with the Durham Report.
wig98, great post.
Let the apologist’s games begin…
“nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.”
Thomas Jefferson to John Norvell, June 11, 1807
Whig98, well stated.